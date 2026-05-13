Best API Gateways for AWS Workloads (2026): Evaluative Comparison for AWS-First Teams

Compare the best API gateways for AWS workloads in 2026 — Zuplo, AWS API Gateway, Kong, Apigee, Tyk, and MuleSoft. Evaluation criteria, AWS integration depth, and a decision framework for Amazon-first teams.

Our pick: Zuplo is the best API gateway for AWS workloads in 2026. It deploys as a managed dedicated instance on AWS with PrivateLink, VPC peering, and Transit Gateway for secure backend connectivity, supports AWS Cognito JWT validation and federated backend authentication, and replaces VTL templates with TypeScript — all while keeping your option to run the same gateway on Azure, GCP, or at the edge. Get started free.

If your backend runs on AWS, choosing the right API gateway is a decision that shapes your security posture, deployment velocity, and long-term portability. AWS API Gateway is the default choice for Amazon-first teams, but it is not the only choice — and for many workloads, it is not the best one.

This guide evaluates six API gateways through the lens of AWS workloads specifically. We cover IAM integration, Lambda support, VPC PrivateLink connectivity, GitOps workflows, multi-cloud portability, and total cost of ownership. Whether you are building on Lambda, running containers on ECS or EKS, or fronting ALBs, you will find the right gateway for your stack here.

For a broader comparison that is not AWS-specific, see Best API Gateways in 2026. For a head-to-head AWS API Gateway comparison, see Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway.

How to Choose an API Gateway When Your Backend Runs on AWS

Evaluating API gateways for AWS workloads requires criteria specific to the Amazon ecosystem. Here are the eight dimensions that matter most for AWS-first teams.

AWS IAM Integration

Enterprise AWS environments run on IAM. Your API gateway must support IAM-based authentication for backend calls to Lambda, ECS, and EKS, validate Cognito JWT tokens on inbound requests, and support federated identity patterns that avoid static credentials. Gateways that treat AWS IAM as an afterthought create friction for every team that relies on IAM roles, resource policies, or cross-account access.

Lambda and Serverless Support

AWS Lambda is the backbone of most serverless architectures on AWS. The gateway needs to invoke Lambda functions efficiently — either through native Lambda integration, function URLs, or API Gateway pass-through. Evaluate whether the gateway adds meaningful value beyond what AWS API Gateway already provides for pure Lambda workloads, or whether it introduces unnecessary hops.

VPC and PrivateLink Connectivity

AWS backends behind VPCs need a gateway that supports AWS PrivateLink, VPC peering, or Transit Gateway. Without this, you are forced to expose backends to the public internet — which defeats the purpose of private networking. Evaluate whether the gateway can reach services inside private subnets without requiring NAT gateways or public-facing load balancers.

Cost Model

AWS API Gateway’s per-call pricing ($1.00–$3.50 per million requests depending on type) can create unpredictable bills at scale. Factor in data transfer, caching, Lambda invocation, and CloudWatch costs for a true total cost of ownership. Compare this against gateways with flat or tier-based pricing models.

Multi-Cloud Portability

Not every AWS team wants to stay AWS-only forever. A gateway that runs on AWS today but can deploy to Azure, GCP, or the edge tomorrow avoids the single-cloud lock-in that constrains future architectural decisions. Evaluate whether the gateway configuration is portable or tightly coupled to AWS-specific constructs like CloudFormation and VTL.

Developer Portal

A developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec saves weeks of manual documentation work. AWS API Gateway launched managed API Gateway Portals in late 2025, but they lack self-serve API key management, built-in monetization, and analytics depth. Evaluate whether the gateway includes a production-ready developer portal or requires assembling multiple services (Cognito, S3, custom UI) to create one.

GitOps and Deployment Speed

GitOps-native deployments — where every configuration change flows through Git with pull requests and branch previews — bring the same developer workflow your team uses for application code to your API infrastructure. Compare CloudFormation/SAM/CDK deployment cycles against gateways that deploy in seconds from a git push .

AI Gateway and MCP Readiness

AI agents are becoming API consumers. An API gateway that supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) for exposing APIs to AI systems and includes an AI Gateway for governing LLM traffic positions your platform for the next generation of API consumption patterns. As of mid-2026, Zuplo is the only gateway in this comparison that ships both an AI Gateway and an MCP Gateway natively.

