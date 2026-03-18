Securing Vibe-Coded APIs: How API Gateways Catch What AI-Generated Code Misses

Learn how API gateways protect vibe-coded APIs from common security gaps like missing auth, open CORS, and no rate limiting — regardless of code quality.

AI coding assistants have fundamentally changed how developers build APIs. According to the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, 84% of developers are now using or planning to use AI tools, with 51% of professional developers using them daily. What started as autocomplete suggestions has evolved into full-blown “vibe coding” — describing what you want in natural language and letting an AI assistant generate the implementation.

The results are impressive for speed. But Akamai’s March 2026 State of the Internet report sounded a clear alarm: vibe coding is “introducing new vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that often reach production without adequate testing.” With 87% of organizations reporting API security incidents and daily API attacks up 113% year-over-year, the gap between code generation speed and security review capacity is becoming a serious problem.

This article explains the specific API security gaps that AI-generated code creates, why fixing them at the code level isn’t sufficient, and how an API gateway serves as a critical safety net — catching what the code misses, regardless of whether a human or an AI wrote it.

In this article:

What Is Vibe Coding and Why It Matters for API Security

Vibe coding is the practice of using AI coding assistants — tools like Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Lovable, or Bolt — to generate application code from natural language prompts with minimal manual review. Instead of writing code line by line, you describe the behavior you want, and the AI generates a working implementation.

The appeal is obvious. You can go from idea to working API in minutes. But there’s a critical gap: AI coding tools optimize for functionality, not security. They’ll generate an Express server with CRUD endpoints, but they won’t necessarily add authentication. They’ll create a REST API with proper routing, but they often skip rate limiting, input validation, and CORS restrictions.

Akamai’s 2026 report found that security misconfigurations are the number one exploited API vulnerability, accounting for 40% of API attacks. This lines up with research from Escape, which analyzed over 5,600 vibe-coded applications and found more than 2,000 vulnerabilities, 400+ exposed secrets, and 175 instances of exposed personal data. The Veracode 2025 GenAI Code Security Report found that 45% of AI-generated code introduces security vulnerabilities.

The core issue isn’t that AI tools are bad at coding. It’s that security is rarely part of the prompt. When you ask an AI to “build a REST API for managing users,” you get a REST API for managing users — without the security layer that production APIs require.

The Five Most Common API Security Gaps in AI-Generated Code

Based on the Akamai SOTI findings and independent security research on vibe-coded applications, these are the five most frequently observed security gaps in AI-generated API code.

1. Missing Authentication

AI-generated APIs frequently ship with completely open endpoints. When you prompt “create an API endpoint that returns user data,” you get exactly that — an endpoint that returns user data to anyone who asks.

This isn’t a subtle misconfiguration. It’s the absence of any access control whatsoever. In a vibe-coded application, it’s easy to build ten endpoints in an afternoon and forget that none of them check whether the caller is authorized.

2. Overly Permissive CORS

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing misconfigurations are one of the most common issues in AI-generated backends. AI coding tools frequently set CORS to Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * because it eliminates cross-origin errors during development. This permissive configuration then ships to production, allowing any website to make requests to your API — a prerequisite for cross-site request attacks.

3. No Rate Limiting

AI-generated code almost never includes rate limiting. This leaves APIs vulnerable to brute-force attacks, credential stuffing, denial-of-service, and runaway costs from abuse. Without rate limits, a single automated script can overwhelm your backend or exhaust your cloud budget.

4. Missing Input Validation

AI coding tools generate endpoints that accept whatever the caller sends. If your endpoint expects a JSON body with a name string and an age integer, AI code will often skip validation entirely — or add minimal checks that miss edge cases. This opens the door to injection attacks, type confusion bugs, and malformed data corrupting your database.

