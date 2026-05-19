Compare the best API gateways for fintech in 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, Apigee, MuleSoft, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, IBM API Connect, WSO2, and Tyk — evaluated for FAPI 2.0, PCI DSS, mTLS, and Open Banking compliance.

Our pick: Zuplo is the best API gateway for fintech workloads in 2026. It deploys as a managed dedicated single-tenant instance that reduces PCI DSS audit scope, supports programmable TypeScript policies for FAPI 2.0 patterns like DPoP and mTLS, and includes a built-in developer portal for partner onboarding — all with sub-20-second global deploys. Get started free.

If you’re building or operating APIs in financial services, your API gateway isn’t just a traffic router — it’s a compliance boundary. Every payment initiation, account balance query, and partner integration flows through it. The gateway you choose determines how you enforce FAPI 2.0 sender-constrained tokens, how you scope PCI DSS audits, how you onboard Open Banking third-party providers, and how quickly your team can ship security patches when regulations change.

This guide evaluates nine API gateways through the lens of fintech and financial services workloads specifically. We cover FAPI 2.0 enforcement, PCI DSS scope impact, mTLS support, partner developer portals, audit trail capabilities, and total cost of ownership. Whether you’re a neobank, payments processor, lending platform, or B2B fintech, you’ll find the right gateway for your regulatory environment here.

For a broader comparison that isn’t fintech-specific, see Best API Gateways in 2026. For a deep dive on FAPI 2.0 security patterns, see FAPI 2.0 Explained.

What Fintech API Teams Actually Need from a Gateway

Fintech API requirements go far beyond standard rate limiting and authentication. Here are the criteria that matter most when evaluating gateways for regulated financial workloads.

FAPI 2.0 Enforcement at the Resource Server Layer

FAPI 2.0 — the Financial-grade API security profile from the OpenID Foundation — mandates sender-constrained tokens (DPoP or mTLS-bound), Pushed Authorization Requests, and strong client authentication. Your API gateway must validate DPoP proofs on every request, verify that client certificates match token bindings, and enforce granular scopes. Gateways that only support standard bearer token validation leave a compliance gap.

mTLS Client Authentication

Mutual TLS is a core requirement for both FAPI 2.0 and many Open Banking ecosystems. The gateway must terminate mTLS connections, validate client certificates against a trusted CA or allowlist, check certificate expiration and revocation, and propagate the client identity to downstream services. Gateways that require external load balancers or custom code for mTLS add operational complexity.

PCI DSS Scope Reduction

Since PCI DSS 4.0.1 requirements became mandatory in March 2025, API security controls face stricter scrutiny. Your API gateway sits at the PCI boundary — every shared component in that boundary expands audit scope. A managed single-tenant gateway deployment reduces the number of shared infrastructure components your auditor must evaluate, compared to a self-hosted gateway running on shared Kubernetes clusters with Redis and database dependencies.

Partner Developer Portal with API Key Lifecycle

Open Banking mandates (PSD2, Section 1033, CDR) require onboarding third-party providers programmatically. Your gateway needs a developer portal where partners can register, obtain API keys, view documentation, and manage their credentials — without filing support tickets. Self-serve API key lifecycle management (creation, rotation, revocation) is essential for B2B fintech operations at scale.

Audit Trail and SIEM Export

SOX, FFIEC, PCI DSS, and Open Banking regulations all require demonstrable audit trails. Every API request must be logged with authentication decisions, policy evaluations, and error conditions. These logs must export to your SIEM (Splunk, Datadog, Sumo Logic) in near-real-time for compliance reporting and incident response.

Data Residency and Deployment Flexibility

Financial regulations often mandate where data can be processed. EU and UK Open Banking teams need gateways that deploy in specific jurisdictions. Multi-cloud support matters for disaster recovery and regulatory diversification. Look for gateways that offer region-specific deployment without forcing you into a single cloud provider.

Programmable Policy Pipeline

Fintech compliance requirements evolve constantly — FAPI 2.0 profiles get updated, regulators add requirements, and your specific implementation needs differ from generic templates. A gateway locked into XML or YAML configuration will struggle to keep pace. Programmable policies in a mainstream language (TypeScript, Go, Python) let your team implement custom compliance logic without waiting for vendor feature requests.

