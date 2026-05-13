Best API Gateways for Google Cloud Workloads (2026): Evaluative Comparison for GCP-First Teams

Compare 6 API gateways for Google Cloud workloads in 2026. Evaluation criteria, GCP integration depth, and a decision framework for GCP-first teams.

Our pick: Zuplo is the best API gateway for Google Cloud workloads in 2026. It deploys as a managed dedicated instance on GCP with Private Service Connect and VPC Network Peering for secure backend connectivity, integrates natively with GCP IAM and Identity-Aware Proxy, and replaces Apigee’s XML-and-Java policies with TypeScript — all while keeping your option to run the same gateway on AWS, Azure, or at the edge. Get started free.

If your backend runs on Google Cloud, choosing the right API gateway is a decision that shapes your security posture, deployment velocity, and long-term portability. Apigee is the default choice for GCP-first teams because it is a Google product, but it is not the only choice — and for many workloads, it is not the best one.

This guide evaluates six API gateways through the lens of Google Cloud workloads specifically. We cover GKE and Cloud Run integration, Private Service Connect connectivity, GCP IAM and Identity-Aware Proxy support, GitOps workflows, multi-cloud portability, and total cost of ownership. Whether you are building on Cloud Run, running containers on GKE, or deploying Cloud Functions, you will find the right gateway for your stack here.

For a broader comparison that is not GCP-specific, see Best API Gateways in 2026. For a head-to-head Apigee comparison, see Apigee vs Zuplo.

How to Choose an API Gateway When Your Backend Runs on Google Cloud

Evaluating API gateways for Google Cloud workloads requires criteria specific to the GCP ecosystem. Here are the eight dimensions that matter most for GCP-first teams.

GCP IAM and Identity-Aware Proxy Integration

Enterprise GCP environments run on Google IAM and Workload Identity Federation. Your API gateway must validate Google-issued JWT tokens on inbound requests, authenticate against GCP IAM for backend service-to-service calls, and support Identity-Aware Proxy for protecting internal services. Gateways that treat Google identity as an afterthought create friction for every team relying on organization policies, VPC Service Controls, or Workload Identity.

Cloud Run and Cloud Functions Support

Most GCP API backends run on Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, or App Engine. The gateway needs to route to these services securely — ideally through Private Service Connect so your backends never need public IP addresses. Native support for GCP’s networking primitives (Private Service Connect, VPC Network Peering) is a meaningful advantage over gateways that only connect via public URLs.

GKE and Container Workload Support

For teams running microservices on Google Kubernetes Engine, the gateway should connect to internal GKE load balancers and private cluster endpoints. This typically requires VPC Network Peering or a tunnel agent. Gateways that deploy on GKE as a Kubernetes Ingress Controller offer tight integration but add operational overhead.

Private Service Connect and VPC Connectivity

GCP backends behind Private Service Connect endpoints or internal VPCs need a gateway that supports GCP’s native private networking. Without this, you are forced to expose backends to the public internet — which defeats the purpose of private networking. Private DNS zone configuration and firewall rule coordination must also be supported.

Cost Predictability

Apigee’s enterprise pricing starts at approximately $2,500/month with actual enterprise deployments typically running $8,000–$25,000/month. Google Cloud API Gateway’s consumption pricing is cheap for low traffic but lacks advanced features. Evaluate whether each gateway’s pricing model aligns with your workload size, or whether a flat pricing model offers better predictability.

Multi-Cloud Portability

Not every GCP team wants to stay GCP-only forever. A gateway that runs on Google Cloud today but can deploy to AWS, Azure, or the edge tomorrow avoids the single-cloud lock-in that constrains future architectural decisions. This is especially relevant for teams evaluating Apigee, which ties deeply to Google’s org policy and IAM model.

Developer Portal and GitOps

A developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec saves weeks of manual documentation work. GitOps-native deployments — where every configuration change flows through Git with pull requests and branch previews — bring the same developer workflow your team uses for application code to your API infrastructure.

AI Gateway and MCP Readiness

AI agents are becoming API consumers. An API gateway that supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) for exposing APIs to AI systems and includes an AI Gateway for governing LLM traffic positions your platform for the next generation of API consumption patterns.

Zuplo — The Multi-Cloud Managed Gateway That Runs on GCP Without Lock-In

Zuplo is a fully managed API gateway that deploys as a dedicated instance on Google Cloud with native Private Service Connect and VPC Network Peering support. Unlike Apigee, Zuplo gives you the same gateway on GCP, AWS, Azure, or at the edge — so you get deep GCP integration without single-cloud lock-in.

