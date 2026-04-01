Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway: Edge-Native vs Cloud-Native API Management

Compare Zuplo and AWS API Gateway across architecture, developer experience, pricing, and performance to find the right API gateway for your team.

AWS API Gateway is the default choice for teams already building on Amazon Web Services. It’s tightly integrated with Lambda, IAM, and CloudFormation, and for simple serverless backends it works fine. But as API programs grow — more consumers, more routes, more environments — teams hit the walls: region-bound traffic, limited developer portal options, complex IaC templates, and limited rate limiting.

Zuplo takes a different architectural approach. It’s an edge-native API gateway that deploys to 300+ global locations, uses TypeScript for custom logic, and includes a developer portal, API key management, and GitOps workflows out of the box. This comparison breaks down where each platform is stronger and when to choose one over the other.

In this guide:

Feature comparison at a glance

Feature AWS API Gateway Zuplo Deployment model Single AWS region 300+ global edge locations Configuration Console / CloudFormation / CDK JSON config + TypeScript Custom logic VTL templates or Lambda functions Standard TypeScript with npm ecosystem Deployment speed Minutes (stage deploys) Under 20 seconds globally Developer portal Managed portal (basic, REST only) Auto-generated from OpenAPI Git integration Requires external IaC tooling Native GitOps with preview environments Multi-cloud AWS only Any cloud or on-premises backend Rate limiting Static throttling / usage plans Sliding window, per-user, programmable API key management Usage plans (REST only) Built-in self-serve with global replication Pricing model Per-request + add-on services All-inclusive, usage-based

Architecture

AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway is a fully managed service that runs within the AWS cloud. You deploy APIs to a specific AWS region, and all traffic for that deployment is processed in that region. AWS offers three API types:

REST APIs — Full-featured with API keys, usage plans, request validation, caching, and WAF integration. $3.50 per million requests.

— Full-featured with API keys, usage plans, request validation, caching, and WAF integration. $3.50 per million requests. HTTP APIs — Lightweight and cheaper ($1.00 per million requests) but with fewer features. No API key management, no caching, no request validation.

— Lightweight and cheaper ($1.00 per million requests) but with fewer features. No API key management, no caching, no request validation. WebSocket APIs — For real-time bidirectional communication.

Multi-region deployments require duplicating your API configuration across regions and managing routing with Route 53 or CloudFront. There is no built-in global deployment — each region operates independently.

Zuplo

Zuplo offers two fully managed deployment models:

Managed Edge (default): Your API gateway runs at 300+ global edge locations. Every deployment propagates worldwide in under 20 seconds. Requests are automatically routed to the nearest point of presence, typically within 50ms of most users.

(default): Your API gateway runs at 300+ global edge locations. Every deployment propagates worldwide in under 20 seconds. Requests are automatically routed to the nearest point of presence, typically within 50ms of most users. Managed Dedicated: A dedicated, isolated Zuplo instance on the cloud provider of your choice (AWS, Azure, GCP, Akamai, Equinix, and others). You choose the regions. Private networking (AWS PrivateLink, Azure Private Link, GCP Private Service Connect) is supported for both inbound and outbound connections.

Both models provide the same features. Your code and configuration work identically on either deployment option. Rate limiting is enforced globally across all edge locations as a single zone, so consumers cannot bypass limits by routing through different regions.

Zuplo is cloud-agnostic. It can front backends on AWS, Azure, GCP, or on-premises infrastructure from a single gateway configuration.

Developer experience

Configuration and custom logic

With AWS API Gateway, you configure APIs through the AWS Console, CloudFormation templates, AWS SAM, or CDK. Custom request/response transformations use Velocity Template Language (VTL) for REST APIs — a templating language that is difficult to write, debug, and maintain. For anything beyond simple transformations, you need a separate Lambda function.

Here’s what a basic VTL mapping template looks like in AWS:

plaintext #set($inputRoot = $input.path('$')) { "userId": "$inputRoot.id", "fullName": "$inputRoot.first_name $inputRoot.last_name" }

With Zuplo, all configuration is defined in JSON files (routes, policies, environment variables), and custom logic is written in standard TypeScript. You have access to the full npm ecosystem and standard web APIs (Request, Response, fetch). A custom policy in Zuplo:

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const data = await request. json (); return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ userId: data.id, fullName: `${ data . first_name } ${ data . last_name }` , }), { headers: { "content-type" : "application/json" } }, ); }

GitOps and deployment workflow

AWS API Gateway configuration lives across multiple AWS services (API Gateway, Lambda, IAM, CloudWatch). Achieving GitOps requires external tooling — CloudFormation, SAM, CDK, or Terraform — plus custom CI/CD pipelines. Deployments create “stages” that must be managed separately. There’s no concept of preview environments for pull requests.

