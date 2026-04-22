Build vs Buy MCP Server Infrastructure: A Decision Framework for Engineering Teams

A basic MCP server takes hours to build, but production-grade infrastructure takes months. Use this decision framework to evaluate whether to build or buy MCP server infrastructure.

Building a basic MCP server takes a weekend. You write a few tool handlers, wire up a transport, and demo it to your team on Monday. The protocol itself is elegant — a standard JSON-RPC interface that any competent developer can implement from scratch. But production-grade MCP infrastructure? That takes months, a dedicated team, and a budget you probably didn’t plan for.

This is the build-vs-buy iceberg. The part above the waterline — tool handlers, basic transport, a working demo — represents maybe 10% of the total effort. The 90% below the surface includes authentication, authorization, rate limiting, observability, PII protection, prompt injection defense, multi-tenant isolation, versioning, compliance, and ongoing maintenance. Every engineering team building MCP infrastructure for production eventually discovers this iceberg, usually after they’ve already committed to building.

If you’re evaluating whether to build or buy MCP server infrastructure, this framework will help you make that decision before you’re six months in and wondering where the time went.

The scope of production MCP infrastructure

A weekend MCP server handles tool calls for a single user in a dev environment. A production MCP server handles tool calls for hundreds of users across multiple teams, with audit trails, access controls, and uptime requirements. The gap between these two is enormous.

Here’s what production-grade MCP infrastructure actually requires:

Authentication and identity. MCP supports OAuth 2.1, but implementing it correctly means integrating with your identity provider (Auth0, Okta, Azure AD), handling dynamic client registration, supporting Authorization Code with PKCE, managing token refresh flows, and handling token revocation. According to Zuplo’s State of MCP report, nearly a quarter of respondents running MCP servers have no authentication at all — a statistic that reflects how hard it is to get auth right.

Authorization and access control. Authentication tells you who is calling. Authorization tells you what they’re allowed to do. For MCP, this means tool-level permissions: which users can call which tools, with what parameters, under what conditions. A sales team should access CRM tools but not infrastructure tools. An intern should be able to read data but not write it. Building this from scratch means designing a permission model, storing role-to-tool mappings, and enforcing them on every request.

Rate limiting and abuse protection. AI agents are relentless callers. Unlike human users who might make a few API calls per minute, an autonomous agent can generate hundreds of tool calls in seconds — especially when reasoning through multi-step tasks. Without rate limiting, a single misconfigured agent can overwhelm your downstream services. You need per-user, per-tool, and per-time window limits, plus circuit breakers for when things go wrong.

Observability and audit trails. Regulated industries require immutable records of every action taken through your MCP servers. Even if you’re not in a regulated industry, you need observability to debug issues, track usage patterns, and understand costs. This means structured logging for every tool call, latency metrics, error categorization, and integration with your existing monitoring stack (Datadog, Prometheus, Grafana).

Security controls. MCP servers are a new attack surface. Prompt injection attacks can trick AI agents into calling tools with malicious parameters. PII can leak through tool responses that contain sensitive customer data. Secrets embedded in API responses can be exposed to models that memorize training data. Each of these risks requires a dedicated mitigation: prompt injection detection, PII redaction, and secret masking.

Multi-tenant isolation. If multiple teams or customers share your MCP infrastructure, you need tenant isolation — separate tool registries, separate rate limits, separate audit logs, and guarantees that one tenant’s data never leaks to another.

Versioning and lifecycle management. APIs change. When you update a tool’s schema, existing MCP clients need to handle the transition gracefully. You need versioning strategies, deprecation notices, and backward compatibility guarantees.

The hidden costs of building it yourself

The iceberg metaphor isn’t just about scope — it’s about cost. Engineering teams consistently underestimate the total cost of ownership for DIY MCP infrastructure because they focus on initial development and ignore everything that comes after.

Developer time and opportunity cost

Initial development for a production-ready MCP server with auth, rate limiting, and basic observability typically takes 2-4 engineers working for 3-6 months. That’s 6-24 engineer-months of effort — effort that isn’t going toward your product. For a team of 20 engineers, that’s up to 30% of your engineering capacity for half a year.

The opportunity cost is the real killer. What features didn’t ship? What customers didn’t get onboarded? What competitive advantage did you lose while your best engineers were building OAuth plumbing?

Ongoing maintenance

Initial development accounts for less than 30% of the total cost over an integration’s lifespan. The MCP specification is evolving rapidly — the 2026 roadmap includes significant changes to transport semantics, session management, and enterprise features. Every spec update means reviewing your implementation, testing compatibility, and deploying fixes. A reasonable heuristic: budget 15-20% of your initial development cost annually for maintenance alone.

Security patching

MCP is a young protocol with an expanding attack surface. In January 2026, three CVEs were discovered in Anthropic’s official Git MCP server ( mcp-server-git ), including path traversal and argument injection vulnerabilities that could be chained for remote code execution. When vulnerabilities like these emerge, your team is on the hook to assess impact, develop patches, test them, and deploy — often under time pressure.

Compliance burden

If you operate in a regulated industry (finance, healthcare, government), your MCP infrastructure falls under the same compliance requirements as the rest of your stack. SOC 2 audits, GDPR data processing agreements, HIPAA access logs — all of this applies to your MCP servers. Building compliance into a custom-built system means documenting every design decision, maintaining audit trails, and proving to auditors that your access controls actually work.

