Exploring the Top API Gateway Solutions of 2025

After evaluating 10 leading API gateway solutions, we identified standout options across multiple categories. Our analysis focused on six fundamental areas: developer experience, scalability and performance, security and compliance, feature depth, integration ecosystem capabilities, and future-readiness for emerging trends like AI-driven automation and edge computing.

The latest platforms really stand out thanks to their developer-focused tools, robust security, and built-in support for modern architectures. The best solutions out there are all about code-first development, boosting performance at the edge, offering a ton of plugins, and using AI for automation. So let’s get into it.

How We Ranked the Top API Gateway Solutions in 2025 #

We evaluated these solutions by synthesizing user reviews from Gartner Peer Insights, official product documentation, and analyzing their key differentiators.

We evaluated six critical factors:

Developer experience (onboarding speed and enhancing developer productivity) Scalability and performance (real-world traffic handling and edge capabilities) Security and compliance (authentication mechanisms, RBAC analytics metrics, threat protection using the best API monitoring tools, plus SOC2/HIPAA/GDPR support) Feature depth (GraphQL support, exploring hidden APIs, and AI-driven automation) Integration ecosystem compatibility Future-readiness for emerging trends

Quick Comparison of Top API Gateway Solutions #

Here's an at-a-glance comparison of the leading API gateways for 2025, highlighting their unique strengths and deployment options:

Product Category Winner Deployment Model Stand-out Feature Zuplo Best for Code-First Development, Edge Performance & Developer + Agent Experience Cloud, Hybrid, Self-hosted Edge execution across 300+ data centers with a fully programmable, OpenAPI-native gateway Kong Gateway Best for Extensibility & Plugin Ecosystem Cloud, Hybrid, On-prem Extensive plugin marketplace with strong product differentiation Tyk Best Feature-Rich Open-Source Gateway Cloud, Hybrid, On-prem Comprehensive feature set with open-source flexibility Gravitee Best for Asynchronous & Event-Driven APIs Cloud, Hybrid, On-prem Native WebSockets, MQTT, and event streaming support MuleSoft Anypoint Platform Best for Enterprise Integration Cloud, Hybrid, On-prem Wide-ranging connector library with full-lifecycle API management Axway Amplify Best for Legacy System Integration Hybrid, On-prem Legacy integration and migration support with governance features Sensedia API Platform Best AI-Powered Gateway Cloud, Hybrid AI-driven predictive analytics and anomaly detection Azure API Management Best for Microsoft-Centric Cloud Teams Cloud, Hybrid Deep Azure DevOps and Entra ID integration WSO2 API Gateway Best for Deep Customization Cloud, Hybrid, On-prem Policy scripting and extensive customization capabilities IBM API Connect Best for Large-Scale Enterprise Governance Cloud, Hybrid, On-prem Comprehensive governance features with multi-cloud capabilities

Note: Several vendors keep their pricing under wraps, so you'll need to contact their sales teams directly for specific costs.

Zuplo: Code-First API Gateway with Edge Performance #

Zuplo is a programmable API gateway built for developers who'd rather write code than click buttons. Instead of fighting with confusing config files or clunky UI forms, you define your API policies, security rules, and routing logic directly in TypeScript or JavaScript.

Why It Stands Out #

Edge execution across 300+ data centers delivers consistent global performance. Choosing a hosted API gateway like Zuplo offers significant benefits over building your own solution.

Key Features #

300+ worldwide data centers for consistent API performance

OpenAPI-native, import your existing APIs, and design & build new ones using a common format that is enforced at the gateway level

Define policies in TypeScript/JavaScript instead of YAML or UI forms

Deploy serverless, dedicated, or self-hosted

SOC2 Type 2 compliance

Auto-generated API documentation and testing interfaces, making setting up a developer portal straightforward

Model Context Protocol support, providing the ability to generate, customize, and host remote MCP servers using your existing APIs and infrastructure

Pros Cons Code-first approach gives you complete programmatic control Requires stronger development skills compared to no-code alternatives Custom code execution enables extensive customization beyond what standard gateways can offer Smaller community and ecosystem compared to established solutions like Kong or AWS Global edge deployment delivers consistently low-latency performance worldwide

Ideal Use Cases #

Great for companies needing global edge performance and development teams that prefer writing code over configuration interfaces. If you're looking to setup a full API product rather than a simple public interface, Zuplo is essentially the "Stripe experience in a box" with a beautiful, autogenerated developer portal that integrates your API catalog, authentication, analytics, monetization and more into one package that's always in sync.

