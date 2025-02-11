API Development and Management Tutorials
A curated set of API Tutorials. Learn to master API development and API management with our in-depth guides.
By Adrian Machado - 2/11/2025
Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling
By Adrian Machado - 2/10/2025
Exploring the KLIPY API
By Steve (King) McDougall - 2/3/2025
Laravel API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API
By Rahul De - 2/2/2025
Create a Server Driven CLI from your REST API
By Marcelo Trylesinski - 1/26/2025
FastAPI Tutorial: Build, Deploy, and Secure an API for Free
By Alvaro (Blag) Tejada Galindo - 1/7/2025
How to build an API with Ruby and Sinatra
By Adrian Machado - 1/6/2025
10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2025
By Adrian Machado - 12/12/2024
Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database
By Adrian Machado - 12/10/2024
Building a PostgREST API For Your MySQL Database
By Adrian Machado - 11/25/2024
Using Neon + PostgREST to Build a Supabase-like Developer Experience
By Adrian Machado - 11/20/2024
How to Convert a SQL Query to an API Request
By Adrian Machado - 11/18/2024
How to Successfully Promote and Market an API
By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024
What are API Subaccounts?
By Adrian Machado - 11/11/2024
Ultimate Giphy to Tenor API Migration Guide
By Adrian Machado - 11/8/2024
Creating Your Own API Integration Platform
By Adrian Machado - 10/28/2024
Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks
By Adrian Machado - 10/25/2024
Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header
By Adrian Machado - 10/24/2024
Deprecating REST APIs: A Developer's Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/14/2024
JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison
By Adrian Machado - 10/11/2024
What is JSON Merge Patch?
By Adrian Machado - 10/10/2024
Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch
By Adrian Machado - 10/9/2024
Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/8/2024
HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits
By Adrian Machado - 10/4/2024
The Ultimate Steam Web API Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/3/2024
What's the Best Movie Database API? IMDb vs TMDb vs OMDb
By Adrian Machado - 10/2/2024
A Developer's Guide to the AliExpress API
By Adrian Machado - 10/1/2024
Dive Into The Reddit API: Full Guide and Controversy
By Adrian Machado - 10/1/2024
Unlocking ESPN's Hidden API: a Developer's Guide
By Adrian Machado - 9/30/2024
What is the Wikipedia API? How to Use It and Alternatives
By Adrian Machado - 9/30/2024
What is the Glassdoor API? How to Use It and Alternatives
By Adrian Machado - 8/5/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: Unified APIs
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: SPECtacular OpenAPI
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: iPaaS
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: Follow the Hype Train
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: API Marketplaces
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: API Directories
By Josh Twist - 7/12/2024
Adding AI Magic To Your Firestore API
By Josh Twist - 7/11/2024
Adding Monetization Capabilities to Your Firestore API
By Josh Twist - 7/10/2024
Adding Developer Portal Access and Request Validation to a Firestore API
By Josh Twist - 7/9/2024
Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API
By Josh Twist - 7/8/2024
Creating a Simple CRUD API with Zuplo and Firestore
By Nate Totten - 4/27/2024
Building a Stripe-like Search Language from Scratch
By Nate Totten - 4/24/2024
Integrating Clerk With Zuplo For Seamless API Authentication
By Abdallah Abedraba - 12/20/2023
Monetizing APIs: a step easier with Moesif
By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023
Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth
By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/3/2023
Caching OpenAI API responses
By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/29/2023
Announcing Supabase Auth for your API Developer Portal! - Supaweek Day 5
By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/28/2023
Monetizing your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 4
By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/27/2023
Documentation for your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 3
By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/26/2023
User-level auth in your Supabase API - Supaweek Day 2
By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/25/2023
Using Supabase and OpenAI to create an API - Supaweek Day 1
By Nate Totten - 9/14/2023
Using PropelAuth to secure your API at the Gateway
By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023
Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication
By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023
Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication
By Nate Totten - 6/12/2023
Turn Firebase Firestore Data into a simple REST API
By Josh Twist - 5/18/2023
Announcing rapid API mocking via OpenAPI
By Nate Totten - 5/10/2023
GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience
By Josh Twist - 5/5/2023
Shipping a ChatGPT Plugin in record time (detailed walkthrough)
By Nate Totten - 4/19/2023
Bringing Types to APIs with TypeSpec
By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023
The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs
By Josh Twist - 4/5/2023
Using jose to validate a Firebase JWT token
By Nate Totten - 3/15/2023
Mirroring Docker Images with Github Actions
By Josh Twist - 1/29/2023
Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)
By Josh Twist - 1/9/2023
Per-user rate limiting for Supabase
By Josh Twist - 1/6/2023
Simple Query Parameter Validator using Custom Policies
By Josh Twist - 12/5/2022
Supa-dynamic rate-limiting based on data (using supabase)
By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022
API Key Authentication Best Practices
By Josh Twist - 11/18/2022
Shipping a public API backed by Supabase
By Josh Twist - 11/15/2022
API Authentication using Supabase JWT tokens
By Nate Totten - 4/28/2022
Running GitHub Actions After Cloudflare Pages Deploy
By Josh Twist - 4/28/2022
Dynamic API Rate Limiting - You're a while loop away from DDOS
By Josh Twist - 3/30/2022
A better AWS API Gateway?
By Josh Twist - 3/29/2022
Zuplo Portal Tour: Logging, Analytics, and Crazy fast deployments
By Josh Twist - 3/28/2022
The JsFiddle of APIs?
By Josh Twist - 3/25/2022
Web Form to AirTable
By Josh Twist - 3/24/2022
An API gateway over SaaS?
By Josh Twist - 3/22/2022
Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later
By Josh Twist - 3/21/2022
Basic Authentication and Environment Variables
By Josh Twist - 3/18/2022
Incoming body validation with JSON Schema
By Josh Twist - 3/16/2022
JWT Authentication with Auth0
By Josh Twist - 3/15/2022
Programmable to the max - making an API with Zuplo
By Josh Twist - 3/14/2022
How to proxy an API, add rate limiting, and go LIVE
Tutorial Frequently Asked Questions
Why are tutorials important in API Development?
Tutorials guide new and experienced developers through specific tasks or integrations, reducing the learning curve and fostering deeper engagement with your API.
What makes a good API tutorial?
A clear objective, step-by-step instructions, code examples, and troubleshooting tips. Visual aids like screenshots or diagrams can also enhance comprehension.
How can tutorials improve SEO for my API?
Tutorials target long-tail keywords that reflect real user queries (e.g., “How to integrate X with Y”). By providing in-depth answers, you’re more likely to rank for relevant searches.
What are some effective ways to share API tutorials?
Publish them on your developer portal, Medium, GitHub, or YouTube. Promote via social media, newsletters, and developer community forums to reach a wider audience.