Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

March 20, 2025

Multicloud vs Traditional Gateways: Modern API Management

Traditional API gateways tied to single cloud environments once ruled the development landscape. But as organizations spread workloads across multiple cloud providers, these legacy solutions struggle to keep pace. Multicloud API gateways have emerged as the answer, offering centralized control and consistent management across diverse environments while eliminating the vendor lock-in that haunts traditional approaches.

The shift toward multicloud represents a fundamental evolution for organizations seeking greater resilience, cost optimization, and the freedom to leverage each platform's unique strengths. The complexity of managing APIs across these distributed environments, however, creates new challenges that demand modern solutions.

Let's explore how multicloud API gateways are transforming API management and how your organization can implement an effective strategy that works seamlessly across cloud boundaries.

From Legacy Constraints to Cloud Freedom: The Gateway Evolution #

Remember the old days of API gateways? Those traditional beasts designed for single-cloud environments were once the backbone of API management. But here’s the thing—as businesses embraced distributed architectures and cloud-native applications, traditional gateways started showing their age. They created vendor lock-in and struggled to bridge services across multiple cloud providers. Not exactly what modern developers need! 🤦‍♂️

The Rise of Multicloud API Gateways #

Multicloud API gateways aren't just an evolution—they're a revolution in API management. Unlike their dinosaur predecessors, these modern gateways operate seamlessly across multiple cloud environments, providing a consistent management layer no matter where your backend services live.

We've seen this shift driven by several key business requirements:

Avoiding vendor lock-in : Who wants to be stuck with one provider when you need the flexibility to migrate services without disrupting your clients?

: Who wants to be stuck with one provider when you need the flexibility to migrate services without disrupting your clients? Meeting compliance requirements : Sometimes legislative restrictions dictate where your data must live, requiring API management that spans geographical boundaries.

: Sometimes legislative restrictions dictate where your data must live, requiring API management that spans geographical boundaries. Optimizing costs : A multicloud approach lets you choose the most economical cloud for each specific workload—because who doesn't love saving money?

: A multicloud approach lets you choose the most economical cloud for each specific workload—because who doesn't love saving money? Enhancing resilience: Distributing services across multiple cloud providers gives you better availability and disaster recovery. Sleep better at night, anyone?

Challenges Driving the Transition #

The traditional approaches just can't handle today's complex environments. Each cloud provider offers different features for their API gateway, which makes understanding API capabilities crucial and creates a configuration nightmare and inconsistencies between environments. Industry research shows that these inconsistencies often force teams to build complex automation and custom extensions just to maintain basic security and functionality across platforms.

The modern multicloud API gateway solves these headaches by providing a unified endpoint that abstracts away the underlying complexity. This allows microservices to be implemented on different clouds while maintaining a single, monitored point of ingress that remains stable even as backend services evolve or migrate.

Power Plays: How Multicloud Gateways Outperform Traditional Solutions #

When comparing multicloud API gateways vs traditional gateways, several critical management distinctions emerge that significantly impact how organizations deploy, scale, and secure their API ecosystem. One of the key advantages is fast API deployments enabled by multicloud solutions.

Scalability and Flexibility: Breaking Free of Constraints #

Multicloud API management offers WAY more flexibility than traditional single-cloud approaches. With multicloud, organizations can:

Select platforms that provide the best value and features for specific workloads

Optimize resource allocation among clouds for better performance

Deploy critical applications in multiple clouds running in parallel for enhanced reliability

This flexibility does introduce operational complexity since no two vendors provide the same cloud management experience—APIs, connectivity tools, and dashboards all come with vendor-specific presentations and nuances. Organizations need personnel skilled in working with each management dashboard to ensure smooth integration.

Collaboration and Integration: Connecting Across Clouds #

Multicloud environments demand more sophisticated integration capabilities. For effective collaboration, organizations should:

Adopt cloud-agnostic technologies that offer true portability

Leverage open standards like OpenAPI, GraphQL, and AsyncAPI to maximize interoperability

Implement an API-led approach to connectivity for autonomy and agility

Create consolidated API endpoints that integrate identity and access management systems

Security and Compliance: Maintaining Control Everywhere #

Achieving consistent security across clouds is perhaps the most significant challenge in multicloud API management. Each provider offers its own security tools, creating:

Lack of centralized visibility into the organization's security posture, making monitoring security metrics more difficult

Challenges with data governance across environments

Inconsistent identity and access management

New security concerns as services expose themselves to one another across platforms

Despite these challenges, multicloud API management can enhance regulatory compliance capabilities by allowing organizations to tailor security and privacy features to align with specific regulatory compliance guidelines across different regions.

