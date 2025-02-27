API Gateway Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Gateway articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Gateway.

Related Topics:

API Management
API Gateway Frequently Asked Questions

What is an API Gateway?
An API Gateway is a server that acts as a single entry point for all client requests. It handles tasks like request routing, composition, authentication, rate limiting, and monitoring.
Why do I need an API Gateway?
By centralizing cross-cutting concerns such as security, traffic management, and analytics, an API Gateway simplifies your API architecture and ensures consistency across multiple microservices.
What are some popular API Gateway solutions?
Common solutions include Amazon API Gateway, Kong, Tyk, Apigee, and NGINX. Each offers different features for load balancing, security, and analytics.
How do I secure my API Gateway?
Enable TLS, configure authentication and authorization (JWT/OAuth), and set up WAF (Web Application Firewall) rules. Regular audits and updates also help maintain robust security.

