Understanding HTTP Error 405: Method Not Allowed

June 26, 2025

The HTTP 405 error, "Method Not Allowed", occurs when a server rejects the HTTP method (like GET, POST, PUT, DELETE) used to access a resource. Unlike a 404 error, which means the URL doesn't exist, a 405 confirms the URL is valid, but the method isn't permitted.

Unsupported HTTP Methods : Using an incorrect method for an endpoint (e.g., sending POST to a GET-only URL).

: Using an incorrect method for an endpoint (e.g., sending POST to a GET-only URL). Server Misconfigurations : Issues in server files (like .htaccess or nginx.conf ) or API Gateway settings.

: Issues in server files (like or ) or API Gateway settings. Security Restrictions: Firewalls or Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) blocking certain methods for security.

Fixing HTTP 405: #

Verify the HTTP Method: Check your API definition for allowed methods. Review Server Configurations: Ensure server and gateway settings support required methods. Adjust Security Settings: Update firewalls or WAF rules to allow necessary methods.

Prevention Tips #

Maintain clear API documentation.

Validate HTTP methods at the gateway level.

Regularly test APIs for method compatibility.

HTTP 405 errors disrupt workflows and increase troubleshooting time. Proper configurations, testing, and clear error messages can significantly reduce their occurrence. Tools like Zuplo can help manage and prevent such errors by ensuring method validation and aligning API configurations with documentation.

Common Causes of HTTP Error 405 in APIs #

HTTP 405 errors often arise from mismatched methods, server misconfigurations, or overly strict security measures, all of which can interfere with API functionality. Let’s explore these issues in more detail, starting with unsupported HTTP methods.

Unsupported HTTP Methods #

One of the most frequent triggers of HTTP 405 errors is using an HTTP method that the endpoint doesn’t support. This happens when there’s a mismatch between the client’s request and the server’s expectations.

For example, if an endpoint is designed to accept only GET requests, attempting to send a POST request will result in a 405 error. Similarly, missing or incorrect headers - such as mismatched Content-Type values - can also cause a 405 response if the server rejects the format of the request.

Server or API Gateway Misconfiguration #

Server misconfigurations are another common culprit behind HTTP 405 errors, even though the issue appears on the client side. Web servers rely on configuration files to manage requests, and errors in these files can block specific HTTP methods.

For instance, Apache servers might block valid methods due to incorrect .htaccess rules. Similarly, Nginx servers can reject requests if their nginx.conf files contain improperly configured location blocks or error_page directives. These misconfigurations often result in POST, PUT, or DELETE requests being denied.

API Gateways can also contribute to 405 errors. Gateways need proper configurations to handle requests, including accurate CORS settings and permissions.

Security Restrictions and Firewall Rules #

Beyond configuration issues, strict security policies can also block valid methods, leading to HTTP 405 errors. While these measures are essential for protecting APIs, overly restrictive rules can inadvertently cause problems. Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) and other security tools sometimes block specific methods based on criteria like URL patterns or IP addresses. This is particularly common for methods like PUT, DELETE, and PATCH, which are often restricted to prevent unauthorized changes.

Additionally, server firewalls may reject methods based on rules such as IP restrictions, time-based controls, or policies that deem certain HTTP methods as risky.

What makes security-related 405 errors especially challenging is their lack of transparency. Unlike server misconfigurations, which often leave traces in logs, security blocks can occur silently, making them harder for developers to identify and resolve. These hidden barriers emphasize the importance of balancing security measures with proper API functionality to ensure reliability.

Why Clear Error Messages Matter #

The clarity of error messages can significantly influence how quickly developers resolve HTTP 405 issues. Detailed, actionable error messages save time and reduce frustration for both developers and users.

For instance, HTTP specifications recommend that servers include an Allow header listing the supported methods, enabling developers to adjust their requests immediately. When APIs return vague or generic error messages, developers may waste time experimenting with different approaches or combing through documentation. The best format to use for this is the problem details specification,

Applications should handle HTTP 405 errors thoughtfully by displaying clear error messages, redirecting users to appropriate pages, or providing instructions to correct their requests. These practices not only help maintain user trust but also emphasize the importance of robust API management to prevent such errors from occurring in the first place.

Over 10,000 developers trust Zuplo to secure, document, and monetize their APIs Learn More

How to Fix HTTP 405 Errors #

Fixing HTTP 405 errors involves addressing configuration issues and resolving mismatches between the HTTP methods and API expectations. Here's a step-by-step approach to tackle the underlying problems and restore proper API functionality.

Check and Fix HTTP Methods #

Start by verifying that you're using the correct HTTP method as specified in your API definition. A common mistake is assuming an endpoint supports a certain method without confirming it.