Zuplo — The Multi-Cloud Managed Gateway That Runs on AWS Without Lock-In

Zuplo is a fully managed API gateway that deploys as a dedicated instance on AWS with native PrivateLink, VPC peering, and Transit Gateway support. Unlike AWS API Gateway, Zuplo gives you the same gateway on AWS, Azure, GCP, or at the edge — so you get deep AWS integration without single-cloud lock-in.

For AWS-first teams, Zuplo addresses the specific pain points that drive teams away from AWS API Gateway: VTL templates become TypeScript, multi-service CloudFormation stacks become 20-second GitOps pushes, and region-bound deployments become 300+ edge locations with zero infrastructure to manage.

How Zuplo Works on AWS

Managed dedicated deployment on AWS. Zuplo provisions a single-tenant instance on AWS in the region of your choice. Your gateway runs in an isolated VPC with no shared resources. You get the operational simplicity of a managed service with the data residency and network isolation of a self-hosted deployment.

AWS PrivateLink, VPC peering, and Transit Gateway. Zuplo connects to your private AWS backends through three networking patterns:

AWS PrivateLink — the preferred approach for reaching specific AWS services like Lambda (via function URLs), ALB, ECS, EKS, and any service with a VPC endpoint. PrivateLink scopes access to a specific service without exposing your wider VPC.

— the preferred approach for reaching specific AWS services like Lambda (via function URLs), ALB, ECS, EKS, and any service with a VPC endpoint. PrivateLink scopes access to a specific service without exposing your wider VPC. VPC peering — for backends reachable only on private IPs inside a VPC, such as internal ALB listeners, RDS instances, or ElastiCache clusters.

— for backends reachable only on private IPs inside a VPC, such as internal ALB listeners, RDS instances, or ElastiCache clusters. Transit Gateway — for complex hub-and-spoke topologies or cross-account networking patterns common in enterprise AWS landing zones.

None of these patterns require your backends to have public IP addresses.

AWS IAM and Cognito integration. Zuplo integrates with AWS identity at multiple levels:

Outbound backend authentication — Zuplo supports federated authentication for AWS backends. The Zuplo runtime can sign requests with JWTs that AWS IAM trusts, enabling credential-free authentication to your Lambda functions, ECS services, and EKS workloads without managing static access keys. Inbound API authentication — the Cognito JWT authentication policy validates bearer tokens from AWS Cognito by checking signatures against the JWKS endpoint, verifying expiration, issuer, and audience claims. The OpenID JWT authentication policy works with any OIDC provider, including Cognito. Developer portal authentication — the Zuplo developer portal supports OpenID Connect with PKCE, so your users can sign in via Cognito, Auth0, or any OIDC-compliant identity provider.

Sub-20-second global deploys via GitOps. Every Git push triggers a deployment that propagates across 300+ edge locations in under 20 seconds. Branches map 1 to environments, so every feature branch gets its own preview environment with a unique URL. Zuplo integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket. Compare this to CloudFormation/SAM/CDK cycles that can take minutes for simple changes and much longer for infrastructure-level updates.

TypeScript policies instead of VTL. Zuplo policies are written in TypeScript using web-standard APIs ( Request , Response , fetch ). You get full type safety, IDE autocompletion, and access to the npm ecosystem — a stark contrast to AWS API Gateway’s Velocity Template Language (VTL) for REST APIs, which is difficult to write, debug, and test. Zuplo provides 60+ pre-built policies for authentication, rate limiting, validation, and transformation.

AI Gateway and MCP Gateway. Zuplo’s AI Gateway routes requests to multiple LLM providers (including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, and Mistral) with semantic caching, prompt injection protection, and hierarchical token budget controls. The MCP Gateway (currently in private beta) provides centralized governance for MCP servers with SSO credential brokering, per-team RBAC, and audit logging for every tool call. AWS API Gateway does not offer a comparable native AI Gateway or MCP Gateway.

Built-in developer portal. Every Zuplo project includes a developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec. It includes interactive API documentation, an API explorer for live testing, self-serve API key management, and built-in monetization with Stripe integration. Zuplo hosts the portal for you on your custom domain — no separate infrastructure to maintain.

SOC 2 Type II and data residency. Zuplo is SOC 2 Type II audited annually, supports GDPR-aligned data processing, and lets you choose specific AWS regions for data residency via managed dedicated deployment.

Key strengths for AWS workloads:

Managed dedicated deployment on AWS with PrivateLink, VPC peering, and Transit Gateway

Federated authentication for AWS Lambda, ECS, and EKS backends

Cognito JWT validation for inbound API authentication

Global deploys in under 20 seconds via GitOps

TypeScript policies with npm ecosystem access

AI Gateway with multi-provider support and MCP Gateway

Built-in developer portal with self-serve API keys and monetization

SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and configurable data residency

Multi-cloud portability — same gateway on AWS, Azure, GCP, or edge

Tradeoffs:

Not AWS-native in the way API Gateway is — does not provide native Lambda integration triggers or tight CloudFormation integration

Logging exports to Datadog, Splunk, AWS CloudWatch, and custom SIEMs

TypeScript-only for custom policies (not a concern for most modern teams)

Younger ecosystem compared to decade-old platforms like Kong

Best for: AWS-first teams that want managed AWS deployment without AWS-only lock-in, teams migrating off AWS API Gateway’s VTL templates and multi-service assembly, and organizations that need a managed gateway with a built-in developer portal and enterprise compliance. See the AWS API Gateway to Zuplo migration guide for a step-by-step walkthrough.

AWS API Gateway — When the Native Service Is (and Isn’t) the Right Answer

AWS API Gateway is Amazon’s native API management service. It provides the tightest integration with the AWS ecosystem — Lambda, IAM, Cognito, CloudWatch, and X-Ray all work natively. For teams that are fully committed to AWS serverless and need direct Lambda triggers, API Gateway is a natural starting point. Zuplo offers a compelling alternative for teams that have outgrown API Gateway’s limitations.

When AWS API Gateway Is the Right Choice

AWS API Gateway makes sense in specific scenarios:

You need native Lambda integration triggers for synchronous invocations with automatic request/response mapping

for synchronous invocations with automatic request/response mapping Your team already manages CloudFormation/SAM/CDK templates and wants API infrastructure in the same IaC pipeline

and wants API infrastructure in the same IaC pipeline You need HTTP API’s per-call pricing for high-volume, low-complexity routing with no gateway customization

for high-volume, low-complexity routing with no gateway customization Your organization mandates AWS-native services for compliance or procurement reasons

When AWS API Gateway Becomes a Blocker

For many teams, AWS API Gateway’s limitations become apparent as APIs scale:

Velocity Template Language (VTL). REST APIs in AWS API Gateway use VTL for request/response transformations. VTL is a templating language that is notoriously difficult to write, debug, and test — there is no local development story and no type safety. More complex logic requires separate Lambda functions, adding latency and cost. Zuplo replaces VTL with TypeScript policies that run directly on the gateway.

No built-in developer portal with self-serve key management. AWS launched managed API Gateway Portals in late 2025, but the portal lacks self-serve API key management, built-in monetization, and the analytics depth that mature API programs require. Teams still assemble Cognito, usage plans, and custom billing infrastructure separately. Zuplo includes a full developer portal with every project.

Region-bound deployment. AWS API Gateway routes traffic through specific AWS regions. Users far from your selected region experience higher latency. Multi-region deployment requires duplicating API Gateway configurations across regions with custom CloudFormation orchestration. Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations globally from a single configuration.

Multi-service assembly tax. A production-ready API on AWS requires assembling API Gateway, Lambda authorizers, Cognito user pools, usage plans, WAF, CloudWatch, and custom domain configurations. Each service has its own configuration surface, its own IAM policies, and its own failure modes. Configuration is spread across CloudFormation/SAM, Lambda code, and the AWS Console. Zuplo consolidates these into a single platform with GitOps deployment.

Per-call pricing at scale. REST APIs cost $3.50 per million requests; HTTP APIs cost $1.00 per million. Add data transfer ($0.09/GB), caching ($0.02– $0.25/hour), Lambda invocation ($0.20/million plus duration), and CloudWatch ingestion. Total cost becomes difficult to forecast. Zuplo offers predictable enterprise pricing that includes the developer portal, managed dedicated tier, compliance controls, and AI Gateway at one tier.

