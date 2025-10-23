mTLS Authentication
Enterprise Feature
mTLS Client Certificates is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication establishes a trust relationship between your Zuplo API Gateway and your backend services using client certificates. With mTLS, both the client (Zuplo Gateway) and the server (your backend) authenticate each other, creating a "Zero Trust" security model.
This is particularly useful for enterprise customers who need to ensure that both parties in a connection verify each other's identity before exchanging data.
How mTLS Works
When Zuplo makes an outbound request to your backend service:
- Your backend service presents its SSL/TLS certificate to Zuplo (standard TLS)
- Zuplo presents a client certificate to your backend (the mutual part)
- Both parties verify each other's certificates against a trusted Certificate Authority (CA)
- Only after mutual verification does the secure connection establish
This ensures that your backend only accepts requests from authorized Zuplo gateways, and Zuplo can verify it's connecting to the correct backend service.
Prerequisites
Before you begin, you need:
- A client certificate and private key generated from a Certificate Authority (CA) that your backend trusts
- Your backend service configured to require and validate client certificates
- The Zuplo CLI installed (see CLI documentation)
1/ Upload Your Certificate
Use the Zuplo CLI to upload your client certificate and private key to your project. You can upload multiple certificates, each with a unique name.
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate create \ --cert cert.pem \ --key key.pem \ --name my-backend-cert \ --account your-account \ --project your-project \ --environment-type development \ --environment-type preview \ --environment-type production
The certificate name must follow JavaScript's variable naming constraints since you will use the name later in your code. The CLI will validate these constraints when you create the certificate.
Parameters:
--cert: Path to your PEM-encoded client certificate file
--key: Path to your PEM-encoded private key file
--name: A unique name to identify this certificate in your project
--account: Your Zuplo account name
--project: Your Zuplo project name
--environment-type: Specify which environments can use this certificate (can be specified multiple times)
2/ Use the Certificate in Your Code
Once uploaded, you can use the certificate when making outbound requests from your Zuplo Gateway.
Using mTLS in a Request Handler
Reference the certificate by name in the
zuplo options object when making
fetch requests:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const response = await fetch("https://secure-backend.example.com/api", { zuplo: { mtlsCertificate: "my-backend-cert", }, }); return response; }
Using mTLS in a Policy
You can also configure mTLS in the URL Forward Handler or URL Rewrite Handler that make outbound requests:
Code
{ "export": "UrlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "https://secure-backend.example.com", "mtlsCertificate": "my-backend-cert" } }
3/ Using Environment Variables
For better flexibility across environments, store the certificate name as an environment variable:
Production environment:
Code
BACKEND_MTLS_CERT=my-backend-prod-cert
Staging environment:
Code
BACKEND_MTLS_CERT=my-backend-staging-cert
Then reference it in your code:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const response = await fetch("https://secure-backend.example.com/api", { zuplo: { mtlsCertificate: environment.BACKEND_MTLS_CERT, }, }); return response; }
Or in your policy configuration:
Code
{ "export": "UrlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "https://secure-backend.example.com", "mtlsCertificate": "$env(BACKEND_MTLS_CERT)" } }
Managing Certificates
Listing Certificates
To view all certificates in your project:
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate list \ --account your-account \ --project your-project
Deleting Certificates
To remove a certificate:
Code
zuplo mtls-certificate delete \ --cert-id my-cert-id \ --account your-account \ --project your-project
You cannot delete a certificate that is referenced by any of your deployments in your project. This is to prevent your deployments from failing if the certificate that is being referenced is no longer available.
First, disable the certificate by using the CLI with
zuplo mtls-certificate disable. Then redeploy the deployments in your project
that reference it. Once there are no more references to the certificate, you can
delete it.
Certificate Rotation
When your certificates need to be rotated (due to expiration or security policies):
- Upload the new certificate with a different name
- Update your environment variables or code to reference the new certificate name
- Use the CLI
zuplo mtls-certificate disablecommand to disable the old certificate.
- Deploy your changes to all environments that reference the old certificate.
- After verifying the new certificate works, you may delete the old certificate.
The order of operations is important so that your services continue to work as you rotate the certificate.
Local Development
mTLS bindings are not currently available in local development environments. Your code using mTLS will only work when deployed to Zuplo's edge infrastructure.
For local development, consider:
- Using conditional logic to bypass mTLS when running locally
- Setting up a separate backend endpoint that doesn't require mTLS for development
- Testing mTLS functionality in a preview environment
Troubleshooting
Certificate Validation Errors
If your backend rejects the certificate, verify:
- The certificate is signed by a CA that your backend trusts
- The certificate hasn't expired
- The certificate name in your code matches the uploaded certificate name
Connection Failures
If requests fail to connect:
- Ensure your backend is configured to accept mTLS connections
- Verify the certificate is uploaded to the correct environment (development, preview, production)
- Check that your backend's CA certificate is properly configured
Runtime Errors
If you see errors about missing certificates:
- Confirm the certificate was uploaded successfully using
zuplo mtls-certificate list
- Ensure the environment type was specified correctly during upload
- Verify your code references the correct certificate name
Additional Resources
For more information on securing your backend, see:
- Securing your Backend - Overview of all backend security options
- Securing your Backend with a Shared Secret - Alternative approach using shared secrets
- Secure Tunnels - Connect to private backends without exposing them to the internet
If you need assistance configuring mTLS for your project, contact us at support@zuplo.com.