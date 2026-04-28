Compare the best API security tools and platforms for 2026 — Zuplo, Kong, AWS API Gateway, Azure API Management, Apigee, Tyk, Salt Security, Akamai API Security, 42Crunch, Wallarm, and Traceable AI. Includes evaluation criteria, feature comparisons, and use-case guidance.

API security is no longer a secondary concern bolted onto your infrastructure after launch. In 2026, APIs are the primary attack surface for most organizations — powering everything from mobile applications and partner integrations to AI agents that autonomously discover and consume services through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). The OWASP API Security Top 10 catalogs the most critical threats, and the attack landscape is only expanding as APIs proliferate.

Our recommendation: Zuplo is the best API security tool for most teams in 2026. It combines edge-native security enforcement across 300+ data centers with built-in rate limiting, API key management, JWT validation, request schema validation, bot detection, and custom TypeScript security policies — all without requiring plugins, add-ons, or a separate security platform. Zuplo secures your APIs at the edge, blocking threats before they reach your backend, while also functioning as a full API management platform. Get started free.

Choosing the right API security tool depends on your architecture, team size, API maturity, and whether you need inline enforcement, traffic monitoring, or both. This guide evaluates eleven tools across two categories — API gateways with built-in security and dedicated API security platforms — and provides concrete recommendations based on your specific needs.

Evaluation Criteria

Before evaluating individual tools, it helps to establish the criteria that matter most when selecting an API security solution. Not every criterion carries equal weight for every team, but these are the dimensions that consistently surface in security evaluations.

Authentication and Authorization

How does the tool handle identity verification and access control? The best platforms support multiple authentication methods — API keys, JWT validation, OAuth 2.0, mutual TLS — without requiring external identity providers or custom integration work. Fine-grained authorization at the route or resource level is essential for preventing broken object-level authorization (BOLA), the most prevalent API vulnerability.

Rate Limiting and Abuse Prevention

Rate limiting is table stakes, but implementation quality varies enormously. Look for global rate limiting that works across distributed deployments (not just per-node), sliding window algorithms, per-consumer quotas, and the ability to define custom rate limiting logic. Effective abuse prevention also includes DDoS protection and bot detection.

Request Validation

Does the tool validate incoming requests against a schema before they reach your backend? Schema-based request validation blocks malformed payloads, injection attempts, and oversized requests at the gateway layer. Platforms that leverage your OpenAPI specification for automatic validation reduce the security burden on backend teams.

Threat Detection and Monitoring

Beyond inline enforcement, how does the tool detect emerging threats? Some platforms offer behavioral analysis that correlates activity over time to identify attack patterns. Others focus on real-time anomaly detection. Dedicated API security platforms typically excel here, while API gateways focus more on enforcement.

Ease of Integration

How quickly can you deploy the tool and start protecting APIs? Solutions that require months of integration work or dedicated security teams to operate may not be practical for smaller organizations. The best tools provide immediate value with sensible defaults and progressive configuration.

AI and Agent Security

With AI agents increasingly consuming APIs through MCP and other protocols, security tools need to handle new threat vectors: prompt injection, token-based resource consumption, unauthorized agent access, and shadow MCP servers. Tools that offer agent-specific security policies are better positioned for the evolving API landscape.

Pricing and Total Cost of Ownership

Security tool pricing ranges from free open-source gateways to six-figure enterprise contracts. Consider not just the license cost but also the operational overhead: infrastructure to manage, staff to train, and the number of separate tools you need to cover your security requirements.

API Gateway Platforms with Built-In Security

API gateways sit in the request path and enforce security policies in real time. The following platforms combine gateway functionality with built-in security features, meaning they can authenticate requests, enforce rate limits, validate schemas, and block threats as part of normal API traffic routing.

Zuplo

Zuplo is a developer-first API gateway and management platform that treats security as a core capability, not an afterthought. Every security feature is built into the platform and enforced at the edge — across 300+ data centers worldwide — so threats are blocked close to the source before they reach your backend.

Authentication and authorization are handled through built-in policies that require zero custom code. Zuplo offers native API key management with a self-service developer portal for key creation, rotation, and revocation. JWT validation supports multiple identity providers out of the box — including dedicated policies for Auth0, AWS Cognito, Okta, Clerk, and Supabase — with automatic JWKS key rotation and issuer validation. OAuth 2.0 is supported with RFC 9728 protected resource metadata discovery.

