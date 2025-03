API Request Validation Articles and Best Practices

What is API Request Validation? API Request Validation ensures incoming requests meet predefined schemas or rules, preventing malformed or malicious data from reaching the backend.

How do I implement API Request Validation? Use libraries or frameworks that parse and validate request payloads (e.g., JSON Schema validators). Implement checks at the gateway or microservice level before processing the request.

Why is API Request Validation important for security? Validating requests blocks injection attacks, malformed payloads, and other malicious inputs, helping maintain system integrity and prevent data corruption or unauthorized access.