JSON Body Validation Policy

This policy is deprecated Use the new Request Validation Policy. The new policy validates JSON bodies like this policy, but also supports validation of parameters, query strings, etc.

The Validate JSON Schema policy is used to validate the body of incoming requests. It works using JSON Schemas defined in the Schemas folder of your project.

When configured, any requests that do not have a body conforming to your JSON schema will be rejected with a 400: Bad Request response containing a detailed error message (in JSON) explaining why the body was not accepted.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-validate-json-schema-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "validate-json-schema-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "ValidateJsonSchemaInbound" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "validator" : "$import(./schemas/example-schema.json)" } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. validator <string> (Required) - The JSON schema to validate against.

Using the Policy

Here's a simple, example JSON Schema

{ "title" : "Car" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "make" : { "type" : "string" }, "model" : { "type" : "string" }, "maxSpeed" : { "description" : "Max Speed in Mile Per Hour (MPH)" , "type" : "integer" , "minimum" : 0 }, "color" : { "enum" : [ "black" , "brown" , "blue" , "red" , "silver" ], "type" : "string" } }, "additionalProperties" : false , "required" : [ "make" , "model" ] }

Note - "title" is a required property of JSON schema

This defines a body that should be of type object with required string properties make and model . It also defines two optional properties maxSpeed and color . The former must be an integer greater than or equal to zero and color can (in this silly example) can be one of "black", "brown", "red", "silver" or "blue". No other properties can be on this object.

The schemas file should live in the schemas folder of your project - for the purposes of this example let's imagine it is called car.json .

Create Project This sample is available on on GitHub or click the button below to open the code directly in the portal.

Here is an example configuration (this would go in policies.json ).

{ "name" : "validate-car-policy" , "policyType" : "validate-json-schema-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "ValidateJsonSchemaInbound" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "validator" : "$import(./schemas/car.json)" } } }

name the name of your policy instance, this is used to refer to your policy from your routes, see below.

the name of your policy instance, this is used to refer to your policy from your routes, see below. policyType the identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be validate-json-schema-inbound .

the identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler/export The name of the exported type. Value should be ValidateJsonSchemaInboundPolicy .

The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler/module the module containing the policy. Value should be @zuplo/runtime .

the module containing the policy. Value should be . handler/options The options for this policy: validator a '$import' reference to the schema - e.g. $import(./schemas/car.json)

The options for this policy:

This policy is then referenced from each route where you want the policy to be enforced, for example:

{ "path" : "/products/:123" , "methods" : [ "POST" ], "handler" : { "module" : "$import(./modules/products)" , "export" : "postProducts" }, "corsPolicy" : "None" , "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "validate-car-policy" ] } }

You can test this in the API Test Console with the following (correct) body

{ "make" : "Alfa Romeo" , "model" : "156" , "maxSpeed" : 134 , "color" : "silver" }

Missing fields #

If the request body is missing a required field, an error similar to the following will be returned.

{ "code" : "SCHEMA_VALIDATION_FAILED" , "help_url" : "https://zup.fail/SCHEMA_VALIDATION_FAILED" , "message" : "Incoming body did not pass schema validation" , "errors" : [ "Body must have required property 'price'" ] }

Invalid Field Type #

If the request body contains a field that is not of the correct type, an error similar to the following will be returned.

{ "code" : "SCHEMA_VALIDATION_FAILED" , "help_url" : "https://zup.fail/SCHEMA_VALIDATION_FAILED" , "message" : "Incoming body did not pass schema validation" , "errors" : [ "price must be number" ] }

