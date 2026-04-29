API Gateway High Availability and Disaster Recovery: Patterns Every Team Should Know

Learn the key HA and DR patterns for API gateways — active-active, active-passive, multi-region, and edge-native — and how to evaluate your gateway's resilience.

Your API gateway is one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure in your stack. It sits in the request path of every API call, handling authentication, rate limiting, routing, and policy enforcement. When the gateway goes down, every API behind it goes dark. No gradual degradation, no partial outage — just a complete loss of API access for every consumer.

Despite this, many teams treat API gateway high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) as afterthoughts — something to address “when we need it” or “when we move to production.” By then, the architecture decisions are already locked in, and retrofitting HA onto a gateway that wasn’t designed for it is expensive and complex.

This article covers the HA and DR patterns that matter for API gateways, how traditional gateways approach them, and why edge-native architecture fundamentally changes the equation. For a broader overview of gateway architecture patterns beyond HA/DR, see API Gateway Patterns.

Why HA and DR Matter for API Gateways

API gateways are different from most infrastructure components because they’re a single point of aggregation. A database outage might affect one service. A backend failure might degrade one feature. But a gateway outage takes out every API that routes through it.

The business impact is direct:

Revenue loss — Payment APIs, checkout flows, and subscription management all stop working. For companies with API products, the API is the revenue stream.

— Payment APIs, checkout flows, and subscription management all stop working. For companies with API products, the API is the revenue stream. SLA violations — If you’ve committed to 99.9% or 99.99% uptime in your API contracts, a gateway outage burns through your entire error budget in minutes.

— If you’ve committed to 99.9% or 99.99% uptime in your API contracts, a gateway outage burns through your entire error budget in minutes. Consumer trust — API consumers build their products on top of your APIs. An unreliable gateway makes your API a liability in their architecture, pushing them toward alternatives.

— API consumers build their products on top of your APIs. An unreliable gateway makes your API a liability in their architecture, pushing them toward alternatives. Cascading failures — When the gateway fails, consumers often retry aggressively. When the gateway comes back, the retry storm can immediately bring it down again, creating an outage cycle that’s harder to recover from than the original failure.

The cost of downtime escalates with the number of consumers and integrations depending on your APIs. For a public API serving thousands of developers, even a five-minute gateway outage means thousands of failed requests, broken integrations, and support tickets.

Common HA/DR Patterns for API Gateways

There are four primary patterns teams use to achieve high availability and disaster recovery for their API gateways. Each makes different trade-offs between complexity, cost, failover speed, and operational burden.

Active-Passive

In an active-passive setup, one gateway instance (or region) handles all production traffic while a standby instance remains idle, ready to take over if the primary fails.

How it works:

The primary gateway handles 100% of API traffic

A secondary gateway is deployed and configured identically, but receives no traffic

Health checks monitor the primary gateway

When the primary fails, DNS or a load balancer routes traffic to the secondary

Trade-offs:

Simpler to reason about — Only one instance serves traffic at any time, avoiding data synchronization issues

— Only one instance serves traffic at any time, avoiding data synchronization issues Wasted resources — The standby instance consumes compute and costs money while doing nothing

— The standby instance consumes compute and costs money while doing nothing Failover isn’t instant — DNS propagation or health check intervals create a gap where requests fail, typically 30 seconds to several minutes

— DNS propagation or health check intervals create a gap where requests fail, typically 30 seconds to several minutes Configuration drift risk — The standby must stay perfectly synchronized with the primary; any drift means failover introduces unexpected behavior

Active-passive is the most common DR pattern for traditional API gateways because it’s conceptually straightforward, even if operationally it requires careful maintenance.

Active-Active

In an active-active setup, multiple gateway instances serve traffic simultaneously. Load is distributed across all instances, and if one fails, the remaining instances absorb its traffic.

How it works:

Multiple gateway instances (or regional deployments) all serve production traffic

A global load balancer or DNS-based routing distributes requests across instances

If one instance fails, the load balancer routes traffic to the remaining healthy instances

Trade-offs:

Near-instant failover — Traffic shifts automatically with no DNS propagation delay

— Traffic shifts automatically with no DNS propagation delay Better resource utilization — All instances serve traffic, so nothing sits idle

— All instances serve traffic, so nothing sits idle Higher complexity — Configuration, rate limit counters, and state must be synchronized across all instances

— Configuration, rate limit counters, and state must be synchronized across all instances More expensive at the infrastructure level — Multiple active instances in multiple regions cost more than a single primary with a cold standby

— Multiple active instances in multiple regions cost more than a single primary with a cold standby Split-brain risk — If instances can’t communicate, they may apply inconsistent policies or rate limits

Active-active is the gold standard for HA, but it’s significantly harder to implement correctly with traditional gateways because gateway state (rate limit counters, cached auth data, session information) needs to be consistent across instances.

Multi-Region Deployment

Multi-region takes active-active or active-passive across cloud provider regions, giving geographic redundancy that protects against full region outages.

