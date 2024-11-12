API Key Authentication Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Key Authentication articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Key Authentication.
Related Topics:
By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024
What are API Subaccounts?
By Josh Twist - 7/9/2024
Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API
By Joel Hans - 3/7/2024
Rebuttal: API keys can do everything
By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023
Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth
By Josh Twist - 8/11/2023
Day 5 - Announcing v2 of react-api-key-manager
By Abdallah Abedraba - 8/8/2023
Day 2 - Announcing our Open-Source React Component
By Josh Twist - 8/7/2023
Day 1 - Introducing the ZAPI Management API
By Josh Twist - 2/27/2023
Protect your OpenAI API Keys
By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022
API Key Authentication Best Practices
By Josh Twist - 6/30/2022
Introducing API Key Leak Prevention
By Josh Twist - 5/5/2022
Introducing API Keys as a service
By Josh Twist - 5/3/2022
Wait, you're not using API keys?
By Nate Totten - 4/25/2022
JWT vs API Key Auth for Machine to Machine APIs
API Key Authentication Frequently Asked Questions
What is API Key Authentication?
API Key Authentication is a straightforward method of securing APIs by including a unique key in each request. It helps identify the calling application or user.
How secure is API Key Authentication?
While API Keys add a layer of protection, they should be used with HTTPS/TLS to encrypt traffic. For sensitive data, consider implementing more robust methods like OAuth 2.0.
How should I manage and rotate API Keys?
Use a secure vault or key management system to store and rotate keys periodically. Immediately revoke compromised keys to prevent unauthorized access.
Can API Key Authentication be combined with other security mechanisms?
Yes, many developers layer API Key Authentication with rate limiting, IP allowlists, or OAuth-based tokens to strengthen overall security and control access more granularly.