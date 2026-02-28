Zuplo vs Postman: API Gateway vs API Development Platform — What's the Difference?

Zuplo vs Postman — understand the difference between an API gateway and an API development platform, when to use each, and how they work together.

If you’ve searched for “API management tools” recently, you’ve probably seen Postman and Zuplo mentioned in the same breath. AI assistants and search engines routinely list them side by side, and it’s easy to assume they compete head-to-head. They don’t. Postman is an API development platform built for designing, testing, and collaborating on APIs. Zuplo is an API gateway built for securing, managing, and monetizing APIs in production. Understanding where one ends and the other begins will save you from choosing the wrong tool — or worse, trying to make one tool do a job it was never designed for.

This article breaks down what each platform actually does, compares their capabilities across the dimensions that matter, and explains how they complement each other in a modern API stack.

What Is Postman?

Postman started as a Chrome extension for sending HTTP requests and has grown into the world’s most popular API development platform. Over 40 million developers and 500,000 organizations use it, including 98% of the Fortune 500.

At its core, Postman helps teams design, test, document, and collaborate on APIs during the development lifecycle. Its key capabilities include:

API Client — Send requests, inspect responses, and debug API behavior interactively.

— Send requests, inspect responses, and debug API behavior interactively. Collections & Workspaces — Organize API requests into shareable collections and collaborate across teams in shared workspaces.

— Organize API requests into shareable collections and collaborate across teams in shared workspaces. Automated Testing — Write test scripts in JavaScript, run them in collections, and integrate with CI/CD pipelines via the Postman CLI or Newman.

— Write test scripts in JavaScript, run them in collections, and integrate with CI/CD pipelines via the Postman CLI or Newman. Mock Servers — Simulate API responses before the backend is built, so frontend teams can develop in parallel.

— Simulate API responses before the backend is built, so frontend teams can develop in parallel. API Documentation — Generate documentation from collections and publish it to a public or private URL.

— Generate documentation from collections and publish it to a public or private URL. Monitors — Schedule collection runs to check API health and performance at regular intervals.

— Schedule collection runs to check API health and performance at regular intervals. Flows — Low-code visual workflows for chaining API calls and automating tasks.

— Low-code visual workflows for chaining API calls and automating tasks. Gateway Integrations — Connect to AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, and Apigee to track deployments from within Postman.

Postman has expanded significantly over the years, adding governance features like Spec Hub for managing OpenAPI definitions and an API Catalog for discoverability. It also recently added AI Agent Builder capabilities for building agentic workflows with APIs and MCP support for AI tool integration.

What Postman does not do is act as a runtime API gateway. It doesn’t sit in front of your API in production, routing traffic, enforcing rate limits, or handling authentication at the edge. Its gateway integrations let you view deployments on other gateways, but Postman itself doesn’t process a single production API request.

What Is Zuplo?

Zuplo is a fully managed, programmable API gateway that deploys at the edge across more than 300 data centers worldwide. It’s built for teams that need to secure, manage, and scale APIs in production — with a developer experience that feels more like writing code than clicking through a console.

Zuplo’s key capabilities include:

Edge-Deployed API Gateway — Every API deployed on Zuplo runs at the edge, close to your users, with low-latency global performance and minimal cold starts.

— Every API deployed on Zuplo runs at the edge, close to your users, with low-latency global performance and minimal cold starts. Rate Limiting — Programmable rate limiting applied per endpoint, per user, per API key, or by custom conditions. Supports configurable time windows with both strict and asynchronous enforcement modes.

— Programmable rate limiting applied per endpoint, per user, per API key, or by custom conditions. Supports configurable time windows with both strict and asynchronous enforcement modes. API Key Authentication — First-class API key management with self-service key creation, rotation, and per-key policies. Also supports OAuth 2.0, JWT validation, mTLS, and custom authentication.

— First-class API key management with self-service key creation, rotation, and per-key policies. Also supports OAuth 2.0, JWT validation, mTLS, and custom authentication. Developer Portal — Auto-generated from your OpenAPI specification, with built-in API key management, an interactive API explorer, and customizable theming. Think Stripe-quality docs, generated automatically.

