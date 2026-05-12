Best API Gateways for Azure Workloads (2026): Evaluative Comparison for Microsoft-First Teams

Compare the best API gateways for Azure workloads in 2026 — Zuplo, Azure API Management, Kong, Apigee, Tyk, and MuleSoft. Evaluation criteria, Azure integration depth, and a decision framework for Microsoft-first teams.

Our pick: Zuplo is the best API gateway for Azure workloads in 2026. It deploys as a managed dedicated instance on Azure with Private Link and VNet peering for secure backend connectivity, integrates natively with Entra ID, and replaces Azure APIM’s XML policies with TypeScript — all while keeping your option to run the same gateway on AWS, GCP, or at the edge. Get started free.

If your backend runs on Azure, choosing the right API gateway is a decision that shapes your security posture, deployment velocity, and long-term portability. Azure API Management is the default choice for Microsoft-first teams, but it is not the only choice — and for many workloads, it is not the best one.

This guide evaluates six API gateways through the lens of Azure workloads specifically. We cover Entra ID integration, Azure Functions and AKS support, Private Endpoint connectivity, GitOps workflows, multi-cloud portability, and total cost of ownership. Whether you are building on App Service, running containers on AKS, or deploying Azure Functions, you will find the right gateway for your stack here.

For a broader comparison that is not Azure-specific, see Best API Gateways in 2026. For a head-to-head Azure APIM comparison, see Azure API Management vs Zuplo.

How to Choose an API Gateway When Your Backend Runs on Azure

Evaluating API gateways for Azure workloads requires criteria specific to the Microsoft ecosystem. Here are the eight dimensions that matter most for Microsoft-first teams.

Entra ID (Azure AD) Integration

Enterprise Azure environments run on Microsoft identity. Your API gateway must validate Entra ID JWT tokens on inbound requests, authenticate against Entra ID for backend service-to-service calls, and support Entra ID SSO for the developer portal. Gateways that treat Microsoft identity as an afterthought create friction for every team that relies on Conditional Access Policies, App Roles, or B2B guest access.

Azure Functions and App Service Support

Most Azure API backends run on Azure Functions, App Service, or Azure Container Apps. The gateway needs to route to these services securely — ideally through Private Endpoints so your backends never need public IP addresses. Native support for Azure’s networking primitives (Private Link, VNet peering) is a meaningful advantage over gateways that only connect via public URLs.

AKS and Container Workload Support

For teams running microservices on Azure Kubernetes Service, the gateway should connect to internal AKS load balancers and private cluster endpoints. This typically requires VNet peering or a tunnel agent. Gateways that deploy on AKS as a Kubernetes Ingress Controller offer tight integration but add operational overhead.

Private Endpoint and VNet Connectivity

Azure backends behind Private Endpoints or internal VNets need a gateway that supports Azure Private Link or VNet peering. Without this, you are forced to expose backends to the public internet — which defeats the purpose of private networking. Private DNS zone configuration ( privatelink.azurewebsites.net , privatelink.{region}.azurecontainerapps.io ) must also be supported.

Cost Predictability

Azure API Management’s tiered pricing creates cost cliffs — jumping from Basic v2 at ~$150/month to Standard v2 at ~$700/month to Premium v2 at ~$2,800/month. Evaluate whether each gateway tier aligns with your workload size, or whether a flat pricing model offers better predictability.

Multi-Cloud Portability

Not every Azure team wants to stay Azure-only forever. A gateway that runs on Azure today but can deploy to AWS, GCP, or the edge tomorrow avoids the single-cloud lock-in that constrains future architectural decisions.

Developer Portal and GitOps

A developer portal auto-generated from your OpenAPI spec saves weeks of manual documentation work. GitOps-native deployments — where every configuration change flows through Git with pull requests and branch previews — bring the same developer workflow your team uses for application code to your API infrastructure.

