API Key Authentication Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Key Authentication articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Key Authentication.

Related Topics:

API Authentication
By Adrian Machado - 11/12/2024

What are API Subaccounts?

By Josh Twist - 7/9/2024

Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API

By Joel Hans - 3/7/2024

Rebuttal: API keys can do everything

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023

Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth

By Josh Twist - 8/11/2023

Day 5 - Announcing v2 of react-api-key-manager

By Abdallah Abedraba - 8/8/2023

Day 2 - Announcing our Open-Source React Component

By Josh Twist - 8/7/2023

Day 1 - Introducing the ZAPI Management API

By Josh Twist - 2/27/2023

Protect your OpenAI API Keys

By Josh Twist - 12/1/2022

API Key Authentication Best Practices

By Josh Twist - 6/30/2022

Introducing API Key Leak Prevention

By Josh Twist - 5/5/2022

Introducing API Keys as a service

By Josh Twist - 5/3/2022

Wait, you're not using API keys?

By Nate Totten - 4/25/2022

JWT vs API Key Auth for Machine to Machine APIs

API Key Authentication Frequently Asked Questions

What is API Key Authentication?
API Key Authentication is a straightforward method of securing APIs by including a unique key in each request. It helps identify the calling application or user.
How secure is API Key Authentication?
While API Keys add a layer of protection, they should be used with HTTPS/TLS to encrypt traffic. For sensitive data, consider implementing more robust methods like OAuth 2.0.
How should I manage and rotate API Keys?
Use a secure vault or key management system to store and rotate keys periodically. Immediately revoke compromised keys to prevent unauthorized access.
Can API Key Authentication be combined with other security mechanisms?
Yes, many developers layer API Key Authentication with rate limiting, IP allowlists, or OAuth-based tokens to strengthen overall security and control access more granularly.

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs