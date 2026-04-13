Tyk vs Zuplo: Self-Hosted Gateway vs Managed Edge API Management

Compare Tyk and Zuplo across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and operations. Learn when a self-hosted API gateway makes sense and when a managed edge platform is the better alternative to Tyk.

Tyk and Zuplo represent two different approaches to API management. Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go, designed for teams that want full control over their gateway infrastructure. Zuplo is a fully managed, edge-native API gateway that deploys globally with zero infrastructure to manage. If you are evaluating these platforms — or looking for a Tyk alternative — the core question is whether your team wants to manage gateway infrastructure or focus entirely on your APIs.

Here is what sets them apart:

Architecture: Tyk runs as a self-hosted Go binary backed by Redis and MongoDB. Zuplo deploys to 300+ global edge locations with no databases or servers to manage.

Tyk runs as a self-hosted Go binary backed by Redis and MongoDB. Zuplo deploys to 300+ global edge locations with no databases or servers to manage. Developer experience: Tyk uses Go plugins that require compilation with Docker. Zuplo uses TypeScript policies with native GitOps workflows.

Tyk uses Go plugins that require compilation with Docker. Zuplo uses TypeScript policies with native GitOps workflows. Pricing: Tyk Cloud starts at $600/month with per-environment costs and custom enterprise pricing. Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing starting free.

Tyk Cloud starts at $600/month with per-environment costs and custom enterprise pricing. Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing starting free. Developer portal: Tyk’s portal requires manual customization. Zuplo auto-generates a developer portal from your OpenAPI spec.

Tyk’s portal requires manual customization. Zuplo auto-generates a developer portal from your OpenAPI spec. Operations: Tyk requires managing Redis, MongoDB, the Dashboard, Pump, and gateway instances. Zuplo is fully managed — there is nothing to operate.

Feature comparison at a glance

Feature Tyk Zuplo Deployment model Self-hosted, cloud, or hybrid 300+ global edge locations, dedicated, or self-hosted Configuration Go plugins + Dashboard UI TypeScript + JSON config as code Developer portal Available, requires manual setup Auto-generated from OpenAPI, all plans Git integration Limited; primarily UI-driven Native GitOps with preview environments Rate limiting Built-in with Redis backend Built-in with sliding window, per-user or per-key API key management Dashboard-driven Built-in self-serve with developer portal Pricing Free OSS; cloud from $600/mo Free tier, $25/mo builder, custom enterprise Custom logic Go (compiled shared objects) Standard TypeScript with npm ecosystem

Architecture

Tyk

Tyk Gateway is an open-source API gateway written in Go. It was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Tyk is popular with teams that want an open-source option with full infrastructure control.

A typical Tyk deployment involves:

Tyk Gateway — the Go binary that proxies API traffic

— the Go binary that proxies API traffic Redis — required for rate limiting, token storage, and session management

— required for rate limiting, token storage, and session management Tyk Dashboard — the management UI for configuring APIs, policies, and users

— the management UI for configuring APIs, policies, and users MongoDB or PostgreSQL — stores API definitions, analytics, and dashboard data

— stores API definitions, analytics, and dashboard data Tyk Pump — moves analytics data from Redis to your analytics backend

— moves analytics data from Redis to your analytics backend MDCB (Multi Data Center Bridge) — required for multi-datacenter deployments (enterprise only)

Tyk offers three deployment models:

Self-managed — You manage everything: Redis, MongoDB, Gateway instances, Dashboard, Pump, and MDCB. Full control, but significant operational responsibility. Tyk Cloud — Tyk hosts the control plane and gateway. Reduces some operational overhead but still involves infrastructure management decisions. Hybrid — Tyk hosts the control plane; you run gateway data plane nodes on your own infrastructure.

The architecture is stateful — Redis is required for core gateway operations like rate limiting and token validation. If Redis goes down, rate limiting and session management are impacted. Multi-datacenter deployments require MDCB, which adds another component to manage and license.

Zuplo

Zuplo takes a fundamentally different architectural approach. Instead of running a centralized proxy backed by databases, Zuplo deploys your gateway logic to 300+ edge data centers worldwide using a serverless runtime.

Zuplo offers three deployment models:

Managed Edge (default): Your gateway runs across 300+ global points of presence. Requests route to the nearest location automatically. Zero infrastructure to manage. Deployments go live globally in under 20 seconds.

(default): Your gateway runs across 300+ global points of presence. Requests route to the nearest location automatically. Zero infrastructure to manage. Deployments go live globally in under 20 seconds. Managed Dedicated : Zuplo runs a dedicated, isolated instance on the cloud provider of your choice — AWS, Azure, GCP, and others. You choose the regions. Private networking (AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, GCP Private Service Connect) is supported. Still fully managed by Zuplo.

: Zuplo runs a dedicated, isolated instance on the cloud provider of your choice — AWS, Azure, GCP, and others. You choose the regions. Private networking (AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, GCP Private Service Connect) is supported. Still fully managed by Zuplo. Self-Hosted: Run Zuplo on your own Kubernetes cluster for complete control over your infrastructure.

