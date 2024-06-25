June 25, 2024

Why Zuplo Has the Best Damn Rate Limiter on the Planet

If you think rate limiting is about saying “no'' a lot, think again. Zuplo’s Complex Rate Limiting policy is here to show you how to flex your API muscles and provide a highly customizable, dynamic system that caters to the unique demands of modern applications. Here’s an in-depth look at why this policy is the best one out there for developers.

Standard Rate Limiting #

Let’s go back to basics, shall we? Standard rate limiting is fine. At its core, it involves restricting the number of requests an API can handle within a given time frame. This is important to protect APIs from abuse and ensure fair usage–limiting requests by IP address, user, or function. You can even throw in some JWT (JSON Web Token) policies for a little bit of spice. Zuplo’s standard rate limiting policy is enough to get the job done and keep API bullies in check, making sure to provide a robust layer of protection right out of the box.

Complex Rate Limiting #

Now, let’s go beyond the basics. While standard rate limiting serves well in many scenarios, some applications require more sophisticated control mechanisms. Enter Zuplo’s Complex Rate Limiting. Unlike standard rate limiting, which focuses solely on the number of requests, complex rate limiting allows you to limit based on various properties of their organization, metadata stored in a database, or metrics within the request or response.

For instance, Zuplo’s policy allows the user to limit based on payload size, function, IP–and even number of curly braces within a response. This level of granularity is critical for applications that want to manage more than just traffic volume. By configuring complex rate limits, you can double down on making sure your API performs well in any circumstance.

Dynamic Rate Limiting #

Oh you thought that was it? Get ready for dynamic rate limiting. Instead of applying a one-size-fits-all rate limit, dynamic rate limiting adjusts based on the properties of each request or user. This is done by using identifiers found within JWT payloads or API keys, allowing rate limiting to be customized on-the-fly.

For example, you can set various rate limits based on a user’s subscription level, request type, or any other attribute. Zuplo’s system automatically evaluates and applies the appropriate rate limit each and every time a request is made. Picture it: You’ve got paying, premium users getting the VIP treatment with higher rate limits, while users on a free tier get the standard deal.

Zuplo isn’t just about managing API traffic–it’s about dominating it. Whether you’re slinging standard, complex, or dynamic rate limits, Zuplo deploys your policies across 300 data centers worldwide in less than 5 seconds. Now that’s just impressive. Embrace standout features and highly flexible tooling that adapts to your needs and experience what makes Zuplo the best damn rate limiter on the planet.

To configure Zuplo’s Complex Rate Limiting policy, take a look at our detailed policy guide. You can also watch a video demonstration of this functionality in action.