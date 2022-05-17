How to version an API

May 17, 2022

At some point, you’re going to make an update to your API that would break existing clients if they don’t change their code. That’s OK, change happens.

However, it is critical that you give yourself the option to do two things when this situation arises:

Support multiple versions of your API simultaneously (so that you can give older clients the opportunity to migrate to your latest version). Inform a client that the version they have coded for is no longer supported

Life is much easier if you think about versioning from the beginning of the lifecycle of your API. A key decision to make is how you want to design versioning into your API; that is, how should the client communicate the version of the API they are coded to work with?

Table of Contents #

API Versioning Methods #

API versioning can be handled in several ways, each with its own strengths and scenarios where it works best. Fundamentally, there are two primary options:

URL-based versioning - where the version is encoded directly in the URL, e.g. /v1/charges . This is the most common approach and is used by most large API-first companies like Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid and Airtable. You could also include the version as a query param (less-common) which we explore later in the article. Header-based versioning - where the version is in a header; either a customer header like api-version: v3 or as part of the accept header, e.g. accept: application/vnd.example+json;version=1.0 .

Here's a further breakdown of the main methods developers use to manage API versions.

URL Path Versioning #

This method places the version directly in the URL, making it easy to spot and understand.

Example:

https://api.example.com/v1/users https://api.example.com/v2/users

It's simple and clear, making it a popular choice for many public APIs. The version is always visible in the URL, which helps with debugging and understanding the API structure.

Query Parameter Versioning #

In this approach, the version is added as a query parameter in the URL. This keeps the base URL clean while still allowing flexibility.

Example:

https://api.example.com/users?version=1 https://api.example.com/users?version=2

This method works well for maintaining backward compatibility and handling default versions, though it can sometimes be less obvious in logs or documentation. It's also not obvious to users what version of the API they are using. We recommend that versions should be a mandatory field, and query params are not the right fit for that in our opinion.

Custom Header Versioning #

Here, the API version is specified in the HTTP headers, separating it from the URL entirely.

Example:

GET /users Api-Version: 2023-01-01

This approach keeps URLs clean and aligns with HTTP standards. However, it requires additional handling for custom headers, making it slightly more complex.

Content Type Versioning #

This method uses HTTP content negotiation, embedding the version in the media type.

Example:

Accept: application/vnd.company.api-v1+json Accept: application/vnd.company.api-v2+json

It integrates versioning into the content type, adhering to REST and HTTP standards. While powerful, it can be more challenging to implement and understand.

Method Comparison #

Versioning Method Pros Cons Best For URL Path - Easy to identify

- Debug-friendly

- Cache-efficient - Adds clutter to URLs

- Requires URL changes for updates Public APIs with long-term support Query Parameter - Simple to implement

- Flexible for default versions - Not always visible in logs

- Easy to miss in documentation Internal APIs or quick iterations Custom Header - Clean URLs

- Aligns with HTTP standards - Less obvious

- Needs custom header handling APIs needing more advanced versioning Content Type - REST-friendly

- Built into content negotiation - Complex setup

- Steeper learning curve Enterprise APIs with strict REST requirements

The best versioning method depends on factors like client requirements, infrastructure, and maintenance needs. While URL path versioning is widely used for its simplicity, header-based methods are gaining traction for their cleaner and more flexible approach.

API Versioning Guidelines #

Using Semantic Versioning #

This is more applicable to Header based versioning. Semantic versioning follows the MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format:

MAJOR : Introduces breaking changes that require clients to update.

: Introduces breaking changes that require clients to update. MINOR : Adds new features while staying compatible with previous versions.

: Adds new features while staying compatible with previous versions. PATCH: Fixes bugs or makes minor updates without affecting compatibility.

For instance, adding an optional field would move the version from 1.2.0 to 1.3.0. However, changing a field type (e.g., from string to integer) would require a major version bump, like 1.3.0 to 2.0.0.

It’s also essential to establish clear policies for supporting older API versions. Check out our full guide to semantic versioning for more info.

Supporting Old Versions #

A well-defined version support policy should address:

How long each version will be supported

A grace period for clients to migrate

Assistance during the migration process

A common approach is the N-2 support policy, where you maintain the current version and the two prior major versions.

