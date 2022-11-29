Last Updated November 29, 2022 | By Zuplo

Custom Base Path

Use a custom property on OpenAPI documents to automatically remove a base path and set the forwarding server.

Custom Base Path #

This examples shows how to store base path and backend server configuration in the servers object of the OpenAPI and then use a policy to dynamically remove the base path and set the forwarded property of the URL in order to send the request to the correct backend server.

Example OpenAPI Configuration #

Adding the custom extension x-base-path to the servers object allows us to match the base path to the correct server url.

"servers" : [ { "url" : "https://echo.zuplo.io" , "x-base-path" : "/my-base-1" } ],

Import the OpenAPI files #

Zuplo allows importing the OpenAPI JSON files into a module so their configuration can be read.

import { servers as servers1 } from "../config/routes1.oas.json" ; import { servers as servers2 } from "../config/routes2.oas.json" ; const servers = [ ... servers1, ... servers2];

A point of caution here. Zuplo's build will import anything that is referenced. So if you import the entire OpenAPI file (i.e. import routes from "../config/routes.oas.json" ), the entire contents will be in your build and could impact your Gateway's performance if you have a particularly large file.