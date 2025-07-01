Introducing New Zuplo Developer Portals

July 1, 2025

We're excited to introduce our most significant update yet to the built-in developer portal available with every API on Zuplo. This release brings a sleeker look and feel, a more refined developer experience, and smarter tools for exploring and testing your APIs.

Complete Portal Redesign with Powerful New Features #

At the heart of this release is a complete rebuild of the developer portal using our open-source framework, Zudoku. Designed to elevate your API documentation experience with sensible defaults and a clean visual style, we've streamlined the setup process so you can focus on what matters most: creating exceptional developer experiences.

As well as a fresh, fully customizable look and feel, there's also:

API Explorer Enhancements: The API testing experience has been upgraded with a redesigned API explorer UI that's faster, and more intuitive.

New API Key Management UI: It's now easier for your users to create, view, and revoke API keys directly from the portal, making it easy for developers to experiment with your API quickly.

Extensible Auth System : We've introduced a plugin architecture for authentication providers, allowing seamless integration with services like Auth0, Clerk, Supabase, and more, with less configuration.

API Catalogs: If you're dealing with multiple APIs and multiple OpenAPI files, the API Catalog functionality creates an overview of all your APIs and lets you organize them into easily discoverable categories.

Improved Navigation: Anchor link icons on headings make it simple to share direct links to sections. Sidebar items now come with helpful tooltips for better discoverability.

Built for Developers #

This release includes a number of foundational upgrades for developing your portal using familiar technologies that remove limitations on what you can build:

Tailwind CSS v4 : Enables modern styling capabilities and better performance. We've also added the ability to import themes from the shadcn registry.

MDX Support : Create rich, custom pages using MDX; a markdown format that allows you to include JSX components in your markdown files. This flexibility lets you build engaging documentation that goes beyond static text.

Fully Extensible : Our plugin system provides a solid foundation for customization, but when you need more, you can easily add your own routes with React components.

Search as standard: Flexible search options with built-in Pagefind integration and support for third-party services like Inkeep

Just as with the Zuplo API gateway, it is also possible to build and maintain your developer portal locally, and we recommend this approach to developers looking to create deeply customized portal experiences.

What You Build is Up to You #

With this level of flexibility, the type of portal you create is up to you. Below are some examples of what's now possible with Zuplo.

Public API Documentation : Create accessible and interactive documentation that helps developers quickly understand and integrate with your API.

: Create accessible and interactive documentation that helps developers quickly understand and integrate with your API. Complete Developer Portals : Build comprehensive portals that include API references, guides, tutorials, and authentication features.

: Build comprehensive portals that include API references, guides, tutorials, and authentication features. Internal Tools : Streamline development workflows by documenting internal APIs and tools in a centralized, searchable portal.

: Streamline development workflows by documenting internal APIs and tools in a centralized, searchable portal. Multi-API Support: Manage documentation for multiple APIs within a single, cohesive interface that is perfect for platform companies.

Start Building with the New Portal Today #

All newly created Zuplo projects come with the new Developer Portal by default, so you can get started right away.

If you'd like to experiment with an example project that already has an API and Developer Portal in place, you can choose the Todo List with Dev Portal when creating a new Zuplo project.

If you aren't using Zuplo yet, and you'd like to work with the most developer-friendly API gateway there is, and get a complete Developer Portal experience for your API, you can sign up for free.

Migration for Existing Portal Users #

If you're already using Zuplo for your Developer Portal, you'll need to migrate to the new version by following our migration guide. Note: Some features, such as Monetization, are coming soon so if you rely on this today, please wait to migrate your portal.

To learn more about the new features and possibilities, check out our documentation, and keep an eye on our Changelog for future updates.

We are constantly working to improve the Developer Portal and would love to hear your feedback. Please reach out to us by emailing support@zuplo.com, or by joining us in Discord.

If you'd like to get involved with the open-source Zudoku framework, visit the Zudoku GitHub repository.