Zuplo is particularly suited for APIs demanding high performance and customization—AI inference endpoints, real-time data processing, or any API where milliseconds matter. A hosted API gateway like Zuplo provides these benefits without infrastructure overhead. If you're looking to build a developer (and AI agent) friendly API using modern tooling that you're already familiar with, then Zuplo is definitely the top choice.

Kong Gateway: Extensible API Management Platform #

Kong Gateway is a high-performance API management tool built on OpenResty/Nginx that handles massive traffic volumes. Its extensive plugin ecosystem allows you to customize virtually every aspect of your API management strategy without touching your core application code.

Why It Stands Out #

Kong's plugin architecture and marketplace create unmatched extensibility. The modular approach means you can start simple and add complexity as your API strategy evolves—no ripping and replacing required.

Key Features #

Over 50+ official plugins plus hundreds of community-contributed extensions

Deploy cloud-native, on-premises, or hybrid configurations

Horizontal scaling with dynamic service discovery and distributed rate limiting

Sub-millisecond overhead per request with HTTP/2 and TCP support

Proven scalability handling billions of API transactions daily

Pros of Kong Gateway #

Customization potential through plugins

Proven scalability at enterprise level that won't buckle under pressure

Strong community and commercial support when you need help

Flexible deployment models that work with your infrastructure, not against it

Cons of Kong Gateway #

Learning curve for plugin development can be steep

Can become complex with extensive customization

Enterprise features require paid licensing (hey, good software costs money - but Kong is likely not worth it)

Ideal Use Cases #

Excels when you need highly customizable API management solutions. Perfect for organizations with unique authentication flows, complex traffic routing patterns, or specialized integrations that standard gateways can't handle.

Particularly valuable for managing APIs across different teams or business units with varying requirements. Kong lets each team implement exactly what they need without compromising on governance or security.

Checkout our Zuplo vs Kong comparison to learn more.

Tyk delivers enterprise-grade API management without licensing restrictions. Teams who want control over their infrastructure can customize, extend, and deploy exactly as needed while getting enterprise capabilities without enterprise licensing costs.

Why It Stands Out #

Tyk offers a complete feature set without artificial limitations most vendors impose on their free tiers. Traffic management, security controls, and analytics are included in its community edition, providing enterprise capabilities at no cost.

Key Features #

Complete community edition with no artificial limitations or vendor lock-in

Native multi-cloud and on-premises support with centralized management

Handles REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and WebSocket protocols

Built-in clustering for high availability and horizontal scaling

Rich API documentation, SDKs, and developer portal functionality

Pros of Tyk #

Complete control with community-driven foundation means no surprise license changes

Extensive customization through plugins and middleware lets you build exactly what you need

Strong performance with efficient routing and caching—your APIs will fly

Active community support and regular updates keep things fresh and secure

Cons of Tyk #

Requires more hands-on management than fully managed solutions

Learning curve for advanced configuration and customization can be steep

Enterprise support requires paid subscription (though it's worth it)

Ideal Use Cases #

Best for organizations that value control over convenience. Perfect for businesses with solid engineering teams who want to customize their API infrastructure and build things their way.

Particularly strong for businesses requiring hybrid deployments across multiple environments and cost-conscious organizations seeking enterprise features without enterprise pricing. For organizations evaluating open-source gateways like Tyk but seeking additional features and performance, comparing Zuplo vs Tyk may offer valuable insights.

Gravitee: Asynchronous & Event-Driven APIs #

Gravitee focuses on modern, real-time communication that powers today's applications. This platform is built from the ground up for real-time data flow, treating async protocols as first-class citizens rather than afterthoughts.

Why It Stands Out

While traditional gateways treat async protocols awkwardly, Gravitee handles WebSockets, MQTT, and event streaming with the same level of security, monitoring, and policy enforcement as standard REST APIs. This unified approach to async communication is essential for modern applications where real-time data flow isn't optional.

