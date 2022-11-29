Custom Base Path
Use a custom property on OpenAPI documents to automatically remove a base path and set the forwarding server.
Custom Base Path#
This examples shows how to store base path and backend server configuration in the
servers object of the OpenAPI and then use a policy to dynamically remove the base path and set the forwarded property of the URL in order to send the request to the correct backend server.
Example OpenAPI Configuration#
Adding the custom extension
x-base-path to the servers object allows us to match the base path to the correct server url.
Import the OpenAPI files#
Zuplo allows importing the OpenAPI JSON files into a module so their configuration can be read.
A point of caution here. Zuplo's build will import anything that is referenced. So if you import the entire OpenAPI file (i.e.
import routes from "../config/routes.oas.json"), the entire contents will be in your build and could impact your Gateway's performance if you have a particularly large file.
This is why, in the above example, only the
{ servers } portion of the file is imported.