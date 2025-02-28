API Security Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Security articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Security.

By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025

Mastering XSS Prevention: Tips for Developers

By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025

How To Secure APIs from SQL Injection Vulnerabilities

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

Defending Your API: Essential Strategies Against Brute Force Attacks

By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025

5 Key Tips for Enhancing API Security Against DDoS Attacks

By Adrian Machado - 1/31/2025

8 Essential API Security Best Practices

By Adrian Machado - 1/28/2025

How RBAC Improves API Permission Management

By Adrian Machado - 1/25/2025

RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor

By Nate Totten - 7/5/2024

Elevate Your API Security with Fine-Grained Authorization from Zuplo + OktaFGA

API Security Frequently Asked Questions

What is API Security?
API Security involves protecting APIs from threats like unauthorized access, data breaches, and DDoS attacks. It includes authentication, encryption, threat detection, and secure design practices.
How do I improve API Security?
Use HTTPS/TLS, robust authentication and authorization protocols, input validation, and logging. Regularly update libraries, scan for vulnerabilities, and follow OWASP’s API Security Top 10.
What role does token-based authentication play in API Security?
Token-based methods like JWT reduce the need for persistent server sessions, lowering the risk of session hijacking and simplifying authentication in microservices architectures.
How can I ensure data privacy in APIs?
Encrypt sensitive data both in transit (TLS/SSL) and at rest. Implement strict role-based access controls (RBAC) and adopt data minimization principles to protect user information.