Zuplo is GitOps-native. All configuration lives in your Git repository. Push to main and the gateway updates globally. Open a pull request and get a preview environment with a unique URL automatically. This isn’t an add-on — it’s how the platform works.

Time to first API

With AWS, standing up a production-ready API with authentication, rate limiting, and documentation requires configuring multiple services: API Gateway, Lambda authorizers, usage plans, CloudWatch, and optionally a self-hosted developer portal. Expect days of CloudFormation debugging.

With Zuplo, you can go from zero to a production API with authentication, rate limiting, and a live developer portal in under an hour. The getting started guide walks through the entire setup.

API key management

AWS API Gateway’s REST API type supports API keys through “usage plans,” but the implementation has significant limitations. Keys are tied to stages, there’s no built-in developer-facing UI for key management, and there’s no self-serve key creation for API consumers. You either build a custom key management system or manually distribute keys.

Zuplo includes a fully managed API key system with:

Global edge validation across 300+ data centers

across 300+ data centers Self-serve key management through the developer portal

through the developer portal Leak detection via GitHub secret scanning integration

via GitHub secret scanning integration Consumer metadata — attach plan info, customer IDs, or any custom data to keys

— attach plan info, customer IDs, or any custom data to keys Programmatic management via the Zuplo Developer API

via the Zuplo Developer API Key rolling and expiration built in

Developer portal

In November 2025, AWS launched API Gateway Portals, a managed developer portal for REST APIs that provides API discovery, documentation, interactive testing, and Cognito-based authentication. This replaced the earlier “Serverless Developer Portal” reference implementation that required self-hosting. The new managed portal covers basic documentation and API catalog needs but does not include self-serve API key creation or rotation, and authentication is limited to Amazon Cognito.

Zuplo auto-generates a developer portal from your OpenAPI spec on every deployment. It includes:

Interactive API documentation with request/response schemas

An API playground for live testing

Self-serve API key creation, rotation, and revocation

Built-in authentication with any OIDC provider

Customizable with CSS, Markdown, and React components

The portal is powered by Zudoku, an open-source framework, and requires zero maintenance from your team.

Rate limiting

AWS API Gateway provides basic throttling at the account, stage, and method level. REST APIs support “usage plans” that set request quotas per API key, but throttling is static — there’s no sliding window algorithm, no per-user dynamic limits, and no runtime logic. Configuring rate limits requires navigating through usage plans, API keys, and stages.

Zuplo’s rate limiter uses a sliding window algorithm enforced globally across all 300+ edge locations. You can limit by IP, authenticated user, API key, or a custom function. Dynamic rate limiting lets you vary limits at runtime — for example, giving premium customers 10x the request allowance of free-tier users:

TypeScript typescript import { CustomRateLimitDetails, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimit ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , policyName : string , ) : CustomRateLimitDetails { const user = request.user; if (user.data.customerType === "premium" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 }; } return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 100 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 }; }

With AWS, achieving the equivalent requires a Lambda authorizer plus custom logic, adding latency and complexity.

Pricing

AWS API Gateway

AWS charges per request with rates that vary by API type:

REST APIs : $3.50 per million requests (first 333M), dropping to $1.51 at high volumes

: $3.50 per million requests (first 333M), dropping to $1.51 at high volumes HTTP APIs : $1.00 per million requests (first 300M)

: $1.00 per million requests (first 300M) Data transfer : $0.09 per GB after the first 100 GB/month

: $0.09 per GB after the first 100 GB/month Caching (REST only): $0.02–$3.80 per hour depending on cache size

(REST only): $0.02–$3.80 per hour depending on cache size CloudWatch logs: $0.50 per GB ingested

The free tier covers 1 million REST API calls and 1 million HTTP API calls per month — but only for the first 12 months. After that, every request is billed.

Hidden costs add up. Teams commonly discover that CloudWatch logging costs exceed their API Gateway bill at moderate traffic volumes. If you need a WAF, that’s an additional $5/month per Web ACL, $1/month per rule, plus $0.60 per million inspected requests. Private REST APIs require VPC endpoints at $7.30/month per availability zone.

Zuplo

Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing that includes hosting, API key management, the developer portal, and unlimited environments in a single package. There’s no separate charge for logging, caching, or developer portal access. Enterprise plans are custom-tailored and typically cost significantly less than equivalent AWS setups at scale.

