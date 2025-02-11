API Management Articles and Best Practices

What is API Management? API Management refers to the practices and tools for publishing, documenting, securing, monitoring, and analyzing APIs. It ensures efficient operation and promotes developer engagement.

Which functionalities are typically included in an API Management platform? Common features include an API gateway, developer portal, analytics, authentication and access control, rate limiting, and lifecycle management for streamlined operations.

How does effective API Management benefit businesses? It boosts productivity by providing centralized control and visibility, improves security with standardized protocols, and fosters a more engaged developer community through better documentation and support.