How it works:

The gateway is deployed in two or more cloud regions (e.g., us-east-1 and eu-west-1)

A global traffic manager (Route 53, Azure Traffic Manager, or Cloudflare) routes requests based on latency, health, or geography

Each region runs a full gateway stack with access to backend services

Trade-offs:

Survives region-level failures — A full AWS us-east-1 outage doesn’t take down your API if eu-west-1 is also serving traffic

— A full AWS us-east-1 outage doesn’t take down your API if eu-west-1 is also serving traffic Latency benefits — Users hit the nearest regional deployment, reducing round-trip times

— Users hit the nearest regional deployment, reducing round-trip times Expensive — Running a full gateway stack in multiple regions at minimum doubles infrastructure costs, and cloud-vendor gateways often charge premium prices for multi-region capability

— Running a full gateway stack in multiple regions at minimum doubles infrastructure costs, and cloud-vendor gateways often charge premium prices for multi-region capability Operationally complex — You need to keep deployments synchronized across regions, manage cross-region data replication, and test failover procedures regularly

— You need to keep deployments synchronized across regions, manage cross-region data replication, and test failover procedures regularly Backend dependency — Multi-region gateways only help if your backends are also multi-region. If all your backends are in us-east-1, a multi-region gateway doesn’t save you from a us-east-1 outage

Edge-Native (Globally Distributed)

Edge-native architecture takes a fundamentally different approach. Instead of deploying a gateway to one or a few specific cloud regions and then building redundancy on top, an edge-native gateway runs across hundreds of global locations by default.

How it works:

The gateway runs on a global edge network with 300+ points of presence (PoPs)

Every PoP executes the full processing pipeline: authentication, rate limiting, request transformation, and custom logic

If any PoP experiences issues, traffic automatically routes to the nearest healthy PoP

Deployments go live at all locations simultaneously

Trade-offs:

HA by architecture, not configuration — Geographic redundancy is a built-in property of the platform, not something you configure

— Geographic redundancy is a built-in property of the platform, not something you configure No failover to manage — There’s no primary and secondary to keep synchronized. Every location is active.

— There’s no primary and secondary to keep synchronized. Every location is active. No premium tier required — Global distribution isn’t an enterprise upsell; it’s how the platform works

— Global distribution isn’t an enterprise upsell; it’s how the platform works Backend still matters — The gateway layer is globally redundant, but your backends still need their own HA strategy. The gateway protects the routing and policy layer, not the origin.

Edge-native is the newest pattern, but it eliminates the entire category of “gateway HA configuration” because the architecture provides it by default.

Traditional Approach: The Operational Reality

Traditional cloud-vendor API gateways like Azure API Management, Amazon API Gateway, and self-hosted gateways like Kong require manual configuration to achieve HA and DR. Here’s what that typically looks like.

Backup and Restore

The most basic DR strategy is periodic backup of gateway configuration with a tested restore procedure.

For Azure API Management, this means using PowerShell, CLI, or REST API commands to back up your APIM instance to Azure Blob Storage, then restoring it to a new instance if disaster strikes. You need to schedule backups, manage storage, and regularly test the restore process to verify it works.

The problem: restore takes time. You’re looking at minutes to potentially hours of downtime, depending on the size of your configuration and the speed of provisioning a new instance. During that time, your APIs are completely unavailable.

Availability Zone Redundancy

Cloud providers offer availability zone (AZ) redundancy to protect against single-zone failures within a region. Azure APIM supports this at the Premium tier, where you can distribute gateway units across availability zones in a region.

This helps with zone-level failures (a single data center going down), but it doesn’t protect against region-level outages. And it comes at a cost — Azure APIM Premium starts at roughly $2,800/month per unit, with a recommended minimum of two units per region for zone redundancy.

Manual Multi-Region Failover

For full regional disaster recovery, traditional gateways require deploying separate instances in multiple regions and configuring traffic management between them.

With AWS API Gateway, this means deploying API Gateway instances in multiple regions, configuring Route 53 health checks and failover routing, and managing configuration synchronization across regions. AWS recommends using Route 53 Application Recovery Controller for failover, which adds another layer of infrastructure to manage.

With Azure APIM, multi-region deployment is a Premium tier feature. You deploy gateway units in additional regions and configure traffic routing, either through Azure Traffic Manager or by using APIM’s built-in multi-region routing. Each additional region adds to your monthly cost.

The common thread: achieving multi-region HA with traditional gateways requires significant investment in both infrastructure costs and operational expertise. You’re essentially building and maintaining a distributed system on top of your API gateway, which is itself supposed to simplify your architecture.

Edge-Native Approach: HA by Architecture

Edge-native gateways don’t bolt on HA as a feature — they achieve it as a consequence of how they’re built. Here’s how this works in practice with Zuplo’s architecture.