There is no Redis, no MongoDB, no Pump, and no MDCB. Rate limiting is enforced globally across all edge locations as a single zone. API key validation happens at the edge in 300+ data centers, keeping latency low and load off your backend.

Developer experience

Configuration and extensibility

Tyk’s primary configuration interface is the Tyk Dashboard, a web UI for managing APIs, policies, and users. For programmatic configuration, Tyk uses its REST API and JSON-based API definition files. When you need custom behavior, you write a Go plugin:

Go go package main import ( " net/http " ) func AddCustomHeader ( rw http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { r.Header. Set ( "X-Custom-Header" , "my-value" ) } func main () {}

Go plugins are compiled as shared objects ( .so files) using a specific Docker image that matches your Tyk Gateway version. Every time you update a plugin, you rebuild the Docker image and redeploy the gateway. This compilation step adds friction to the development cycle.

Zuplo uses TypeScript for all custom logic. The equivalent policy in Zuplo:

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : { headerValue : string }, policyName : string , ) { const newRequest = new ZuploRequest (request); newRequest.headers. set ( "X-Custom-Header" , options.headerValue); return newRequest; }

Zuplo policies use standard Web APIs ( Request , Response , Headers , fetch ) and have full access to the npm ecosystem. There is no compilation step, no Docker images to manage, and no version-matching requirements.

GitOps and deployment workflows

Tyk’s configuration is primarily managed through the Dashboard UI. While Tyk has a Kubernetes Operator and tykctl CLI for declarative management, GitOps is not the default workflow. Teams that want Git-based configuration management need to build custom CI/CD pipelines to sync API definitions to the Dashboard.

Zuplo is GitOps-native. All configuration — routes, policies, environment variables, developer portal settings — lives as files in your Git repository. Push to a branch to create a preview environment automatically. Merge to main and the gateway deploys globally. Every deployment is immutable and versioned. Roll back by reverting a commit.

There is no Dashboard API to keep in sync, no database state to reconcile, and no risk of configuration drift between your repository and the running gateway.

API gateway features

Rate limiting

Tyk provides rate limiting backed by Redis. You configure rate limits per API, per key, or per policy through the Dashboard or API definition files. Redis stores the counters, which means rate limiting accuracy depends on Redis availability and replication lag in multi-node deployments.

Zuplo’s rate limiting policy supports per-user, per-IP, or custom function-based limits with sliding window algorithms. You can write a TypeScript function to define dynamic rate limit grouping — for example, different limits based on customer tier stored in API key metadata. No Redis is needed; rate limits are enforced globally across all edge locations.

Authentication

Both platforms support API key authentication, JWT validation, and OAuth token validation.

Tyk includes auth_token , jwt , basic , oauth , hmac , and coprocess authentication methods. Tyk can act as a full OAuth 2.0 provider, issuing and managing tokens directly.

Zuplo provides API key authentication with a fully managed key service. API keys are validated at the edge in 300+ data centers with global replication in seconds. Zuplo ships pre-built JWT policies for Auth0, Cognito, Clerk, Firebase, and Supabase via OpenID JWT authentication. API key leak detection through GitHub secret scanning, managed WAF with OWASP Core Ruleset, and built-in DDoS protection round out the security layer.

Request and response transformation

Tyk provides middleware plugins for request and response transformation — modifying headers, bodies, and query parameters through the Dashboard or Go plugins.

Zuplo provides built-in policies for setting request headers, transforming request bodies, setting response headers, and transforming response bodies. For anything more complex, you write a custom TypeScript policy with full access to the request and response objects and the npm ecosystem.

OpenAPI support

Tyk supports importing OpenAPI specs to create API definitions, but its native configuration format is Tyk’s own JSON schema. OpenAPI is a convenience for initial import, not the primary configuration model.

Zuplo is OpenAPI-native. Routes are defined in a routes.oas.json file that is a valid OpenAPI 3.1 document extended with x-zuplo-route for gateway behavior. The developer portal, request validation, and API documentation all derive from this single source of truth.

Developer portal

Tyk includes a developer portal in its enterprise offering. The portal provides documentation hosting, API key provisioning, and developer onboarding. However, setting it up requires manual configuration, content management, and ongoing maintenance. The portal’s interface and workflow have not kept pace with modern developer expectations around self-service and API exploration.

Zuplo’s developer portal is included on every plan, including free. It is auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec and updates automatically with every deployment. Features include interactive API documentation, a built-in API explorer, self-serve API key management, and authentication with any OIDC provider. The portal is built on Zudoku, an open-source framework, and can be customized with CSS, Markdown, and React components.

Performance and global distribution

Tyk Gateway is fast — Go is a performant language, and Tyk handles high throughput well in single-region deployments. However, Tyk operates as a centralized proxy. Traffic routes through the region where your gateway instances are deployed. If your users are in Europe but your Tyk deployment is in US-East-1, every API call crosses the Atlantic. Multi-region Tyk deployments require MDCB, additional Redis instances per datacenter, and careful configuration — and MDCB is an enterprise-only feature.

