Zuplo vs NGINX: Modern Managed API Gateway vs Traditional Reverse Proxy

Compare Zuplo and NGINX across architecture, API management features, DevEx, and TCO to decide which API gateway fits your team.

NGINX is one of the most widely deployed pieces of infrastructure software in the world. Originally built as a high-performance web server and reverse proxy, it’s become the default recommendation when teams search for an API gateway — especially in open-source-leaning communities. If you’ve asked an AI model “what’s a good API gateway?”, there’s a good chance NGINX was in the answer.

But there’s an important distinction that often gets lost: NGINX is a reverse proxy that can be configured to function as a basic API gateway. It’s not an API management platform. The gap between those two things — reverse proxying and full API management — is where teams spend weeks or months of engineering effort building custom solutions on top of NGINX.

This guide compares NGINX and Zuplo across architecture, API management capabilities, developer experience, operations, and total cost of ownership. The goal isn’t to argue that NGINX is bad — it’s genuinely excellent at what it was designed for. The goal is to help you decide whether NGINX is the right tool for your API gateway needs, or whether a purpose-built API management platform will save your team significant time and effort.

In this guide:

Architecture: Two Different Philosophies

NGINX and Zuplo represent fundamentally different approaches to API gateway architecture — not just different products, but different generations of infrastructure thinking.

NGINX: Self-Hosted Reverse Proxy

NGINX is a C-based, event-driven server that you download, install, and run on your own infrastructure. Whether that’s a bare-metal server, a VM, a Docker container, or a Kubernetes pod, you own the deployment. The architecture is straightforward: NGINX sits between your clients and your backend services, forwarding requests based on rules defined in configuration files.

This model gives you complete control. You decide where NGINX runs, how it scales, and what modules are loaded. That control comes with responsibility — you’re also responsible for provisioning, patching, monitoring, scaling, and securing every instance.

NGINX comes in two flavors:

NGINX Open Source — Free, community-maintained, covers core reverse proxy and load balancing functionality

— Free, community-maintained, covers core reverse proxy and load balancing functionality NGINX Plus — Commercial subscription (starting at ~$2,500/instance/year) that adds active health checks, JWT authentication, session persistence, a live monitoring dashboard, and dynamic configuration via API

Zuplo: Edge-Native Managed API Gateway

Zuplo is a fully managed, edge-native API gateway built from the ground up for API management. Instead of running on servers you provision, Zuplo deploys your API configuration to 300+ data centers worldwide simultaneously. Every request is processed at the edge location nearest to the caller — authentication, rate limiting, request transformation, and custom logic all execute locally rather than routing back to a central data center.

There is no infrastructure to manage. You define your routes and policies as code in a Git repository, push to a branch, and your gateway deploys globally in under 20 seconds. The runtime is built on a globally distributed TypeScript runtime, and policies are written in TypeScript using standard Web APIs rather than proprietary DSLs or niche scripting languages.

The Core Difference

With NGINX, you’re buying a powerful building block and assembling an API gateway yourself. With Zuplo, you’re getting a complete API management platform that includes the gateway, developer portal, API key management, analytics, and monetization — with zero infrastructure to operate.

API Gateway Capabilities

This is where the difference between a reverse proxy and an API management platform becomes concrete. NGINX provides excellent request routing and load balancing. Zuplo provides that plus the full API lifecycle management that teams typically build on top of NGINX.

Rate Limiting

NGINX offers basic rate limiting through the ngx_http_limit_req_module , which throttles requests based on a defined key (typically IP address) using a leaky bucket algorithm. Configuration lives in nginx.conf:

nginx limit_req_zone $binary_remote_addr zone=api:10m rate=10r/s; server { location /api/ { limit_req zone=api burst=20 nodelay; proxy_pass http://backend; } }

This works for simple IP-based throttling, but per-user or per-API-key rate limiting requires custom Lua scripting (via OpenResty) or NGINX Plus with additional modules. There’s no built-in concept of consumer-aware rate limits.

Zuplo provides programmable rate limiting as a built-in policy. You can rate limit by IP, API key, user, or any custom identifier — and set different limits per plan, per consumer, or per route. Rate limits are enforced globally across all 300+ edge locations as a single zone, meaning a caller can’t exceed their quota by distributing requests across regions.

Authentication

NGINX Open Source has no built-in authentication. You can use basic auth with an htpasswd file or implement custom auth logic in Lua. NGINX Plus adds JWT validation and OIDC support, but API key authentication still requires custom implementation.

Zuplo includes API key authentication as a built-in policy, along with JWT validation, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and support for providers like Auth0, Clerk, Supabase, and Firebase. Authentication policies are added to routes declaratively — no scripting required.

