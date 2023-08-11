Day 5 - Announcing v2 of react-api-key-manager

Today — Day 5 of API Key Week — we're proving that we like to move FAST. On Tuesday, we announced our open-source API key management component: @zuplo/react-api-key-manager.

We got feedback already on some potential improvements and are today releasing v2. Some of the improvements

  • Easier provider implementation
  • Improved async loading state
  • Integrated create and delete consumers
  • Much faster setup (see below)
  • api-key-manager.com now works on mobile

To play with the new control, you can try it at api-key-manager.com or in the Zuplo Developer Portal. Try the sample by following along with the tutorial walkthrough.

Thanks for joining us for #apikeyweek - another themed week coming very soon.

#Open Source#API Key Authentication