A free plan is available with no time limit, so you can evaluate the platform without commitment. See Zuplo’s pricing page for current plan details.

Performance

Latency

AWS API Gateway processes requests in a single AWS region. Users far from that region experience higher latency. Multi-region deployment is possible but requires duplicating configuration and managing global routing externally.

API Gateway also adds latency overhead on top of your backend response time. With Lambda integration, cold starts can add hundreds of milliseconds to several seconds for the initial invocation, depending on runtime, package size, and whether Provisioned Concurrency or SnapStart is enabled.

Zuplo’s edge-native architecture processes requests at the nearest of 300+ global locations. There is no cold start penalty for the gateway itself — requests are served from edge workers without cold start delays. Requests are typically served within 50ms of most users, thanks to edge locations close to your customers.

Payload and timeout limits

AWS REST APIs have a 29-second default integration timeout and a 10 MB payload limit. HTTP APIs have a 30-second timeout with the same payload limit. These are hard limits — the REST API timeout can be raised beyond 29 seconds only by trading off regional throttle quota.

Zuplo supports configurable timeouts and can handle larger request/response payloads depending on your deployment model. Managed Dedicated deployments offer additional flexibility for high-throughput or large-payload use cases.

When to choose AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway may be the better choice if:

Your entire stack is on AWS and you want native Lambda, IAM, and CloudWatch integration without any external services

You need WebSocket API support (Zuplo focuses on REST/HTTP APIs)

Your team has deep AWS expertise and existing CloudFormation/CDK infrastructure

You’re building a simple, low-traffic API that fits within the 12-month free tier

You need VTL request/response mapping for direct AWS service integrations (DynamoDB, SQS, Step Functions) without Lambda

When to choose Zuplo

Zuplo is the better choice if:

You want global edge performance without managing multi-region deployments

You need a built-in developer portal with self-serve API key management

Your team prefers TypeScript over VTL and CloudFormation

You value GitOps workflows with instant preview environments on every pull request

You run multi-cloud or non-AWS backends and don’t want vendor lock-in

You need programmable, per-user rate limiting with a sliding window algorithm

You want transparent pricing without hidden CloudWatch, data transfer, and WAF costs

You’re scaling beyond a single region and want global rate limiting enforced as a single zone

You need a managed dedicated deployment on the cloud provider and in the regions you choose

Migrating from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo

If you’re considering a migration, Zuplo has a dedicated AWS API Gateway migration guide that covers concept mapping, policy translation, and a step-by-step process. The guide maps AWS concepts (stages, usage plans, authorizers, VTL templates) to their Zuplo equivalents (environments, policies, authentication handlers, TypeScript modules).

You can also explore the full feature comparison or read more about managed vs self-hosted API gateways to understand how deployment models affect your total cost of ownership.

FAQ

Can Zuplo work with AWS backends?

Yes. Zuplo can proxy to any HTTP backend, including AWS Lambda, EC2, ECS, EKS, and other AWS services. You get Zuplo’s API management features without changing your backend infrastructure. Secure connectivity options include AWS PrivateLink, mutual TLS, shared secrets, and AWS IAM federation.

Does Zuplo support OpenAPI?

Zuplo is OpenAPI-first. Your route configuration is an OpenAPI spec with Zuplo extensions. The developer portal, documentation, and request validation are all driven by your OpenAPI definition. Import an existing spec and Zuplo configures routes automatically.

How does rate limiting compare?

AWS API Gateway offers static throttling at the stage level and quota-based limits per API key through usage plans. Zuplo provides a sliding window rate limiter that’s globally synchronized across all edge locations, with programmable limits that can vary per user, per plan, or per any custom attribute at runtime.

Is Zuplo more expensive than AWS API Gateway?

For simple, low-traffic APIs within a single AWS region, AWS API Gateway’s pay-per-request model can be cheaper. As traffic grows and you add services that AWS charges separately for (logging, caching, WAF, multi-region, developer portal), Zuplo’s all-inclusive pricing typically delivers lower total cost of ownership. Zuplo’s free plan has no time limit, so you can test both platforms side by side.

Can I migrate incrementally?

Yes. You can run Zuplo alongside AWS API Gateway and migrate routes progressively. Zuplo can proxy specific routes to your existing AWS API Gateway endpoints while you move other routes to Zuplo-managed backends. The migration guide covers this approach in detail.

Ready to see the difference? Start with Zuplo for free and deploy a globally distributed API gateway in minutes — or book a call to walk through your migration from AWS API Gateway.

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