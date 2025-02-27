API Gateway Articles and Best Practices

What is an API Gateway? An API Gateway is a server that acts as a single entry point for all client requests. It handles tasks like request routing, composition, authentication, rate limiting, and monitoring.

Why do I need an API Gateway? By centralizing cross-cutting concerns such as security, traffic management, and analytics, an API Gateway simplifies your API architecture and ensures consistency across multiple microservices.

What are some popular API Gateway solutions? Common solutions include Amazon API Gateway, Kong, Tyk, Apigee, and NGINX. Each offers different features for load balancing, security, and analytics.