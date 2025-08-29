Managed DDoS Protection
Zuplo provides automatic DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection for all APIs deployed on the platform. This service detects and mitigates attacks in real-time, ensuring your APIs remain available even under attack.
Zuplo Managed DDoS is only available for customers using Zuplo's managed edge deployment model. Customers using managed dedicated deployments should refer to the Managed Dedicated WAF Options document.
What is DDoS?
DDoS attacks attempt to overwhelm your API by flooding it with malicious traffic from multiple sources. Zuplo's protection covers both:
- Network Layer Attacks (Layer 3/4): UDP floods, SYN floods, and other network-level attacks
- Application Layer Attacks (Layer 7): HTTP floods, slowloris, and other application-level attacks
Key Benefits
- Always-On: Protection is automatic from deployment—no configuration needed
- Multi-Layer Defense: Covers both network and application layer attacks
- Unmetered Protection: No bandwidth limits during attacks
- Adaptive: Continuously updated to handle new attack patterns
- Minimal False Positives: Smart detection reduces blocking of legitimate traffic
- Avoid Unexpected Costs: Zuplo never charges for requests that are blocked by DDoS protection protecting you from unexpected overage fees.
Protection Levels
Zuplo offers different sensitivity levels for DDoS protection, allowing you to balance security with accessibility based on your specific needs.
Working Copy Environments
All Working Copy environments (
.zuplo.dev domains) are automatically protected
with Medium sensitivity. This provides robust protection while minimizing
the risk of blocking legitimate traffic during development and testing.
Preview and Production Environments
Preview and production deployments benefit from advanced DDoS protection capabilities:
- Default Setting: Medium sensitivity (balanced protection)
- Enterprise Customization: Optional enterprise add-on allowing configuration of protection levels
Sensitivity Levels Explained
Enterprise customers with the DDoS customization add-on can choose from four sensitivity levels:
High Sensitivity
- Most aggressive protection with the lowest threshold for triggering mitigation
- Ideal for APIs that face frequent attacks or handle highly sensitive data
- May occasionally block legitimate traffic during unusual usage patterns
Medium Sensitivity (Default)
- Balanced approach providing strong protection with moderate thresholds
- Recommended for most production APIs
- Optimizes for both security and accessibility
Low Sensitivity
- Higher threshold for triggering mitigation
- Suitable for APIs with highly variable traffic patterns
- Reduces false positives for legitimate traffic spikes
Essentially Off
- Minimal protection with the highest threshold
- Protection still activates for extremely large attacks to maintain network stability
- Recommended only when you have alternative DDoS protection mechanisms.
How Protection Works
Detection
Zuplo's DDoS protection uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze traffic patterns in real-time. The system examines multiple factors including:
- Request rates and patterns
- Source IP reputation
- Geographic distribution
- Protocol compliance
- Behavioral anomalies
Mitigation
When an attack is detected, the system automatically applies appropriate mitigation techniques:
- Traffic Filtering: Malicious traffic is filtered at the edge before reaching your API
- Rate Limiting: Excessive requests from suspicious sources are throttled
- Connection Management: Advanced TCP protection handles sophisticated connection-based attacks
Continuous Improvement
The protection system continuously evolves:
- Managed rulesets are regularly updated
- New attack patterns are incorporated into detection algorithms
- Protection mechanisms adapt based on the global threat landscape
Enterprise Customization
Enterprise customers can enhance their DDoS protection with:
- Custom Sensitivity Levels: Adjust protection thresholds per environment
- Advanced Analytics: Detailed attack reports and traffic analysis
- Custom Rule Configuration: Tailor protection to specific traffic patterns
Contact your Zuplo account team to learn more about Enterprise DDoS customization options.