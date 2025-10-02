AI Week: Using Claude Code with Zuplo AI Gateway

October 2, 2025

The Zuplo AI Gateway comes with full support for the Anthropic /v1/messages API endpoint. This means that you can configure Claude Code to work seamlessly with the new Claude Sonnet 4.5 model (or any other Claude model) while gaining enterprise-grade controls.

Why Route Claude Code Through Zuplo? #

Instead of sharing API keys across your team or worrying about budget overruns, the Zuplo AI Gateway gives you:

Team-Based Access Control - Create teams with self-serve API key generation, so developers can securely access Claude Code without sharing credentials.

Hierarchical Cost Controls - Set monthly spending limits per application or project to prevent budget surprises during hackathons or development sprints.

Complete Visibility - Monitor request volume, token usage, costs, and performance metrics through a comprehensive dashboard.

Security at Scale - Eliminate API key sprawl and reduce the risk of compromised shared keys.

Watch the Setup #

In this demo, I walk through the complete setup process in just a few minutes:

Configuring Anthropic as a provider in the AI Gateway

Creating a dev team with controlled access

Setting up an application with a $10 monthly spending limit

Modifying Claude Code settings to route through the gateway

Seeing real-time cost and usage data flow through the dashboard

Read the Setup #

No video? That's fine. Here are the setup steps:

Create a new provider in the AI Gateway for Anthropic Set up a new team, and create a new app to use with Claude Code Copy the API Key for the app and the Gateway URL Add the key and the URL to your environment, or Claude Code settings, using either approach below

ANTHROPIC_AUTH_TOKEN =< your-ai-gateway-app-api-key > ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL =< your-ai-gateway-url >

{ "env" : { "ANTHROPIC_AUTH_TOKEN" : "<your-ai-gateway-app-api-key>" , "ANTHROPIC_BASE_URL" : "<your-ai-gateway-url>" } }

Once these are set. Reload Claude and you should be good to go. Now, all your Claude Code work will route through the AI Gateway.

Get Started today #

Setting up Claude Code with the Zuplo AI Gateway is as quick as changing just two environment variables. Everything else works exactly as before, but now you have complete visibility and control over your AI spend and security.

Ready to add enterprise controls to your Claude Code workflow? Start with Zuplo AI Gateway today.

