API Management Articles and Best Practices

By Adrian Machado - 2/11/2025
Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling
By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024
What is GitOps?
By Josh Twist - 7/2/2024
Master Your Code with Zuplo’s Debugging Tools
By Joel Hans - 1/23/2024
Your API business needs to operate on the worldwide edge
By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/15/2023
Bringing Feedback Loops to API Development
By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/9/2023
Time for GitOps to come to APIs
By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023
The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs
API Management Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Management?
API Management refers to the practices and tools for publishing, documenting, securing, monitoring, and analyzing APIs. It ensures efficient operation and promotes developer engagement.
Which functionalities are typically included in an API Management platform?
Common features include an API gateway, developer portal, analytics, authentication and access control, rate limiting, and lifecycle management for streamlined operations.
How does effective API Management benefit businesses?
It boosts productivity by providing centralized control and visibility, improves security with standardized protocols, and fosters a more engaged developer community through better documentation and support.
How do I evaluate API Management solutions?
Compare features like scalability, ease of integration, security capabilities, analytics dashboards, and pricing models. Consider the solution’s compatibility with your existing infrastructure and tech stack.