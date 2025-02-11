API Management Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Management articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Management.

By Adrian Machado - 2/11/2025

Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling

By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024

What is GitOps?

By Josh Twist - 7/2/2024

Master Your Code with Zuplo’s Debugging Tools

By Joel Hans - 1/23/2024

Your API business needs to operate on the worldwide edge

By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/15/2023

Bringing Feedback Loops to API Development

By Abdallah Abedraba - 11/9/2023

Time for GitOps to come to APIs

By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023

The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs

By Adrian Machado - 10/28/2024

Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks

By Adrian Machado - 10/25/2024

Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header

By Adrian Machado - 10/24/2024

Deprecating REST APIs: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 2/26/2025

Why Feedback Loops Matter in API Development

By Nate Totten - 10/12/2023

New API Playground in the Zuplo Developer Portal

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/29/2023

Announcing Supabase Auth for your API Developer Portal! - Supaweek Day 5

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

Defending Your API: Essential Strategies Against Brute Force Attacks

By Adrian Machado - 2/21/2025

Mastering API Throughput: 8 Key Strategies for Optimal Performance

By Adrian Machado - 1/30/2025

How to Increase API Performance

By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025

Unlocking API Potential: Behavioral Analytics for Enhanced User Experience

By Adrian Machado - 1/25/2025

RBAC Analytics: Key Metrics to Monitor

By Adrian Machado - 1/22/2025

6 Must-Have Features of an API Gateway

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

API Monetization for SaaS: Transforming Your Software into a Revenue Powerhouse

By Adrian Machado - 1/29/2025

Building and Monetizing AI Model APIs

By Adrian Machado - 1/10/2025

Building APIs to Monetize Your Proprietary Data

By Adrian Machado - 11/8/2024

Creating Your Own API Integration Platform

By Martyn Davies - 8/13/2024

Improve OpenAPI specs with Rate My OpenAPI

By Bill Doerrfeld - 1/30/2024

How To Make API Governance Easier

By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025

Unlocking API Potential: Behavioral Analytics for Enhanced User Experience

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

8 Tips for Scaling APIs to Handle Increased Traffic

By Adrian Machado - 2/26/2025

Why Feedback Loops Matter in API Development

By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025

Mastering XSS Prevention: Tips for Developers

By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025

How To Secure APIs from SQL Injection Vulnerabilities

By Adrian Machado - 2/27/2025

Enhancing Your CI/CD Security: Tips and Techniques to Mitigate Risks

API Management Frequently Asked Questions

What is API Management?
API Management refers to the practices and tools for publishing, documenting, securing, monitoring, and analyzing APIs. It ensures efficient operation and promotes developer engagement.
Which functionalities are typically included in an API Management platform?
Common features include an API gateway, developer portal, analytics, authentication and access control, rate limiting, and lifecycle management for streamlined operations.
How does effective API Management benefit businesses?
It boosts productivity by providing centralized control and visibility, improves security with standardized protocols, and fosters a more engaged developer community through better documentation and support.
How do I evaluate API Management solutions?
Compare features like scalability, ease of integration, security capabilities, analytics dashboards, and pricing models. Consider the solution’s compatibility with your existing infrastructure and tech stack.

