Networking & Infrastructure Managed DDoS Protection

Zuplo provides automatic DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection for all APIs deployed on the platform. This service detects and mitigates attacks in real-time, ensuring your APIs remain available even under attack.

Zuplo Managed DDoS is only available for customers using Zuplo's managed edge deployment model. Customers using managed dedicated deployments should refer to the Managed Dedicated WAF Options document.

What is DDoS?

DDoS attacks attempt to overwhelm your API by flooding it with malicious traffic from multiple sources. Zuplo's protection covers both:

Network Layer Attacks (Layer 3/4) : UDP floods, SYN floods, and other network-level attacks

: UDP floods, SYN floods, and other network-level attacks Application Layer Attacks (Layer 7): HTTP floods, slowloris, and other application-level attacks

Key Benefits

Always-On : Protection is automatic from deployment—no configuration needed

: Protection is automatic from deployment—no configuration needed Multi-Layer Defense : Covers both network and application layer attacks

: Covers both network and application layer attacks Unmetered Protection : No bandwidth limits during attacks

: No bandwidth limits during attacks Adaptive : Continuously updated to handle new attack patterns

: Continuously updated to handle new attack patterns Minimal False Positives : Smart detection reduces blocking of legitimate traffic

: Smart detection reduces blocking of legitimate traffic Avoid Unexpected Costs: Zuplo never charges for requests that are blocked by DDoS protection protecting you from unexpected overage fees.

Protection Levels

Zuplo offers different sensitivity levels for DDoS protection, allowing you to balance security with accessibility based on your specific needs.

Working Copy Environments

All Working Copy environments ( .zuplo.dev domains) are automatically protected with Medium sensitivity. This provides robust protection while minimizing the risk of blocking legitimate traffic during development and testing.

Preview and Production Environments

Preview and production deployments benefit from advanced DDoS protection capabilities:

Default Setting : Medium sensitivity (balanced protection)

: Medium sensitivity (balanced protection) Enterprise Customization: Optional enterprise add-on allowing configuration of protection levels

Sensitivity Levels Explained

Enterprise customers with the DDoS customization add-on can choose from four sensitivity levels:

High Sensitivity

Most aggressive protection with the lowest threshold for triggering mitigation

Ideal for APIs that face frequent attacks or handle highly sensitive data

May occasionally block legitimate traffic during unusual usage patterns

Medium Sensitivity (Default)

Balanced approach providing strong protection with moderate thresholds

Recommended for most production APIs

Optimizes for both security and accessibility

Low Sensitivity

Higher threshold for triggering mitigation

Suitable for APIs with highly variable traffic patterns

Reduces false positives for legitimate traffic spikes

Essentially Off

Minimal protection with the highest threshold

Protection still activates for extremely large attacks to maintain network stability

Recommended only when you have alternative DDoS protection mechanisms.

How Protection Works

Detection

Zuplo's DDoS protection uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze traffic patterns in real-time. The system examines multiple factors including:

Request rates and patterns

Source IP reputation

Geographic distribution

Protocol compliance

Behavioral anomalies

Mitigation

When an attack is detected, the system automatically applies appropriate mitigation techniques:

Traffic Filtering: Malicious traffic is filtered at the edge before reaching your API Rate Limiting: Excessive requests from suspicious sources are throttled Connection Management: Advanced TCP protection handles sophisticated connection-based attacks

Continuous Improvement

The protection system continuously evolves:

Managed rulesets are regularly updated

New attack patterns are incorporated into detection algorithms

Protection mechanisms adapt based on the global threat landscape

Enterprise Customization

Enterprise customers can enhance their DDoS protection with:

Custom Sensitivity Levels : Adjust protection thresholds per environment

: Adjust protection thresholds per environment Advanced Analytics : Detailed attack reports and traffic analysis

: Detailed attack reports and traffic analysis Custom Rule Configuration: Tailor protection to specific traffic patterns

Contact your Zuplo account team to learn more about Enterprise DDoS customization options.