Request and Response Transformation

NGINX handles basic header manipulation and URL rewriting natively. Complex transformations — modifying request bodies, adding computed headers, or transforming response payloads — require Lua scripting with the OpenResty module or NGINX JavaScript (njs).

Zuplo supports transformations through TypeScript-based policies. Because policies are standard TypeScript functions that receive a Request and return a Request or Response , you can apply any transformation logic using a language your team already knows — including calling external services, accessing environment variables, and using npm-compatible modules.

Request Validation

NGINX has no native request validation. Validating JSON payloads, query parameters, or headers against a schema requires custom Lua scripts or passing requests to a separate validation service.

Zuplo provides built-in JSON schema validation tied directly to your OpenAPI specification. When you define your API using OpenAPI in Zuplo, request validation is automatically available — ensuring incoming requests match your documented API contract before they reach your backend.

Configuration and Developer Experience

How you configure your API gateway has a direct impact on development velocity, error rates, and team onboarding time.

NGINX: Configuration Files

NGINX is configured through nginx.conf — a declarative configuration language that’s powerful but has its own syntax, conventions, and gotchas. A basic API gateway route looks like this:

nginx upstream backend_api { server 10.0.0.1:8080; server 10.0.0.2:8080; } server { listen 443 ssl; server_name api.example.com; ssl_certificate /etc/ssl/certs/api.crt; ssl_certificate_key /etc/ssl/private/api.key; location /v1/users { proxy_pass http://backend_api; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; } }

Changes require editing configuration files, validating the syntax ( nginx -t ), and reloading the process ( nginx -s reload ). There’s no native GitOps workflow, no automatic environment provisioning, and no preview deployments. Most teams build custom CI/CD pipelines around NGINX configuration management.

Zuplo: GitOps and OpenAPI-First

Zuplo takes a fundamentally different approach. Your API gateway configuration is an OpenAPI specification stored in a Git repository. Routes, policies, and custom handlers are all defined as code:

JSON json { "paths" : { "/v1/users" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "getUsers" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://backend.example.com" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "rate-limit" , "api-key-auth" ] } } } } } }

With Zuplo’s GitOps integration, every push to a Git branch triggers an automatic deployment. Feature branches become isolated preview environments with their own URLs. Pull requests go through code review before policy changes go live. Rollback is git revert .

This means your API gateway configuration follows the exact same workflow as your application code — the same PRs, the same reviews, the same audit trail.

API Key Management and Developer Portal

This is the single biggest gap between NGINX and a purpose-built API management platform. If you’re exposing APIs to external developers, partners, or customers, you need API key management and a developer portal. NGINX provides neither.

NGINX: Build It Yourself

NGINX has no concept of API consumers, API keys, or a developer portal. To provide these capabilities, teams typically:

Build a custom API key generation and validation service

Store keys in a database and write Lua scripts to check them on every request

Build or buy a separate developer portal (ReadMe, Stoplight, or a custom application)

Write integration code to connect the portal, key management, and gateway

Maintain all of this as custom infrastructure indefinitely

This is a significant engineering investment — often weeks of initial development and ongoing maintenance.

Zuplo: Built-In API Product Platform

Zuplo includes a complete developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI specification. Developers can browse your API documentation, try endpoints interactively, and manage their own API keys through a self-service interface.

API key management is built into the platform — creating consumers, issuing keys, setting per-key rate limits and metadata, and revoking access are all handled without custom code. The API key store is globally distributed, so key validation resolves at the nearest edge location rather than making a round-trip to a central database.

Zuplo also includes built-in API monetization (currently in beta) with native Stripe integration, allowing you to turn your API into a subscription product with usage-based billing — something that would require months of custom development on top of NGINX.

Operations and Maintenance

The operational burden is where the “free” in NGINX Open Source gets expensive.

NGINX: You Own Everything

Running NGINX in production means your team is responsible for:

Server provisioning : Setting up VMs or containers across availability zones

: Setting up VMs or containers across availability zones High availability : Configuring load balancers, health checks, and failover between NGINX instances

: Configuring load balancers, health checks, and failover between NGINX instances TLS certificates : Managing certificate issuance, renewal, and deployment

: Managing certificate issuance, renewal, and deployment Upgrades and patching : Testing new NGINX versions, planning zero-downtime upgrades, and applying security patches on an urgent timeline

: Testing new NGINX versions, planning zero-downtime upgrades, and applying security patches on an urgent timeline Monitoring and alerting : Deploying observability tooling (Prometheus, Grafana, Datadog) and setting up on-call rotations

: Deploying observability tooling (Prometheus, Grafana, Datadog) and setting up on-call rotations Configuration management : Building CI/CD pipelines for nginx.conf changes, testing in staging, and managing environment-specific overrides

: Building CI/CD pipelines for nginx.conf changes, testing in staging, and managing environment-specific overrides Capacity planning: Forecasting traffic growth and provisioning additional infrastructure before it’s needed

Most teams estimate 10–20 hours per month of ongoing DevOps time for a production NGINX deployment, not counting the initial setup investment.