When building makes sense

Building isn’t always the wrong choice. There are scenarios where custom MCP infrastructure is genuinely the better path:

Single-team, internal-only usage. If one team needs a few MCP tools for internal workflows, a simple implementation without enterprise features may be perfectly adequate. The overhead of evaluating and integrating a platform may exceed the cost of building something basic.

Highly specialized requirements. If your MCP tools need deep integration with proprietary systems that no platform supports, building custom may be the only option. This is rare — most MCP use cases involve standard API patterns — but it happens.

Proof-of-concept stage. If you’re still validating whether MCP is the right approach for your use case, a quick prototype is faster than a platform evaluation. Just be honest about the prototype’s limitations and plan for the production transition.

Existing infrastructure. If your organization already has production-grade API gateway infrastructure with auth, rate limiting, and observability, you may be able to extend it to support MCP with relatively low effort.

When buying makes sense

For most teams, buying MCP infrastructure becomes the right choice as soon as any of these conditions apply:

Multiple teams or consumers. The moment a second team wants to use your MCP servers, you need access controls, isolation, and governance. Building these for a multi-team environment is a project in itself.

Customer-facing MCP servers. If external customers or partners will consume your MCP tools, you need enterprise-grade auth, rate limiting, and SLA guarantees. The bar for customer-facing infrastructure is much higher than internal tools.

Regulated industries. If you need SOC 2, HIPAA, or GDPR compliance for your MCP infrastructure, a platform that already has these certifications saves you months of compliance work.

Time-to-market pressure. If your competitors are shipping MCP integrations and you need to match them quickly, a platform gets you to production in days rather than months.

Limited infrastructure expertise. MCP infrastructure is API infrastructure — it requires expertise in networking, security, identity management, and distributed systems. If your team’s core competency is elsewhere, buying fills the gap without a hiring spree.

A decision framework for your team

Use this checklist to evaluate your specific situation. If you answer “yes” to three or more questions in the “buy” column, a platform is likely the right choice.

Scale questions:

How many MCP servers will you operate? (More than 3 → lean toward buy)

How many teams or customers will consume them? (More than 1 → lean toward buy)

What request volume do you expect? (More than 10K/day → lean toward buy)

Security questions:

Do you need OAuth 2.1 or SSO integration? (Yes → lean toward buy)

Are there compliance requirements (SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR)? (Yes → lean toward buy)

Do you need prompt injection protection or PII redaction? (Yes → lean toward buy)

Operational questions:

Do you have a dedicated platform or infrastructure team? (No → lean toward buy)

Can you commit 2+ engineers to ongoing maintenance? (No → lean toward buy)

Do you need 99.9%+ uptime for MCP services? (Yes → lean toward buy)

Strategic questions:

Is MCP infrastructure a competitive differentiator for your product? (No → lean toward buy)

What’s your timeline? (Under 3 months → lean toward buy)

What’s the opportunity cost of your engineers building infrastructure? (High → lean toward buy)

What to look for in an MCP platform

If you’ve decided to buy, not every platform is created equal. Here’s what to evaluate:

OpenAPI-first approach

The fastest path to MCP is transforming your existing APIs rather than building new ones. Zuplo’s State of MCP report found that 58% of MCP builders are wrapping existing APIs rather than creating new ones from scratch. A platform that can automatically convert your OpenAPI-documented endpoints into MCP tools eliminates the most time-consuming part of the process.

Zuplo’s MCP Server Handler does exactly this — it transforms API routes defined in OpenAPI into MCP tools with zero additional code. Your existing API descriptions, input schemas, and response formats become MCP tool definitions automatically.

Turnkey security

Authentication, rate limiting, and AI-specific security controls should be configuration, not code. Look for platforms that offer:

OAuth 2.1 integration with major identity providers as a policy you attach to a route, not a system you build

Rate limiting that handles per-user, per-tool, and per-time window limits out of the box

Prompt injection detection that blocks malicious inputs before they reach your tools

Data redaction and secret masking applied at the gateway layer so sensitive data never reaches the model

Centralized governance

As your MCP footprint grows, you need a single control plane to manage all your MCP servers — first-party, third-party, and vendor-provided. Zuplo’s MCP Gateway provides this centralized governance layer, including a curated catalog of approved MCP servers, team-level permissions, and security policies that apply across all MCP traffic.

Zero-infrastructure deployment

Some “buy” options still require you to manage the underlying infrastructure — Kubernetes clusters, load balancers, networking, and scaling. That’s not really buying; it’s outsourcing the application layer while keeping the infrastructure burden. Look for fully managed platforms that deploy to the edge with no infrastructure to operate. Zuplo deploys globally to 300+ data centers in under 20 seconds, with no Kubernetes clusters, no Helm charts, and no infrastructure team required.

Extensibility

You shouldn’t have to give up control to gain convenience. The best platforms let you write custom logic when you need it while providing sensible defaults for everything else. Look for platforms where security policies, custom handlers, and tool configurations are code you own and version in Git, not opaque settings in a dashboard.

From prototype to production

The build-vs-buy decision for MCP infrastructure isn’t really about whether your team can build it. Of course they can. The question is whether they should — and whether the months of engineering effort, the ongoing maintenance burden, and the security responsibility are the best use of your team’s time.

For most teams, the answer is clear: build your MCP tools (the business logic that makes your AI integrations valuable), and buy the infrastructure that runs them in production (the auth, rate limiting, observability, and governance that keeps them secure and reliable).

If you want to see how quickly you can go from existing APIs to production MCP servers, try the MCP Quick Start guide — it takes about five minutes to transform your OpenAPI-documented APIs into MCP tools with authentication and rate limiting included.