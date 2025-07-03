HTTP Patch vs Put: What's the Difference?

July 3, 2025

When updating resources in RESTful APIs, PUT and PATCH are two key HTTP methods. Here's the difference:

PUT replaces the entire resource with the provided data. If a field is left out, it gets removed. It's idempotent , meaning repeated requests have the same effect.

PATCH updates only the specified fields, leaving the rest unchanged. It's ideal for partial updates but isn't always idempotent.

PUT: Full resource replacement. Higher bandwidth usage. Safer for retries.

PATCH: Partial updates. More efficient for small changes but requires careful implementation.

Feature PUT PATCH Purpose Full resource replacement Partial resource updates Data Handling Sends the entire resource Sends only the changes Idempotency Always idempotent Not always idempotent Bandwidth Usage Higher Lower Resource Creation Can create a new resource Typically fails if resource missing

Summary: Use PUT for complete replacements and PATCH for targeted updates. Choose based on resource size, update needs, and network efficiency.

PUT Method: Complete Resource Replacement #

The PUT method works by completely replacing a resource at a specified URI with the data you provide. Unlike partial updates, PUT overwrites the entire resource, ensuring the new version fully replaces the old one.

How PUT Works #

When you send a PUT request, the server updates the resource entirely. Any fields not included in your request are removed. Think of it as rewriting an entire document to fix one section - what you send is exactly what gets saved.

One of the standout features of PUT is its idempotency. According to the HTTP specification:

"The difference between PUT and POST is that PUT is idempotent: calling it once is no different than calling it several times successively (there are no side effects)."

This means you can resend a PUT request without worrying about unintended changes. Even if a network issue occurs and you don't get a response, retrying the same request will leave the resource in the same state. This reliability makes PUT ideal for caching and ensures consistent performance.

When to Use PUT #

PUT is best suited for scenarios where you need to replace an entire resource. Common examples include updating configuration objects, creating resources at a specific URI, or syncing data between systems.

For instance, when updating user preferences or application settings, using PUT ensures outdated settings are completely replaced with the new ones. Similarly, if you’re managing structured data like user profiles or product catalogs, PUT ensures the server’s data perfectly matches what you've sent.

As Matthew C. puts it:

"The HTTP PUT method is used to create a new resource or replace a resource. It's similar to the POST method, in that it sends data to a server, but it's idempotent. This means that the effect of multiple PUT requests should be the same as one PUT request."

The predictability of PUT is its biggest strength. Developers can confidently retry requests, knowing the resource will always reflect the latest input without unintended side effects.

That said, if you only need to update specific fields within a resource, PUT might not be the best choice. Sending the entire resource can result in unnecessary network load and potential data conflicts. In such cases, consider using the PATCH method, which supports partial updates.

The PATCH method offers a way to update only specific parts of a resource, rather than replacing the entire thing. This makes it perfect for situations where you need precise updates without sending unnecessary data.

As Harish_K07 puts it:

"PATCH is used to apply partial updates to a resource, meaning that only the fields that need to be changed are sent in the request body."

This approach not only saves bandwidth but also improves network efficiency. It's especially useful when working with large resources where only a few fields need to be changed. Let's dive into how PATCH handles these updates.

How PATCH Works #

PATCH operates by sending just the changes you want to make to a resource. Think of it like editing a document - you fix the errors without rewriting the entire thing. Essentially, a PATCH request provides the server with a set of instructions to modify specific parts of a resource.

This method allows for updating individual fields, multiple fields, or even nested fields, while leaving the rest of the data untouched. The server processes the request and updates only the specified parts.

Unlike PUT, PATCH is not inherently idempotent. This means sending the same PATCH request multiple times could lead to different results, depending on how the server processes the updates. While this flexibility is great for handling complex updates, it does require careful API design to ensure proper implementation.

When to Use PATCH #

PATCH is your go-to method when dealing with large resources and you want to avoid the inefficiency of sending the entire resource. For example, if you're updating a user profile containing fields like name, email, address, and preferences, but only the email needs to change, PATCH allows you to send just that updated email. This is far more efficient than transmitting the entire profile using PUT.

