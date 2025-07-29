Web Application Firewalls Zuplo Managed WAF

Zuplo's Managed WAF provides enterprise customers using our managed edge deployment with comprehensive security protection purpose-built for API Gateways. This service offers multiple layers of protection against common threats, attacks, and malicious traffic without requiring you to manage complex security configurations.

Zuplo Managed WAF is only available for customers using Zuplo's managed edge deployment model. Customers using managed dedicated deployments should refer to the Managed Dedicated WAF Options section below.

Available Protection Rules

OWASP Core Ruleset

Zuplo's Managed WAF includes protection based on the OWASP Core Ruleset, which defends against the most critical web application security risks. This includes protection against:

SQL Injection - Prevents attackers from inserting malicious SQL code

- Prevents attackers from inserting malicious SQL code Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) - Blocks malicious scripts from being injected into your API responses

- Blocks malicious scripts from being injected into your API responses Remote Code Execution - Prevents attackers from executing arbitrary code

- Prevents attackers from executing arbitrary code Local File Inclusion - Blocks attempts to access local server files

- Blocks attempts to access local server files Remote File Inclusion - Prevents loading of remote malicious files

- Prevents loading of remote malicious files PHP Code Injection - Blocks malicious PHP code execution attempts

- Blocks malicious PHP code execution attempts HTTP Protocol Violations - Detects and blocks malformed HTTP requests

- Detects and blocks malformed HTTP requests Session Fixation - Prevents session hijacking attempts

- Prevents session hijacking attempts Scanner Detection - Identifies and blocks automated vulnerability scanners

- Identifies and blocks automated vulnerability scanners Metadata/Error Leakages - Prevents exposure of sensitive system information

OFAC Sanctioned Country Blocking

Zuplo's Managed WAF includes automatic blocking of traffic from countries on the OFAC Sanctions Programs list. This helps ensure compliance with U.S. Treasury regulations by preventing API access from sanctioned regions.

The blocked country list is automatically updated as OFAC sanctions change, ensuring your API remains compliant without manual intervention.

DDoS Protection

All Zuplo API Gateways include automatic DDoS protection that defends against:

Layer 3/4 Attacks - Network and transport layer flood attacks

- Network and transport layer flood attacks Layer 7 Attacks - Application layer attacks targeting your API endpoints

- Application layer attacks targeting your API endpoints Amplification Attacks - DNS, NTP, and other amplification-based attacks

- DNS, NTP, and other amplification-based attacks SYN Floods - TCP connection exhaustion attempts

- TCP connection exhaustion attempts HTTP Floods - High-volume HTTP request attacks

DDoS protection is always-on and automatically scales to handle attacks of any size without impacting legitimate traffic.

Zero-Day Vulnerability Protection

Zuplo's Managed WAF includes rapid response protection against emerging threats and zero-day vulnerabilities. When critical vulnerabilities are discovered, protection rules are automatically deployed across all protected gateways without requiring any action from your team.

Custom WAF Rules

Enterprise customers can work with Zuplo to create and enable custom WAF rules tailored to their specific security requirements. Custom rules can be configured to:

Block or allow traffic based on specific patterns

Create IP allowlists or blocklists

Implement rate limiting for specific endpoints

Add custom request validation

Create geography-based access controls beyond OFAC requirements

Implement custom bot detection and mitigation

To discuss custom WAF rule requirements, contact your Zuplo account team.

Enabling Zuplo Managed WAF

Zuplo's Managed WAF is available to enterprise customers. The service can be enabled with different protection levels based on your security requirements:

Standard Protection - OWASP Core Rules and DDoS protection

- OWASP Core Rules and DDoS protection Enhanced Protection - Includes OFAC blocking and zero-day protection

- Includes OFAC blocking and zero-day protection Custom Protection - All features plus custom rules tailored to your needs

To enable Zuplo's Managed WAF on your API Gateway, contact our sales team.

Benefits

Edge-deployed protection - Security rules run at the same edge locations as your API, ensuring no additional latency

- Security rules run at the same edge locations as your API, ensuring no additional latency Automatic updates - Protection rules are continuously updated without requiring deployments

- Protection rules are continuously updated without requiring deployments No configuration complexity - Pre-configured rulesets based on security best practices

- Pre-configured rulesets based on security best practices Compliance support - Automatic OFAC sanctions compliance

- Automatic OFAC sanctions compliance 24/7 protection - Always-on security monitoring and threat mitigation

Complementary Zuplo Policies

In addition to Zuplo Managed WAF, you can implement many security features directly using Zuplo's built-in policies:

IP Restriction - Block or allow specific IP addresses with the IP Restriction policy

- Block or allow specific IP addresses with the IP Restriction policy Geolocation Controls - Route or block requests based on geographic location using custom policies

- Route or block requests based on geographic location using custom policies Rate Limiting - Implement granular rate limits with rate limiting policies

- Implement granular rate limits with rate limiting policies Custom Security Rules - Create any custom security logic with custom code policies

These policies can be used alongside Zuplo Managed WAF for defense-in-depth security or independently for specific security requirements.

Managed Dedicated WAF Options

For customers using Zuplo's managed dedicated deployment model, WAF and DDoS protection options depend on your chosen cloud provider. Unlike the standardized Zuplo Managed WAF available for edge deployments, managed dedicated customers can leverage the full range of security services offered by their cloud platform.

For managed dedicated deployments, our team will:

Assess your security requirements during the deployment planning phase Configure the appropriate WAF and DDoS services based on your cloud provider Implement custom rules and policies specific to your use case Provide ongoing support for security configuration updates

Contact our sales team to discuss security options for your managed dedicated deployment.

Next Steps

If you're interested in Zuplo's Managed WAF services for edge deployments or need custom security configurations for managed dedicated deployments, contact our sales team to discuss your requirements.

For customers requiring full control over WAF configurations, see our guides for integrating with Cloudflare WAF, Fastly Next-Gen WAF, or AWS WAF + Shield.