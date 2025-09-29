AI Week: Introducing the Zuplo AI Gateway

September 29, 2025

Today, we're excited to announce the launch of Zuplo's AI Gateway - a powerful new solution that transforms how your organization builds, manages, and secures AI applications.

To celebrate, we're kicking off AI Week - a week of videos, blog posts and insight into the wider AI Dev Tools world, as well as deeper dives into how to integrate the AI Gateway into your projects.

The Challenge with Direct LLM Integrations #

Most development teams today are building AI agents and applications by connecting directly to LLM providers like OpenAI, Anthropic or Google's Gemini via their APIs.

While this works at the early stages of getting started, it quickly creates problems:

Vendor lock-in : Your code becomes tightly coupled to specific LLM APIs

: Your code becomes tightly coupled to specific LLM APIs Cost control : No centralized way to manage spending across teams

: No centralized way to manage spending across teams Security blind spots : Direct connections bypass essential guardrails

: Direct connections bypass essential guardrails API key sprawl: Sensitive credentials scattered across your organization

Enter Zuplo AI Gateway #

Our AI Gateway sits between your applications and LLM providers, giving you complete control over your AI infrastructure. Think of it as a smart proxy that handles routing, security, cost management, and observability. All while maintaining the streaming performance your users expect.

Check out the video below where we show off "Tennis GPT", a chat application that showcases all the key features:

In this demo, you'll see how we switch between OpenAI and Google Gemini models without changing code, set up team-based budgets, and add security guardrails to prevent prompt injection attacks.

Supported Providers & Models #

AI Gateway supports chat completions, text completions and and embeddings models from Anthropic (including the new Claude Sonnet 4.5), OpenAI, Google and Mistral.

Additional Key Features #

Provider Abstraction #

Switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and other LLM providers without changing a single line of application code. Perfect for A/B testing models or avoiding vendor lock-in.

Hierarchical Cost Controls #

Set daily and monthly budgets at the organization, team, and app level. Get warnings before you hit limits or enforce hard stops to prevent surprise bills.

Integrated guardrails protect against prompt injection attacks and prevent PII leakage in both requests and responses. We partner with security leaders like Akamai to provide enterprise-grade protection.

Semantic Caching #

Our intelligent caching layer identifies similar prompts and returns cached responses, reducing costs and improving response times for your users.

Developers can create apps and manage their AI usage through our intuitive dashboard, no need to share sensitive API keys.

Get Started for Free #

The Zuplo AI Gateway available now and is completely free to get started.

Create a new AI Gateway project at portal.zuplo.com Configure your LLM providers (OpenAI, Gemini, etc.) Set up teams and cost controls Create your first app Replace your direct LLM calls with your Zuplo AI Gateway URL

Your existing application code will work seamlessly because we maintain full compatibility with the OpenAI API format (used by many other providers) while adding all the enterprise features you need to stay compliant, and in control.

For more information see the AI Gateway documentation.

Stay Tuned #

Throughout AI Gateway Launch Week, we'll be sharing deep dives into other integration possibilities and in-depth discussions with other leaders in the AI Dev Tools ecosystem.

Ready to take control of your AI infrastructure? Sign up for free and see how Zuplo's AI Gateway can transform your team's AI development workflow.