Zuplo’s edge-native architecture means requests are processed at the data center closest to the user. With 300+ global locations, most requests are served within 50ms of the end user. Multi-region is the default behavior, not an expensive add-on. Deployments propagate globally in under 20 seconds.

Pricing and total cost of ownership

Tyk

Tyk Gateway OSS is free, but production deployments carry significant costs:

Infrastructure : Redis, MongoDB or PostgreSQL, compute for Gateway and Dashboard, load balancers, monitoring, and backup systems

: Redis, MongoDB or PostgreSQL, compute for Gateway and Dashboard, load balancers, monitoring, and backup systems Staffing : Engineers skilled in Go, Docker, Redis, and MongoDB administration

: Engineers skilled in Go, Docker, Redis, and MongoDB administration Tyk Cloud : Starts at $600/month with additional per-environment costs. MDCB for multi-datacenter adds more to the bill.

: Starts at $600/month with additional per-environment costs. MDCB for multi-datacenter adds more to the bill. Tyk Enterprise (self-managed): Custom pricing with annual contracts for high-traffic, multi-cloud, and multi-region environments

Zuplo

Zuplo’s pricing is transparent:

Free plan : 100K requests/month, unlimited API keys and environments, developer portal included

: 100K requests/month, unlimited API keys and environments, developer portal included Builder plan : $25/month, 100K requests included, scales to 1M requests/month

: $25/month, 100K requests included, scales to 1M requests/month Enterprise plan: Custom pricing starting at $1,000/month on annual contracts, with SLAs up to 99.999%

All plans include deployment to 300+ edge locations, unlimited environments, API key management, and the developer portal. No Redis to run, no MongoDB to back up, no MDCB to license.

Data residency and EU compliance

European enterprises face specific requirements around data residency, GDPR, and the EU AI Act. This is an area where the deployment model matters significantly.

Tyk’s approach: Self-hosted Tyk gives you full control over where your data is processed — but you manage all infrastructure, compliance configuration, and security hardening yourself. Tyk Cloud offers multi-region deployment, but you are limited to the regions Tyk supports.

Zuplo’s approach: Zuplo’s Managed Dedicated option deploys isolated instances in EU regions on the cloud provider of your choice. You get managed EU data residency that meets GDPR and EU AI Act requirements without running any infrastructure. SOC 2 Type II compliance, configurable log filtering for PII redaction, and private networking are included. For the most stringent data sovereignty requirements, Zuplo also offers a fully self-hosted option.

AI gateway capabilities

Both platforms are expanding their AI capabilities, but with different approaches.

Tyk has introduced AI Studio, an open-core AI gateway for routing and governing AI requests. Tyk also supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) for exposing APIs as tools for AI models, and A2A (Agent-to-Agent) communication.

Zuplo’s AI Gateway provides model routing to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral, and other LLM providers with centralized cost controls, semantic caching, and security guardrails. Zuplo auto-generates MCP servers from your OpenAPI specs, making your APIs discoverable by AI agents, and offers a centralized MCP Gateway for managing all MCP servers. Token-level usage tracking and per-team cost controls are built in.

When to choose Tyk

Tyk may be the better choice if:

You require a fully self-hosted open-source gateway with no managed service dependency

with no managed service dependency Your team has deep expertise in Go and wants to build custom plugins in that language

and wants to build custom plugins in that language You need Tyk to act as a full OAuth 2.0 authorization server (issuing tokens, not just validating)

(issuing tokens, not just validating) You are already invested in Tyk’s ecosystem and the cost of switching outweighs the operational overhead

and the cost of switching outweighs the operational overhead You need native GraphQL federation features that Tyk has developed

When to choose Zuplo

Zuplo is the better choice if:

You want edge-native performance without managing infrastructure — your gateway is globally distributed by default

without managing infrastructure — your gateway is globally distributed by default Your team prefers TypeScript over Go and wants access to the npm ecosystem for custom logic

and wants access to the npm ecosystem for custom logic You value GitOps workflows with instant preview environments on every pull request

with instant preview environments on every pull request You need a developer portal included out of the box, not locked behind an enterprise license

included out of the box, not locked behind an enterprise license You want transparent pricing without per-environment charges or MDCB licensing

without per-environment charges or MDCB licensing You need managed EU data residency with SOC 2 Type II compliance and without self-hosting overhead

with SOC 2 Type II compliance and without self-hosting overhead You want built-in API monetization with native metering and Stripe billing integration

with native metering and Stripe billing integration You are building AI-powered applications and want native MCP server and AI gateway capabilities

Next steps

If you are currently running Tyk and considering a move to Zuplo, the Tyk to Zuplo migration guide covers Go plugin-to-TypeScript-policy mapping, configuration translation, and a phased migration plan. Most teams complete the migration in two to four weeks.

For a structured feature comparison, see the Tyk vs Zuplo comparison page. For a broader look at how managed and self-hosted API gateways compare, read the managed vs self-hosted API gateway decision framework.

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