Zuplo and Cloudflare Settings

Most fully managed Zuplo environemnts are deployed behind Cloudflare's Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, Bot Detection, and SSL termination. The combination of Cloudflare's network infrastructure and Zuplo's API Gateway help provide critical security and performance capabilities to your API all with zero custom configuration.

Web Application Firewall Rules #

By default, WAF settings are in log only mode. This means that no request should be blocked by the Web Application Firewall.

You can choose to enable some preconfigured default rulesets to protect your API Gateway. Our default rules provide a high level of protection with a low likelihood of causing false positives for API transactions. For enterprise customers, Zuplo offers the ability to customize WAF rules to suite your specific needs.

DDos Protection #

DDoS protection is available for every Zuplo API through Cloudflare's DDoS protection service. By default, the rule sensitivy setting is set to Essentially Off meaning almost no requests will be blocked. For paying customers, we offer the ability to modify this setting as needed.

Security Level #

Cloudflare uses a blanket security protection setting that uses the IP reputation of a visitor to decide if the request should be blocked. By default, Zuplo this security setting is Off for all Zuplo APIs. For paying customers, this setting can be customized as needed for your API.

Cloudflare's global CDN enables your API Gateway to set cache headers in order to reduce the number of requests that hit your origin API. By default, all APIs deployed to Zuplo are configured on Cloudflare to respect existing cache headers. The means that if you want content cached, simply set the appropriate headers and Cloudflare's global CDN will cache responses at the edge.