Configuring Zuplo with Fastly Next-Gen WAF

Fastly Next-Gen WAF runs at Fastly edge locations. Zuplo can be configured to run as a host behind Fastly.

Refer to Zuplo's documentation on how to configure Zuplo as a Fastly host.

Securing Zuplo from Direct Access #

With any WAF product, you will want to ensure that network traffic cannot bypass your WAF and hit your API Gateway directly. Fastly offers several ways to ensure that your API Gateway is only accessible through the WAF.

The information below is a summary of Fastly's own recommendations for securing your backend - regardless of whether you are using Zuplo, another API Gateway, or Fastly origins. You can reference the Fastly documentation.

IP Address Restrictions #

Fastly maintains a list of IP addresses that you can use to restrict access to your API Gateway. This is a good way to ensure that only Fastly can access your API Gateway. However, as Fastly is a multi-tenant service, this method is not sufficient to protect unauthorized traffic from hitting your API Gateway.

In Zuplo, you can utilize the IP Address Restriction policy to limit traffic to only the Fastly IP addresses. You don't need to provide the address list manually, instead you can utilize the built-in list as shown below.

{ "name" : "allow-fastly-only" , "policyType" : "ip-address-restriction-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "IPAddressRestrictionInbound" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowedIpAddresses" : [ "list:fastly" ] } } }

With this policy in place, only Fastly traffic will be allowed to hit your Zuplo API Gateway.

Signed Headers #

Another way to ensure that traffic is coming from Fastly is to use signed headers. Signed headers can be added using a VLC Snippet and then checked by your API Gateway. This provides an additional layer of security on top of IP address restrictions and prevents any unauthorized traffic from hitting your API Gateway - regardless of the source.

In Fastly, you will need to create a VCL snippet that adds a signed header as shown below. This example uses the shared_secret value stored in an Edge Dictionary.

declare local var.zuplo_auth_secret STRING; set var.zuplo_auth_secret = table.lookup(Zuplo, "shared_secret"); declare local var.data STRING; set var.data = strftime({"%s"}, now) + "," + server.datacenter; set bereq.http.X-Signature = var.data + "," + digest.hmac_sha256(var.zuplo_auth_secret, var.data);

In Zuplo, you can utilize the a custom code inbound policy to limit traffic to only those requests that include the signed header.

/config/policies.json { "name" : "fastly-auth-inbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/fastly-auth-inbound)" , "options" : { "secret" : "$env(FASTLY_SECRET)" , "headerName" : "x-signature" } } }

/modules/fastly-auth-inbound.ts import { HttpProblems, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface PolicyOptions { secret : string ; headerName : string ; requestOffset ?: number ; } export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : PolicyOptions , policyName : string , ) { // Validate the policy options if ( typeof options.secret !== "string" ) { throw new Error ( `The option 'secret' on policy '${ policyName }' must be a string. Received ${ typeof options . secret }.` , ); } if ( typeof options.headerName !== "string" ) { throw new Error ( `The option 'headerName' on policy '${ policyName }' must be a string. Received ${ typeof options . headerName }.` , ); } // Get the authorization header const headerValue = request.headers. get (options.headerName); // No auth header, unauthorized if ( ! headerValue) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } const encoder = new TextEncoder (); // Split the header into the parts const [ timestamp , datacenter , hash ] = headerValue. split ( "," ); context.log. info ({ timestamp, datacenter, hash }); // Convert the timestamp to milliseconds const timestampInMilliseconds = parseInt (timestamp) * 1000 ; const currentTimeInMilliseconds = new Date (). getTime (); const differenceInSeconds = Math. abs (currentTimeInMilliseconds - timestampInMilliseconds) / 1000 ; const offset = options.requestOffset ?? 30 ; if (differenceInSeconds > offset) { context.log. error ( "The request is old than 30 seconds." ); return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } // Convert the hex HMAC to an ArrayBuffer const signature = new Uint8Array ( hash . slice ( 2 ) . match ( / . {1,2} / g ) . map (( byte ) => parseInt (byte, 16 )), ); // Get the hash value and encode it const hashValue = `${ timestamp },${ datacenter }` ; const hashData = encoder. encode (hashValue); // Create the secret from the policy options const encodedSecret = encoder. encode (options.secret); const key = await crypto.subtle. importKey ( "raw" , encodedSecret, { name: "HMAC" , hash: "SHA-256" }, false , [ "verify" ], ); // Verify that the data const verified = await crypto.subtle. verify ( "HMAC" , key, signature, hashData); // Check if the data is verified, if not return unauthorized if ( ! verified) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } // Request is authorized, continue return request; }

With this policy in place, only requests that include a valid sign header will be allowed to hit your Zuplo API Gateway.

JWT Header #

Another way to ensure that traffic is coming from Fastly is to use add a JWT header to the outgoing request. JWT headers can be added using a VLC Snippet and then checked by your API Gateway. This provides an additional layer of security on top of IP address restrictions and prevents any unauthorized traffic from hitting your API Gateway - regardless of the source.

Tip This demo shows using a shared secret for generating and verifying the JWT. However, you could also use public/private keys for this purpose. Additionally, you could use a third-party identity provider (Auth0, Cognito) to issue machine to machine tokens.

In Fastly, you will need to create a VCL snippet that adds a JWT header as shown below. This example uses the shared_secret value stored in an Edge Dictionary.

declare local var.jwt_secret STRING; declare local var.jwt_audience STRING; declare local var.jwt_issued STRING; declare local var.jwt_expires STRING; declare local var.jwt_header STRING; declare local var.jwt_payload STRING; declare local var.jwt_signature STRING; set var.jwt_secret = table.lookup(Zuplo, "shared_secret"); set var.jwt_audience = "my-api.example.com"; set var.jwt_issued = now.sec; set var.jwt_expires = strftime({"%s"}, time.add(now, 60s)); set var.jwt_header = digest.base64url_nopad({"{"alg":"HS256","typ":"JWT""}{"}"}); set var.jwt_payload = digest.base64url_nopad({"{"audience":""} var.jwt_audience {"","exp":"} var.jwt_expires {","iat":"} var.jwt_issued {","iss":"Fastly""}{"}"}); set var.jwt_signature = digest.base64url_nopad(digest.hmac_sha256(var.jwt_secret, var.jwt_header "." var.jwt_payload)); set bereq.http.X-JWT = var.jwt_header "." var.jwt_payload "." var.jwt_signature;

To verify the JWT header in Zuplo, you can utilize the JWT Auth Inbound policy.

{ "name" : "verify-fastly-jwt" , "policyType" : "open-id-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "OpenIdJwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "authHeader" : "x-jwt" , "issuer" : "Fastly" , "audience" : "my-api.example.com" , "secret" : "$env(FASTLY_SECRET)" } } }

mTLS Authentication #

Fastly supports mTLS authentication for backend services. This is a good way to ensure that only Fastly can access your API Gateway. For documentation on configuring Fastly with mTLS, see the Fastly documentation. To configure Zuplo to accept mTLS connections, see the Zuplo mTLS Policy documentation.