Key Features

Native WebSocket support with persistent connections and consistent security policies

MQTT protocol support for thousands of concurrent device connections

Built-in event streaming management with schema support and message delivery reliability

Unified management plane for consistent policies across all API types

Purpose-built for event-driven architectures

Pros of Gravitee #

Unified approach to managing both synchronous and asynchronous APIs saves you from integration hell

Purpose-built for event-driven architectures rather than retrofitting async support onto a REST-focused gateway

Developer experience specifically designed for teams working with real-time data flows

Cons of Gravitee #

Overkill if you're primarily using traditional REST APIs

Steeper learning curve for teams unfamiliar with event-driven patterns

Enterprise features come at a premium that may not be justified for simpler use cases

Ideal Use Cases #

Excellent for organizations building IoT platforms that manage thousands of device connections simultaneously. Financial services companies processing real-time market data streams will find its event-driven architecture invaluable.

Perfect for gaming companies, live streaming platforms, or any application where real-time bidirectional communication drives the user experience. As businesses build more responsive applications, event-driven architectures are becoming increasingly important.

MuleSoft Anypoint Platform: Enterprise Integration #

MuleSoft Anypoint Platform is a comprehensive integration ecosystem built to tackle enterprise integration challenges. The platform connects hundreds of systems, applications, and data sources that were never designed to work together.

Why It Stands Out #

MuleSoft's connector library is extensive, offering pre-built integrations for hundreds of applications, databases, and cloud services without writing custom code for every connection. This breadth of connectivity, combined with governance and security, makes it the go-to choice for organizations with complex integration scenarios.

Key Features #

Pre-built integrations for major software like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, and hundreds of others

Centralized governance for APIs, integrations, and data flows

Hybrid integration model keeping sensitive data on-premises while leveraging cloud scalability

Visual integration design accessible to business users, not just developers

Real-time monitoring and analytics across the entire integration ecosystem

MuleSoft Pros #

Extensive connector library saves ridiculous amounts of development time

Comprehensive governance features keep auditors happy in regulated industries

Visual design environment brings non-developers into the integration process

Robust API lifecycle management from design through retirement

MuleSoft Cons #

It's not cheap—pricing can be a shock if you're coming from open-source tools

Learning curve is steep for teams new to the platform

Can feel over-engineered for simple API management needs

Ideal Use Cases #

Perfect for large organizations juggling complex integration challenges across multiple business units, legacy systems, and cloud applications. Ideal for enterprises undergoing digital transformation while maintaining connections to legacy systems.

Particularly valuable for enterprises in regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and government that need comprehensive audit trails and governance controls. Excellent for mergers and acquisitions requiring system consolidation or implementing multi-cloud strategies with unified governance.

Axway Amplify: Legacy System Integration #

Axway Amplify excels at connecting decades-old infrastructure with today's digital ecosystem. While other platforms focus on greenfield development, Amplify thrives in the complex reality of enterprise IT—seamlessly linking mainframes, legacy ERP systems, and proprietary databases with modern microservices and cloud applications.

Why It Stands Out #

Amplify embraces your existing infrastructure rather than assuming you're building from scratch. It provides robust connectors for systems that predate the internet, supporting protocols like SOAP, XML-RPC, and proprietary formats that competitors often ignore.

Key Features #

Native support for SOAP, XML, EDI, and traditional enterprise protocols alongside REST and GraphQL

Consistent functionality and security across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid deployments

Pre-built connectors for SAP, Oracle, IBM mainframes, and Microsoft SQL Server

Strategic migration pathways for transitioning from legacy APIs to modern standards

Enterprise-grade governance with policy management, compliance reporting, and audit trails

Axway Amplify Pros #

Slashes integration complexity by connecting directly to legacy systems

Delivers enterprise-grade security and compliance features

Adapts to your actual infrastructure instead of forcing idealized architectures

Supports phased modernization that minimizes business risk

Axway Amplify Cons #

More complex implementation requires longer timelines

Premium pricing targets larger organizations

Configuration requires specialized technical expertise

Ideal Use Cases #

Delivers exceptional value for large enterprises and regulated industries modernizing their API infrastructure while preserving critical legacy connections. Excels in complex integration scenarios like connecting mobile banking apps to mainframe-based core banking systems.

Perfect for organizations facing strict governance requirements and those preferring gradual transformation over complete system replacement. If your reality includes integrating cutting-edge applications with systems older than some of your developers, Axway provides the bridge you need.