Version Documentation #

For each API version, ensure the following documentation is available:

Changelog Management

Maintain changelogs that clearly outline: Breaking changes

New features

Deprecation notices

Bug fixes Version-Specific Documentation

Provide details such as: Endpoint specifications

Request and response formats

Authentication details

Examples of usage Migration Guides

Help clients transition smoothly with: Code samples

Step-by-step migration instructions

Explanations of common issues and solutions

Version Deprecation #

We already have an API deprecation guide - but here's an abridged version of the process

Phase Duration Actions Announcement 6 months before Notify users about the upcoming deprecation Warning Period 3 months Display deprecation warnings Grace Period 3 months Keep the deprecated version with limited support End-of-Life Final date Shut down the deprecated version entirely

Managing Version Lifecycles #

Effective lifecycle management ensures your API remains reliable and efficient.

Version Tracking

Use tools or automation to monitor: Active versions in use

Usage trends for each version

Error rates by version

Progress of client migrations Communication Strategy

Keep users informed with: Regular updates on version status

Migration deadlines

Availability of technical support

Final sunset dates for older versions Support Tools

Build infrastructure to handle: Hosting multiple versions simultaneously

Monitoring traffic by version

Automating deprecation warnings

Handling errors specific to each version

Balancing updates with reliable support is key to successful API versioning. While introducing new features, ensure existing clients have the tools and time they need to transition smoothly.

Over 10,000 developers trust Zuplo to secure, document, and monetize their APIs Learn More

Common Version Management Mistakes #

Keeping outdated API versions alive can drain your resources, increase costs, and open the door to security risks. It can also hurt API performance and make the user experience worse due to poor resource management and added complexity.

Continuing to support old API versions can cause several problems:

Security risks from legacy versions

Higher maintenance expenses

Slower performance due to inefficient resource use

Accumulation of technical debt

To avoid these issues, take steps to phase out older versions (aka Sunset):

Set clear deprecation timelines : Announce when features will stop being updated, when only security patches will be provided, and when the version will be fully retired.

: Announce when features will stop being updated, when only security patches will be provided, and when the version will be fully retired. Track usage data : Monitor adoption rates to determine the right time to deprecate a version.

: Monitor adoption rates to determine the right time to deprecate a version. Encourage migration: Show users the benefits of upgrading, like improved performance or new features, and provide support to make the transition easier.

These practices can help simplify your API management and keep your system running smoothly. You can find more tips in our guide to migrating users off old API versions.

Our recommendations #

1/ Keep those options open #

First and foremost, we strongly recommend that you make the version a mandatory part of all requests received by your API. So any request that doesn’t include the version should receive a 4xx error code (400 if it’s a required header, 404 if it is missing from the URL).

This is the most important decision because it means you always have both options outlined at the opening of this post.

2/ Keep it simple #

After this, we recommend URL-based versioning. There is plenty of precedent in the market and it’s the easiest for developers to use - it’s easier to test with CURL, call with fetch, test in a browser if you support GET requests. It’s just easier.

3/ Use headers if you’re passionate about building a pure REST implementation #

The primary reason to use headers over URL-based versioning is to avoid violating a REST principle that states a URI should refer to a unique resource ( v1/foo and v2/foo could theoretically point to the same resource). However, such pure implementations of REST APIs have not proven popular and are trickier for developers to use.

4/ Don’t break rule 1 #

There are examples of APIs in the public domain that have a default version if the client doesn’t specify a version. Here’s GitHub’s documentation on their API:

Even though it encourages developers to use the version header, the API still works without it and just assumes v3. We think this is a mistake; if GitHub upgrades to v4 and that becomes the new default, all of those old clients that didn’t follow the best practice will experience unpredictable behavior and strange errors.

Wrapping Up #

Whether you choose to use URI or Header based versioning - many of the same core principles apply on how you should actually go about deprecating an old version and migrating users to a new version. Our preferred method is path versioning, as it makes your consumer's life easier (although we support both in Zuplo).

If you're looking to make managing your API's lifecycle easier, with built-in tools for versioning, monitoring, changelogs, and deprecation - you should check out Zuplo.