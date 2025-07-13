How to Choose the Right REST API Naming Conventions

July 13, 2025

Want to make your REST API easy to use and understand? Start by following clear naming conventions. Proper naming improves usability, reduces errors, and enhances developer experience. Here's what you need to know upfront:

Use nouns, not verbs : Let HTTP methods (GET, POST, DELETE) handle actions. Example: /users instead of /getUsers .

: Let HTTP methods (GET, POST, DELETE) handle actions. Example: instead of . Stick to plural nouns for collections : Use /users for all users, /users/123 for a specific user.

: Use for all users, for a specific user. Keep URIs consistent : Use lowercase, hyphens for readability, and avoid special characters or file extensions.

: Use lowercase, hyphens for readability, and avoid special characters or file extensions. Version your API : Add versions like /v1/ to ensure updates don’t break existing integrations.

: Add versions like to ensure updates don’t break existing integrations. Simplify nested resources : Avoid overly deep structures like /users/123/projects/456/tasks/789 . Break it into logical segments.

: Avoid overly deep structures like . Break it into logical segments. Handle non-CRUD actions thoughtfully: Use sub-resources or PATCH for state changes. Example: /orders/123/cancellation instead of /cancelOrder .

Why does this matter? Developers rely on predictable, well-structured APIs to work efficiently. By applying these principles, you ensure your API is scalable, maintainable, and intuitive.

Ready to dive deeper? Let’s explore how to implement these best practices effectively.

Core Principles of REST API Naming #

Understanding and applying these three principles can simplify REST API naming, making it intuitive for developers to use without constant reference to documentation. Here's a closer look at each principle.

Use Nouns to Represent Resources #

When naming REST API endpoints, nouns should represent resources, not verbs. HTTP methods, such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE, already specify the action, so adding verbs to the URI is unnecessary and redundant.

Here’s how this principle plays out:

Correct examples:

https://api.example.com/users (retrieves a list of users)

(retrieves a list of users) http://api.example.com/v1/store/items/{item-id}

Incorrect examples:

https://api.example.com/getUsers (redundant since GET already implies retrieval)

(redundant since GET already implies retrieval) http://api.example.com/v1/store/CreateItems/{item-id}

For collections, always use plural nouns. For instance, /users clearly identifies a collection of user resources, while /users/123 points to a specific user within that collection.

Clear naming becomes even more critical in complex projects. For example, in a Lufthansa project, the term "Flight" had seven distinct meanings, demonstrating how precise naming reduces ambiguity in API design. By sticking to consistent and descriptive resource names, you make your APIs easier to understand and work with.

Follow Consistent URI Structure #

A predictable URI structure makes your API more user-friendly. Use forward slashes to indicate hierarchy and reflect logical parent-child relationships between resources.

For example:

http://api.example.com/users/{userId}/orders works because orders are tied to specific users.

works because orders are tied to specific users. Avoid overly complex nesting, such as /device-management/managed-devices/{id}/scripts/{id}/execute , which can quickly become confusing and hard to maintain.

For filtering and sorting, rely on query parameters instead of creating deeply nested endpoints. For instance:

http://api.example.com/device-management/managed-devices?region=USA

This approach keeps the base URI clean while still allowing flexibility for filtering and searching.

By maintaining consistent patterns, developers can easily predict how your API operates, which reduces integration challenges and simplifies long-term maintenance.

Adopt Standard Naming Conventions #

Consistency in URI formatting eliminates confusion and enhances the overall developer experience. Stick to lowercase letters, use hyphens to separate words, and avoid file extensions or special characters.

Examples:

Correct: http://api.example.com/device-management/managed-devices

Incorrect: http://api.example.com/devicemanagement/manageddevices [1]

Mixed case can lead to errors in case-sensitive environments, and hyphens improve readability compared to underscores, spaces, or other symbols that might cause encoding issues.

According to research, 68% of developers prefer APIs with clear and concise naming conventions, and 80% report that well-structured APIs improve their efficiency. These findings highlight the value of standardized naming in boosting productivity and reducing frustration.