Key strengths for AWS workloads:

Deepest native AWS integration (Lambda triggers, IAM, Cognito, CloudWatch, X-Ray)

HTTP API type with low per-call pricing for simple routing

WebSocket API support

Infrastructure-as-Code via CloudFormation, SAM, CDK, Terraform

Managed API Gateway Portals (launched late 2025)

Tradeoffs:

VTL templates for REST API transformations are difficult to write and debug

No self-serve API key management in the developer portal

Region-bound deployment without native multi-cloud

Multi-service assembly for production-ready API programs

Per-call pricing that is hard to forecast at scale

Best for: Teams deeply embedded in the AWS serverless ecosystem who need native Lambda integration triggers and CloudFormation IaC. See Zuplo vs AWS API Gateway for a detailed head-to-head comparison, and AWS API Cost Optimization Strategies for tips on managing AWS API Gateway bills.

Kong on AWS — Enterprise Kubernetes Gateway for EKS Workloads

Kong is the most widely adopted open-source API gateway, and it runs on AWS through two primary deployment patterns: self-hosted on EKS using the Kong Ingress Controller, or as a managed service via Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways. Zuplo offers a fully managed alternative that avoids the operational overhead of running Kong on EKS.

How Kong Deploys on AWS

Self-hosted on EKS. Kong Gateway (open-source or Enterprise) deploys to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service via Helm charts or the Kong Kubernetes Ingress Controller. This gives full operational control but requires managing Redis (for shared rate limiting state) and optionally PostgreSQL for the control plane.

Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways. Kong’s managed SaaS platform supports AWS with single-tenant data planes, VPC peering, and managed Redis. Konnect provides a cloud-hosted control plane with data planes running on AWS infrastructure.

AWS IAM support. Kong supports AWS Lambda integration via the aws-lambda plugin and can authenticate against AWS services. The Konnect developer portal supports configuring identity providers for SSO.

Key strengths for AWS workloads:

Extensive plugin ecosystem (70+ production-ready plugins)

Kubernetes-native via Kong Ingress Controller on EKS

True multi-cloud: single Konnect control plane managing gateways on AWS, Azure, and GCP

Managed Redis on AWS for stateful rate limiting

AI proxy plugins for LLM traffic routing

Tradeoffs:

Self-hosted on EKS requires managing Redis, database, and gateway infrastructure

Enterprise features (portal, RBAC, OIDC plugin, analytics) require paid Konnect licensing

Pricing complexity: enterprise contracts typically start at $30,000–$50,000 per year, with additional per-gateway and per-request charges

Steeper learning curve compared to fully managed alternatives like Zuplo

Best for: Enterprise platform teams with Kubernetes expertise who need extensive plugin customization and are already running EKS clusters. See Kong vs Zuplo for a head-to-head comparison.

Apigee on AWS — Google’s Gateway in Front of AWS Backends

Apigee is Google Cloud’s enterprise API management platform. Apigee X runs exclusively on Google Cloud, but Apigee Hybrid allows the runtime to run on EKS while the control plane stays on GCP. Zuplo offers a simpler deployment model for AWS workloads without requiring a GCP account.

How Apigee Deploys on AWS

Apigee Hybrid splits the architecture: the control plane (management APIs, analytics, policy configuration) is always hosted by Google on GCP, while the runtime plane runs on your EKS cluster. This means API traffic stays on AWS infrastructure, but all management operations and analytics flow through Google Cloud.

Google publishes Terraform blueprints for automating multi-cloud Apigee Hybrid deployments across GKE, EKS, and AKS.

Key strengths for AWS workloads:

Mature API lifecycle management with deep analytics

Apigee Hybrid runtime runs on EKS for data locality

Built-in monetization with multiple billing models

Strong governance and API product management

Tradeoffs:

Control plane is always GCP-resident — management operations, analytics, and configuration flow through Google Cloud regardless of where the runtime runs

Requires a GCP account and billing alongside AWS infrastructure

Apigee Hybrid installation and management on EKS is operationally complex (Kubernetes, Cassandra, connectivity back to GCP)

XML-based policies with Java callouts for custom logic

Standard tier starts at ~$500/month; enterprise pricing typically $8,000–$25,000/month plus EKS infrastructure costs

No native AWS IAM integration beyond standard OIDC/OAuth2

Best for: Large enterprises already invested in Apigee that need runtime data locality on AWS while accepting GCP control plane dependency. See Apigee vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

Tyk on AWS — Self-Hosted Multi-Cloud Gateway

Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go that supports self-hosted, cloud, and hybrid deployments on AWS. Zuplo provides a fully managed alternative that eliminates the operational burden of self-hosting Tyk’s multi-component stack.