Sensedia API Platform: AI-Powered Gateway #

Sensedia API Platform delivers intelligent systems that make API management smarter through embedded machine learning. The platform creates systems that learn, adapt, and optimize without constant human oversight.

Why It Stands Out #

Sensedia makes AI functional rather than decorative. The platform excels at predictive analytics and anomaly detection, automatically spotting traffic patterns, bottlenecks, and security threats before they impact performance. This represents intelligent systems that actually reduce operational workload while improving reliability.

Key Features #

Automatically discovers and documents APIs, eliminating manual processes

Adapts to traffic spikes and optimizes routing decisions using machine learning

Advanced threat detection using specialized models to catch sophisticated attacks

Forecasts usage patterns and triggers scaling or remediation actions automatically

Self-healing capabilities that reduce downtime and manual intervention

Pros of Sensedia #

Smart automation dramatically cuts operational overhead—let the machines handle the boring stuff

Predictive analytics enable proactive system optimization instead of reactive firefighting

Intelligent security catches threats that traditional tools miss entirely

Self-healing capabilities reduce downtime and manual fixes

Cons of Sensedia #

Requires specialized expertise to maximize capabilities

Higher costs compared to traditional gateways (but potentially lower operational costs)

Model training and customization can be complex for some teams

Ideal Use Cases #

Perfect for organizations ready to leverage AI for better insights and operational efficiency. Ideal for enterprises running high-volume, mission-critical APIs where predictive maintenance and automated optimization prevent expensive outages.

Particularly valuable in environments needing sophisticated threat detection—financial services, healthcare, and other regulated industries see immediate value. Organizations focused on digital transformation benefit from Sensedia's ability to deliver actionable insights and automate routine tasks.

Azure API Management: Microsoft-Centric Cloud Teams #

Azure API Management is Microsoft's fully integrated solution for teams already operating in the Azure ecosystem. The platform works seamlessly with existing Microsoft investments, from identity management to CI/CD pipelines.

Why It Stands Out #

Integration with the Microsoft ecosystem eliminates compatibility issues. Azure API Management integrates directly with Azure DevOps pipelines and Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), leveraging existing Microsoft identity infrastructure and development workflows without workarounds.

Key Features #

Direct integration with Azure DevOps for automated API deployment and lifecycle management

Built-in support for Microsoft Entra ID with single sign-on capabilities

Native connectivity to Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and other Azure services

Self-service developer portal for API documentation and testing

Built-in monitoring and analytics using Azure's observability stack

Pros of Azue #

Native Azure ecosystem integration eliminates integration headaches

Builds on existing Microsoft licensing and support relationships—one less vendor to manage

Strong enterprise governance and compliance features keep security teams happy

Excellent developer experience within the Microsoft toolchain

Cons of Azure #

Limited portability outside the Azure ecosystem—this is a commitment

Can be complex for non-Microsoft environments

Pricing can escalate with advanced features and high traffic volumes

Ideal Use Cases #

Natural choice for organizations heavily invested in Microsoft technologies. Perfect for teams using Azure DevOps for CI/CD, Microsoft Entra ID for identity management, and other Azure services for application infrastructure.

Particularly valuable for enterprises seeking to maintain consistency within their Microsoft-centric cloud strategy while requiring enterprise-grade API management capabilities. When your development team already speaks Microsoft, Azure API Management speaks their language.

We have a Zuplo vs Azure API management comparison that you might find useful.

WSO2 API Gateway: Deep Customization #

WSO2 API Gateway is a flexible platform for teams who need to customize beyond standard configurations. Built on open standards and designed for flexibility, WSO2 lets you craft highly tailored API management solutions that align precisely with unique requirements.

Why It Stands Out #

WSO2's powerful policy scripting engine and deployment flexibility allow extensive customization. Unlike gateways that lock you into predefined configurations, WSO2 lets you write custom policies, modify request/response flows, and integrate with virtually any system.