Best Practices for Naming Endpoints, Resources, and Actions #

When designing APIs, clarity and consistency in naming endpoints are crucial. By sticking to well-thought-out patterns, you create an intuitive experience for developers while reducing errors and confusion.

Designing Resource and Endpoint Names #

Stick to plural nouns for collections and use identifiers for accessing specific resources. For example:

/users retrieves all users, while /users/123 fetches a specific user.

retrieves all users, while fetches a specific user. Similarly, /projects lists all projects, and /projects/456 retrieves a particular project.

This approach is simple, predictable, and easy for developers to follow.

When dealing with nested resources, keep URLs straightforward and logical. For instance, /collections/entries and /collections/show clearly indicate relationships between data. Avoid overly complex nesting like /users/{id}/projects/{id}/tasks/{id}/comments . Instead, break it down into manageable segments, such as /users/{user-id}/projects for a user's projects, followed by /projects/{project-id}/tasks for related tasks. This makes your API easier to navigate and reduces unnecessary complexity.

For filtering and sorting, query parameters are your best friend. Instead of creating multiple endpoints, use parameters to customize responses. For example:

/device-management/managed-devices?region=USA&brand=XYZ&sort=installation-date

This keeps the base endpoints clean and gives developers flexibility without complicating the structure.

Versioning Methods for APIs #

Versioning ensures your API can evolve without breaking existing integrations. The simplest method is to include the version in the URL path, such as /v1/users or /v2/orders . This makes it clear which version is being used at a glance.

Path-based versioning is particularly effective for significant changes that impact multiple endpoints. For example, when Twitter revamped their API, version indicators like /v2/ allowed developers to transition gradually without disrupting current functionality. A clear example would be /v2/map/earth/north-america/usa/boston , which leaves no doubt about the version being accessed.

Consistency is key. If you start with /v1/users , maintain the same version across all endpoints ( /v1/orders , /v1/products , etc.). This avoids confusion and minimizes errors. Additionally, implement a deprecation strategy to notify developers about upcoming changes or discontinued versions. This transparency helps them plan migrations more effectively.

Handling Non-CRUD Actions #

Not all operations fit neatly into the standard create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) framework. For these non-CRUD actions, it’s important to adopt naming conventions that remain clear and intuitive.

A sub-resource approach works well for actions tied to specific resources. For example, instead of using /orders/123/cancel-order , opt for /orders/123/cancellation with a POST request. This transforms the action into a noun-based resource, aligning with REST principles while maintaining clarity.

For more complex operations, resource transformation can be helpful. For instance, activating a resource could be modeled as a state change. Instead of creating a separate action endpoint, use something like PATCH engines/123 with a payload such as {"status": "active"} . This treats the operation as a state update, which fits seamlessly into RESTful design.

Alternatively, controller resources can represent actions as executable functions. For example, instead of /scripts/{id}/execute , create a resource for running scripts, such as /executing-scripts , and submit new scripts to this collection.

"The key is to be pragmatic - follow established conventions where they make sense, and don't be afraid to bend the rules slightly for clarity or usability." – Kamalmeet Singh, Tech Leader

Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them #

Building on the principles of effective naming, it's equally important to steer clear of common pitfalls that can undermine the clarity and usability of your API. Even experienced developers sometimes create confusing API names, making maintenance a challenge.

Avoiding Inconsistent Naming #

Inconsistent naming is a frequent source of confusion for developers working with your API.

One major issue arises from case sensitivity. Since URIs are case-sensitive, inconsistent use of letter cases can lead to errors. For example, /Users/123 and /users/123 are treated as entirely different endpoints. To avoid this, always use lowercase letters in your endpoint names.

Another common mistake is mixing singular and plural forms. Using singular nouns in some endpoints and plural forms in others creates uncertainty about the correct pattern. To maintain clarity, stick to plural nouns for all collection endpoints - use /users , /orders , and /products consistently, rather than mixing forms like /user , /orders , and /product .

