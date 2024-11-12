API Key Authentication Articles and Best Practices

What is API Key Authentication? API Key Authentication is a straightforward method of securing APIs by including a unique key in each request. It helps identify the calling application or user.

How secure is API Key Authentication? While API Keys add a layer of protection, they should be used with HTTPS/TLS to encrypt traffic. For sensitive data, consider implementing more robust methods like OAuth 2.0.

How should I manage and rotate API Keys? Use a secure vault or key management system to store and rotate keys periodically. Immediately revoke compromised keys to prevent unauthorized access.