5. Verbose Error Messages That Leak Internals

AI-generated error handling tends to be either absent or overly detailed. Stack traces, database query details, file paths, and framework versions frequently appear in error responses. These details give attackers a roadmap of your infrastructure — revealing which database you’re using, what ORM version is running, and exactly where to probe for known vulnerabilities.

Why Code-Level Fixes Aren’t Enough

The obvious response to AI-generated security gaps is “just fix the code.” But this approach faces three fundamental problems.

AI tools repeat mistakes. If a model generates unauthenticated endpoints once, it will do so consistently unless explicitly prompted otherwise. Security researchers have demonstrated that even with security-focused prompts, AI coding tools still produce vulnerable code roughly half the time. Every new endpoint, every new service, every new feature — the same security gaps reappear.

Review can’t keep pace with generation. The 2025 Stack Overflow survey found that 66% of developers cite “AI solutions that are almost right, but not quite” as their top frustration, with 45% saying “debugging AI-generated code is more time-consuming” than writing it from scratch. If human review is already struggling to keep up with AI-generated code, security review is falling even further behind. Teams that generate APIs faster than they can review them are accumulating security debt with every deployment.

Application-level security is fragile. Even when authentication, rate limiting, and validation are implemented in application code, they’re scattered across individual endpoints. A single missed middleware, a refactored route that drops a security check, or an AI-generated endpoint that doesn’t follow the same pattern as existing ones — any of these create an unprotected entry point. The more endpoints you have, the higher the probability that at least one is vulnerable.

The key insight is that code-level security depends on code quality. If your strategy for securing AI-generated APIs requires every line of AI-generated code to be correct, you don’t have a security strategy — you have a hope.

The API Gateway as a Security Safety Net

An API gateway sits between your callers and your backend, enforcing security policies on every request before it ever reaches your application code. This architecture creates a layer of protection that’s independent of how the application was built — whether by a senior engineer, a junior developer, or an AI assistant.

Here’s how gateway-level policies address each of the five common gaps.

Authentication enforcement. Gateway-level authentication policies verify every incoming request — checking API keys, validating JWTs, or verifying OAuth tokens — before the request reaches your backend. Even if every endpoint in your AI-generated code is completely open, the gateway ensures that only authenticated callers get through.

CORS at the gateway. Rather than relying on each application to configure CORS correctly, gateway-level CORS policies apply restrictive defaults across all routes. You define your allowed origins, methods, and headers once, and the gateway enforces them consistently — overriding whatever permissive settings the AI-generated code may have set.

Rate limiting. Gateway-level rate limiting applies to all traffic, regardless of whether the backend code implements its own limits. You can rate limit by IP address, API key, user identity, or custom attributes — protecting against abuse even when the application code has no concept of rate limiting.

Request validation. With an OpenAPI specification describing your API, gateway-level validation checks every incoming request against your schema — verifying required fields, data types, format constraints, and allowed values. Malformed requests are rejected with a clear 400 error before they ever reach your backend.

Error sanitization. Outbound policies can strip sensitive information from error responses, ensuring that stack traces and internal details never reach the caller — even when your application code includes verbose error handling.

The critical advantage of this approach is that it doesn’t depend on the application code being correct. The gateway enforces security policies declaratively, at the infrastructure level, regardless of what the code behind it does.

Practical Walkthrough: Securing a Vibe-Coded API with Zuplo

Let’s walk through a concrete example. You’ve used an AI coding tool to generate a REST API with user management endpoints. The generated code works, but it has no authentication, no rate limiting, and no input validation. Here’s how to add those protections with Zuplo.

:::info If you built your project with Lovable specifically, check out our step-by-step guide: Add an API Gateway to Your Lovable Project. :::

Step 1: Import Your OpenAPI Spec

Start by getting an OpenAPI specification for your API. You can ask your AI coding tool to generate one:

Generate an OpenAPI 3.1 specification for this API. Include request and response schemas with property descriptions, example values, and required fields.

Import this spec into your Zuplo project at portal.zuplo.com. Zuplo automatically creates routes for each endpoint, pointing to your backend as the upstream URL.