How Tyk Deploys on AWS

Self-managed on EKS or EC2. Tyk Gateway, Dashboard, Pump, Redis, and PostgreSQL deploy on AWS infrastructure. This gives full data sovereignty but requires operating a multi-component stack.

Tyk Cloud on AWS. Tyk’s managed SaaS platform supports dedicated single-tenant deployment on AWS. The Starter tier begins at $600/month for up to 5 APIs and 10 million calls.

Hybrid. Control plane on Tyk Cloud, data plane (gateway) self-hosted on EKS. API traffic stays on AWS while Tyk manages the control plane.

Key strengths for AWS workloads:

Open-source core (MPL v2.0) with no feature lockout on the gateway

High-performance Go-based runtime

Flexible deployment: self-hosted, cloud, or hybrid on AWS

Cloud-agnostic design with multi-cloud and on-premises support

GraphQL, REST, TCP, and gRPC protocol support

Tradeoffs:

Self-managed stack requires Redis plus PostgreSQL/MongoDB and multiple components — significant Kubernetes expertise needed

Tyk Operator for Kubernetes became closed-source (October 2024) and now requires a paid license

Smaller plugin ecosystem and community compared to Kong or AWS API Gateway

No native AWS service integrations (CloudWatch, X-Ray, etc.)

Cloud pricing beyond the $600/month Starter tier requires direct sales engagement

Best for: Teams that want genuine open-source flexibility with self-hosted data sovereignty on AWS, and have the platform engineering resources to manage the operational stack. See Tyk vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

MuleSoft Anypoint on AWS — Enterprise Integration Platform as Gateway

MuleSoft Anypoint is Salesforce’s enterprise integration platform that includes API management capabilities. It is the broadest tool in this comparison — an iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) that also manages APIs, rather than a purpose-built API gateway. Zuplo is a more focused and cost-effective choice for teams that only need API gateway functionality.

How MuleSoft Works on AWS

Anypoint Runtime Fabric on EKS. MuleSoft’s Runtime Fabric deploys Mule runtime engines on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service. Organizations bring their own EKS cluster and MuleSoft manages the runtime layer. Licensing is based on vCores allocated to Mule application replicas.

CloudHub 2.0. MuleSoft’s managed SaaS runtime runs on AWS infrastructure through shared or private regions. This is the simplest deployment model but offers less control over networking and data residency.

AWS service connectors. MuleSoft provides pre-built connectors for AWS services including SQS, SNS, S3, DynamoDB, and Lambda. These simplify integration flows but require MuleSoft licensing.

Key strengths for AWS workloads:

Broadest integration platform — API management plus iPaaS with 1,000+ pre-built connectors

Pre-built connectors for AWS SQS, SNS, S3, DynamoDB, and Lambda

Runtime Fabric on EKS for data plane control on AWS

Salesforce ecosystem integration

Tradeoffs:

Among the most expensive options: enterprise deployments with 20–50+ vCores typically run $300,000–$500,000/year, with first-year total cost often 2–3× the subscription

Significant overkill if you only need API gateway capabilities

CloudHub control plane runs on Salesforce infrastructure, not in your AWS account

High complexity and learning curve for teams that do not need full iPaaS capabilities

MuleSoft-specific runtime with Java-based Mule flows, not standard gateway policies

Best for: Enterprises that need MuleSoft’s integration capabilities (not just API gateway) and are already invested in the Salesforce ecosystem. For teams that only need an API gateway, Zuplo, AWS API Gateway, or Kong offer purpose-built solutions at a fraction of the cost.

Decision Framework: Native AWS API Gateway vs. Portable Multi-Cloud

The gateway choice for AWS workloads often comes down to a fundamental architectural question: do you want the deepest native AWS integration, or do you want portability?

