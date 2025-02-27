API Gateway Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Gateway articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Gateway.
By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025
Defending Your API: Essential Strategies Against Brute Force Attacks
By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025
Mastering API Throughput: 8 Key Strategies for Optimal Performance
By Adrian Machado - 1/30/2025
How to Increase API Performance
By Adrian Machado - 1/22/2025
6 Must-Have Features of an API Gateway
By Josh Twist - 12/16/2024
Why a Hosted API Gateway Is Better Than Building Your Own
By Josh Twist - 12/16/2024
API Gateway Hosting Options
By Adrian Machado - 12/12/2024
Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database
By Martyn Davies - 11/12/2024
Introducing Dedicated Managed and Fully Self-Hosted Zuplo
By Nate Totten - 7/26/2024
The API Gateway Powering the AI Revolution
By Josh Twist - 5/24/2024
Accelerating Developer Productivity with Federated Gateways
By Nate Totten - 6/12/2023
Turn Firebase Firestore Data into a simple REST API
By Josh Twist - 1/29/2023
Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)
By Josh Twist - 1/6/2023
Simple Query Parameter Validator using Custom Policies
By Josh Twist - 11/18/2022
Shipping a public API backed by Supabase
API Gateway Frequently Asked Questions
What is an API Gateway?
An API Gateway is a server that acts as a single entry point for all client requests. It handles tasks like request routing, composition, authentication, rate limiting, and monitoring.
Why do I need an API Gateway?
By centralizing cross-cutting concerns such as security, traffic management, and analytics, an API Gateway simplifies your API architecture and ensures consistency across multiple microservices.
What are some popular API Gateway solutions?
Common solutions include Amazon API Gateway, Kong, Tyk, Apigee, and NGINX. Each offers different features for load balancing, security, and analytics.
How do I secure my API Gateway?
Enable TLS, configure authentication and authorization (JWT/OAuth), and set up WAF (Web Application Firewall) rules. Regular audits and updates also help maintain robust security.