Zuplo: Zero Infrastructure Operations

With Zuplo, there is no infrastructure to manage. Deployments propagate globally in under 20 seconds. TLS certificates are automatic. Scaling is handled by the platform. Monitoring, logging, and analytics are built in. Your team’s operational responsibility is limited to writing and reviewing API configuration code.

Scalability and Performance

NGINX: Manual Scaling, Excellent Single-Instance Performance

NGINX is genuinely fast. Its event-driven, non-blocking architecture handles thousands of concurrent connections efficiently on a single instance. For raw reverse proxying throughput on a single server, NGINX is hard to beat.

Scaling beyond a single instance, however, is your responsibility. You need to deploy multiple NGINX instances behind a load balancer, configure health checks, synchronize configuration across instances, and manage capacity across availability zones. Global distribution requires deploying and managing separate NGINX clusters in each region.

Zuplo: Auto-Scaling at the Edge

Zuplo scales automatically across 300+ data centers worldwide. There’s no capacity planning, no auto-scaling group configuration, and no multi-region orchestration. Your API is globally distributed by default on every plan — including the free tier.

For external-facing APIs where users are geographically distributed, Zuplo’s edge architecture typically delivers lower end-to-end latency than a centralized NGINX deployment. A user in Tokyo hitting an NGINX instance in us-east-1 pays hundreds of milliseconds of round-trip latency before NGINX even starts processing the request. With Zuplo, that request is handled at an edge location in or near Tokyo.

Security

NGINX: Configurable but Manual

NGINX provides a solid security foundation — TLS termination, HTTP/2, basic access controls, and connection limiting are all available. NGINX Plus adds JWT validation, OIDC support, and integration with WAF modules. However:

Security headers require manual configuration

Certificate rotation is your responsibility (often automated with certbot or similar tools)

DDoS protection requires additional infrastructure (cloud provider WAFs, dedicated DDoS mitigation services)

There’s no built-in concept of per-consumer security policies

Zuplo: Policy-Based Security

Zuplo provides security through a declarative policy system. Authentication (API keys, JWT, OAuth), rate limiting, request validation, IP restrictions, and CORS are all available as built-in policies that you apply to routes without writing security code from scratch.

TLS is automatic and always-on. DDoS protection is built into the edge infrastructure. Because rate limiting is globally distributed, a coordinated attack from multiple regions is still throttled against a single global counter — something that requires significant custom engineering with NGINX.

Total Cost of Ownership

The cost comparison between NGINX and Zuplo isn’t license fee vs. subscription price — it’s the total cost of running a complete API platform.

NGINX: Free Software, Expensive Operations

NGINX Open Source is free to download, but a production API gateway deployment typically costs:

Compute infrastructure (multi-AZ): ~$200–$500/month

Load balancers: ~$50–$100/month

Monitoring and logging tools: ~$200–$500/month

DevOps engineer time (10–20 hrs/month): ~$850–$1,700/month

Total without API management features: ~$1,300–$2,800/month

This doesn’t include a developer portal, API key management, analytics, or monetization — each of which requires additional tooling and engineering investment. For a complete breakdown, see our managed vs self-hosted API gateway comparison.

NGINX Plus adds $2,500–$5,000/instance/year on top of all the above operational costs, and still doesn’t include a developer portal or API key management.

Zuplo: Predictable, All-Inclusive Pricing

Zuplo’s pricing bundles the gateway, developer portal, API key management, analytics, global edge distribution, and monetization into a single subscription:

Free tier : Includes API key management, rate limiting, and deployment to 300+ edge locations

: Includes API key management, rate limiting, and deployment to 300+ edge locations Builder plan : Starts at $25/month with included request volume

: Starts at $25/month with included request volume Enterprise: Starting at $1,000/month (annual contract) with custom pricing for high-volume workloads and SLAs up to 99.999%

No infrastructure costs. No DevOps overhead. No separate line items for the developer portal, key management, or global distribution.

The NGINX Ingress Controller Deprecation

If your team uses the community-maintained Ingress-NGINX Controller for Kubernetes, you’re facing a significant migration decision. The project reached end-of-life in March 2026, with no further patches, bugfixes, or security updates.