Must-Have Features for Conquering the Multicloud Landscape #

Managing APIs—including building AI APIs—across multiple cloud environments requires specific features to overcome inherent challenges. As organizations increasingly adopt multicloud strategies, their API management solutions must evolve accordingly.

Centralized Control Plane: Command Central #

A unified control plane that operates independently from the data plane is essential because it:

Ensures consistent API routing rules and authorization measures across providers

Prevents synchronization issues that can lead to security vulnerabilities

Provides a single source of truth for API configurations

Traditional solutions often merge control and data planes, creating significant challenges in multicloud environments. Prioritize tools offering centralized management interfaces that work across different cloud infrastructures.

Multi-Region and Multi-Cluster Support: Global Reach #

Effective multicloud API management requires:

Deploying API instances across various geographic regions

Monitoring API health across both regions and providers

Implementing GeoDNS for routing traffic based on user location

Supporting tenant subdomains to auto-route consumers to appropriate data centers

These capabilities ensure APIs remain available and performant regardless of user location or which cloud provider hosts a particular service.

Infrastructure Flexibility and Portability: Freedom to Choose #

To avoid vendor lock-in, your API management solution should:

Adapt to different cloud environments without requiring vendor-specific configurations

Support open standards that work consistently across providers

Enable easy migration of APIs between clouds as needs change

Operate with consistent tooling regardless of the underlying infrastructure

This flexibility allows organizations to choose the best services from different providers while maintaining a unified approach to API management.

Comprehensive Security Controls: Uniform Protection #

Multicloud environments require:

Consistent authentication and authorization mechanisms across all providers

Centralized policy enforcement

Unified monitoring and threat detection

Standardized compliance controls that work across different environments

Without these security features, multicloud deployments can introduce significant vulnerabilities through inconsistent policy application.

Over 10,000 developers trust Zuplo to secure, document, and monetize their APIs Learn More

Collaboration and Developer Experience: Simplifying Complexity #

Effective multicloud API management requires:

Developer portals providing unified documentation, essential for effective API marketing, regardless of where APIs are hosted

Self-service capabilities for API consumers

Streamlined workflows for API development and deployment across clouds

Intuitive tools that abstract away the complexity of the underlying infrastructure

Breaking the Chains: Avoiding Vendor Lock-in While Maintaining Governance #

Vendor lock-in occurs when organizations become dependent on a specific vendor for technology products and services, making it challenging and costly to migrate to alternatives. This issue is particularly problematic in multicloud environments.

The Challenges of Vendor Lock-in #

When locked into a specific API gateway vendor, organizations face several significant risks:

Limited features : Cloud providers often offer API gateways with minimalist feature sets

: Cloud providers often offer API gateways with minimalist feature sets Higher costs : Beyond expected price increases, organizations encounter hidden costs from customization efforts

: Beyond expected price increases, organizations encounter hidden costs from customization efforts Innovation lag : Some vendors fall behind on supporting the latest standards

: Some vendors fall behind on supporting the latest standards Portability issues: Moving to a different gateway vendor results in feature parity challenges

These challenges intensify in multi-vendor environments, common in organizations that have grown through mergers and acquisitions or lack a formal API program.

Effective Strategies for API Portability #

To ensure API portability across multicloud environments, implement these core strategies:

Leverage open standards: Utilize industry specifications like OpenAPI, GraphQL, and AsyncAPI alongside security standards such as OAuth and OIDC to maximize interoperability and enhance regulatory compliance. Adopt microservices architecture: Build microservice-based systems that create reusable components independently secured, agile, and scalable. Embrace container technology: Containers provide an abstraction layer that makes applications portable across various cloud environments. Implement loose coupling: Minimize dependencies between components through architectural layering to create a flexible architecture. Choose cloud-agnostic technologies: Utilize technologies that run across different cloud environments for true portability.

Maintaining Consistent Governance #

To ensure effective governance across multicloud environments, implement consistent policies for:

Rate limiting : Protect APIs from abuse and ensure fair usage

: Protect APIs from abuse and ensure fair usage Comprehensive logging : Maintain visibility across all environments

: Maintain visibility across all environments API versioning : Support smooth transitions and backward compatibility

: Support smooth transitions and backward compatibility Unified security controls: Apply consistent authentication and authorization across platforms

Conquering Complexity: Overcoming Multicloud Implementation Challenges #

Managing APIs across multiple cloud providers presents a minefield of technical complexity that can trip up even the most experienced teams. Understanding these challenges and their solutions is crucial for success.