Pay close attention to the request headers, especially the Content-Type . If the Content-Type sent in the request doesn't match what the API expects, you'll often encounter a 405 error. For example, Marco Roy noted on Stack Overflow in October 2024 that sending "Content-Type": "application/json" to an API expecting "Content-Type": "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" can trigger this error. The fix is simple: ensure the Content-Type aligns with the API's requirements.

"405 usually means you either tried a GET on something that only allows POST, or vice-versa, or tried http: on a method that requires https." - Kevin, Stack Overflow Commenter

Additionally, confirm that your request body format matches the API's expectations, whether it's JSON, XML, or form data. Tools like cURL can help you pinpoint whether the issue lies in your client application or the API itself.

After verifying the HTTP method and request format, shift your focus to server and gateway configurations.

Review Server and Gateway Settings #

If you own the API, ensure that your server and gateway are configured to support the necessary HTTP methods, such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE, for the endpoints in question.

CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) settings are another frequent culprit for 405 errors. Double-check that your API is configured to accept requests from the expected origins and that headers like Access-Control-Allow-Origin , Access-Control-Allow-Methods , and Access-Control-Allow-Headers are correctly set. If your API uses CORS, make sure the OPTIONS method is enabled.

For APIs managed through gateways like AWS API Gateway, review your response configurations. Ensure that CORS headers are included in all response types, even error responses. If you're using Lambda functions, confirm that the headers returned align with your CORS configuration. Remember to redeploy your API after making any changes to these settings.

If you're using an OpenAPI-native API gateway like Zuplo, ensure you properly defined each method in your OpenAPI specification, so the appropriate server handler will be generated.

Also, verify that resource paths are correctly mapped to the intended endpoints. Misrouted requests can lead to 405 errors if the target resource doesn’t support the HTTP method being used. If your API employs custom authorizers, ensure they're properly set up and not inadvertently blocking requests.

Once these configurations are in order, review your security settings to address potential method-blocking issues.

Inspect your firewall rules for any that might be unnecessarily blocking specific HTTP methods. Some firewalls filter requests based on methods rather than other security criteria, which can lead to 405 errors. Adjust these settings carefully to maintain security while allowing legitimate requests.

Web Application Firewall (WAF) configurations often block certain methods like PUT and DELETE for security purposes. SW Hosting highlights that such restrictions can result in 405 errors. To address this, modify your WAF rules to permit the required methods or temporarily disable the WAF to confirm whether it's the source of the issue.

If disabling the WAF resolves the problem, you can then fine-tune its rules to allow the necessary methods while keeping your API secure. Pay particular attention to CDN and firewall rules that might be filtering HTTP methods or imposing unnecessary restrictions.

Lastly, check your network-level security settings. Sometimes, HTTP methods are blocked at the infrastructure level. Collaborate with your network administrators to ensure that security policies are not inadvertently interfering with your API's functionality.

Preventing HTTP 405 Errors #

Now that we've looked into the causes and fixes for HTTP 405 errors, it’s time to focus on prevention. Zuplo offers a range of tools and practices to help you build APIs that are robust and error-free. By enforcing clear API standards and leveraging the right tools, you can avoid these frustrating errors altogether.

Best Practices for Avoiding HTTP 405 Errors #

The first step in preventing HTTP 405 errors is ensuring your API documentation is crystal clear. Clearly outline which HTTP methods are supported by each endpoint, along with details about expected request formats and headers. This helps both your team and external developers avoid mismatches that could lead to errors.

Another key practice is implementing method validation at the gateway level. This catches invalid requests early, reducing the load on your servers and providing faster feedback to users.

Automated testing is also essential. Regularly test your endpoints to ensure they handle both supported and unsupported HTTP methods correctly. Running these tests with every deployment helps catch potential issues before they reach production.

Standardizing your error messages can simplify troubleshooting when issues arise. Zuplo offers tools that make this easier, like its built-in HttpProblems helper. This feature lets you generate consistent 405 Method Not Allowed responses with helpful details. For example, the methodNotAllowed() function creates error responses that follow the Problem Details for HTTP APIs standard format.

Lastly, version control for your API configurations is a must. By treating your API gateway configuration as code, you can track changes, roll back errors, and apply the same rigorous review processes as you do with application code.

Zuplo integrates all these best practices into its platform, making it easier to manage and prevent errors.

Using Zuplo's OpenAPI Integration #

Zuplo is OpenAPI-native which ensures your gateway configuration stays aligned with your API specifications/definitions. When your API spec changes, Zuplo automatically updates the gateway, preventing discrepancies between documentation and configuration.