The Kubernetes SIG Network and the Steering and Security Response Committees cited several factors:

Maintainer burnout — The project relied on one or two maintainers working in their spare time

— The project relied on one or two maintainers working in their spare time Insurmountable technical debt — Design decisions that once provided flexibility became security liabilities

— Design decisions that once provided flexibility became security liabilities Fundamental security concerns — Features like snippet annotations that allowed arbitrary NGINX configuration directives were flagged as potential attack vectors

It’s important to note that this affects the community-maintained Ingress-NGINX project specifically — not NGINX itself, and not the separately-maintained F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, which remains actively supported.

What This Means for Teams

If you’re currently running Ingress-NGINX in production, unpatched security vulnerabilities are now a real risk. The recommended migration paths include:

Kubernetes Gateway API — The modern successor to the Ingress API, with implementations from multiple vendors

— The modern successor to the Ingress API, with implementations from multiple vendors F5 NGINX Ingress Controller — An actively maintained alternative if you want to stay in the NGINX ecosystem

— An actively maintained alternative if you want to stay in the NGINX ecosystem A managed API gateway — Solutions like Zuplo that eliminate Kubernetes gateway management entirely

For teams that were already managing NGINX infrastructure and are now forced to migrate, this is a natural point to evaluate whether a managed API management platform makes more sense than rebuilding on another self-hosted solution.

When to Choose Each

Choose NGINX When

You need a general-purpose web server or reverse proxy — NGINX excels at serving static files, reverse proxying web applications, and load balancing internal services

— NGINX excels at serving static files, reverse proxying web applications, and load balancing internal services Your APIs are purely internal — If you don’t need a developer portal, API key management, or consumer-level rate limiting, NGINX’s simplicity is an asset

— If you don’t need a developer portal, API key management, or consumer-level rate limiting, NGINX’s simplicity is an asset You have a dedicated platform engineering team — A team that’s already comfortable operating NGINX and has the bandwidth for ongoing maintenance

— A team that’s already comfortable operating NGINX and has the bandwidth for ongoing maintenance Compliance requires on-premises deployment — Air-gapped environments where external managed services aren’t an option

— Air-gapped environments where external managed services aren’t an option You need maximum control over every configuration detail — NGINX’s granular configuration gives you precise control over every aspect of request handling

Choose Zuplo When

You’re exposing APIs to external developers, partners, or customers — You need a developer portal, API keys, per-consumer rate limiting, and analytics

— You need a developer portal, API keys, per-consumer rate limiting, and analytics You want zero infrastructure management — No servers to provision, patch, scale, or monitor

— No servers to provision, patch, scale, or monitor Your users are globally distributed — Edge-native deployment across 300+ locations delivers lower latency than any single-region NGINX deployment

— Edge-native deployment across 300+ locations delivers lower latency than any single-region NGINX deployment You need to ship fast — Git-push deployments, preview environments, and built-in features mean you go from zero to production in minutes, not weeks

— Git-push deployments, preview environments, and built-in features mean you go from zero to production in minutes, not weeks You want to monetize your API — Built-in Stripe integration (currently in beta) for usage-based billing eliminates months of custom development

— Built-in Stripe integration (currently in beta) for usage-based billing eliminates months of custom development Your team writes TypeScript — Programmable policies in a modern language your developers already know, not Lua or NGINX configuration directives

Use Both Together

Zuplo and NGINX aren’t mutually exclusive. A common pattern is to use Zuplo as the external-facing API management layer — handling authentication, rate limiting, developer portal, and analytics — while keeping NGINX for internal service routing, static file serving, or as a reverse proxy within your VPC. Zuplo’s URL forwarding proxies requests to your backend services, which can include NGINX-fronted applications.

Conclusion: Matching the Tool to the Job

NGINX is a remarkable piece of infrastructure software that has earned its reputation over two decades. It’s the right choice when you need a high-performance reverse proxy, web server, or load balancer and have the team to operate it.

But when your goal is to expose, manage, and monetize APIs for external consumers, NGINX becomes a building block that requires significant engineering investment to reach the starting line of what a purpose-built platform provides out of the box. Developer portal, API key management, programmable rate limiting, global edge deployment, monetization, GitOps workflows — these are all features teams end up building on top of NGINX, often at great expense.

Zuplo gives you all of that from day one, with zero infrastructure to manage. For teams evaluating their API gateway stack — especially those affected by the NGINX Ingress Controller deprecation — it’s worth seeing the difference firsthand.

Start with Zuplo for free — deploy a production API gateway to 300+ edge locations in minutes, complete with a developer portal and API key management. Or explore the NGINX comparison page for a feature-by-feature breakdown.