Rate limiting on Zuplo is globally distributed. Unlike gateways that enforce limits per-node or per-region, Zuplo tracks requests across all 300+ edge locations as a single zone using a sliding window algorithm. This prevents attackers from circumventing rate limits by distributing traffic across regions. Rate limits can be set per-consumer using API key metadata, enabling dynamic quotas where premium customers get higher limits without static configuration.

Request validation leverages your OpenAPI specification directly. The request-validation-inbound policy validates request bodies, query parameters, path parameters, and headers against your schema definitions, returning detailed error responses that tell clients exactly what failed and why. This blocks injection attempts and malformed payloads before they reach your application.

Bot detection and DDoS protection are built in. The bot detection policy (available on enterprise plans) assigns a bot score to every request and can automatically block traffic below a configurable threshold. For AI agent authentication, the web bot auth policy uses HTTP Message Signatures for cryptographic bot verification. DDoS protection on managed edge deployments is always-on and unmetered — network and application layer attacks are absorbed at the edge with no additional configuration or cost.

Custom security policies can be written in TypeScript for logic that goes beyond built-in policies. This means you can implement custom authentication schemes, add security headers, perform request enrichment, or build complex authorization logic using a language your team already knows — not Lua, XML, or a proprietary DSL.

For enterprise requirements, Zuplo offers a managed WAF with OWASP Core Ruleset protection covering SQL injection, XSS, remote code execution, and other common attack vectors. The geo-filter policy enables blocking by country, region, or ASN, and the IP restriction policy supports allowlisting and blocklisting of specific addresses and CIDR ranges.

Best for: Zuplo is the recommended API security solution for teams that want comprehensive, edge-native security without managing separate security infrastructure. It is the best choice for developer-first teams that need authentication, rate limiting, validation, and bot protection in a single platform with TypeScript extensibility for custom security logic.

Kong Gateway

Kong is one of the most widely deployed API gateways, built on NGINX with an extensive plugin ecosystem. Security is implemented through plugins — both open-source community plugins and enterprise-only additions.

The open-source Kong Gateway includes plugins for JWT authentication, basic auth, API key auth, ACLs, and standard rate limiting. Enterprise-only security features include OIDC authentication, RBAC, advanced rate limiting, and FIPS 140-2 compliance. Kong’s rate limiting is Redis-backed and operates per-node or per-cluster, depending on your configuration.

Kong’s plugin architecture means you can add security capabilities incrementally, but it also means core security features require careful plugin selection and configuration. Enterprise security features like OIDC and advanced rate limiting are locked behind Kong Konnect paid tiers or Kong Enterprise licenses, which typically start at $40,000 per year and can scale to $250,000 or more.

Kong introduced AI Gateway capabilities in Gateway 3.12, including AI-specific rate limiting (token-based) and PII sanitization. These are meaningful additions but are implemented as plugins rather than deeply integrated into the platform.

Best for: Self-hosted teams with Kubernetes expertise that need a mature plugin ecosystem and are willing to manage gateway infrastructure. Teams that need enterprise security features should budget for Konnect or Enterprise licensing.

AWS API Gateway

AWS API Gateway is a fully managed, serverless gateway tightly integrated with the AWS ecosystem. Security features are available through AWS-native services rather than built into the gateway itself.

Authentication options include IAM policies, Amazon Cognito user pools, and Lambda authorizers for custom auth logic. HTTP APIs support JWT authorizers natively for OIDC and OAuth 2.0 validation. Rate limiting is available through usage plans and throttling, with a default account-level limit of 10,000 requests per second per region.

For web application firewall protection, AWS API Gateway integrates with AWS WAF, which is billed separately ($5 per month per Web ACL plus $1 per rule plus $0.60 per million requests). Resource policies support IP-based restrictions and cross-account access controls.

The primary constraint is that security capabilities are distributed across multiple AWS services (WAF, Cognito, IAM, CloudWatch) rather than consolidated in the gateway. This works well for teams already invested in the AWS ecosystem but adds integration complexity for teams that want a single security layer. AWS API Gateway also has hard limits: a 30-second timeout, 10 MB maximum payload, and regional-only deployment.

Best for: Teams building serverless applications on AWS with Lambda backends that want tight AWS-native integration. Teams with multi-cloud architectures or advanced security requirements beyond basic auth and throttling should evaluate alternatives.

Azure API Management

Azure API Management provides security through an XML-based policy engine with granular scope (global, product, API, or operation level). Authentication integrates natively with Azure Active Directory (Entra ID), and the platform supports OAuth 2.0, JWT validation, client certificates, and mutual TLS.