Network Latency and Performance Issues #

One of the biggest headaches in multicloud API management is dealing with inconsistent network latency. When API instances are scattered across different providers and regions, maintaining consistent performance becomes challenging.

To tackle these latency challenges:

Implement Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to bring data closer to users

to bring data closer to users Utilize edge computing to process data near its source

to process data near its source Optimize network routing by selecting the most efficient paths for data transfer

by selecting the most efficient paths for data transfer Deploy intelligent routing that directs API calls to the nearest or most responsive endpoint

Security and Compliance Complexities #

According to Gartner, interoperability between major cloud platforms is often lacking—particularly regarding security implementations.

In multicloud environments, disparate security tools and services create:

Lack of centralized visibility into security posture

Difficulties with consistent data governance

Challenges in maintaining uniform identity management

Potential security gaps between environments

To overcome these security challenges:

Deploy unified security management tools that enforce consistent policies

that enforce consistent policies Implement standardized authentication protocols for APIs

for APIs Conduct regular security audits across all providers

across all providers Establish centralized logging and monitoring to quickly identify issues

Resource Management and Operational Complexity #

Managing multiple cloud providers significantly increases operational complexity because each vendor provides a different management experience.

This complexity manifests in:

Difficulty keeping API configurations in sync across providers

Challenges in monitoring API health across environments

Inefficient resource allocation leading to increased costs

Management silos that reduce operational efficiency

The solution lies in centralized management approaches:

Implement a centralized control plane that separates management from traffic enforcement

that separates management from traffic enforcement Utilize multicloud management platforms that provide unified control

that provide unified control Standardize operations procedures across platforms

across platforms Adopt containerization and microservices to improve application portability

Practical Implementation Solutions #

To effectively manage APIs across multiple cloud environments:

Build dedicated APIs for each cloud provider while maintaining a consistent interface Unify your clouds in a single portal to simplify access and management Leverage GeoDNS and intelligent routing to direct API traffic appropriately Implement comprehensive monitoring for visibility across all environments

Balancing Act: Performance, Security, and Compliance in Multicloud Environments #

Implementing a multicloud API strategy brings several challenges that need careful consideration when choosing API gateways to ensure optimal user experience and protection of sensitive data.

Performance Optimization in Distributed Environments #

In multicloud architectures, distributed resources can lead to inconsistent network performance and varying latency, particularly problematic for real-time applications.

To address these performance challenges, implement:

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to minimize latency by bringing data closer to users

to minimize latency by bringing data closer to users Edge computing to process data near its source

to process data near its source Optimized network routing by selecting the most efficient data transfer paths

These strategies help minimize latencies while maintaining consistent networking within multicloud environments, as noted in research on optimizing multicloud performance.

API Security Imperatives #

With APIs constituting a majority of web traffic, they've become prime targets for attackers. Essential security measures include:

HTTPS implementation to create a cryptographically secure path for data flow

to create a cryptographically secure path for data flow Authentication mechanisms with distinctive API access keys in request headers

with distinctive API access keys in request headers Access frameworks that define what verified entities are authorized to do

that define what verified entities are authorized to do Token-based security using standards like JWT for secure message propagation

As highlighted by Wallarm's API security research, a comprehensive security strategy requires multiple components working together.

Compliance Through Effective Controls #

To facilitate regulatory compliance across multicloud environments, implement robust controls through your API gateway:

Non-specific error messages shield your systems by providing deliberately vague responses that guide legitimate users while revealing nothing useful to potential attackers.

shield your systems by providing deliberately vague responses that guide legitimate users while revealing nothing useful to potential attackers. Comprehensive logging routines create consistent audit trails across all cloud providers, capturing authentications, permission changes, and resource access for complete visibility.

create consistent audit trails across all cloud providers, capturing authentications, permission changes, and resource access for complete visibility. Secure log documentation employs encryption and strict access controls to protect sensitive operational data while ensuring availability for legitimate audit purposes.

employs encryption and strict access controls to protect sensitive operational data while ensuring availability for legitimate audit purposes. Automated log analysis deploys intelligent monitoring tools that scale with your infrastructure, detecting unusual patterns and compliance violations before they escalate into regulatory issues.

deploys intelligent monitoring tools that scale with your infrastructure, detecting unusual patterns and compliance violations before they escalate into regulatory issues. Enhanced application portability leverages containerization and microservices to meet regional data residency requirements without major redevelopment, maintaining consistent security controls regardless of where you’re deploying.

