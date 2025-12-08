MCP Week Roundup

December 8, 2025

Our second MCP Week of the year took place December 1-5 at Zuplo. We took the opportunity to showcase a whole host of new, and updated capabilities for building, managing, and governing MCP servers using our API Gateway.

Zuplo MCP Gateway #

Your teams are already using MCP servers. Zuplo's MCP Gateway provides a single control plane to manage permissions, create team-specific virtual servers, and maintain full audit trails across your organization. It's enterprise governance for MCP at scale.

Early access registration is now open: Find out more about MCP Gateway.

You can catch up on all the latest MCP updates below:

Add Reusable MCP Tool Workflows to AI with MCP Prompts #

MCP tools give AI agents capabilities, but prompts tell them how to use those capabilities effectively. Instead of hoping users know how to combine your tools, ship pre-built workflows via MCP prompts that guide the AI toward useful outcomes.

When an AI needs to call multiple endpoints and combine results, custom tools let you orchestrate those calls server-side. One tool call, one response, better results.

Turn Any GraphQL API into an MCP Server #

Zuplo's GraphQL-to-MCP support automatically generates introspection and execution tools, letting AI systems dynamically discover and query any GraphQL API without manual tool definitions.

Build Apps for ChatGPT with OpenAI Apps SDK and Zuplo #

OpenAI's Apps SDK lets you build interactive widgets that render directly inside ChatGPT. Zuplo now supports everything required to build with the Apps SDK using our dynamic MCP servers.

More MCP #

Ready to build your own MCP server? Sign up for a free account and check out the MCP Server documentation to get started.

For enterprise MCP governance, register for early access to the MCP Gateway.