Global Distribution by Default

Zuplo’s Managed Edge deploys your API gateway to 300+ data centers worldwide on every deployment. This isn’t a premium feature or an optional configuration — it’s the default deployment model. When you push a configuration change, it goes live at every edge location globally in under 20 seconds.

This means your gateway is automatically distributed across more locations than most enterprises could justify deploying to manually. There’s no “primary region” and “secondary region” — every location is active, processing requests for users nearest to it.

Automatic Failover Without Configuration

Because the gateway runs at hundreds of locations, failover is handled at the network layer. If one edge location experiences issues — hardware failure, network problems, or capacity constraints — traffic is automatically routed to the nearest healthy location. No health checks to configure, no DNS failover to set up, no runbooks to execute at 2 AM.

This is architecturally different from active-passive or even active-active at two or three regions. With 300+ active locations, the loss of any single location (or even several locations) has negligible impact on overall availability. The blast radius of any single failure is automatically minimized by the sheer number of redundant locations.

GitOps Eliminates Backup/Restore

Traditional DR workflows involve backing up gateway configuration to a storage system and restoring it when disaster strikes. With Zuplo’s GitOps workflow (see also What is GitOps?), your entire gateway configuration lives in Git. Routes, policies, custom handlers — everything is version-controlled and deployed from source.

This eliminates the backup/restore workflow entirely:

Your Git repository is your backup. Every version of your configuration is stored with full history.

Every version of your configuration is stored with full history. Rollback is a Git revert. If a deployment introduces issues, revert the commit and redeploy. The previous configuration goes live at all 300+ locations in seconds.

If a deployment introduces issues, revert the commit and redeploy. The previous configuration goes live at all 300+ locations in seconds. No configuration drift. Because deployments are atomic and source-controlled, every edge location always runs the exact same configuration. There’s no risk of a standby instance being out of sync.

Zero-Downtime Deployments

Zuplo deployments are atomic — they either succeed completely or fail entirely. When a new deployment goes live, it replaces the previous version at all edge locations simultaneously. There are no rolling updates to manage, no blue-green switches to coordinate, and no partial deployment states.

Combined with GitOps, this means your DR strategy for configuration issues is simply “push a fix” or “revert the commit.” The platform handles propagating the change globally in seconds.

Evaluating Your API Gateway’s HA Capabilities

Whether you’re choosing a new API gateway or auditing an existing one, use this checklist to evaluate its high availability and disaster recovery story.

Redundancy Model

Does the gateway eliminate single points of failure by default, or does it require manual configuration?

How many locations or zones does the gateway run across? Is this included in the base plan or a premium upsell?

What happens if a single availability zone or region goes down? Is failover automatic?

Failover Behavior

How long does failover take? Seconds, minutes, or hours?

Is failover automatic, or does it require manual intervention or runbook execution?

What is the blast radius of a single location failure? Does one zone failure impact all traffic or only traffic from that zone?

Configuration Recovery

How is gateway configuration backed up? Is it automatic or manual?

What is the Recovery Point Objective (RPO) — how much configuration change could you lose?

What is the Recovery Time Objective (RTO) — how long to restore from backup?

Is configuration version-controlled with rollback capability?

Deployment Model

Can you deploy changes without downtime?

Are deployments atomic (all-or-nothing) or do they involve rolling updates with intermediate states?

How quickly do configuration changes propagate to all locations?

Cost

What tier or plan is required for multi-region or multi-zone deployment?

What are the per-region costs for adding redundancy?

Is global distribution included or priced separately?

Operational Burden

Who is responsible for maintaining redundancy — your team or the platform?

How often do you need to test DR procedures?

What monitoring and alerting is built in versus what you need to build?

Want to see how an edge-native gateway scores against this checklist? Explore the Managed Edge documentation or start a free account to test global deployment yourself.

Choosing the Right Pattern for Your Team

The right HA/DR pattern depends on your requirements, budget, and operational maturity.

Active-passive works for teams with modest availability requirements (99.9% SLA) where minutes of failover time is acceptable. It’s the simplest to set up with traditional gateways but requires ongoing testing to ensure the standby actually works.

Active-active across two or three regions suits teams that need faster failover and serve traffic from multiple geographies. It’s significantly more complex and expensive but provides better latency and faster recovery. This is the typical approach for enterprises running traditional gateways with strict SLA requirements.

Edge-native is the right choice for teams that want global HA without the operational burden of managing it. If you’d rather spend engineering time on your API product instead of gateway infrastructure, an edge-native platform handles redundancy, failover, and global distribution as baseline capabilities.

The key insight: HA should be a property of your gateway architecture, not a project you build on top of it. Every hour spent configuring zone redundancy, testing backup/restore procedures, or managing multi-region synchronization is an hour not spent building features for your API consumers.

Ready to stop managing gateway HA and let the architecture handle it? Sign up for Zuplo and deploy to 300+ global locations on your first push. Or explore the Managed Edge documentation to learn how edge-native deployment provides high availability by default.