AI Week Roundup

October 6, 2025

To celebrate the launch of Zuplo's new AI Gateway, we released a week of videos and blog posts as part of AI Week, covering a range of topics including spec-driven development, observability, and autonomous agent preparedness.

Catch up on all the conversations, and technical overviews in the videos and posts below:

Introducing the Zuplo AI Gateway #

Zuplo CEO, Josh Twist gives an overview of the AI Gateway and its core features. Read the full blog post.

Is Spec-Driven Development the Future of AI Coding? #

Guy Podjarny, founder of Snyk, is now building Tessl to solve a problem every developer using AI tools has encountered: agents are powerful but can be inconsistent, especially when repeating tasks over and over. They hallucinate APIs, break existing functionality, and forget decisions that their human developer counterparts already made. The solution? Stop defining software through code and start defining it through specifications. Read the full blog post.

Your AI Models Aren't Learning From Production Data #

Gideon Mendels, CEO & Co-Founder of Comet ML realized there's a fundamental difference between traditional ML and GenAI development: your AI applications don't get better over time. No matter if you have one user or a billion, your LLM stays static, your prompts stay static, and your system learns nothing from production data—unless you manually intervene. Read the full blog post.

What Autonomous Agents Actually Need from Your APIs #

Emmanuel Paraskakis, CEO of Level250, joins us to discuss how AI agents aren't just another type of API consumer. They're fundamentally different from human developers, and most API infrastructure isn't ready for them, and what it really takes to make APIs agent-ready. Read the full blog post.

Using AI Gateway with the LangChain SDK #

Managing API keys for OpenAI and other inference providers creates operational challenges for AI teams. Production keys typically lack visibility into usage and costs, have no built-in rate or spending limits, and can't be easily revoked or scoped to specific applications. Zuplo's AI Gateway addresses these issues by proxying requests through managed API keys that include usage tracking, cost controls, semantic caching, and security policies. Read the full blog post.

Using Claude Code with Zuplo AI Gateway #

The Zuplo AI Gateway comes with full support for the Anthropic /v1/messages API endpoint. This means that you can configure Claude Code to work seamlessly with the new Claude Sonnet 4.5 model (or any other Claude model) while gaining enterprise-grade controls. Read the full blog post.

Using AI Gateway with goose AI agent #

goose (yes, that's deliberately lower case) is an impressive AI agent and CLI tool for automating engineering tasks. It's completely open-source with no vendor lock-in, supports local LLMs, has extensive MCP (Model Context Protocol) support, and offers powerful extensibility through recipes. Whether you're working solo or in a team, goose provides a flexible foundation for AI-powered automation. Read the full blog post.

More AI Gateway #

The Zuplo AI Gateway is available now. Sign up for a free account and get more details and quickstart information in the documentation.