Key Features #

Built on open standards, ensuring compatibility across diverse technology stacks

Implement complex business logic through extensible policy frameworks and scripting

Run in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments without compromising functionality

Comprehensive tools for designing, implementing, publishing, and monitoring APIs

Customizable security implementations that adapt to specific compliance requirements

Features like configuring custom base paths enable precise control over API endpoints

WSO2 Pros #

Unparalleled customization depth gives you control over every aspect of your API management

Strong open standards support prevents vendor lock-in

Flexible deployment options adapt to any infrastructure requirement

Extensive community and commercial support options

WSO2 Cons #

Increased complexity that may require specialized expertise

Steeper learning curve for teams used to simpler, more opinionated solutions

Customization freedom means more responsibility for implementation details

Ideal Use Cases #

Excellent for enterprises with complex integration requirements needing custom policy implementations. Perfect for organizations that need to integrate legacy systems with modern APIs through specialized adapters.

Particularly valuable for companies in regulated industries where compliance requirements demand specific customizations that standard gateways cannot accommodate. Ideal for teams that prefer building tailor-made solutions over accepting vendor limitations.

IBM API Connect: Large-Scale Enterprise Governance #

IBM API Connect delivers comprehensive governance at scale for organizations that need robust policy management, security controls, and compliance capabilities. Built for enterprises that require decades of enterprise software experience in API management.

Why It Stands Out #

IBM API Connect provides comprehensive governance features and true multi-cloud capabilities. The platform enforces consistent policies across distributed environments while maintaining detailed audit trails and compliance reporting that satisfy demanding regulatory requirements.

Key Features #

Centralized policy management with role-based access controls and automated compliance monitoring

Seamless deployment across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and on-premises environments with unified management

Zero-trust security implementation with threat detection and response capabilities

Built-in SOC2, HIPAA, and PCI compliance support with immutable audit logs and detailed reporting

Extensive governance framework for complex organizational structures

IBM API Connect Pros #

Unmatched governance capabilities for complex organizational structures

Enterprise-grade security that doesn't just check boxes—it actually protects your APIs

Extensive compliance support for regulated industries

Robust multi-cloud deployment options that work in the real world

IBM API Connect Cons #

Higher complexity requiring specialized expertise—this isn't a weekend project

Significant implementation time compared to lighter-weight solutions

Premium pricing structure that reflects enterprise capabilities

Ideal Use Cases #

Best for large enterprises requiring governance at scale, particularly those in highly regulated industries like banking, healthcare, and government. Perfect for organizations managing hundreds of APIs across multiple business units and geographic regions.

Particularly valuable for organizations with complex multi-cloud strategies and strict compliance requirements. When you need to enforce consistent policies across a diverse and distributed API ecosystem while maintaining detailed audit trails for regulatory compliance, IBM delivers where others fall short.

The Bottom Line #

Each gateway in our evaluation excels in specific areas. From Zuplo's edge execution to IBM's enterprise governance framework, these solutions address distinct API management challenges. Ultimately, if you're looking to build a high-quality API quickly, using modern tooling, Zuplo is likely the best option in most cases.

Decision Framework #

Your ideal gateway depends on your specific priorities:

Performance and Developer Experience : Choose Zuplo for its code-first approach and global edge distribution when performance and developer productivity are paramount.

: Choose Zuplo for its code-first approach and global edge distribution when performance and developer productivity are paramount. Extensibility : Kong Gateway's rich ecosystem provides maximum plugin options for ultimate flexibility.

: Kong Gateway's rich ecosystem provides maximum plugin options for ultimate flexibility. Cost-Effective Enterprise Features : Tyk's open-source model delivers robust capabilities without expensive licensing.

: Tyk's open-source model delivers robust capabilities without expensive licensing. Real-Time Applications : Gravitee's asynchronous API strengths make it ideal for event-driven systems.

: Gravitee's asynchronous API strengths make it ideal for event-driven systems. Enterprise Integration : MuleSoft Anypoint Platform excels at connecting disparate systems across your organization.

: MuleSoft Anypoint Platform excels at connecting disparate systems across your organization. Legacy Modernization : Axway Amplify's specialized tools enable gradual transformation.

: Axway Amplify's specialized tools enable gradual transformation. AI-Powered Insights : Sensedia API Platform's predictive capabilities automate routine tasks.

: Sensedia API Platform's predictive capabilities automate routine tasks. Microsoft Ecosystem : Azure API Management seamlessly connects with your existing Microsoft stack.

: Azure API Management seamlessly connects with your existing Microsoft stack. Deep Customization : WSO2 API Gateway's flexible scripting provides granular control.

: WSO2 API Gateway's flexible scripting provides granular control. Enterprise Governance: IBM API Connect handles large-scale compliance and policy management.