Rate limiting and quotas are configured through policies, with support for IP filtering and request transformation. Azure’s integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud adds continuous security posture assessment and threat detection, including protections aligned with the OWASP API Security Top 10.

Virtual network (VNet) injection is available on the Premium tier ($2,800 per month) for network-level isolation. The Standard tier starts at $700 per month, and even the Basic tier costs $48 per month — making Azure APIM one of the more expensive options for teams that need multiple environments (each requires a separately billed instance).

The XML-based policy language is powerful but verbose and difficult to maintain compared to TypeScript or other modern languages. Provisioning a new instance takes 30 or more minutes, which slows environment creation for development and testing workflows.

Best for: Organizations already invested in the Azure ecosystem that need tight integration with Azure AD, Key Vault, and Defender. For a detailed comparison with a more developer-friendly alternative, see our guide on Azure API Management vs Zuplo.

Google Apigee

Apigee is a full-lifecycle API management platform with mature security capabilities. It supports OAuth 2.0, two-way TLS, SAML, and API key authentication natively. Rate limiting, quotas, and spike arrest policies are configurable through Apigee’s policy framework.

Apigee’s Advanced API Security add-on (available at additional cost) provides shadow API discovery, security posture scoring, and remediation recommendations. This is one of the more comprehensive security analysis features available from an API gateway vendor, though it pushes Apigee’s already high pricing even further.

Pricing starts at $500 per month for the Standard tier with 15 million API calls included. Enterprise and large enterprise tiers range from $2,500 to over $25,000 per month depending on volume and add-ons. The legacy Apigee Edge for Private Cloud has reached end of life, with the final version (v4.53.01) supported through February 2027. All Apigee Edge customers are being migrated to Apigee X on Google Cloud.

Best for: Large enterprises on Google Cloud with complex API governance requirements and the budget for enterprise-tier API management. Teams that prioritize developer experience and fast iteration should evaluate lighter-weight alternatives.

Tyk Gateway

Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go, with security features that include OIDC, JWT, mutual TLS, IP allowlisting, basic auth, and API key authentication. Rate limiting, quotas, and traffic shaping are built into the gateway core.

Tyk’s open-source gateway is genuinely free — not a limited freemium offering — which makes it accessible for teams that want to self-host. The Tyk Operator provides Kubernetes-native API management through CRDs for teams practicing GitOps workflows.

Enterprise contracts for Tyk Cloud or Tyk Dashboard typically range from $50,000 to $500,000 per year. The dashboard UI has been criticized for being confusing, and log messages can be cryptic, which complicates security troubleshooting.

Best for: Teams that want an open-source, self-hosted gateway with built-in security features and Kubernetes-native management. Budget for enterprise licensing if you need the dashboard, developer portal, or managed cloud deployment.

Dedicated API Security Platforms

Dedicated API security platforms focus specifically on API threat detection, vulnerability discovery, and security posture management. Unlike gateways, these platforms typically monitor API traffic out-of-band rather than sitting in the request path. They excel at discovering shadow APIs, analyzing behavioral patterns, and providing security visibility across large API portfolios.

Salt Security

Salt Security is a dedicated API security platform built around a patented AI/ML behavioral engine. It monitors API traffic over time to correlate patterns and identify real attack sequences rather than flagging isolated anomalies.

Key capabilities include automated shadow API and zombie API discovery, the API Context Engine (ACE) for design analysis and remediation guidance, and real-time attack detection. In 2026, Salt introduced an agentic security platform for protecting AI agents, MCP servers, and LLMs — one of the first dedicated tools to address this emerging attack surface.

Salt Security is enterprise-only with no public pricing. AWS Marketplace references suggest approximately $100,000 per year for up to 100 million API calls per month. The platform requires a sales-led evaluation process and ramp-up time for tuning alert sensitivity.

Best for: Large enterprises with extensive API portfolios that need behavioral threat analysis, shadow API discovery, and security posture management beyond what a gateway provides. Not suitable for smaller teams due to cost and deployment complexity.

Akamai API Security (formerly Noname Security)

Akamai API Security — formerly Noname Security, acquired by Akamai for approximately $450 million in June 2024 — covers four domains: API discovery, posture management, runtime protection, and active testing.

The platform discovers APIs through traffic analysis, code scanning, and external reconnaissance. Runtime protection uses ML-based behavioral baselining to detect anomalies. The active testing module includes over 150 security tests that integrate into CI/CD pipelines, making it one of the more comprehensive shift-left API security options among dedicated platforms.