For GCP-first teams, Zuplo addresses the specific pain points that drive teams away from Apigee: XML-and-Java policies become TypeScript, multi-minute deployments become 20-second GitOps pushes, and single-region gateways become 300+ edge locations with zero infrastructure to manage.

How Zuplo Works on GCP

Managed dedicated deployment on GCP. Zuplo provisions a single-tenant instance on Google Cloud in the region of your choice. Your gateway runs in an isolated network environment with no shared resources. You get the operational simplicity of a managed service with the data residency and network isolation of a self-hosted deployment.

Private Service Connect and VPC Network Peering. Zuplo connects to your private GCP backends through two networking patterns:

Private Service Connect — the preferred approach for GCP services published through Private Service Connect. Access is scoped to a specific service instead of an entire VPC, providing a clean service-oriented model for private connectivity.

— the preferred approach for GCP services published through Private Service Connect. Access is scoped to a specific service instead of an entire VPC, providing a clean service-oriented model for private connectivity. VPC Network Peering — for backends reachable only on private IPs inside a VPC, such as internal GKE load balancers, private Cloud SQL instances, or self-managed applications.

Neither pattern requires your backends to have public IP addresses. See the GCP private networking documentation for the full setup guide.

GCP IAM integration at every layer. Zuplo integrates with GCP identity at three distinct points:

Developer portal authentication — uses OpenID Connect with PKCE against your identity provider, supporting Google Workspace and Cloud Identity configurations Inbound API authentication — the OpenID JWT authentication policy validates bearer tokens from Google IAM (or any OpenID provider) by checking signatures against the JWKS endpoint, verifying expiration, issuer, and audience claims Outbound backend authentication — the upstream GCP service auth policy uses service account credentials to mint and cache short-lived ID tokens for calls to your Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, or Identity-Aware Proxy-protected services — automating token management instead of passing long-lived secrets directly

Sub-20-second global deploys via GitOps. Every Git push triggers a deployment that propagates across 300+ edge locations in under 20 seconds. Branches map 1 to environments, so every feature branch gets its own preview environment with a unique URL. Zuplo integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.

TypeScript policies instead of XML. Zuplo policies are written in TypeScript using web-standard APIs ( Request , Response , fetch ). You get full type safety, IDE autocompletion, and access to the npm ecosystem — a stark contrast to Apigee’s XML policy language with Java callouts.

AI Gateway and MCP Gateway. Zuplo’s AI Gateway routes requests to multiple LLM providers (including Google Gemini and any OpenAI-compatible service) with semantic caching, prompt injection protection, and hierarchical budget controls. The MCP Gateway (currently in private beta) provides centralized governance for MCP servers with SSO credential brokering, per-team RBAC, and audit logging for every tool call. Apigee does not offer a comparable unified AI Gateway or MCP Gateway.

SOC 2 Type II and data residency. Zuplo is SOC 2 Type II audited annually, supports GDPR-aligned data processing, and lets you choose specific GCP regions for data residency via managed dedicated deployment.

Key strengths for GCP workloads:

Managed dedicated deployment on GCP with Private Service Connect and VPC Network Peering

GCP IAM integration for portal auth, inbound JWT validation, and outbound backend auth via service account credentials

Global deploys in under 20 seconds via GitOps

TypeScript policies with npm ecosystem access

AI Gateway with multi-provider support (including Google Gemini) and MCP Gateway

SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and configurable data residency

Multi-cloud portability — same gateway on GCP, AWS, Azure, or edge

Tradeoffs:

Not GCP-native in the way Apigee is — does not integrate with Apigee’s API product management or Google Cloud Logging natively (exports to Datadog, Splunk, and custom SIEMs)

TypeScript-only for custom policies (not a concern for most modern teams)

Younger ecosystem compared to decade-old platforms like Apigee or Kong

Best for: GCP-first teams that want deep Google Cloud integration without Google-stack lock-in, teams re-platforming off Apigee Edge, and organizations that need a managed gateway with enterprise compliance. See the Apigee to Zuplo migration page for migration details.

Apigee — The Default-but-Heavy Google Cloud Option

Apigee is Google Cloud’s enterprise API management platform and the default API gateway choice for teams already deep in the Google ecosystem. Apigee X runs natively on Google Cloud infrastructure, and Apigee Hybrid extends the runtime to GKE, EKS, or AKS while keeping the control plane on GCP.