With its edge-based architecture, Zuplo handles authorization, caching, and rate-limiting within 50ms of most users. This setup not only ensures fast response times but also blocks invalid method requests before they can strain your backend systems.

"Zuplo lets us focus on our API's value, not the infrastructure. Native GitOps and local development works seamlessly. Customizable modules and theming give us complete flexibility. Easy recommendation." Matt Hodgson, CTO, Vendr

Zuplo Features for Better API Management #

Zuplo takes API management a step further with a suite of integrated tools designed to simplify your workflow.

Its developer portal provides a clear display of supported HTTP methods for every endpoint. This self-service approach reduces support tickets and prevents misunderstandings about your API's capabilities. Plus, it stays automatically synced with your OpenAPI specification.

Zuplo also helps you monitor usage patterns and identify clients who might be making incorrect method calls. If a specific API key frequently triggers 405 errors, you can intervene and guide the developer toward proper usage. It also integrates with analytics and monitoring tools like DataDog, New Relic, and GCP Cloud Logging. These integrations give you visibility into error patterns and allow you to set up alerts for unusual spikes that could indicate configuration issues.

Key Takeaways #

Here’s a summary of the key points we covered about handling HTTP 405 errors.

Understanding HTTP 405 Errors and Their Causes #

An HTTP 405 "Method Not Allowed" error happens when a request uses a valid HTTP method that the server or resource doesn't support. This often stems from issues like using the wrong HTTP method for a specific endpoint, server misconfigurations in systems like Apache or Nginx (which run 84% of the world’s web servers), or server-side restrictions blocking certain methods.

These errors can disrupt user workflows and impact critical functionality. Even small errors in configuration can cause major interruptions in API operations.

Steps to Fix and Prevent These Errors #

Addressing HTTP 405 errors requires a structured approach. Start by ensuring the HTTP method aligns with the endpoint’s requirements. This involves reviewing documentation, examining configuration files (e.g., .htaccess , nginx.conf ), and analyzing server logs.

Preventing these errors is just as important. Some strategies include:

Adopting RESTful conventions for consistent API design.

Adding client-side validation to catch issues before requests are sent.

Automating tests to confirm endpoint compatibility.

Checking URLs carefully for typos.

These steps help reduce the likelihood of encountering HTTP 405 errors.

What are common causes of HTTP 405 errors, and how can API developers prevent them? #

HTTP 405 errors, also known as Method Not Allowed errors, happen when an API endpoint is accessed using an HTTP method it doesn’t support. For instance, if you send a POST request to an endpoint that only accepts GET requests, you’ll likely encounter this error. Another frequent culprit is server or application misconfiguration, where methods like PUT or DELETE might be unintentionally blocked.

Here’s how developers can reduce the chances of running into these errors:

Check supported HTTP methods : Always refer to the API documentation or inspect the code to confirm you're using the right method for each endpoint.

: Always refer to the API documentation or inspect the code to confirm you're using the right method for each endpoint. Configure servers correctly : Make sure server settings explicitly allow the HTTP methods your application requires.

: Make sure server settings explicitly allow the HTTP methods your application requires. Validate routing rules: Double-check that your routes are set up to handle all necessary methods without restrictions.

By focusing on these steps, you can help ensure smoother API interactions and fewer 405 errors.

What steps can developers take to identify and fix HTTP 405 errors in a production environment? #

To tackle HTTP 405 errors, start by ensuring the HTTP method you're using (like GET, POST, or PUT) is actually allowed by the endpoint. A quick check of server logs can provide more insight into what's causing the issue. Also, take a look at the server settings to confirm the method is properly configured.

If that doesn’t fix it, double-check the requested URL for typos or inaccuracies. Review any recent code changes that could be affecting the endpoint, and consider temporarily disabling new plugins or extensions that might be disrupting API behavior. Tools designed for API testing can also come in handy to spot unsupported methods or configuration problems. By systematically going through these steps, you can identify and fix the underlying issue efficiently.

How can I ensure my API configurations align with documentation to avoid HTTP 405 errors? #

To steer clear of HTTP 405 errors, make sure your API setup aligns perfectly with your documentation. Begin by outlining and documenting the allowed HTTP methods (like GET, POST, or PUT) for each API endpoint in detail. Then, verify that your server configurations - whether you're using NGINX, Apache, or another server - are correctly configured to accept these methods.

It's also a good idea to routinely review your API code and server settings to ensure they stay consistent with the documented methods. If you make any adjustments to the API, update your documentation immediately to avoid any misunderstandings. Following these practices will help maintain seamless API operations and reduce the risk of errors caused by unsupported methods.