Avoid including verbs in endpoint names, as HTTP methods already specify the action. Instead of endpoints like /createUser or /deleteOrder , use /users with the appropriate HTTP method (POST for creation, DELETE for deletion). This approach aligns with REST principles, making your API more intuitive and predictable.

By adhering to these naming conventions, you can ensure a smoother experience for developers and a more reliable API.

Preventing Breaking Changes #

Failing to implement versioning can disrupt existing integrations. If you change an endpoint’s structure without proper versioning, client applications relying on the original format may suddenly stop functioning.

To prevent this, include versioning in your API, such as /v1 , and maintain clear documentation. This allows you to introduce updates in /v2/users while keeping /v1/users intact for existing clients.

Additionally, structural stability is crucial for long-term maintainability. Avoid deep nesting or using special characters in endpoint names, as these practices create fragile designs that are harder to update without breaking functionality.

"Inconsistent naming is just annoying, though it can lead to confusion for a maintainer. That's always a bad thing. It costs time and money, and can lead to nasty bugs." - Lynn Wallace

Good vs. Bad Practices at a Glance #

Here’s a quick comparison of effective naming strategies versus common mistakes:

Bad Practice Good Practice Why It Matters /getUsers /users The HTTP GET method already indicates retrieval. /Users/123 /users/123 Using lowercase avoids case-sensitivity issues. /user/123/Order/456 /users/123/orders/456 Consistent lowercase and pluralization improve readability and predictability. /api/deleteUser/123 /api/v1/users/123 (DELETE method) Versioning and noun-based endpoints align with REST principles. /users_management /user-management Hyphens improve readability compared to underscores. /users/123/projects/456/tasks/789/comments/ /users/123/projects then /projects/456/tasks Simplifies structure by avoiding excessive nesting. /users.json /users (with Content-Type header) File extensions in URIs are unnecessary; headers handle content type.

Clear and consistent endpoint naming is the backbone of a well-designed REST API. When developers can anticipate endpoint structures, it reduces errors, simplifies integration, and streamlines collaboration. By committing to a logical and uniform naming system, you set the stage for scalability, ease of use, and long-term success.

Practical Tips for Aligning Naming Conventions with Projects #

Good naming conventions strike a balance between established standards and the specific needs of your project. By building on the principles discussed earlier, these tips can help keep your API consistent and easy for developers to use.

Adopting Industry Standards #

Following industry standards gives your API a familiar structure that developers can quickly grasp. OpenAPI (formerly Swagger) is one of the most widely used specifications for REST APIs. It provides clear guidelines for naming resources, formatting parameters, and structuring endpoints.

Using OpenAPI standards also improves compatibility. Tools like documentation generators and client libraries can integrate with your API seamlessly, saving time on custom configurations. This makes your API more appealing to developers and reduces integration headaches.

However, it’s important to adapt these standards to fit your project’s unique needs. For example, if your business deals with complex relationships, your endpoints should reflect that hierarchy. A URL like /companies/123/employees/456/timesheets clearly maps out the relationships between resources while staying true to REST principles.

Documenting and Enforcing Naming Conventions #

Documentation turns your naming conventions into a shared rulebook for your team. A good guide should outline resource naming patterns, URI formatting rules, and versioning strategies tailored to your project.

Include examples - lots of them. Show both correct and incorrect naming practices to make the guidelines easy to follow. This clarity helps everyone stay on the same page, whether they’re seasoned developers or newcomers.

Consistency is key. Define specific rules for details like pluralization, capitalization, and special characters. When everyone follows the same patterns, it reduces confusion and makes maintenance simpler.

For added reliability, consider automated enforcement. Tools can catch naming issues during development, ensuring consistency before code goes live. This proactive approach minimizes errors and streamlines the process.

Adopting effective REST API naming conventions does more than just organize your endpoints - it enhances the overall developer experience. When your API is predictable, resource names are intuitive, and structures remain consistent, you're not just writing code; you're creating an interface that saves time, minimizes errors, and simplifies integrations.

Focus on using nouns for resources, sticking to consistent URI structures, and following standard naming practices. However, the true impact of these conventions lies in their implementation and enforcement. Without solid documentation and team alignment, even the best strategies can unravel over time.