How Apigee Works on GCP

Apigee X is the current Google-native deployment. The entire platform — management APIs, runtime, analytics, and monetization — runs on Google Cloud. It integrates with Google Cloud networking (PSC, VPC peering), IAM, Cloud Logging, and Cloud Monitoring.

Apigee Hybrid splits the architecture: the control plane stays on Google Cloud while the runtime plane runs on your Kubernetes cluster (GKE, EKS, or AKS). This is the path for teams that need data-plane locality outside of Google-managed infrastructure.

Google publishes Terraform blueprints for automating multi-cloud Apigee Hybrid deployments across GKE, EKS, and AKS.

The Apigee Edge End-of-Life Context

Google is winding down Apigee Edge. The Private Cloud version 4.53 reached end of life on April 11, 2026, and the final supported version (4.53.01) reaches end of life on February 26, 2027. Apigee X is not an in-place upgrade — it is a fundamentally different platform with different infrastructure, APIs, and deployment models. Organizations report that Apigee Edge-to-X migrations take months of planning and execution, creating an opportunity to evaluate modern alternatives during the re-platform window.

Key strengths for GCP workloads:

Deepest native Google Cloud integration (IAM, Cloud Logging, Cloud Monitoring, VPC Service Controls)

Built-in API monetization with multiple billing models

Mature API lifecycle management with deep analytics

Apigee Hybrid for multi-cloud runtime with GCP control plane

Google Cloud marketplace and org-policy integration

Tradeoffs:

Enterprise tier pricing starts at approximately $2,500/month; actual enterprise deployments typically run $8,000–$25,000/month

Pay-as-you-go pricing at $20/million API calls is significantly more expensive than alternatives at most volumes

XML-based policies with Java callouts for custom logic

Apigee Hybrid installation and management is operationally complex (Kubernetes cluster management, multiple runtime components, connectivity back to GCP)

Deployment speed is slower than edge-native gateways

Ties teams to Google Cloud org policy, IAM patterns, and Cloud Logging — creating real lock-in if you ever need multi-cloud portability

Best for: Large enterprises deeply embedded in Google Cloud that need built-in API monetization, Google org-policy integration, and are willing to accept the pricing and operational complexity. See Apigee vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

Google Cloud API Gateway — The Lightweight but Limited Native Option

Google Cloud API Gateway is Google’s lightweight, fully managed API gateway service designed specifically for serverless GCP workloads. It sits between Apigee (enterprise) and Cloud Endpoints (basic) in Google’s own API management lineup.

How Google Cloud API Gateway Works on GCP

Google Cloud API Gateway uses an OpenAPI specification to define your API routes, authentication rules, and backend mappings. You deploy the spec as an API config, and Google provisions a regional Envoy proxy that handles request routing, authentication, and basic rate limiting.

The gateway integrates natively with Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, App Engine, and Compute Engine. Authentication supports Google Service Accounts, API keys, and Firebase authentication. Pricing is consumption-based with no base fee — you pay per API call and data processed.

Key strengths for GCP workloads:

Fully managed with zero infrastructure to operate

Native integration with Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, and App Engine

Consumption-based pricing ideal for low-traffic or internal APIs

Google IAM and Service Account authentication built in

Simple OpenAPI-based configuration

Tradeoffs:

No developer portal or API key self-service

No API monetization capabilities

Limited to GCP-only backends — no multi-cloud support

Regional deployment only (not globally distributed)

Basic rate limiting without per-key or per-tenant granularity

No custom policy logic — what the OpenAPI spec supports is what you get

No AI Gateway or MCP Gateway capabilities

No GitOps workflow or branch-based preview environments

Best for: Small teams building simple, low-traffic APIs entirely within GCP that need basic authentication and routing without enterprise features. For a deeper look at this service, see Google Cloud API Gateway: Features and Implementation.

Kong on GCP — Enterprise Kubernetes Gateway for GKE Workloads

Kong is the most widely adopted open-source API gateway, and it runs on Google Cloud through two primary deployment patterns: self-hosted on GKE using the Kong Ingress Controller, or as a managed service via Kong Konnect.

How Kong Deploys on GCP

Self-hosted on GKE. Kong Gateway (open-source or Enterprise) deploys to Google Kubernetes Engine via Helm charts or the Kong Kubernetes Ingress Controller. Kong is available on the GCP Marketplace for streamlined deployment. This gives full operational control but requires managing Redis (for shared rate limiting state) and optionally PostgreSQL for the control plane.

