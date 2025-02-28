API Security Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Security articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Security.
By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025
Mastering XSS Prevention: Tips for Developers
By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025
How To Secure APIs from SQL Injection Vulnerabilities
By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025
Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks
By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025
Defending Your API: Essential Strategies Against Brute Force Attacks
By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025
5 Key Tips for Enhancing API Security Against DDoS Attacks
By Adrian Machado - 1/31/2025
8 Essential API Security Best Practices
By Adrian Machado - 1/28/2025
How RBAC Improves API Permission Management
By Adrian Machado - 1/25/2025
RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor
By Nate Totten - 7/5/2024
Elevate Your API Security with Fine-Grained Authorization from Zuplo + OktaFGA
API Security Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Security?
API Security involves protecting APIs from threats like unauthorized access, data breaches, and DDoS attacks. It includes authentication, encryption, threat detection, and secure design practices.
How do I improve API Security?
Use HTTPS/TLS, robust authentication and authorization protocols, input validation, and logging. Regularly update libraries, scan for vulnerabilities, and follow OWASP’s API Security Top 10.
What role does token-based authentication play in API Security?
Token-based methods like JWT reduce the need for persistent server sessions, lowering the risk of session hijacking and simplifying authentication in microservices architectures.
How can I ensure data privacy in APIs?
Encrypt sensitive data both in transit (TLS/SSL) and at rest. Implement strict role-based access controls (RBAC) and adopt data minimization principles to protect user information.