Key Takeaways #

Here are some essential points to guide your API naming efforts:

Consistency beats perfection : A straightforward and uniform naming approach is far more practical than an overly complex but inconsistent one. Developers value predictability over theoretical precision.

: A straightforward and uniform naming approach is far more practical than an overly complex but inconsistent one. Developers value predictability over theoretical precision. Document your naming conventions : As teams expand, a well-maintained naming guide becomes crucial. It helps prevent the gradual drift that can turn a clean API into a confusing tangle.

: As teams expand, a well-maintained naming guide becomes crucial. It helps prevent the gradual drift that can turn a clean API into a confusing tangle. Use API versioning in URIs : This safeguards against breaking changes. Explicit versioning allows smooth migrations for users, avoiding disruptive updates.

: This safeguards against breaking changes. Explicit versioning allows smooth migrations for users, avoiding disruptive updates. Adopt industry standards like OpenAPI: Following established standards ensures developers can onboard quickly and take advantage of existing tools for documentation and integration.

Next Steps for Implementation #

To put these principles into practice, take the following actionable steps:

Define and stick to a naming system : Select conventions that fit your domain and enforce them consistently. It's less about choosing the "perfect" system and more about maintaining uniformity.

: Select conventions that fit your domain and enforce them consistently. It's less about choosing the "perfect" system and more about maintaining uniformity. Create a formal naming guide : Develop a style guide with examples of correct and incorrect patterns. Make this guide part of your onboarding process so new team members can easily align with your standards.

: Develop a style guide with examples of correct and incorrect patterns. Make this guide part of your onboarding process so new team members can easily align with your standards. Document decisions and exceptions : Keep a record of your naming choices and any deviations. This historical context is invaluable for future updates and helps new developers understand existing patterns.

: Keep a record of your naming choices and any deviations. This historical context is invaluable for future updates and helps new developers understand existing patterns. Automate naming validation: Use tools like RateMyOpenAPI to integrate naming checks into your development workflow. Automated validation during pull requests ensures consistency without adding extra manual effort.

As your API evolves, your naming conventions may need adjustments. Be intentional about these updates, and communicate them clearly to ensure everyone stays aligned.

Why should REST API endpoints use nouns instead of verbs? #

Using nouns for REST API endpoints aligns with REST principles and makes the API more intuitive. Endpoints are meant to represent resources, not actions. For instance, /users or /orders clearly point to resources, whereas using verbs like /createUser or /getOrders can introduce unnecessary complexity and redundancy.

In RESTful design, actions are defined by HTTP methods such as GET , POST , PUT , and DELETE . This eliminates the need to include verbs in the endpoint names. The result? A cleaner, easier-to-read structure that’s more predictable and straightforward to use.

Why is versioning important in REST APIs, and how can it be implemented effectively? #

Versioning in REST APIs plays a key role in preventing disruptions for existing clients when updates are made. It lets developers introduce new features or improvements while keeping older versions intact for users who still depend on them.

To manage versioning effectively, stick to a clear and consistent approach. One common method is embedding the version number directly in the URL (e.g., /v1/resource ), while another option is specifying it in the request header. Whenever you make changes that aren't backward-compatible, increment the version number and ensure you communicate these updates clearly to your users. This approach helps ensure a seamless transition and supports a smoother experience for developers.

Why should I use query parameters for filtering and sorting in REST APIs instead of nested endpoints? #

Using query parameters for filtering and sorting in REST APIs comes with several benefits. For starters, it helps keep your endpoints straightforward and avoids unnecessary clutter, making your API easier to navigate and maintain. Instead of creating numerous specific or deeply nested endpoints, query parameters let users fine-tune their requests to get exactly the data they need.

Another advantage is that query parameters can make data retrieval more efficient, which is particularly valuable when working with large datasets. By enabling precise queries, they help reduce server load and improve performance. This method aligns well with RESTful principles, emphasizing simplicity and consistency in API design while making life easier for developers.