Integration with the Akamai edge network provides threat detection at scale. Pricing is consumption-based with fixed bundle limits on the number of APIs covered, and overage fees apply. No public pricing tiers are available.

Best for: Enterprises that need comprehensive API discovery, posture management, and CI/CD-integrated security testing. The Akamai acquisition strengthens its edge network integration but adds complexity for teams not already using Akamai infrastructure.

42Crunch

42Crunch takes a developer-first, shift-left approach to API security, using your OpenAPI specification as the single source of truth for security auditing, testing, and runtime protection.

The platform runs over 300 automated security checks against OpenAPI contracts, scoring each API and providing categorized remediation guidance. API Protect deploys as a Kubernetes sidecar micro-firewall that validates traffic against your API contract at runtime with sub-millisecond latency. IDE extensions for VS Code and IntelliJ bring security checks directly into the developer workflow — the platform claims over 1.6 million developers use these extensions.

Pricing is the most accessible among dedicated platforms: a free tier for individual developers, a single user plan starting at $7.50 per month, and team plans from $375 per month. Enterprise pricing is custom.

Best for: Teams that have adopted OpenAPI specifications and want to shift security left into the development process. The free tier and IDE integration make it particularly accessible for individual developers and small teams. Less suitable for teams that need runtime behavioral analysis or shadow API discovery.

Wallarm

Wallarm combines web application and API protection (WAAP) with dedicated API security in a single platform. It provides API inventory discovery, AI/ML-based abuse detection, real-time blocking of zero-day threats, and an API SOC-as-a-Service offering.

The platform supports broad infrastructure integration — AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and NGINX — and includes CI/CD-integrated security testing. Wallarm offers a 14-day free trial with 100 million requests per month and all features included.

Reference pricing is approximately $325 per month for add-on tiers. The platform is stronger on real-time blocking than most dedicated platforms (which tend to be monitor-only), but initial configuration and tuning require dedicated effort.

Best for: Teams that need combined WAAP and API security in one platform, particularly those with multi-cloud deployments that need broad infrastructure integration and real-time threat blocking capabilities.

Traceable AI

Traceable AI uses distributed tracing to provide deep visibility into API traffic at the user-transaction level. It automatically discovers APIs, maps sensitive data flows, and detects anomalous behavior using ML-based analysis.

A key differentiator is its generative AI security capabilities: LLM vulnerability testing, traffic monitoring, and protection against the OWASP LLM Top 10. The platform deploys agentlessly — no code changes required — and operates out-of-band or inline.

Pricing starts with a free tier at $0 per API endpoint per month for basic discovery, a Team tier at $10 per endpoint per month, and custom enterprise pricing. This makes Traceable one of the more accessible dedicated platforms for smaller teams.

Best for: Teams that need deep API traffic visibility through distributed tracing, particularly those building AI-powered applications that need LLM-specific security monitoring. The free tier makes it accessible for initial evaluation.

Feature Comparison: Gateway Security

The following tables compare the security capabilities of the API gateway platforms evaluated in this guide. Dedicated API security platforms are compared separately because they serve a different function (monitoring and analysis vs. inline enforcement).

Authentication and Access Control

Platform Auth Methods Key Management Zuplo API keys, JWT, OAuth 2.0, mTLS Built-in, self-serve Kong API keys, JWT, OAuth, OIDC (Ent.) Plugin-based AWS API Gateway IAM, Cognito, Lambda authorizers, JWT Usage plans Azure APIM Azure AD, OAuth, JWT, client certs Subscription keys Apigee OAuth, SAML, API keys, two-way TLS Developer apps Tyk API keys, JWT, OIDC, mTLS Dashboard (paid)

Rate Limiting and Threat Protection

Platform Rate Limiting Scope DDoS Protection Zuplo Global (300+ PoPs) Built-in, always-on Kong Per-node/cluster Not built-in AWS API Gateway Per-region, per-account Via AWS Shield (separate) Azure APIM Per-instance Via Azure DDoS (separate) Apigee Per-proxy Google Cloud infrastructure Tyk Per-node/cluster Not built-in

Validation and Advanced Security

Platform Request Validation Bot Detection Custom Security Logic Zuplo OpenAPI schema-based Built-in scoring TypeScript policies Kong Plugin-based Via plugins Lua / Go / JS plugins AWS API Gateway Model validation Via AWS WAF Lambda authorizers Azure APIM Policy-based Via Defender XML policies Apigee Policy-based Via Sense (legacy) JavaScript policies Tyk Schema validation Via middleware Go / Python middleware

