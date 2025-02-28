JSON Schema Articles and Best Practices

What is JSON Schema? JSON Schema is a vocabulary that allows you to annotate and validate JSON documents. It’s often used in API request and response validation.

How does JSON Schema benefit API Development? JSON Schema ensures data consistency, catches errors early, and can automate documentation. It’s particularly helpful in microservices or large-scale API ecosystems.

How can I create a JSON Schema for my API requests? Use libraries such as AJV or jsonschema to define objects, types, and validation rules. Integrate validation logic into your API endpoints to enforce schema compliance.