This method is particularly advantageous for mobile applications where bandwidth is limited. Sending only the necessary changes reduces data usage and ensures better performance, especially on slower networks. In collaborative editing scenarios, PATCH enables multiple users to update different sections of a resource without overwriting each other's changes. The benefits are even more noticeable with large datasets or complex nested objects, where only a small amount of data needs to be transmitted.

That said, implementing PATCH requires robust server-side logic. Your API must validate which fields can be updated, resolve potential conflicts, and maintain data integrity throughout the process. While it demands more effort, the efficiency and flexibility PATCH offers make it a valuable tool for modern applications.

PUT vs PATCH Comparison #

Understanding the differences between PUT and PATCH is essential when designing APIs. Each method serves a unique purpose, and the choice between them can significantly impact performance, bandwidth usage, and error handling.

The core distinction lies in how they handle data. PUT requires the entire resource representation to be sent, whereas PATCH focuses only on the specific changes you want to make. This difference has practical implications, from bandwidth consumption to server processing demands.

Feature PUT PATCH Purpose Replaces the entire resource Applies partial modifications to a resource Data Handling Sends the complete resource Sends only the changes Idempotency Always idempotent Not inherently idempotent Bandwidth Usage Higher – transmits the full resource Lower – transmits only the updates Resource Creation May create a new resource if it doesn't exist Typically fails if the resource doesn't exist Performance Less efficient for large resources More efficient for small changes

Key Differences in Practice #

PUT consumes more bandwidth because it transmits the entire resource, making it less efficient for large objects. PATCH, on the other hand, is ideal for cases where only small updates are needed, as it reduces both data transfer and processing overhead.

Error handling also varies. A PUT request sent to a non-existent resource might create a new one, depending on the API’s design. PATCH, however, generally expects the resource to exist and could fail if it doesn’t.

Idempotency is another critical factor. PUT is inherently idempotent, meaning that sending the same request multiple times will always yield the same result. This makes it safer for retry scenarios in distributed systems, where network failures might lead to repeated requests. PATCH, however, isn't always idempotent. Repeated PATCH requests could unintentionally apply updates multiple times, so careful retry logic is required.

When to Use PUT or PATCH #

For example, if you need to update just an email address, PATCH is more efficient since it minimizes data transfer compared to PUT, which would replace the entire resource. Use PUT for complete resource replacements and PATCH for targeted, partial updates.

Next, we’ll explore the decision factors to help you choose the right method for your API design.

Choosing the Right Method for Your API #

When it comes to deciding between PUT and PATCH for your API, the choice isn’t just technical - it directly impacts performance and developer satisfaction. Picking the wrong method can lead to wasted bandwidth, slower response times, and frustrated developers.

Decision Factors #

Resource size is a key consideration. Imagine updating a single field, like an email address, in a large resource such as a user profile. Using PUT means sending the entire object, which is inefficient, especially with resources containing binary data, images, or extensive metadata. PATCH, on the other hand, only transmits the changed fields, making it ideal for such scenarios.

Update frequency also matters. If your API deals with frequent, small updates - like status changes, counters, or single-field modifications - PATCH is the more efficient choice. But for bulk updates or complete resource replacements, PUT’s straightforwardness often works better.

Network conditions can’t be overlooked. In bandwidth-limited or high-latency environments, PATCH’s smaller payloads can significantly enhance performance, making it a smarter option in such cases.

Transactional requirements should guide your method when handling complex updates. PATCH offers better control for scenarios where partial updates need to succeed or fail together. PUT, with its all-or-nothing approach, can be riskier if partial failures occur.

Client complexity is another factor to weigh. PUT requires clients to manage full resource representations, which can be challenging for mobile apps with limited storage or simpler clients only concerned with specific fields. PATCH allows these clients to work with minimal data, simplifying their operations.

By considering these factors, you can make informed decisions to optimize your API’s performance and usability.

Using Zuplo for Better Implementation #

Zuplo's programmable API gateway provides robust tools to implement and manage both PUT and PATCH methods effectively. Its native OpenAPI integration ensures your gateway stays in sync with your API specifications, making it easier to document the differences between these methods clearly.

The developer portal is another asset, offering clear documentation for API consumers. You can include examples and best practices to help developers understand when to use PUT versus PATCH. This clarity reduces support requests and encourages adoption.