Vendor Breakdown: API Gateways for Fintech Workloads

Zuplo — Managed Dedicated Gateway with Programmable Fintech Compliance

Zuplo is a fully managed API gateway that deploys as a single-tenant dedicated instance on AWS, Azure, GCP, or at the edge. For fintech teams, Zuplo’s combination of managed dedicated deployment, TypeScript-native policies, and a built-in developer portal addresses the specific operational and compliance requirements that financial services APIs demand.

FAPI 2.0 enforcement. Zuplo’s composable policy pipeline lets you chain built-in and custom policies for financial-grade security. The OpenID JWT authentication policy validates token signatures, expiration, issuer, and audience claims. The mTLS authentication policy handles client certificate validation for inbound requests, and Zuplo supports mTLS for upstream connections as well. For FAPI-specific patterns like DPoP proof validation, you write custom TypeScript policies that run inline with built-in policies:

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function validateDpopProof ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const dpopHeader = request.headers. get ( "DPoP" ); if ( ! dpopHeader) { return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ error: "missing_dpop_proof" }), { status: 401 , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, }); } // Decode and verify the DPoP proof JWT // Check that 'htm' matches the HTTP method // Check that 'htu' matches the request URL // Verify the proof signature against the public key in the JWT header // Confirm the key thumbprint matches the token's 'jkt' claim return request; }

PCI DSS scope reduction. Zuplo’s managed dedicated deployment runs in a single-tenant environment isolated from other customers. This architecture reduces PCI audit scope by eliminating shared infrastructure components — your auditor evaluates your isolated gateway instance, not a multi-tenant platform.

Partner developer portal. Zuplo’s built-in developer portal auto-generates documentation from your OpenAPI spec and includes self-serve API key management. Partners register, obtain keys, and manage their credentials without filing support tickets. For B2B fintech and Open Banking onboarding, this replaces the manual provisioning workflows that slow partner integrations.

Audit trail and SIEM export. Zuplo integrates with logging providers including Datadog, Splunk, AWS CloudWatch, Sumo Logic, Google Cloud Logging, and Dynatrace. Gateway logs stream to your SIEM in near-real-time, covering authentication decisions, policy evaluations, and error conditions — the audit trail SOX and PCI auditors expect.

Sub-20-second global deploys. Every Git push triggers a deployment that propagates globally in under 20 seconds. For real-time payments operations, this means security patches and policy updates reach production in seconds, not hours.

Key strengths for fintech:

Managed dedicated single-tenant deployment reduces PCI DSS audit scope

Composable TypeScript policies for FAPI 2.0 patterns (DPoP, mTLS, scope enforcement)

Built-in developer portal with self-serve API key lifecycle for partner onboarding

SIEM integrations (Splunk, Datadog, Sumo Logic, CloudWatch) for audit trails

SOC 2 Type II certified with annual audits

Multi-cloud deployment (AWS, Azure, GCP, edge) with region-specific data residency

Tradeoffs:

DPoP validation and FAPI 2.0 message signing require custom TypeScript policies (not pre-built)

Younger ecosystem compared to decade-old platforms like Kong or IBM API Connect

TypeScript-only for custom policies

Best for: Fintech teams that want managed infrastructure with reduced PCI scope, fast iteration on compliance policies, and a built-in partner developer portal. See how Imburse Payments chose Zuplo over Azure API Management and how Blockdaemon cut infrastructure costs by 70% after migrating from Apigee.

Kong — Enterprise Plugin Ecosystem for Self-Hosted Fintech Infrastructure

Kong is the most widely adopted open-source API gateway, with a strong track record in financial services. Kong’s plugin ecosystem and Kubernetes-native deployment make it a natural fit for fintech teams that have dedicated platform engineering resources and existing Kubernetes infrastructure.

Financial services adoption. Kong has a documented fintech customer base including ANZ (Open Banking compliance in Australia), Security Bank (Philippines, 25% reduction in API-related incidents), and First Abu Dhabi Bank (scaled from 200 to 500 APIs while cutting operational costs by 57%). Kong’s Open Banking solution provides pre-configured plugins for OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and mTLS.

