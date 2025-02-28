API Security Articles and Best Practices

What is API Security? API Security involves protecting APIs from threats like unauthorized access, data breaches, and DDoS attacks. It includes authentication, encryption, threat detection, and secure design practices.

How do I improve API Security? Use HTTPS/TLS, robust authentication and authorization protocols, input validation, and logging. Regularly update libraries, scan for vulnerabilities, and follow OWASP’s API Security Top 10.

What role does token-based authentication play in API Security? Token-based methods like JWT reduce the need for persistent server sessions, lowering the risk of session hijacking and simplifying authentication in microservices architectures.