"Zuplo lets us focus on our API's value, not the infrastructure. Native GitOps and local development works seamlessly. Customizable modules and theming give us complete flexibility. Easy recommendation." - Matt Hodgson, CTO, Vendr

Zuplo’s analytics provide valuable insights into how your method choices impact performance. By tracking bandwidth usage, response times, and error rates for PUT and PATCH endpoints, you can fine-tune your API based on real-world data. This feedback loop ensures your initial decisions remain effective over time.

Flexible rate limiting is another powerful feature. Since PUT operations typically consume more bandwidth, you can set stricter limits for them while allowing more frequent PATCH requests. This tailored approach helps balance resource usage.

Security is also easier to manage with Zuplo. PATCH operations, due to their granular nature, may require additional validation to ensure users can only modify authorized fields. Zuplo’s programmable policies make implementing these nuanced security measures straightforward.

"Zuplo is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your API needs. With rate limiting, API key management, and documentation hosting, it saved us weeks of engineering time and let us focus on solving problems unique to our mission." - Tom Carden, Head of Engineering, Rewiring America

GitOps integration ensures that your PUT and PATCH configurations are version-controlled and seamlessly deployable, reducing the risk of configuration drift across environments.

Finally, Zuplo’s edge deployment capabilities process both PUT and PATCH requests closer to your users, minimizing latency. This is especially beneficial for PATCH operations, where smaller payloads combined with edge processing can dramatically enhance the user experience.

Key Takeaways #

PUT replaces an entire resource and is idempotent - meaning repeated requests produce the same result. On the other hand, PATCH updates only specific fields and isn't always idempotent. While PUT requires sending the entire resource, PATCH transmits just the changes.

Using PUT, leaving out a field in the request can cause that field to be removed from the resource. PATCH, however, updates only the fields you specify, minimizing the risk of unintentional data loss.

From an implementation perspective, PUT is more straightforward, while PATCH demands more complex logic to handle merging updates.

Zuplo’s programmable API gateway simplifies managing both methods. It offers features like native OpenAPI support, flexible rate limiting, detailed analytics, and edge deployment for faster request processing. Additionally, GitOps integration ensures configurations remain version-controlled and easy to deploy. These tools make implementing and managing APIs much more efficient.

Choosing between PUT and PATCH depends on factors like resource size, update frequency, network conditions, and client complexity. PUT works well for replacing entire resources or handling bulk updates due to its simplicity. PATCH shines in situations where frequent, smaller updates are needed or when bandwidth is limited. By understanding these differences, you can leverage Zuplo’s capabilities to enhance API performance and reliability.

What role does idempotency play in deciding between PUT and PATCH in API design? #

When deciding between PUT and PATCH in API design, idempotency plays a critical role. PUT is inherently idempotent, meaning that sending the same request multiple times will always yield the same result without causing any additional effects. This makes it a great choice for scenarios where you need to completely replace or update a resource, ensuring consistency and reliability in the process.

PATCH, however, doesn’t guarantee idempotency by default. Its behavior depends on how the partial update is implemented. This means extra care is needed to avoid unexpected side effects, particularly in cases where multiple updates could lead to inconsistent or unpredictable outcomes. Grasping these distinctions is essential for building APIs that are both reliable and predictable.

How can I implement PATCH requests effectively to ensure data accuracy and prevent conflicts? #

To make PATCH requests work smoothly, start by testing them rigorously in a controlled setting before rolling them out. This helps catch any potential problems early. Automating the process is another smart move - it minimizes human mistakes and ensures everything runs consistently. Don't delay updates either; addressing vulnerabilities quickly keeps your systems secure.

It's also important to have a well-defined patch management policy. This should clearly outline steps for testing, getting approvals, and rolling out updates. Regular audits of your process are key to maintaining system stability and avoiding conflicts. Following these steps not only protects data accuracy but also ensures your APIs run without a hitch.

When is it better to use the HTTP PATCH method instead of PUT, especially for improving performance and reducing network usage? #

The PATCH method is perfect for situations where you need to update only specific parts of a resource instead of replacing the whole thing, as is required with PUT. By transmitting just the modified fields, PATCH helps cut down on the amount of data being sent. This can boost network efficiency and shorten load times - especially handy when dealing with large resources or limited bandwidth.

On top of that, PATCH can ease the server's workload since it zeroes in on the changes alone. This makes it a smart option for partial updates in cases where performance and efficient use of resources are key concerns.