API Development and Management Tutorials

By Adrian Machado - 2/11/2025

Best Practices for Consistent API Error Handling

By Adrian Machado - 2/10/2025

Exploring the KLIPY API

By Steve (King) McDougall - 2/3/2025

Laravel API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API

By Rahul De - 2/2/2025

Create a Server Driven CLI from your REST API

By Marcelo Trylesinski - 1/26/2025

FastAPI Tutorial: Build, Deploy, and Secure an API for Free

By Alvaro (Blag) Tejada Galindo - 1/7/2025

How to build an API with Ruby and Sinatra

By Adrian Machado - 1/6/2025

10 Best Practices for API Rate Limiting in 2025

By Adrian Machado - 12/12/2024

Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database

By Adrian Machado - 12/10/2024

Building a PostgREST API For Your MySQL Database

By Adrian Machado - 11/25/2024

Using Neon + PostgREST to Build a Supabase-like Developer Experience

By Adrian Machado - 11/20/2024

How to Convert a SQL Query to an API Request

By Adrian Machado - 11/18/2024

How to Successfully Promote and Market an API

By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024

What are API Subaccounts?

By Adrian Machado - 11/11/2024

Ultimate Giphy to Tenor API Migration Guide

By Adrian Machado - 11/8/2024

Creating Your Own API Integration Platform

By Adrian Machado - 10/28/2024

Deprecating Node JS REST APIs in 6 Frameworks

By Adrian Machado - 10/25/2024

Understanding The HTTP Deprecation Header

By Adrian Machado - 10/24/2024

Deprecating REST APIs: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/14/2024

JSON Patch vs JSON Merge Patch - In-Depth Comparison

By Adrian Machado - 10/11/2024

What is JSON Merge Patch?

By Adrian Machado - 10/10/2024

Unlocking the Power of JSON Patch

By Adrian Machado - 10/9/2024

Understanding the HTTP 431 Error: A Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/8/2024

HTTP 429 Too Many Requests: Learn to Manage Request Limits

By Adrian Machado - 10/4/2024

The Ultimate Steam Web API Guide

By Adrian Machado - 10/3/2024

What's the Best Movie Database API? IMDb vs TMDb vs OMDb

By Adrian Machado - 10/2/2024

A Developer's Guide to the AliExpress API

By Adrian Machado - 10/1/2024

Dive Into The Reddit API: Full Guide and Controversy

By Adrian Machado - 10/1/2024

Unlocking ESPN's Hidden API: a Developer's Guide

By Adrian Machado - 9/30/2024

What is the Wikipedia API? How to Use It and Alternatives

By Adrian Machado - 9/30/2024

What is the Glassdoor API? How to Use It and Alternatives

By Adrian Machado - 8/5/2024

How to Promote and Market your API: Unified APIs

By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024

How to Promote and Market your API: SPECtacular OpenAPI

By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024

How to Promote and Market your API: iPaaS

By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024

How to Promote and Market your API: Follow the Hype Train

By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024

How to Promote and Market your API: API Marketplaces

By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024

How to Promote and Market your API: API Directories

By Josh Twist - 7/12/2024

Adding AI Magic To Your Firestore API

By Josh Twist - 7/11/2024

Adding Monetization Capabilities to Your Firestore API

By Josh Twist - 7/10/2024

Adding Developer Portal Access and Request Validation to a Firestore API

By Josh Twist - 7/9/2024

Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API

By Josh Twist - 7/8/2024

Creating a Simple CRUD API with Zuplo and Firestore

By Nate Totten - 4/27/2024

Building a Stripe-like Search Language from Scratch

By Nate Totten - 4/24/2024

Integrating Clerk With Zuplo For Seamless API Authentication

By Abdallah Abedraba - 12/20/2023

Monetizing APIs: a step easier with Moesif

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023

Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/3/2023

Caching OpenAI API responses

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/29/2023

Announcing Supabase Auth for your API Developer Portal! - Supaweek Day 5

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/28/2023

Monetizing your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 4

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/27/2023

Documentation for your Supabase API! - Supaweek Day 3

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/26/2023

User-level auth in your Supabase API - Supaweek Day 2

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/25/2023

Using Supabase and OpenAI to create an API - Supaweek Day 1

By Nate Totten - 9/14/2023

Using PropelAuth to secure your API at the Gateway

By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023

Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication

By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023

Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication

By Nate Totten - 6/12/2023

Turn Firebase Firestore Data into a simple REST API

By Josh Twist - 5/18/2023

Announcing rapid API mocking via OpenAPI

By Nate Totten - 5/10/2023

GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience

By Josh Twist - 5/5/2023

Shipping a ChatGPT Plugin in record time (detailed walkthrough)

By Nate Totten - 4/19/2023

Bringing Types to APIs with TypeSpec

By Nate Totten - 4/11/2023

The Power of Problem Details for HTTP APIs

By Josh Twist - 4/5/2023

Using jose to validate a Firebase JWT token

By Nate Totten - 3/15/2023

Mirroring Docker Images with Github Actions

By Josh Twist - 1/29/2023

Smart Routing for Microservices (or isolated customer backends)

By Josh Twist - 1/9/2023

Per-user rate limiting for Supabase

By Josh Twist - 1/6/2023

Simple Query Parameter Validator using Custom Policies

By Josh Twist - 12/5/2022

Supa-dynamic rate-limiting based on data (using supabase)

By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022

API Key Authentication Best Practices

By Josh Twist - 11/18/2022

Shipping a public API backed by Supabase

By Josh Twist - 11/15/2022

API Authentication using Supabase JWT tokens

By Nate Totten - 4/28/2022

Running GitHub Actions After Cloudflare Pages Deploy

By Josh Twist - 4/28/2022

Dynamic API Rate Limiting - You're a while loop away from DDOS

By Josh Twist - 3/30/2022

A better AWS API Gateway?

By Josh Twist - 3/29/2022

Zuplo Portal Tour: Logging, Analytics, and Crazy fast deployments

By Josh Twist - 3/28/2022

The JsFiddle of APIs?

By Josh Twist - 3/25/2022

Web Form to AirTable

By Josh Twist - 3/24/2022

An API gateway over SaaS?

By Josh Twist - 3/22/2022

Custom policies in code, archiving requests to S3 for replay later

By Josh Twist - 3/21/2022

Basic Authentication and Environment Variables

By Josh Twist - 3/18/2022

Incoming body validation with JSON Schema

By Josh Twist - 3/16/2022

JWT Authentication with Auth0

By Josh Twist - 3/15/2022

Programmable to the max - making an API with Zuplo

By Josh Twist - 3/14/2022

How to proxy an API, add rate limiting, and go LIVE

Tutorial Frequently Asked Questions

Why are tutorials important in API Development?
Tutorials guide new and experienced developers through specific tasks or integrations, reducing the learning curve and fostering deeper engagement with your API.
What makes a good API tutorial?
A clear objective, step-by-step instructions, code examples, and troubleshooting tips. Visual aids like screenshots or diagrams can also enhance comprehension.
How can tutorials improve SEO for my API?
Tutorials target long-tail keywords that reflect real user queries (e.g., “How to integrate X with Y”). By providing in-depth answers, you’re more likely to rank for relevant searches.
What are some effective ways to share API tutorials?
Publish them on your developer portal, Medium, GitHub, or YouTube. Promote via social media, newsletters, and developer community forums to reach a wider audience.