Strategic Choice: Selecting the Right Gateway for Your Organization

Selecting the right API management gateway strategy isn't a one-size-fits-all decision. Your organization's specific needs should guide your choice between traditional single-vendor solutions and multicloud approaches. Modern, flexible and customizable gateways (like Zuplo) should be preferred over legacy solution, which can bring their own headaches.

Assess Your Technical Requirements #

Start by evaluating your organization's specific technical needs:

Performance requirements : Systems requiring extremely low latency may benefit from staying within a single vendor's environment.

: Systems requiring extremely low latency may benefit from staying within a single vendor's environment. Security and compliance needs : Consider whether specialized security features might be better served by a dedicated gateway.

: Consider whether specialized security features might be better served by a dedicated gateway. Integration complexity: Assess how many different cloud environments you need to connect.

Evaluate Your Organizational Readiness #

Your team's experience and organizational structure matter significantly:

Team expertise : Consider their experience managing multiple gateway technologies.

: Consider their experience managing multiple gateway technologies. Governance model : Evaluate what API portfolio governance structure you have in place.

: Evaluate what API portfolio governance structure you have in place. Decision-making process: Reflect on whether your organization prefers centralized or distributed decision-making.

Consider Business Alignment #

Your API gateway strategy should align with broader business objectives, including your API monetization strategies.

Vendor lock-in concerns : If avoiding dependency is a strategic priority, multicloud offers more flexibility.

: If avoiding dependency is a strategic priority, multicloud offers more flexibility. Long-term scalability : Consider how your API needs might evolve over time.

: Consider how your API needs might evolve over time. Cost analysis: Compare the total cost of ownership between multiple specialized gateways versus a single solution

Action Plan for Strategy Selection #

Based on your assessment, choose:

A traditional single-vendor approach if: Your team has limited experience with API management

You prioritize simplicity and consistency

Most of your infrastructure exists within one cloud environment

You need comprehensive features from a unified platform A multicloud strategy if: You want to leverage specific strengths from different providers

Your organization has distributed teams with varied technology stacks

You're concerned about vendor lock-in

You need to integrate services across diverse environments

Beyond the Basics: Additional Considerations for Multicloud Adoption #

When planning a multicloud strategy, stakeholders must carefully consider several key challenges that can significantly impact implementation and operations.

Operational Complexity #

Managing multiple cloud providers introduces substantial operational complexity with unique APIs, connectivity methods, and dashboards. This means:

Requiring staff with expertise across different cloud platforms

Ensuring smooth integration into your overall management system

Maintaining consistent operations across divergent environments

Without proper planning, organizations quickly face cloud sprawl—uncontrolled growth of cloud services leading to excess expenses.

Cost Considerations #

While multicloud offers flexibility, it introduces financial challenges:

Multiple cloud services mean multiple bills to track

Different pricing structures make cost comparisons difficult

Unexpected data egress fees can significantly impact budgets

Integration costs between platforms can be substantial

Build elasticity into your multicloud agreements to pay only for what you actually use rather than what you're entitled to use.

API Management Challenges #

For API developers, multicloud environments present unique integration hurdles:

Each provider typically has its own API definitions and gateways

Managing multiple gateways requires separate configurations and certificates

Interoperability between platforms often requires custom solutions

Maintaining consistency across environments becomes increasingly difficult

Security and Data Governance #

Security becomes more complex when data moves across both private and public clouds:

Fragmented security capabilities across providers

Increased risk of misconfiguration due to differing security models

Potential data silos that hinder visibility

Challenges maintaining consistent governance policies

A centralized monitoring dashboard that integrates across various providers is essential for maintaining visibility and control.

The Ideal Solution for Multicloud API Management #

We've seen how the evolution of API gateway architectures significantly impacts modern enterprises. Effective management capabilities in multicloud environments are critical for leveraging enhanced developer productivity, improved efficiency, and new revenue opportunities. And having a unified API management control plane is the best way to ensure that.

This is precisely where Zuplo shines. As a modern, cloud-native API gateway, Zuplo offers the flexibility and control organizations need in multicloud environments. You get multicloud API control without vendor lock-in, enabling you to deploy and manage APIs consistently across any cloud provider. This lets you eliminate the fragmentation of API consumption, slash automation costs, and create a consistent experience for both your development team and API consumers. Sign up for a free account today to explore our features and see the difference for yourself.