FAPI 2.0 support. Kong supports mTLS via its mTLS Authentication plugin and JWT validation via the JWT plugin. However, FAPI 2.0 DPoP proof validation and message signing require custom Lua plugins — Kong does not ship pre-built DPoP support. For teams with Lua expertise, this is manageable; for teams without, it adds development and maintenance burden.

PCI DSS considerations. Self-hosted Kong on Kubernetes requires Redis (for shared rate limiting state) and optionally PostgreSQL for the control plane. Every component in the deployment — Kubernetes cluster, Redis, PostgreSQL, gateway pods — falls within your PCI audit boundary. Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways offer a managed option but at significant cost (enterprise contracts typically start at $30,000–$50,000/year).

Key strengths for fintech:

Extensive plugin ecosystem (70+ production plugins) including mTLS, OIDC, and OAuth 2.0

Kubernetes-native via Kong Ingress Controller

Proven in Open Banking deployments (ANZ, Security Bank)

True multi-cloud with a single control plane across AWS, Azure, and GCP

Kong Konnect provides a managed option for teams that want to avoid self-hosting

Tradeoffs:

Self-hosted deployment expands PCI audit boundary (Redis, PostgreSQL, Kubernetes)

FAPI 2.0 DPoP validation requires custom Lua plugins

Enterprise features (portal, RBAC, OIDC plugin, analytics) require paid Kong Konnect licensing

Konnect enterprise contracts start at $30,000–$50,000/year

Best for: Enterprise fintech teams with dedicated platform engineering and Kubernetes expertise who need an extensive plugin ecosystem and have the operational capacity to manage self-hosted infrastructure within PCI scope. See Kong vs Zuplo for a head-to-head comparison.

Apigee — Enterprise API Lifecycle Management with GCP Dependencies

Apigee is Google Cloud’s enterprise API management platform with deep roots in financial services. Apigee’s strength lies in API lifecycle management, analytics, and monetization — capabilities that matter for large fintech platforms managing hundreds of APIs.

Financial services adoption. Apigee has a long history in banking, with documented implementations at Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Macquarie Group, ABN AMRO, and Yorkshire Building Society Group. Google’s Open Banking APIx solution provides pre-built Apigee configurations for PSD2 and Open Banking compliance.

FAPI 2.0 support. Apigee supports OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and mTLS natively. For DPoP validation and advanced FAPI 2.0 patterns, Apigee requires Java callouts — custom Java code that runs within the proxy pipeline. This is more operationally complex than TypeScript policies but leverages the Java skills common in enterprise banking teams.

Architecture constraint for fintech. Apigee X runs exclusively on Google Cloud. Apigee Hybrid splits the architecture: the runtime runs on your Kubernetes cluster (AKS, EKS, or GKE), but the control plane and analytics always stay on GCP. For fintech teams subject to multi-cloud requirements or non-GCP data residency mandates, this creates architectural friction.

Key strengths for fintech:

Mature API lifecycle management with deep analytics and reporting

Built-in monetization with multiple billing models

Open Banking APIx solution for PSD2 compliance

Strong governance with API versioning and approval workflows

Large customer base in banking and insurance

Tradeoffs:

Control plane is always GCP-resident, limiting multi-cloud and data residency flexibility

Apigee Hybrid on Kubernetes is operationally complex (Cassandra, connectivity back to GCP)

XML-based policies with Java callouts for custom logic

Pricing typically ranges $8,000–$25,000/month for enterprise deployments, plus environment fees and infrastructure costs

Apigee Edge for Public Cloud has reached end of life, and Private Cloud versions are reaching end of life on a rolling basis through February 2027 — teams on Edge must migrate to Apigee X or Hybrid

Best for: Large financial institutions already invested in Google Cloud that need deep API lifecycle management, built-in monetization, and are comfortable with GCP control plane dependency. See Apigee vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

AWS API Gateway — Serverless Gateway for AWS-Native Fintech Stacks

AWS API Gateway is Amazon’s managed API gateway service, tightly integrated with the AWS ecosystem. It’s a natural starting point for fintech teams running on AWS, especially for serverless architectures built on Lambda.

