Model Context Protocol (MCP) Articles and Best Practices

What is Model Context Protocol (MCP) in the context of an API Gateway? Model Context Protocol (MCP) enables APIs to dynamically understand and adapt to the context of incoming requests. When integrated with an API Gateway, MCP allows the gateway to route and process requests more intelligently based on contextual metadata.

Why integrate Model Context Protocol with an API Gateway? Integrating MCP with an API Gateway allows for smarter request handling, such as adaptive routing, policy enforcement, and contextual authorization. This helps improve security, performance, and personalization for end users.

How does MCP enhance API Gateway performance? MCP enhances performance by providing real-time context data, allowing the API Gateway to make optimized decisions on routing, throttling, and caching. This reduces latency and improves the responsiveness of backend services.