Step 2: Add API Key Authentication

Add the API Key Authentication policy to your routes:

JSON json { "export" : "ApiKeyInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : false , "cacheTtlSeconds" : 60 } }

Every request now requires a valid API key. Unauthenticated requests receive a 401 Unauthorized response before they reach your backend.

Step 3: Add Rate Limiting

Add the Rate Limiting policy to prevent abuse:

JSON json { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } }

This limits each authenticated user to 100 requests per minute. Requests that exceed the limit receive a 429 Too Many Requests response.

Step 4: Add Request Validation

Add the Request Validation policy to enforce your OpenAPI schema:

JSON json { "export" : "RequestValidationInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "validateBody" : "reject-and-log" , "validateQueryParameters" : "reject-and-log" , "validatePathParameters" : "log-only" } }

Now every incoming request is validated against your OpenAPI schema. A POST request to /users with a missing name field or an age value of "banana" gets rejected with a 400 Bad Request and a clear error message — before your backend ever processes it.

Step 5: Configure CORS

Define a custom CORS policy with restrictive defaults:

JSON json { "corsPolicies" : [ { "name" : "production-cors" , "allowedOrigins" : "https://app.yourdomain.com" , "allowedMethods" : [ "GET" , "POST" , "PUT" , "DELETE" ], "allowedHeaders" : "content-type, authorization" , "maxAge" : 600 , "allowCredentials" : true } ] }

This replaces any * CORS configuration in your application code with a restrictive policy that only allows requests from your specific frontend domain.

The result: four policies, a few minutes of configuration, and your vibe-coded API now has authentication, rate limiting, input validation, and proper CORS — none of which require changes to a single line of your application code.

Gateway-level security is essential, but it works best as part of a broader approach. Here are practical recommendations for teams that rely on AI coding tools.

Start with an OpenAPI Spec

Define your API contract before generating implementation code. An OpenAPI spec serves as both documentation and a machine-readable security contract — the gateway can validate against it, and your AI tool can use it as a constraint for code generation.

Use Gateway Policy Templates

Establish a standard set of gateway policies that apply to every new API your team ships. Authentication, rate limiting, and request validation should be defaults, not afterthoughts. With Zuplo, you can configure these policies once and apply them across all routes.

Automate Security Testing in CI/CD

Don’t rely on manual review to catch security gaps. Integrate automated security scanning into your deployment pipeline. Tools like RateMyOpenAPI can audit your OpenAPI specs against security best practices, and gateway-level analytics can flag endpoints that are receiving unusual traffic patterns.

Treat Gateway Policies as Code

Zuplo’s configuration is stored as code in files like routes.oas.json and policies.json . This means your security policies can live in the same repository as your application code, go through the same code review process, and be deployed through the same CI/CD pipeline. When an AI tool generates a new endpoint, the gateway policies are already in place.

Don’t Rely on AI to Secure AI-Generated Code

This might seem obvious, but it bears repeating: the same tool that forgot to add authentication in the first place is unlikely to catch that it’s missing during a review prompt. Security enforcement should happen at a layer that doesn’t depend on the AI getting things right.

Conclusion

Vibe coding isn’t going away. AI tools are getting better, developers are shipping faster, and the volume of AI-generated API code will only increase. The question isn’t whether to use AI coding tools — it’s how to secure the output.

An API gateway provides a security layer that operates independently of application code quality. It doesn’t matter whether your API was meticulously hand-crafted or generated in a single prompt — the gateway enforces the same authentication, rate limiting, validation, and access control policies on every request.

If you’re shipping vibe-coded APIs (and statistically, you probably are), make sure you have a safety net that doesn’t depend on the code being perfect.

Ready to secure your AI-generated APIs? Get started with Zuplo for free — authentication, rate limiting, and request validation are all included, and you can go from unprotected API to production-ready in minutes.