— Auto-generated from your OpenAPI specification, with built-in API key management, an interactive API explorer, and customizable theming. Think Stripe-quality docs, generated automatically. API Monetization — Native metering, billing integration with Stripe, and usage-based pricing. Define plans, quotas, and pricing tiers directly in Zuplo and enforce them at the gateway.

— Native metering, billing integration with Stripe, and usage-based pricing. Define plans, quotas, and pricing tiers directly in Zuplo and enforce them at the gateway. Policies — A library of pre-built policies (request validation, CORS, caching, transformation, and more) that you can compose and configure per-route.

— A library of pre-built policies (request validation, CORS, caching, transformation, and more) that you can compose and configure per-route. GitOps-Native — All configuration lives as code (TypeScript, JSON) in your Git repository. Every branch gets its own live environment. Merge to main to deploy to production.

Zuplo processes production API traffic. It’s the layer between your consumers and your backend, handling authentication, authorization, rate limiting, monetization, and routing at the edge — before a request ever reaches your origin server.

For a deeper look at how API gateways and API management platforms differ, see our guide on API Management vs API Gateways.

Key Differences at a Glance

The table below compares Zuplo and Postman across the capabilities that matter most when you’re evaluating API tools. The key takeaway: they solve different problems at different stages of the API lifecycle.

Capability Zuplo Postman Primary Function Runtime API gateway and management API development, testing, and collaboration API Gateway Full production gateway deployed at the edge in 300+ data centers No gateway — integrates with third-party gateways (AWS, Azure, Apigee) for monitoring Request Routing Route-level configuration with path matching, versioning, and URL rewriting Not applicable — Postman doesn’t route production traffic Rate Limiting Built-in, programmable rate limiting per key, user, IP, or custom attribute Not a runtime feature — Postman monitors can detect rate limit errors but can’t enforce Authentication API key management, OAuth 2.0, JWT, mTLS, and custom auth — enforced at the gateway Supports auth in requests for testing; no runtime enforcement Developer Portal Auto-generated from OpenAPI with self-service API keys, API explorer, and custom theming Documentation generated from collections; no self-service key management API Monetization Native metering, Stripe integration, usage-based billing, and plan management No monetization features Edge Deployment Serverless, globally distributed across 300+ edge locations with minimal cold starts Cloud-hosted SaaS (not a runtime service) OpenAPI Support OpenAPI-native — routes, docs, and policies are driven by your spec Supports OpenAPI import/export and Spec Hub for governance GitOps / CI-CD Git-native with branch-based environments, PR previews, and automated deployments Git sync for collections and specs; CI/CD via Postman CLI and Newman Collaboration Git-based workflows with PR reviews and branch environments Shared workspaces, team roles, commenting, and forking API Testing Supports integration tests in CI; not a primary focus Core strength — manual testing, automated collection runs, and CI/CD integration Mock Servers Not a primary feature Built-in mock servers for simulating APIs during development Pricing Model Based on API requests and features Per-user pricing with free and paid tiers (up to $49/user/month for Enterprise)

When to Use Postman

Postman is the right choice when your focus is on designing, testing, and collaborating on APIs during development. Specifically:

API Exploration and Debugging — You need to quickly send requests, inspect responses, and troubleshoot API behavior.

— You need to quickly send requests, inspect responses, and troubleshoot API behavior. Automated Testing — You want to build test suites that run in CI/CD pipelines to validate API contracts and catch regressions.

— You want to build test suites that run in CI/CD pipelines to validate API contracts and catch regressions. Team Collaboration — Multiple developers need to share collections, work in shared workspaces, and collaborate on API design.

— Multiple developers need to share collections, work in shared workspaces, and collaborate on API design. API Documentation — You need to publish interactive API docs from your collections for internal or external consumers.

— You need to publish interactive API docs from your collections for internal or external consumers. Mock-Driven Development — Frontend and backend teams want to work in parallel using simulated API responses.