Choose AWS API Gateway When

Your organization mandates AWS-native services for compliance or procurement

You need native Lambda integration triggers with automatic request/response mapping

Your team already manages CloudFormation/SAM/CDK and wants APIs in the same IaC pipeline

You need HTTP API’s low per-call pricing for simple routing with no gateway customization

Choose Zuplo When

You want managed AWS deployment (PrivateLink, VPC peering, federated auth) but need multi-cloud portability

Your team prefers TypeScript over VTL for gateway policies

You need global sub-20-second deploys via GitOps instead of CloudFormation cycles

You want a built-in developer portal with self-serve API key management and monetization

You want AI Gateway and MCP Gateway capabilities that AWS API Gateway does not offer

You need predictable enterprise pricing instead of per-call billing

Choose Kong When

Your platform team has deep Kubernetes expertise and wants EKS-native deployment

You need an extensive plugin ecosystem for custom gateway behaviors

You want a single control plane managing gateways across AWS, Azure, and GCP

Choose Apigee or Tyk When

Apigee — You are already invested in Google’s API management ecosystem and need runtime on EKS while accepting a GCP-resident control plane

— You are already invested in Google’s API management ecosystem and need runtime on EKS while accepting a GCP-resident control plane Tyk — You need a genuinely open-source gateway with self-hosted data sovereignty on AWS and have the team to operate the stack

Choose MuleSoft When

You need a full enterprise integration platform (iPaaS), not just an API gateway, and are already in the Salesforce ecosystem

Migration Patterns for Teams Moving Off AWS API Gateway

If your team has outgrown AWS API Gateway — whether because of VTL friction, multi-service assembly complexity, or multi-cloud requirements — Zuplo provides a clear migration path.

The Migrating from AWS API Gateway to Zuplo guide covers:

OpenAPI export — exporting your API definition from AWS API Gateway and cleaning up AWS-specific extensions ( x-amazon-apigateway-* ) for Zuplo import

— exporting your API definition from AWS API Gateway and cleaning up AWS-specific extensions ( ) for Zuplo import Integration mapping — translating Lambda integrations, HTTP proxies, and mock integrations to Zuplo handlers (URL Forward, URL Rewrite, AWS Lambda handler)

— translating Lambda integrations, HTTP proxies, and mock integrations to Zuplo handlers (URL Forward, URL Rewrite, AWS Lambda handler) VTL to TypeScript — replacing Velocity Template Language mapping templates with TypeScript custom code policies that are type-safe and testable

— replacing Velocity Template Language mapping templates with TypeScript custom code policies that are type-safe and testable Lambda authorizer migration — moving from Lambda authorizers to Zuplo’s built-in authentication policies (API Key, Cognito JWT, OpenID JWT, Auth0 JWT)

— moving from Lambda authorizers to Zuplo’s built-in authentication policies (API Key, Cognito JWT, OpenID JWT, Auth0 JWT) Usage plan migration — replacing AWS usage plans and throttling with Zuplo’s rate limiting and quota policies with per-user and per-key granularity

— replacing AWS usage plans and throttling with Zuplo’s rate limiting and quota policies with per-user and per-key granularity Phased rollout — deploying Zuplo alongside AWS API Gateway with custom domain cutover once SLOs are validated. Most teams complete migration in 4–10 weeks.

Your AWS backends remain unchanged — Zuplo works with Lambda (via function URLs or API Gateway pass-through), ALB, ECS, EKS, and any AWS service with an HTTP endpoint. See the migration guide in the Zuplo documentation for the complete step-by-step walkthrough.

Getting Started with Zuplo on AWS

If you are evaluating API gateways for AWS workloads, here is a practical path forward:

Try the free tier — Sign up for Zuplo and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes. No credit card required. Import your OpenAPI spec — Zuplo auto-generates routes and documentation from your existing OpenAPI definition, so you can see how your current APIs look on Zuplo immediately. Test Cognito integration — Configure Cognito JWT authentication to validate tokens from your existing Cognito user pool at the gateway. Evaluate managed dedicated — For production AWS workloads that need PrivateLink or VPC peering, talk to the Zuplo team about managed dedicated deployment on AWS in your preferred region.

Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your AWS workloads? Sign up free and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes — no credit card required.

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