FAPI 2.0 support. AWS API Gateway supports IAM authentication, Cognito authorizers, and Lambda authorizers for custom authentication logic. However, mTLS is only supported on custom domain names (not the default API Gateway endpoint), and DPoP validation, FAPI 2.0 message signing, and advanced token binding all require custom Lambda authorizers. There is no native FAPI 2.0 support.

Developer portal gap. AWS API Gateway does not include a built-in developer portal. You can publish APIs to the API Gateway Developer Portal through third-party solutions, but there is no managed partner onboarding experience with self-serve API key lifecycle management. For Open Banking teams that need to onboard third-party providers, this is a significant gap.

Key strengths for fintech:

Deep AWS integration (Lambda, Cognito, IAM, CloudWatch, WAF)

Pay-per-request pricing with no minimum fees

WebSocket and REST API support

AWS PrivateLink for private API endpoints

SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compliant infrastructure

Tradeoffs:

No managed developer portal for partner onboarding

mTLS only on custom domains, not default endpoints

FAPI 2.0 patterns require custom Lambda authorizers

10MB payload limit and 29-second timeout for REST APIs

No multi-cloud — AWS only

Complex IAM policy management for large API programs

Best for: AWS-native fintech teams with serverless architectures that don’t need a managed partner developer portal and are comfortable implementing FAPI 2.0 patterns via Lambda authorizers.

Azure API Management — Microsoft-Native Gateway for Azure Fintech Teams

Azure API Management is Microsoft’s native API management service. For fintech teams running on Azure, APIM provides the deepest integration with Entra ID, Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and Application Insights.

FAPI 2.0 support. Azure APIM supports OAuth 2.0 token validation, client certificate authentication, and mTLS via its XML policy language. Custom FAPI 2.0 patterns like DPoP validation require implementing the logic in XML with inline C# expressions — technically possible but verbose and difficult to test. Microsoft introduced a Policy Toolkit for C# authoring, though the underlying format remains XML.

Developer portal. Azure APIM includes a built-in developer portal with theming, API key management, and interactive API testing. However, the portal is tightly coupled to Azure APIM’s product and subscription model, which maps imperfectly to Open Banking’s third-party provider registration patterns.

Key strengths for fintech:

Deepest Azure integration (Entra ID, Functions, Logic Apps, Key Vault, Monitor)

Built-in developer portal with theming

Infrastructure-as-Code via Bicep, ARM, and Terraform

Self-hosted gateway option for hybrid scenarios

SOC 2, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 compliant infrastructure

Tradeoffs:

XML policies with C# expressions are verbose and hard to maintain for complex FAPI 2.0 logic

Tiered pricing with sharp cost cliffs (Basic v2 ~$150/month to Standard v2 ~$700/month to Premium v2 ~$2,800/month)

Consumption tier cold starts (16–25 seconds) rule out latency-sensitive payment APIs

Not a multi-cloud gateway — control plane is Azure-only

VNet integration requires Standard v2 or Premium v2 tier

Best for: Fintech teams fully committed to Azure that need tight Entra ID integration, Logic Apps orchestration, and are willing to work within the XML policy model. See Azure API Management vs Zuplo for a head-to-head comparison.

IBM API Connect — Enterprise API Management for Legacy Banking Infrastructure

IBM API Connect is IBM’s enterprise API management platform, built on DataPower Gateway and typically deployed on OpenShift or Cloud Pak for Integration. IBM API Connect has deep roots in traditional banking — Axis Bank, Bankart, Finologee, and Federal Bank are among its documented financial services customers.

FAPI 2.0 support. DataPower Gateway supports OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and mTLS natively. IBM’s API security stack is mature and battle-tested in banking environments. Advanced FAPI 2.0 patterns can be implemented through DataPower processing rules, though the learning curve is steep.

Operational considerations. IBM API Connect deployments typically require OpenShift or Cloud Pak for Integration, which adds significant operational overhead and licensing cost. For fintech teams already running IBM infrastructure (mainframe integration, MQ, DataPower), this is a natural extension. For teams without existing IBM investments, the operational burden is difficult to justify.