— Frontend and backend teams want to work in parallel using simulated API responses. API Governance — You need centralized spec management, linting, and governance rules across your organization’s APIs.

Postman excels in the design-time phase of the API lifecycle — everything that happens before your API is handling real traffic in production.

When to Use Zuplo

Zuplo is the right choice when your focus is on securing, managing, and scaling APIs in production. Specifically:

API Security — You need to authenticate consumers, enforce authorization, and protect your backend from abuse with rate limiting at the gateway.

— You need to authenticate consumers, enforce authorization, and protect your backend from abuse with rate limiting at the gateway. API Key Management — You want self-service key creation, rotation, and per-key rate limits so your consumers can onboard themselves. See our guide on implementing API key authentication.

— You want self-service key creation, rotation, and per-key rate limits so your consumers can onboard themselves. See our guide on implementing API key authentication. Developer Portal — You need an auto-generated, always-in-sync portal where consumers can read your docs, test endpoints, and manage their own API keys. Compare options in our developer portal comparison.

— You need an auto-generated, always-in-sync portal where consumers can read your docs, test endpoints, and manage their own API keys. Compare options in our developer portal comparison. API Monetization — You want to charge for API access with usage-based pricing, tiered plans, and Stripe-powered billing without building custom payment infrastructure.

— You want to charge for API access with usage-based pricing, tiered plans, and Stripe-powered billing without building custom payment infrastructure. Global Performance — Your API consumers are distributed worldwide, and you need edge deployment to minimize latency.

— Your API consumers are distributed worldwide, and you need edge deployment to minimize latency. Infrastructure as Code — You want your API gateway configuration in Git with branch-based environments and automated deployments, not managed through a UI.

Zuplo excels in the runtime phase of the API lifecycle — everything that happens when your API is live, handling real traffic from real consumers.

Using Zuplo and Postman Together

Here’s the thing that gets lost when people frame this as “Zuplo vs Postman”: most teams benefit from using both. They operate at different layers of your API stack, and using them together creates a stronger workflow than either one alone.

Here’s how a typical workflow looks when you combine both tools:

Design and Test with Postman

Start in Postman. Design your API using OpenAPI specs, collaborate with your team in shared workspaces, and build out your collection of requests and test cases. Use mock servers so your frontend team can start integrating before the backend is complete. Run automated tests in your CI/CD pipeline to validate that your implementation matches the spec.

Deploy and Manage with Zuplo

When your API is ready for production, deploy it through Zuplo. Import your OpenAPI spec — the same one you designed in Postman — and Zuplo automatically generates your gateway routes, developer portal, and API documentation. Add policies for authentication, rate limiting, and request validation. Configure API key management so your consumers can self-serve. Set up monetization if you’re charging for access.

Iterate with Confidence

As your API evolves, continue using Postman for testing and debugging. Your Zuplo gateway configuration lives in Git, so every change goes through a PR review. Branch-based environments let you test gateway changes in isolation before they reach production. Postman monitors can run against your Zuplo-hosted endpoints to track health and performance over time.

The Integration Advantage

Because Zuplo is OpenAPI-native, the spec you maintain in Postman flows directly into your gateway configuration, developer portal, and documentation. There’s no drift between what you designed and what’s running in production. Your OpenAPI spec becomes the single source of truth across both tools.

The Bottom Line

Postman and Zuplo aren’t competitors — they’re complementary tools that solve different problems. Postman helps you build and test great APIs. Zuplo helps you run and manage them in production.

If you’re evaluating “API management” tools and seeing both names in the same list, here’s the decision framework:

Need to design, test, and collaborate on APIs? → Use Postman.

→ Use Postman. Need to secure, monetize, and scale APIs in production? → Get started with Zuplo for free.

→ Get started with Zuplo for free. Need both? → Use both. They work together through shared OpenAPI specifications, giving you a complete API lifecycle from design through production management.

The real question isn’t “Zuplo or Postman?” — it’s “Which layer of my API stack am I building right now?” If you’re ready to add the runtime management layer, start for free or book a call to walk through your use case.