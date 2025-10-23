Securing Your Backend mTLS Authentication

Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication establishes a trust relationship between your Zuplo API Gateway and your backend services using client certificates. With mTLS, both the client (Zuplo Gateway) and the server (your backend) authenticate each other, creating a "Zero Trust" security model.

This is particularly useful for enterprise customers who need to ensure that both parties in a connection verify each other's identity before exchanging data.

How mTLS Works

When Zuplo makes an outbound request to your backend service:

Your backend service presents its SSL/TLS certificate to Zuplo (standard TLS) Zuplo presents a client certificate to your backend (the mutual part) Both parties verify each other's certificates against a trusted Certificate Authority (CA) Only after mutual verification does the secure connection establish

This ensures that your backend only accepts requests from authorized Zuplo gateways, and Zuplo can verify it's connecting to the correct backend service.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, you need:

A client certificate and private key generated from a Certificate Authority (CA) that your backend trusts

Your backend service configured to require and validate client certificates

The Zuplo CLI installed (see CLI documentation)

1/ Upload Your Certificate

Use the Zuplo CLI to upload your client certificate and private key to your project. You can upload multiple certificates, each with a unique name.

Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate create \ --cert cert.pem \ --key key.pem \ --name my-backend-cert \ --account your-account \ --project your-project \ --environment-type development \ --environment-type preview \ --environment-type production

The certificate name must follow JavaScript's variable naming constraints since you will use the name later in your code. The CLI will validate these constraints when you create the certificate.

Parameters:

--cert : Path to your PEM-encoded client certificate file

: Path to your PEM-encoded client certificate file --key : Path to your PEM-encoded private key file

: Path to your PEM-encoded private key file --name : A unique name to identify this certificate in your project

: A unique name to identify this certificate in your project --account : Your Zuplo account name

: Your Zuplo account name --project : Your Zuplo project name

: Your Zuplo project name --environment-type : Specify which environments can use this certificate (can be specified multiple times)

2/ Use the Certificate in Your Code

Once uploaded, you can use the certificate when making outbound requests from your Zuplo Gateway.

Using mTLS in a Request Handler

Reference the certificate by name in the zuplo options object when making fetch requests:

TypeScript Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const response = await fetch ( "https://secure-backend.example.com/api" , { zuplo: { mtlsCertificate: "my-backend-cert" , }, }); return response; }

Using mTLS in a Policy

You can also configure mTLS in the URL Forward Handler or URL Rewrite Handler that make outbound requests:

JSON Code { "export" : "UrlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://secure-backend.example.com" , "mtlsCertificate" : "my-backend-cert" } }

3/ Using Environment Variables

For better flexibility across environments, store the certificate name as an environment variable:

Production environment:

Code BACKEND_MTLS_CERT=my-backend-prod-cert

Staging environment:

Code BACKEND_MTLS_CERT=my-backend-staging-cert

Then reference it in your code:

TypeScript Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const response = await fetch ( "https://secure-backend.example.com/api" , { zuplo: { mtlsCertificate: environment. BACKEND_MTLS_CERT , }, }); return response; }

Or in your policy configuration:

JSON Code { "export" : "UrlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://secure-backend.example.com" , "mtlsCertificate" : "$env(BACKEND_MTLS_CERT)" } }

Managing Certificates

Listing Certificates

To view all certificates in your project:

Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate list \ --account your-account \ --project your-project

Deleting Certificates

To remove a certificate:

Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificate delete \ --cert-id my-cert-id \ --account your-account \ --project your-project

You cannot delete a certificate that is referenced by any of your deployments in your project. This is to prevent your deployments from failing if the certificate that is being referenced is no longer available. First, disable the certificate by using the CLI with zuplo mtls-certificate disable . Then redeploy the deployments in your project that reference it. Once there are no more references to the certificate, you can delete it.

Certificate Rotation

When your certificates need to be rotated (due to expiration or security policies):

Upload the new certificate with a different name Update your environment variables or code to reference the new certificate name Use the CLI zuplo mtls-certificate disable command to disable the old certificate. Deploy your changes to all environments that reference the old certificate. After verifying the new certificate works, you may delete the old certificate.

The order of operations is important so that your services continue to work as you rotate the certificate.

Local Development

mTLS bindings are not currently available in local development environments. Your code using mTLS will only work when deployed to Zuplo's edge infrastructure.

For local development, consider:

Using conditional logic to bypass mTLS when running locally

Setting up a separate backend endpoint that doesn't require mTLS for development

Testing mTLS functionality in a preview environment

Troubleshooting

Certificate Validation Errors

If your backend rejects the certificate, verify:

The certificate is signed by a CA that your backend trusts

The certificate hasn't expired

The certificate name in your code matches the uploaded certificate name

Connection Failures

If requests fail to connect:

Ensure your backend is configured to accept mTLS connections

Verify the certificate is uploaded to the correct environment (development, preview, production)

Check that your backend's CA certificate is properly configured

Runtime Errors

If you see errors about missing certificates:

Confirm the certificate was uploaded successfully using zuplo mtls-certificate list

Ensure the environment type was specified correctly during upload

Verify your code references the correct certificate name