Kong Konnect. Kong’s managed SaaS platform provides a cloud-hosted control plane with data planes deployable on GKE. Konnect manages the control plane while you run data plane nodes on your own GKE clusters, giving a hybrid operational model.

Hybrid mode. Kong supports hybrid deployments across GKE and on-premises Kubernetes clusters, with the control plane in one location and data planes distributed across environments.

Key strengths for GCP workloads:

Extensive plugin ecosystem (70+ production-ready plugins)

Kubernetes-native via Kong Ingress Controller on GKE

GCP Marketplace availability for simplified deployment

True multi-cloud: single Konnect control plane managing gateways across AWS, GCP, and Azure

AI proxy plugins for LLM traffic routing

Tradeoffs:

Self-hosted on GKE requires managing Redis, database, and gateway infrastructure

Enterprise features (portal, RBAC, OIDC plugin, analytics) require paid Konnect licensing

Pricing complexity: enterprise contracts typically start at $30,000–$50,000/year

No native GCP IAM integration beyond standard OIDC/OAuth2

Lua-based plugin development has a smaller developer community than TypeScript or Java

Best for: Enterprise platform teams with Kubernetes expertise who need extensive plugin customization and are already running GKE clusters. See Kong vs Zuplo for a head-to-head comparison.

Tyk on GCP — Self-Hosted Multi-Cloud Gateway

Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go that supports self-hosted, cloud, and hybrid deployments on Google Cloud.

How Tyk Deploys on GCP

Self-managed on GKE or GCE. Tyk Gateway, Dashboard, Pump, Redis, and PostgreSQL deploy on GCP infrastructure — either on GKE via Helm charts or on Compute Engine VMs via Docker. Tyk provides step-by-step guides for GCP deployment with both Debian and RHEL operating systems. This gives full data sovereignty but requires operating a multi-component stack.

Tyk Cloud. Tyk’s managed SaaS platform supports dedicated single-tenant deployment. The Starter tier begins at $600/month for up to 5 APIs and 10 million calls.

Hybrid. Control plane on Tyk Cloud, data plane (gateway) self-hosted on GKE. API traffic stays on GCP while Tyk manages the control plane.

Key strengths for GCP workloads:

Open-source core (Apache 2.0) with no feature lockout on the gateway

High-performance Go-based runtime

Flexible deployment: self-hosted, cloud, or hybrid on GCP

Cloud-agnostic design with multi-cloud and on-premises support

GraphQL, REST, TCP, and gRPC protocol support

Tradeoffs:

Self-managed stack requires Redis plus PostgreSQL/MongoDB and multiple components — significant Kubernetes expertise needed

Tyk Operator for Kubernetes became closed-source (October 2024) and now requires a paid license

Smaller plugin ecosystem and community compared to Kong or Apigee

No native GCP service integrations (Cloud Logging, Cloud Monitoring, etc.)

Cloud pricing beyond the $600/month Starter tier requires direct sales engagement

Best for: Teams that want genuine open-source flexibility with self-hosted data sovereignty on GCP, and have the platform engineering resources to manage the operational stack. See Tyk vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

Gravitee on GCP — Java-Stack API Management

Gravitee is an open-source API management platform built on Java that added GCP as a first-class hosting option for SaaS Gateways in version 4.9.

How Gravitee Deploys on GCP

Self-hosted on GKE. Gravitee’s APIM components deploy on GKE via Helm charts. The Java-based gateway requires JVM configuration and tuning on Kubernetes, which adds operational complexity compared to Go-based or V8-isolate-based gateways. Gravitee’s documentation includes GCP GKE-specific Helm configuration guides.

Gravitee Cloud on GCP. Gravitee’s managed SaaS platform supports SaaS Gateway deployment on GCP alongside AWS and Azure. This lets you run managed gateways across multiple regions and cloud providers within the same environment.

Key strengths for GCP workloads:

Open-source core with enterprise features available

GCP as a first-class SaaS Gateway hosting option

Multi-region, multi-cloud gateway deployment

GraphQL, REST, and event-driven API support

Kubernetes-native deployment via Helm on GKE

Tradeoffs:

Java-based runtime requires JVM tuning and has higher memory footprint than Go-based or edge-native alternatives

Smaller community and ecosystem compared to Kong, Tyk, or Apigee

Enterprise features require paid licensing

No native GCP IAM integration beyond standard OIDC

Less established track record for large-scale GCP deployments

Best for: Teams with Java ecosystem expertise who want an open-source API management platform with GCP SaaS hosting support and multi-cloud deployment capabilities.

