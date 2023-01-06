Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

January 6, 2023

Simple Query Parameter Validator using Custom Policies

One of the most powerful aspects of Zuplo is the programmable extensibility. Recently somebody on our Discord channel asked if we supported query parameter validation as we do JSON Body validation.

We plan to add this soon as a built-in policy (which will use your OpenAPI specification). However, I spent 20 minutes building a custom policy to demonstrate how easy it would be to build a custom policy to support this while you wait.

Here's how you would configure the policy

{ "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/query-param-validator)" , "options" : { "allowAdditionalParameters" : false , "params" : [ { "name" : "foo" , "required" : true , "type" : "int" }, { "name" : "bar" , "required" : true , "type" : "number" }, { "name" : "wib" , "required" : false , "type" : "string" }, { "name" : "ble" , "required" : true , "type" : "boolean" } ] } }

This defines a policy for a route (which can be reused on other routes) that states there are four supported query parameters: foo , bar , wib and ble . No additional query parameters are allowed.

Note that foo , bar and ble are required, whereas wib is optional.

Each has a different type specified, and the request will be rejected if the data cannot be parsed as that type from the options int , number , string , and boolean .

Here are some hits on that URL and associated error responses (status code 400):

Path: /query

Bad Request Required query parameter 'foo' missing Required query parameter 'bar' missing Required query parameter 'ble' missing

Path: /query?foo=&bar=hey&wib=nope&ble=23

Bad Request Required query parameter 'foo' missing Invalid value for query parameter 'bar': 'hey' is not a valid number Invalid value for query parameter 'ble': '23' not a valid boolean value (expect 'true' or false')

Easy peasy - here's the code for that custom policy

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; type SupportedTyped = "int" | "number" | "string" | "boolean" ; type ParameterValidationRule = { name : string ; required ?: boolean ; type ?: SupportedTyped ; }; type QueryParamValidatorOptions = { params : ParameterValidationRule []; allowAdditionalParameters ?: boolean ; }; const typeValidators : Record < SupportedTyped , ( value : string ) => string | undefined > = { int : ( value : string ) => { const int = parseFloat (value); if ( ! Number. isInteger (int)) { return `'${ value }' is not a valid integer` ; } }, number : ( value : string ) => { const float = parseFloat (value); if (Number. isNaN (float)) { return `'${ value }' is not a valid number` ; } }, string : ( value : string ) => { if (value. length === 0 ) { return `empty string provided` ; } }, boolean : ( value : string ) => { if ( ! [ "true" , "false" ]. includes (value)) { return `'${ value }' not a valid boolean value (expect 'true' or false')` ; } }, }; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , options : QueryParamValidatorOptions , policyName : string , ) { const allowAdditionalParameters = options.allowAdditionalParameters ?? false ; const q = request.query; const errors : string [] = []; // 1. check no additional parameters if ( ! allowAdditionalParameters) { const allowedNames = options.params. map (( p ) => p.name); for ( const queryName of Object. keys (q)) { if ( ! allowedNames. includes (queryName)) { errors. push ( `Additional query parameter '${ queryName }' not allowed` ); } } } // 2. check required and value types for ( const param of options.params) { const value = q[param.name]; const required = param.required ?? true ; if ( ! value) { if ( ! required) { continue ; } // required parameter not provided. errors. push ( `Required query parameter '${ param . name }' missing` ); } if (param.type && value) { const validatorResult = typeValidators[param.type](value); if (validatorResult) { errors. push ( `Invalid value for query parameter '${ param . name }': ${ validatorResult }` , ); } } } if (errors. length > 0 ) { return new Response ( `Bad Request



${ errors . join ( "

" ) }` , { status: 400 }); } return request; }

Have fun!