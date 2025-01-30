API Authentication Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Authentication articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Authentication.

Related Topics:

API SecurityAPI Key AuthenticationJWT API AuthenticationAuth0Clerk
By Adrian Machado - 1/30/2025

How to Increase API Performance

By Adrian Machado - 1/3/2025

Top 7 API Authentication Methods Compared

By Adrian Machado - 7/31/2024

Simple HTTP Authentication: A Beginner’s Guide

By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024

Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/26/2023

User-level auth in your Supabase API - Supaweek Day 2

By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023

Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication

By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023

Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication

By Josh Twist - 5/11/2022

The three pillars of an API program

By Josh Twist - 3/21/2022

Basic Authentication and Environment Variables

API Key Authentication Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on API Key Authentication. View all

By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024

What are API Subaccounts?

By Josh Twist - 7/9/2024

Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API

By Joel Hans - 3/7/2024

Rebuttal: API keys can do everything

JWT API Authentication Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on JWT API Authentication. View all

By Nate Totten - 9/14/2023

Using PropelAuth to secure your API at the Gateway

By Josh Twist - 6/27/2023

Generate Firebase JWT tokens in seconds

By Josh Twist - 4/5/2023

Using jose to validate a Firebase JWT token

Auth0 Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on Auth0. View all

By Adrian Machado - 11/27/2024

Auth Pricing Wars: Cognito vs Auth0 vs Firebase vs Supabase

By Nate Totten - 10/19/2022

Using Cloudflare Workers to Optimize Auth0 Universal Login

By Josh Twist - 3/17/2022

Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents

Clerk Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on Clerk. View all

By Adrian Machado - 11/27/2024

Auth Pricing Wars: Cognito vs Auth0 vs Firebase vs Supabase

By Nate Totten - 4/24/2024

Integrating Clerk With Zuplo For Seamless API Authentication

API Authentication Frequently Asked Questions

What is API Authentication?
API Authentication is the process of verifying the identity of users or services interacting with your API, ensuring only authorized requests can access protected resources.
Which methods are commonly used for API Authentication?
Popular methods include API Keys, OAuth 2.0, JWT (JSON Web Tokens), and Basic Authentication. Each method has different strengths and is chosen based on security and ease of implementation.
How do I choose the best authentication strategy for my API?
Consider your security requirements, the complexity of your system, and user experience. For internal microservices, simple tokens might suffice, while public APIs often benefit from OAuth or JWT.
What are common pitfalls in API Authentication?
Storing credentials in plain text, failing to use HTTPS, and not rotating secrets regularly can lead to security breaches. Always encrypt sensitive data and follow best practices for key management.