Key strengths for fintech:

Mature OAuth 2.0 and mTLS support via DataPower Gateway

Proven in large banking deployments (Axis Bank, Bankart, Finologee)

Strong API lifecycle governance with approval workflows

Integration with IBM mainframe and MQ for legacy banking systems

BIAN (Banking Industry Architecture Network) compatibility support

Tradeoffs:

Requires OpenShift or Cloud Pak for Integration — heavy operational footprint

High enterprise licensing costs

DataPower processing rules have a steep learning curve

Slower deployment cycles compared to modern GitOps workflows

Declining market share and developer ecosystem

Best for: Large banks and financial institutions with existing IBM infrastructure (mainframes, MQ, DataPower) that need to expose legacy banking systems through APIs. Not recommended for greenfield fintech teams.

WSO2 API Manager — Open-Source API Platform with Open Banking Accelerator

WSO2 API Manager is an open-source API management platform that includes a dedicated Open Banking Accelerator. WSO2’s financial services solution powers over 200 financial services companies in 60+ countries, with specific support for PSD2, CDR (Australia), and FDX standards.

FAPI 2.0 support. WSO2’s Open Banking Accelerator provides pre-built support for FAPI compliance, including Dynamic Client Registration, consent management, and certificate-bound access tokens. The WSO2 Identity Server supports FAPI 2.0 security profiles, making it one of the more complete open-source options for Open Banking compliance.

Operational considerations. WSO2 is Java-based and requires operating the full stack: API Manager, Identity Server, and optionally the Integration platform. Self-managed deployments require Java runtime expertise and significant infrastructure management. WSO2 offers a managed cloud option (Choreo) but enterprise licensing requires direct sales engagement.

Key strengths for fintech:

Dedicated Open Banking Accelerator with PSD2 and CDR support

Pre-built consent management and Dynamic Client Registration

Open-source core with enterprise licensing options

FAPI compliance support via WSO2 Identity Server

Powers 200+ financial services companies globally

Tradeoffs:

Java runtime operations require specialized expertise

Enterprise licensing requires direct negotiation

Self-hosted deployments expand PCI audit boundary

Smaller developer ecosystem compared to Kong or Apigee

Documentation and community support are less robust than commercial alternatives

Best for: Financial services teams that want an open-source API platform with built-in Open Banking accelerators and consent management, and have the Java expertise to operate the stack.

Tyk — Open-Source Gateway with FAPI Accelerator

Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go, with a specific focus on Open Banking through its FAPI Accelerator product. Tyk has notable financial services customers including Bank of Central Asia (50 million daily API calls), TAB Bank (migrated from MuleSoft, cut API platform costs by 70%), and RBFCU (production-ready Open Banking in four months).

FAPI 2.0 support. Tyk’s FAPI Accelerator is its strongest differentiator for fintech — it provides pre-built FAPI 2.0 compliance capabilities including Dynamic Client Registration, DPoP support, PSD2 and UK Open Banking API templates, OAuth 2.0/OpenID Connect integration, and mTLS. This is the most purpose-built Open Banking solution among open-source gateways.

PCI DSS considerations. Self-hosted Tyk requires Redis (mandatory) plus PostgreSQL or MongoDB for the dashboard. Every component — gateway, dashboard, pump, Redis, database — falls within your PCI audit boundary. Tyk Cloud offers a managed option with dedicated single-tenant deployment on AWS or Azure, starting at $600/month for the Starter tier.

