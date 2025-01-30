API Rate Limiting Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Rate Limiting articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Rate Limiting.
By Adrian Machado - 1/30/2025
How to Increase API Performance
By Adrian Machado - 1/24/2025
What is API Rate Limiting?
By Adrian Machado - 1/22/2025
6 Must-Have Features of an API Gateway
By Adrian Machado - 1/6/2025
10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2025
By Adrian Machado - 7/31/2024
Seeing an API Rate Limit Exceeded error? Here's How to Fix It!
By Josh Twist - 6/25/2024
Why Zuplo Has the Best Damn Rate Limiter on the Planet
By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/11/2023
Rate Limiting OpenAI Requests with an API Gateway
By Josh Twist - 5/2/2023
The subtle art of API Rate-Limiting
By Josh Twist - 4/3/2023
useEffect is trying to kill you
By Josh Twist - 1/9/2023
Per-user rate limiting for Supabase
By Josh Twist - 12/5/2022
Supa-dynamic rate-limiting based on data (using supabase)
By Josh Twist - 5/11/2022
The three pillars of an API program
By Josh Twist - 4/28/2022
Dynamic API Rate Limiting - You're a while loop away from DDOS
By Josh Twist - 3/14/2022
How to proxy an API, add rate limiting, and go LIVE
API Rate Limiting Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Rate Limiting?
API Rate Limiting restricts the number of requests a client can make within a certain timeframe, preventing resource abuse and ensuring fair usage.
How can I implement Rate Limiting?
Enforce rate limits using an API gateway or a custom middleware that checks incoming requests against usage quotas, commonly using token bucket or leaky bucket algorithms.
Why is Rate Limiting crucial for API security?
Rate Limiting helps mitigate DDoS attacks and brute-force login attempts by controlling the flow of requests, thereby preventing resource exhaustion and downtime.
What factors should I consider when setting rate limits?
Consider average request volume, peak usage times, and your infrastructure’s capacity. Rate limits must balance user experience with system stability and cost management.