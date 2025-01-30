API Authentication Articles and Best Practices

What is API Authentication? API Authentication is the process of verifying the identity of users or services interacting with your API, ensuring only authorized requests can access protected resources.

Which methods are commonly used for API Authentication? Popular methods include API Keys, OAuth 2.0, JWT (JSON Web Tokens), and Basic Authentication. Each method has different strengths and is chosen based on security and ease of implementation.

How do I choose the best authentication strategy for my API? Consider your security requirements, the complexity of your system, and user experience. For internal microservices, simple tokens might suffice, while public APIs often benefit from OAuth or JWT.