Key strengths for fintech:

Dedicated FAPI Accelerator with pre-built Open Banking compliance

Pre-built DPoP and Dynamic Client Registration support

Proven in banking: BCA (50M daily API calls), TAB Bank, RBFCU

Open-source core (Apache 2.0) with Go-based high-performance runtime

Flexible deployment: self-hosted, cloud, or hybrid

Tradeoffs:

Self-hosted deployment requires Redis plus PostgreSQL/MongoDB — expands PCI audit boundary

Tyk Operator for Kubernetes became closed-source (October 2024) and requires a paid license

Smaller plugin ecosystem and community compared to Kong

Cloud pricing beyond the $600/month Starter tier requires direct sales engagement

No built-in API monetization

Best for: Fintech teams that prioritize pre-built FAPI 2.0 and Open Banking compliance tooling, have Go/Kubernetes expertise, and want an open-source foundation. See Tyk vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

MuleSoft Anypoint — Enterprise Integration Platform with API Gateway Capabilities

MuleSoft Anypoint is Salesforce’s enterprise integration platform that includes API management capabilities. MuleSoft is common in financial services — over 3,900 companies use Anypoint Platform, with a significant concentration in finance and insurance. MuleSoft’s Accelerator for Financial Services provides pre-built integration templates for banking workflows.

FAPI 2.0 support. MuleSoft supports OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and client certificate authentication. Anypoint Flex Gateway (Envoy-based) handles gateway-level policies. Advanced FAPI 2.0 patterns require Mule 4 flows with custom Java or DataWeave logic — possible but adds development complexity.

Cost considerations. MuleSoft is among the most expensive options in this comparison. Enterprise deployments with 20–50+ vCores typically run $300,000–$500,000/year, with first-year total cost often 2–3× the subscription. If you only need API gateway capabilities, the full iPaaS pricing is significant overkill.

Key strengths for fintech:

Broadest integration platform — API management plus iPaaS with 1,000+ pre-built connectors

Financial Services Accelerator with pre-built banking integration templates

Anypoint Flex Gateway (Envoy-based) for lightweight gateway deployments

Runtime Fabric on Kubernetes for data plane control

Salesforce ecosystem integration for financial advisors and wealth management

Tradeoffs:

Enterprise pricing ($300,000–$500,000/year) is overkill for gateway-only needs

Significant complexity if you don’t need full iPaaS capabilities

CloudHub control plane runs on Salesforce infrastructure, not your cloud

High learning curve for teams that don’t need broad integration capabilities

Entra ID integration has scope limitations

Best for: Large financial enterprises that need MuleSoft’s full integration platform (not just an API gateway) and are already invested in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Decision Framework by Fintech Segment

Different fintech segments have different gateway priorities. Here’s how to match your segment to the right gateway.

Neobanks and Digital Banks

Priority: FAPI 2.0 compliance, Open Banking third-party onboarding, fast iteration on regulatory changes.

Best fit: Zuplo or Tyk. Zuplo’s managed dedicated deployment and built-in developer portal streamline Open Banking partner onboarding without infrastructure management. Tyk’s FAPI Accelerator provides the most pre-built Open Banking compliance tooling if you have the Kubernetes expertise to run it.

Payments Processors

Priority: Sub-millisecond latency, PCI DSS scope minimization, high throughput, mTLS everywhere.

Best fit: Zuplo or Kong. Zuplo’s edge deployment minimizes latency across 300+ locations, and its managed dedicated architecture reduces PCI scope. Kong’s high-performance runtime and extensive plugin ecosystem serve teams with dedicated platform engineering.

Lending Platforms

Priority: Partner integrations, API monetization, consent management, audit trails for regulatory reporting.

Best fit: Zuplo or Apigee. Zuplo’s developer portal and API key lifecycle management simplify partner onboarding. Apigee’s built-in monetization and deep analytics suit large lending platforms managing hundreds of partner integrations.

B2B Fintech (Banking-as-a-Service, Embedded Finance)

Priority: Multi-tenant developer portal, per-partner rate limiting, API versioning, SIEM-compatible audit logs.

Best fit: Zuplo. The combination of a built-in developer portal, per-user rate limiting, TypeScript policies for custom business logic, and SIEM integrations makes Zuplo the strongest option for B2B fintech platforms. See how Blockdaemon (serving Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Plaid, and J.P. Morgan) uses Zuplo to manage partner API access.

Crypto and Blockchain Platforms

Priority: Global edge performance, multi-cloud deployment, programmatic traffic routing, cost control at scale.

Best fit: Zuplo. Blockdaemon’s migration from Apigee to Zuplo demonstrates the pattern: 90% reduction in hardware nodes, 70% cost savings, and seamless global expansion into APAC and EU regions.

