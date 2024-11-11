Ultimate Giphy to Tenor API Migration Guide

November 11, 2024

If you haven't heard the news yet - Giphy is going to start charging for their API. The API won't be cheap either - with the standard plan start at nearly $9K annually.

This is pretty similar to what Reddit did a while back, and is all too common now that data is becoming increasingly useful for training LLMs (check out our data API monetization guide for more examples). If you've been using the Giphy API to add GIFs and stickers to your apps, you might be considering a switch to the Tenor API. Aside from costs, maybe you're looking for different features, better performance, or just curious about what Tenor has to offer. Whatever the reason, this guide is here to help you make a smooth transition from the Giphy API to the Tenor API.

We'll walk through the key differences between the two APIs, how to map endpoints, adjust parameters, handle responses, and share some tips along the way. Let's dive in!

Why Switch to Tenor API? #

The new API costs is obviously a huge factor in why you would want to migrate to Tenor - but here are some other differences between what Tenor offers compared to Giphy:

Different Content : Tenor might have the specific GIFs or stickers you're looking for. Many users have complained that Giphy's catalog has become too "vanilla" and "PG".

: Tenor might have the specific GIFs or stickers you're looking for. Many users have complained that Giphy's catalog has become too "vanilla" and "PG". Features : Tenor offers unique features like emoji search, localized content, and more.

: Tenor offers unique features like emoji search, localized content, and more. Performance : You might experience better performance or response times with Tenor. Some of the largest companies in the world like Facebook and LinkedIn rely on Tenor's API - which runs on Google's infrastructure.

: You might experience better performance or response times with Tenor. Some of the largest companies in the world like Facebook and LinkedIn rely on Tenor's API - which runs on Google's infrastructure. Integration: Tenor's API might better fit your application's needs.

Setting Up Your Tenor API Key #

First things first, you'll need an API key to use the Tenor API.

Visit Tenor Developers Page: Go to Tenor's Quickstart guide. Sign Up: Create a Google Cloud Console account if you haven't already and connect an existing project. Obtain API Key: Once logged in and a project is connected, you can obtain your API key.

Note: Tenor strongly recommends providing a client_key parameter with your API key in all requests to differentiate your application.

Comparing Endpoints #

Let's map out the equivalent endpoints between Giphy and Tenor.

Does Giphy or Tenor offer an OpenAPI/Swagger Specification? #

Unfortunately, to my knowledge, there is no official OpenAPI specification for Tenor or Giphy's APIs. This is pretty frustrating, since it would provide a side-by-side comparison of endpoints. I decided to create unofficial specifications which you can find in this repo for Giphy's API and in this repo for Tenor's API. I used both of these to create the comparison guide below - but please take a look at both the Giphy and Tenor API documentation for the latest changes.

Trending Content #

Giphy : /v1/gifs/trending

: Tenor: /featured (for featured content)

Giphy : /v1/gifs/search

: Tenor: /search

Random GIF #

Giphy : /v1/gifs/random

: Tenor: /random

Translate Phrase to GIF #

Giphy : /v1/gifs/translate

: Tenor: Tenor does not have a direct equivalent but you can perform a search with a specific query.

Get GIF by ID #

Giphy : /v1/gifs/{gif_id}

: Tenor: /posts (use the ids parameter)

Giphy : /v1/gifs/search/tags

: Tenor: /autocomplete

Trending Search Terms #

Giphy : /v1/trending/searches

: Tenor: /trending_terms

Adjusting Request Parameters #

The request parameters in Tenor's API have some differences from Giphy's. Here's how to adjust them:

API Key #

Giphy : api_key

: Tenor: key

Search Query #

Giphy : q

: Tenor: q

Limit Results #

Giphy : limit (default 25)

: (default 25) Tenor: limit (default 20, max 50)

Giphy : offset

: Tenor: pos (use the next value from the previous response)

Content Rating #

Giphy : rating ( g , pg , pg-13 , r )

: ( , , , ) Tenor: contentfilter ( off , low , medium , high )

Giphy : lang (2-letter ISO 639-1 code)

: (2-letter ISO 639-1 code) Tenor: locale ( xx_YY format, e.g., en_US )

Random ID #

Giphy : random_id

: Tenor: Not directly applicable, but you can manage user sessions differently.

Handling Responses and Data Structures #

The response objects from Tenor and Giphy APIs have different structures. You'll need to adjust how you parse the data.

Giphy Response Structure #

{ "data" : [ ... ], "pagination" : { ... }, "meta" : { ... } }

Tenor Response Structure #

{ "results" : [ ... ], "next" : "string" }

Accessing GIF URLs #

Giphy : Access via images.original.url in each GIF object.

: Access via in each GIF object. Tenor: Access via media_formats in each result object.

Example: Extracting GIF URLs #

Giphy Example:

const gifUrl = response.data[ 0 ].images.original.url;

Tenor Example:

const gifUrl = response.results[ 0 ].media_formats.gif.url;

Code Examples #

Let's look at some code snippets to illustrate the changes.

JavaScript Fetch Example #

Giphy Search Request:

fetch ( "https://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/search?api_key=YOUR_GIPHY_API_KEY&q=funny+cat&limit=10" , ) . then (( response ) => response. json ()) . then (( data ) => { const gifUrl = data.data[ 0 ].images.original.url; console. log (gifUrl); });

Tenor Search Request:

fetch ( "https://tenor.googleapis.com/v2/search?key=YOUR_TENOR_API_KEY&q=funny+cat&limit=10" , ) . then (( response ) => response. json ()) . then (( data ) => { const gifUrl = data.results[ 0 ].media_formats.gif.url; console. log (gifUrl); });

Python Example #

Giphy Trending GIFs:

import requests response = requests.get( 'https://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/trending' , params = { 'api_key' : 'YOUR_GIPHY_API_KEY' , 'limit' : 10 } ) data = response.json() gif_url = data[ 'data' ][ 0 ][ 'images' ][ 'original' ][ 'url' ] print (gif_url)

Tenor Featured GIFs:

import requests response = requests.get( 'https://tenor.googleapis.com/v2/featured' , params = { 'key' : 'YOUR_TENOR_API_KEY' , 'limit' : 10 } ) data = response.json() gif_url = data[ 'results' ][ 0 ][ 'media_formats' ][ 'gif' ][ 'url' ] print (gif_url)

Best Practices #

Provide client_key : Tenor recommends using a client_key to differentiate your application.

: Tenor recommends using a to differentiate your application. Handle Pagination Properly : Use the next token from Tenor's response for pagination.

: Use the token from Tenor's response for pagination. Respect Content Filters : Adjust contentfilter in Tenor to match your application's audience.

: Adjust in Tenor to match your application's audience. Optimize Media Formats : Use the media_filter parameter in Tenor to reduce response size.

: Use the parameter in Tenor to reduce response size. Localize Content : Utilize the locale parameter to get region-specific content.

: Utilize the parameter to get region-specific content. Register Shares: Consider using Tenor's /registershare endpoint when users share content to improve search relevancy.

API migrations are never easy - even just finding all of the references to Giphy's API in your code can be a challenge. In the age of AI - if you currently are using a free API that is a broker of user-generated content, you should expect a force migration to a paid plan sometime soon. Sometimes you can avoid this headache by building the right abstractions, like a simple API integration platform using Zuplo.