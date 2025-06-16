MCP Week Roundup

June 16, 2025

We recently released the ability to create remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers for any API in Zuplo. To coincide with this we release a whole week of videos covering that, and other related topics such as AI agents, LLM API discovery, security policies and best practices.

Day 1: Why MCP Won't Kill APIs #

API strategy consultant Kevin Swiber, who has spent 15 years in the API space working with companies like Postman and advising the OpenAPI initiative, shares valuable insights on how to approach MCP design effectively why it's definitely not going to be the API killer. Read the full blog post.

Day 2: Build Remote MCP Servers for Your APIs with Zuplo #

Zuplo's MCP Server Handler enables you to transform any API you manage through Zuplo into a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server with straightforward configuration, eliminating the complexity of remote MCP server setup. Read the full blog post

Day 3: The AI Agent Reality Gap #

The promise of AI agents seamlessly connecting to APIs and handling complex business tasks autonomously sounds compelling. But Zdenek "Z" Nemec, co-founder and CTO of Superface shared sobering insights from real-world testing that reveal a massive gap between AI agent expectations and reality. Read the full blog post.

Day 4: Essential Security Policies for MCP & AI #

With the growing adoption of AI agents and LLM-powered applications, securing the communication layer between these systems has become critical. We're introducing two new Zuplo policies designed specifically to protect endpoints used by AI agents, LLMs and MCP servers. Read the full blog post.

Day 5: AI Agents Are Coming For Your APIs #

John McBride, staff software engineer at Zuplo, shared insights from his talk "Agents Are Coming For Your APIs." His message is clear: the future remains fundamentally API-driven, even as AI agents reshape how we interact with digital services.

The article highlights some of the key takeaways from that discussion around how APIs and agents are going to interact with APIs and how engineers can prepare themselves. Read the full blog post.

_Have thoughts on any of the topics discused in these videos, or want to talk to us about our new remote MCP Server support in Zuplo?

Come and join us in the #mcp channel of our Discord. We'd love to hear from you!

Start building MCP Servers for your APIs #

Creating a remote MCP server for an API in Zuplo is available on all plans, including the free tier. To get started, see the Model Context Protocol documentation or sign up for a Zuplo account.