How Fintech Compliance Works in Zuplo

Zuplo’s programmable policy pipeline lets you implement financial-grade security without waiting for vendor feature requests or writing vendor-specific markup languages. Here’s how the key fintech compliance patterns map to Zuplo capabilities.

FAPI 2.0 Policy Chain

A typical FAPI 2.0 policy chain in Zuplo stacks built-in and custom policies in sequence:

mTLS Auth policy — Validates the client certificate on connection. Available on enterprise plans. OpenID JWT Auth policy — Validates and decodes the access token (signature, expiration, issuer, audience). Custom DPoP validation policy — Verifies proof-of-possession by checking the DPoP header JWT against the token’s bound key thumbprint. JWT Scope Validation policy — Enforces that the token’s scopes include the required permissions for the endpoint. Request Validation policy — Validates the request body, query parameters, and headers against your OpenAPI schema. Rate Limiting policy — Enforces per-partner or per-user rate limits to protect against abuse.

Each policy runs in sequence. If any check fails, the request is rejected immediately — before it reaches your backend.

Partner Onboarding via Developer Portal

For Open Banking and B2B fintech, partner onboarding follows this pattern:

Partner registers on your Zuplo Developer Portal Portal authenticates via your identity provider (Entra ID, Auth0, Okta, or any OIDC provider) Partner obtains API keys with self-serve key creation and rotation API documentation is auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec Rate limits and access policies apply per partner based on their subscription tier

Audit Trail for Regulatory Compliance

Zuplo’s logging integrations stream every request to your SIEM. Supported destinations include Datadog, Splunk, AWS CloudWatch, Sumo Logic, Google Cloud Logging, New Relic, Dynatrace, Loki, and VMware Log Insight. Each log entry includes request metadata, authentication decisions, policy evaluation results, and response status — the data your SOX, PCI, and Open Banking auditors require.

Fintech Teams Using Zuplo in Production

Zuplo’s fintech customer base spans payments, blockchain, mortgage servicing, and insurance:

Blockdaemon — The leading blockchain infrastructure provider (serving Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Plaid, J.P. Morgan) migrated from Apigee to Zuplo. Results: 90% reduction in hardware nodes, 70% cost savings, seamless global expansion into APAC and EU regions.

— The leading blockchain infrastructure provider (serving Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Plaid, J.P. Morgan) migrated from Apigee to Zuplo. Results: 90% reduction in hardware nodes, 70% cost savings, seamless global expansion into APAC and EU regions. Imburse Payments — UK payments middleware provider for the insurance market. Chose Zuplo over Azure API Management for GitOps-native deployment, programmable rate limiting, and developer workflow alignment. Imburse implemented three-tier rate limiting (per-organization, per-authenticated-user, and IP-based) using Zuplo’s custom policies.

— UK payments middleware provider for the insurance market. Chose Zuplo over Azure API Management for GitOps-native deployment, programmable rate limiting, and developer workflow alignment. Imburse implemented three-tier rate limiting (per-organization, per-authenticated-user, and IP-based) using Zuplo’s custom policies. Finsolutia — European mortgage servicing platform using Zuplo for API management across regulated financial workflows.

— European mortgage servicing platform using Zuplo for API management across regulated financial workflows. Duck Creek Payments — Insurance payments platform leveraging Zuplo for secure API operations in the insurance-fintech space.

Getting Started with Zuplo

If you’re evaluating Zuplo for fintech workloads, here’s a practical path:

Try the free tier — Sign up for Zuplo and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes. No credit card required. Import your OpenAPI spec — Zuplo auto-generates routes and documentation from your existing OpenAPI definition, so you can see how your current APIs look on Zuplo immediately. Test FAPI 2.0 patterns — Configure OpenID JWT authentication and mTLS authentication to validate that your financial-grade security requirements work with Zuplo’s policy pipeline. Evaluate managed dedicated — For production fintech workloads that need PCI scope reduction and data residency, talk to the Zuplo team about managed dedicated deployment in your preferred cloud and region.

Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your fintech workloads? Sign up free and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes — no credit card required.

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