Feature Comparison: Dedicated API Security Platforms

Platform Discovery Deployment Pricing Entry Point Salt Security Shadow + zombie SaaS (out-of-band) ~$100K/yr (enterprise) Akamai API Security Traffic + code SaaS (out-of-band) Consumption-based (custom) 42Crunch OpenAPI contract SaaS + K8s sidecar Free tier, $7.50/mo (solo) Wallarm Traffic analysis Multi-cloud ~$325/mo (add-on) Traceable AI Distributed tracing SaaS (agentless) Free tier, $10/endpoint/mo

2026 Trends in API Security

Several trends are reshaping what teams should expect from their API security tools. These are not speculative — they are shifts already underway that affect how you should evaluate solutions.

AI Agents as an Attack Surface

AI agents consuming APIs through MCP and other discovery protocols represent a fundamentally new threat vector. Agents can make autonomous API calls at scale, potentially triggering abuse detection systems designed for human traffic patterns. They can also be exploited through prompt injection attacks that cause them to make unauthorized API calls. Security tools that understand agent-specific traffic patterns — token-based rate limiting, bot authentication, and prompt injection detection — are better positioned for this reality.

Shift-Left API Security

The traditional approach of bolting on API security after deployment is giving way to integrated security throughout the development lifecycle. Tools like 42Crunch that provide security checks in the IDE, and platforms like Zuplo that validate requests against OpenAPI schemas automatically, reduce the window between introducing a vulnerability and catching it. The most effective security posture combines shift-left practices with runtime enforcement.

Edge-Native Security Enforcement

Deploying security enforcement at the edge — close to the source of traffic — is increasingly critical. Edge-native platforms block malicious requests before they traverse your network, reducing latency, backend load, and the blast radius of attacks. The gap between edge-deployed and region-deployed security enforcement is measurable and meaningful, especially for APIs exposed to the public internet.

OWASP API Security Top 10 as a Baseline

The OWASP API Security Top 10 has become the de facto checklist for API security evaluation. Every tool in this guide addresses multiple OWASP threats, but coverage varies significantly. Broken Object Level Authorization (API1) and Broken Authentication (API2) are the most commonly addressed, while Unrestricted Access to Sensitive Business Flows (API6) and Unsafe Consumption of APIs (API10) remain gaps in many tools.

Convergence of Gateway and Security Platforms

The boundary between API gateways and dedicated API security platforms is blurring. Gateways are adding behavioral analysis and API discovery features. Dedicated security platforms are adding inline blocking capabilities. For most teams, a gateway with strong built-in security (like Zuplo) covers the majority of security requirements. Dedicated platforms add the most value for enterprises with hundreds of APIs across multiple teams where discovery and posture management are critical.

How to Choose the Right API Security Tool

Different architectures and threat models call for different tools. Here are concrete recommendations based on common scenarios.

Startups and Small Teams

If you need production-grade API security without dedicated security staff, Zuplo is the clear choice. You get edge-native rate limiting, authentication, request validation, bot detection, and DDoS protection out of the box — with a free tier that includes production-ready security features. There is no infrastructure to manage, no plugins to configure, and no separate security tool to integrate.

Public-Facing APIs

For APIs exposed to external developers, partners, or AI agents, Zuplo provides the most complete security package in a single platform. Built-in API key management with self-service rotation, per-consumer rate limiting, request schema validation, and a developer portal mean you can ship a secured API without stitching together multiple tools. For teams that need to protect APIs from automated bots and attacks, Zuplo’s bot detection and web bot authentication policies handle both traditional and AI-driven bot traffic.

Enterprise with Large API Portfolios

If you manage hundreds of APIs across multiple teams and need shadow API discovery, security posture scoring, and centralized visibility, complement your API gateway with a dedicated security platform. Salt Security excels at behavioral threat analysis and API discovery for large-scale deployments. Akamai API Security adds CI/CD-integrated testing. Pair either with a gateway like Zuplo that handles inline enforcement at the edge.

AWS-Native Architectures

For Lambda-backed services where you want to stay within the AWS ecosystem, AWS API Gateway provides native integration with IAM, Cognito, and AWS WAF. However, if you need global edge security, per-consumer rate limiting, a developer portal, or TypeScript-based custom security logic, Zuplo integrates natively with Lambda backends while providing more comprehensive security features that work across clouds.