Decision Framework: Apigee vs. a Portable Multi-Cloud Gateway

The gateway choice for Google Cloud workloads often comes down to a fundamental architectural question: do you want the deepest native GCP integration through Apigee, or do you want portability and developer experience?

Choose Apigee When

Your organization mandates Google-native services for compliance or procurement

You need built-in API monetization with multiple billing models

Your team already manages Apigee configurations and wants to stay in the Google ecosystem

Budget allows for enterprise pricing and the operational complexity is acceptable

Choose Zuplo When

You want managed GCP deployment (Private Service Connect, VPC Network Peering, GCP IAM) but need multi-cloud portability

Your team prefers TypeScript over XML and Java for gateway policies

You need global sub-20-second deploys via GitOps

You want AI Gateway and MCP Gateway capabilities that Apigee does not offer natively

You need a developer portal with self-serve API key management out of the box

You are re-platforming off Apigee Edge and want a simpler path than migrating to Apigee X

Choose Google Cloud API Gateway When

You are building simple, low-traffic APIs entirely on GCP serverless services

You need the cheapest possible consumption-based pricing

You do not need a developer portal, custom policies, or multi-cloud support

Choose Kong When

Your platform team has deep Kubernetes expertise and wants GKE-native deployment

You need an extensive plugin ecosystem for custom gateway behaviors

You want a single control plane managing gateways across GCP, AWS, and Azure

Choose Tyk or Gravitee When

Tyk — You need a genuinely open-source gateway with self-hosted data sovereignty on GCP and have the team to operate the stack

— You need a genuinely open-source gateway with self-hosted data sovereignty on GCP and have the team to operate the stack Gravitee — You have Java ecosystem expertise and want an open-source platform with GCP SaaS hosting support

Why Modern GCP Teams Are Looking Beyond Apigee

Apigee is the default API gateway choice on Google Cloud for the same reason Azure API Management is the default on Azure: it is the cloud provider’s own product. But “default” does not mean “best for every team.” Modern API teams on GCP increasingly want faster deployment cycles (Apigee’s deploy times do not match the speed of Cloud Run or GKE rollouts), developer-experience-first tooling (TypeScript instead of XML-and-Java), cloud-agnostic portability, and AI-native capabilities like a unified AI Gateway and MCP Gateway instead of fragmented extensions. The Apigee Edge end-of-life is an accelerant — teams forced to re-platform have a one-time window to evaluate whether Apigee X is the right destination or whether a modern alternative better fits their architecture.

Migration Paths for Teams Moving Off Apigee

If your team is re-platforming off Apigee Edge — or evaluating whether Apigee X is the right next step — Zuplo provides a clear migration path.

The Apigee to Zuplo migration page covers:

Architecture translation — mapping Apigee’s API products, environments, and key-value maps to Zuplo’s routes, API keys, and environment variables

— mapping Apigee’s API products, environments, and key-value maps to Zuplo’s routes, API keys, and environment variables Policy mapping — converting XML policies with Java callouts to TypeScript equivalents (authentication, rate limiting, request transformation, CORS)

— converting XML policies with Java callouts to TypeScript equivalents (authentication, rate limiting, request transformation, CORS) Developer portal migration — moving from Apigee’s built-in portal to Zuplo’s OpenAPI-driven developer portal with self-serve key management

— moving from Apigee’s built-in portal to Zuplo’s OpenAPI-driven developer portal with self-serve key management Enterprise parity — SOC 2 Type II, SAML SSO, audit logs, and RBAC that match Apigee’s enterprise compliance story

For a direct feature comparison, see Apigee vs Zuplo. For the comparison page, see Zuplo vs Apigee API Management.

Getting Started with Zuplo on GCP

If you are evaluating API gateways for Google Cloud workloads, here is a practical path forward:

Try the free tier — Sign up for Zuplo and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes. No credit card required. Import your OpenAPI spec — Zuplo auto-generates routes and documentation from your existing OpenAPI definition, so you can see how your current APIs look on Zuplo immediately. Test GCP IAM integration — Configure OpenID JWT authentication against your GCP identity setup to validate that your existing Google IAM configuration works with Zuplo. Evaluate managed dedicated — For production GCP workloads that need Private Service Connect or VPC Network Peering, talk to the Zuplo team about managed dedicated deployment on GCP in your preferred region.

Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your Google Cloud workloads? Sign up free and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes — no credit card required.

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