JSON Body Validation Policy
This policy is deprecated
Use the new Request Validation Policy. The new policy validates JSON bodies like this policy, but also supports validation of parameters, query strings, etc.
The Validate JSON Schema policy is used to validate the body of incoming
requests. It works using JSON Schemas defined in the
Schemas folder of your
project.
When configured, any requests that do not have a body conforming to your JSON
schema will be rejected with a
400: Bad Request response containing a detailed
error message (in JSON) explaining why the body was not accepted.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
validator<string> (Required) -The JSON schema to validate against.
Using the Policy
Here's a simple, example JSON Schema
Note - "title" is a required property of JSON schema
This defines a body that should be of type object with required string
properties
make and
model. It also defines two optional properties
maxSpeed and
color. The former must be an integer greater than or equal to
zero and
color can (in this silly example) can be one of "black", "brown",
"red", "silver" or "blue". No other properties can be on this object.
The schemas file should live in the
schemas folder of your project - for the
purposes of this example let's imagine it is called
car.json.
Configuration#
Here is an example configuration (this would go in
policies.json).
namethe name of your policy instance, this is used to refer to your policy from your routes, see below.
policyTypethe identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
validate-json-schema-inbound.
handler/exportThe name of the exported type. Value should be
ValidateJsonSchemaInboundPolicy.
handler/modulethe module containing the policy. Value should be
@zuplo/runtime.
handler/optionsThe options for this policy:
validatora '$import' reference to the schema - e.g.
$import(./schemas/car.json)
-
This policy is then referenced from each route where you want the policy to be enforced, for example:
You can test this in the API Test Console with the following (correct) body
Errors#
Missing fields#
If the request body is missing a required field, an error similar to the following will be returned.
Invalid Field Type#
If the request body contains a field that is not of the correct type, an error similar to the following will be returned.