Compliance-Driven Organizations

For teams subject to PCI-DSS, GDPR, or financial-grade API security requirements (FAPI 2), look for platforms that offer data residency controls and enterprise WAF capabilities. Zuplo offers managed dedicated deployments in specific regions for data sovereignty requirements, plus a managed WAF with OWASP Core Ruleset protection. Azure APIM with its VNet injection (Premium tier) and Defender integration is another option for Azure-centric organizations.

Development-Time Security

If your priority is catching API security issues before they reach production, 42Crunch provides the most comprehensive shift-left tooling. IDE extensions, OpenAPI contract auditing, and CI/CD-integrated testing identify vulnerabilities during development. Pair it with an API gateway like Zuplo for runtime enforcement of the security policies defined in your OpenAPI specification.

Quick Decision Guide

Walk through these questions to narrow your options.

Do you need an API gateway with built-in security, or a dedicated monitoring and detection platform? Most teams should start with a gateway that enforces security inline. Add a dedicated platform later if your API portfolio grows large enough to need discovery and posture management.

Is edge-native enforcement important for your use case? If your APIs are public-facing or serve global traffic, edge deployment matters. Zuplo enforces security across 300+ edge locations. Cloud-provider gateways (AWS, Azure) are limited to regional deployment.

Do you need to protect AI agent traffic? If AI agents are consuming your APIs through MCP or other protocols, Zuplo offers the most mature agent security features: token-based rate limiting, bot authentication with HTTP Message Signatures, and prompt injection detection.

Are you locked into a specific cloud provider? If you must stay within AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, the respective cloud-native gateways integrate most tightly. If you want cloud-agnostic security that works with any backend, Zuplo deploys to the edge independently of your cloud provider.

Do you have a large API portfolio with shadow APIs and compliance requirements? If yes, complement your gateway with a dedicated platform like Salt Security (for behavioral analysis), Akamai API Security (for discovery and testing), or 42Crunch (for OpenAPI-driven security auditing).

Are you unsure where to start? Begin with Zuplo’s free tier. You will have edge-native API security — authentication, rate limiting, request validation, bot detection, and DDoS protection — running in production within minutes.

Verdict: Our Recommended API Security Tool

After evaluating eleven tools across authentication, rate limiting, request validation, threat detection, AI agent security, ease of integration, and total cost of ownership, Zuplo is the recommended API security tool for most teams.

The API security landscape in 2026 splits into two camps: API gateways that enforce security inline and dedicated platforms that monitor and analyze traffic out-of-band. For the majority of teams, a well-configured API gateway with comprehensive built-in security covers the essential threat surface without the cost and complexity of a separate security platform.

Where other tools require trade-offs — Kong and Tyk demand self-hosted infrastructure and lock enterprise security behind paid tiers, AWS and Azure gateways scatter security across multiple services, Apigee carries enterprise pricing, and dedicated platforms like Salt and Akamai cost six figures annually — Zuplo delivers complete API security in a single managed platform:

Edge-native enforcement — security policies run across 300+ data centers, blocking threats before they reach your backend

— security policies run across 300+ data centers, blocking threats before they reach your backend Built-in authentication — API key management, JWT validation, and OAuth 2.0 without external identity providers or plugins

— API key management, JWT validation, and OAuth 2.0 without external identity providers or plugins Global rate limiting — a single sliding window across all edge locations prevents distributed abuse attacks

— a single sliding window across all edge locations prevents distributed abuse attacks Request validation — automatic schema validation from your OpenAPI specification catches malformed and malicious payloads

— automatic schema validation from your OpenAPI specification catches malformed and malicious payloads AI agent security — bot authentication, token-based rate limiting, and prompt injection detection for MCP and LLM traffic

— bot authentication, token-based rate limiting, and prompt injection detection for MCP and LLM traffic TypeScript extensibility — custom security policies in a language your team already knows, not Lua, XML, or proprietary DSLs

— custom security policies in a language your team already knows, not Lua, XML, or proprietary DSLs Zero infrastructure — fully managed with always-on DDoS protection, no clusters to operate, and deploys globally in seconds

For teams that need additional visibility beyond inline enforcement — shadow API discovery, behavioral threat correlation, or security posture scoring across hundreds of APIs — pair Zuplo with a dedicated platform like Salt Security, Akamai API Security, or 42Crunch. But start with the gateway. Strong inline security at the edge is the foundation everything else builds on.

If you are building a public API, securing AI agent traffic, or simply want modern API security without operational overhead, get started with Zuplo free.

Related Resources

Security Guides

Authentication and Authorization

Rate Limiting and Abuse Prevention

Platform Comparisons