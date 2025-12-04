Zuplo MCP Gateway: Enterprise Governance for MCP at Scale

December 4, 2025

Your teams are already using MCP servers. But do you know which ones?

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is transforming how AI agents interact with business systems. Teams across your organization are connecting AI tools to GitHub, Linear, Stripe, and internal services.

This isn't just developers in Cursor or Claude Code. It's customer success using enterprise chat platforms like LibreChat. It's analysts running LangChain workflows. It's happening everywhere, fast, and it's largely invisible to IT and security teams.

Ungoverned MCP consumption can be a problem. Teams spin up connections to make themselves more productive, but without centralized visibility, you're flying blind on what tools have access to what data and where it's going.

To help organizations manage this effectively, without slowing anyone down, we're announcing Zuplo's new MCP Gateway.

Centralized MCP management #

Zuplo's MCP Gateway gives you a single control plane for all the MCP servers accessed across your organization, whether they're first-party internal services, third-party integrations like GitHub or Stripe, or vendor-provided tools created specifically for you. Connect them once, then manage team permissions and policies from a single dashboard.

No more wondering which teams have access to which tools. No more recreating the same configurations across different projects.

Centralized management of MCP is about more than just access. It's also about crafting a great experience for every user regardless of their technical know-how. To achieve this, the MCP Gateway also provides:

Discovery: An enterprise catalog for MCP #

Give your teams a curated catalog of approved MCP servers, both first and third-party. Users discover and connect to the tools they need without raising tickets or hunting down configuration details. Each team sees a view customized to their role, showing only what's relevant to them coupled with specific instructions on how to install the MCP server with their client of choice.

Auth translation: Meet teams where they are #

Not every MCP server handles authentication the same way. Some use OAuth. Some use API keys. Some aren't fully spec-compliant. And when you're building internal MCP servers, you might want something simpler.

Zuplo's MCP Gateway supports multiple authentication modes and handles the translation between them. Users get a seamless experience while you maintain control over credentials and access, regardless of what's happening on the backend.

Authorization: Limit access at the tool level #

Instead of giving every team access to every tool on a source MCP server, Zuplo lets you create virtual MCP servers that expose only what each team needs.

Your finance team gets financial tools from Stripe. Engineering gets the GitHub and Linear tools. Customer Success gets support tools. All from the same source servers, but with team-specific configurations. One source of truth, infinite configurations.

Control access at the team, user, or application level. Set policies once and enforce them everywhere.

Observability: Know what's happening #

Full audit trails and reporting across all MCP interactions. See which teams are using which tools, track usage patterns, and have the data you need for compliance reviews. No more blind spots.

Security policies: Protect your data #

Zuplo's MCP Gateway lets you enforce security policies across all MCP traffic. Detect and redact PII before it reaches external services. Block prompt injection attempts. Shield against toxic content. The same protections you'd expect for your APIs, now applied to every MCP interaction.

Prevent sprawl without blocking productivity #

The answer isn't to block everything and slow teams down. It's to provide teams with an official path to working with MCP tools that's easier than the unofficial one.

With Zuplo's MCP Gateway, you can provide a friction-free path to greater productivity, organization-wide, without the risk of unintentional harm or sensitive data leakage.

Register for early access #

If you're thinking about how to govern MCP adoption across your organization, we'd love to talk. Zuplo's MCP Gateway is available now for early access registration.