API Rate Limiting Articles and Best Practices

What is API Rate Limiting? API Rate Limiting restricts the number of requests a client can make within a certain timeframe, preventing resource abuse and ensuring fair usage.

How can I implement Rate Limiting? Enforce rate limits using an API gateway or a custom middleware that checks incoming requests against usage quotas, commonly using token bucket or leaky bucket algorithms.

Why is Rate Limiting crucial for API security? Rate Limiting helps mitigate DDoS attacks and brute-force login attempts by controlling the flow of requests, thereby preventing resource exhaustion and downtime.