AI Gateway and MCP Readiness

AI agents are becoming API consumers. An API gateway that supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) for exposing APIs to AI systems and includes an AI Gateway for governing LLM traffic positions your platform for the next generation of API consumption patterns.

Zuplo — The Multi-Cloud Managed Gateway That Runs on Azure Without Lock-In

Zuplo is a fully managed API gateway that deploys as a dedicated instance on Azure with native Private Link and VNet peering support. Unlike Azure API Management, Zuplo gives you the same gateway on Azure, AWS, GCP, or at the edge — so you get deep Azure integration without single-cloud lock-in.

For Microsoft-first teams, Zuplo addresses the specific pain points that drive teams away from Azure APIM: XML policies become TypeScript, 30-minute ARM deployments become 20-second GitOps pushes, and single-region gateways become 300+ edge locations with zero infrastructure to manage.

How Zuplo Works on Azure

Managed dedicated deployment on Azure. Zuplo provisions a single-tenant instance on Azure in the region of your choice. Your gateway runs in an isolated network environment with no shared resources. You get the operational simplicity of a managed service with the data residency and network isolation of a self-hosted deployment.

Azure Private Link and VNet peering. Zuplo connects to your private Azure backends through two networking patterns:

Private Endpoints (Azure Private Link) — the preferred approach for Azure PaaS services like App Service, Azure Functions, Container Apps, Azure SQL, and Key Vault. Private Link scopes access to a specific service without exposing your wider VNet.

— the preferred approach for Azure PaaS services like App Service, Azure Functions, Container Apps, Azure SQL, and Key Vault. Private Link scopes access to a specific service without exposing your wider VNet. VNet peering — for backends reachable only on private IPs inside a VNet, such as internal AKS load balancers or hub-and-spoke topologies.

Neither pattern requires your backends to have public IP addresses.

Entra ID integration at every layer. Zuplo integrates with Entra ID at three distinct points:

Developer portal authentication — uses OpenID Connect with PKCE against your Entra ID tenant, supporting single-tenant, multi-tenant, and B2B guest access patterns Inbound API authentication — the OpenID JWT authentication policy validates bearer tokens from Entra ID (or any OpenID provider) by checking signatures against the JWKS endpoint, verifying expiration, issuer, and audience claims Outbound backend authentication — the upstream Azure AD service auth policy uses OAuth 2.0 client credentials to mint and cache short-lived tokens for calls to your Azure Functions, App Service, or AKS backends — automating token management instead of passing long-lived secrets directly

Sub-20-second global deploys via GitOps. Every Git push triggers a deployment that propagates across 300+ edge locations in under 20 seconds. Branches map 1 to environments, so every feature branch gets its own preview environment with a unique URL. Zuplo integrates natively with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps (via npx zuplo deploy in Azure Pipelines).

TypeScript policies instead of XML. Zuplo policies are written in TypeScript using web-standard APIs ( Request , Response , fetch ). You get full type safety, IDE autocompletion, and access to the npm ecosystem — a stark contrast to Azure APIM’s XML policy language with embedded C# expressions.

AI Gateway and MCP Gateway. Zuplo’s AI Gateway routes requests to multiple LLM providers (including OpenAI and OpenAI-compatible services such as Azure OpenAI) with semantic caching, prompt injection protection, and hierarchical token budget controls. The MCP Gateway provides centralized governance for MCP servers with SSO credential brokering, per-team RBAC, and audit logging for every tool call. Azure APIM does not offer a comparable native AI Gateway or MCP Gateway.

SOC 2 Type II and EU data residency. Zuplo is SOC 2 Type II audited annually, supports GDPR-aligned data processing, and lets you choose specific Azure regions for data residency via managed dedicated deployment.

Key strengths for Azure workloads:

Managed dedicated deployment on Azure with Private Link and VNet peering

Entra ID integration for portal auth, inbound JWT validation, and outbound backend auth

Global deploys in under 20 seconds via GitOps (including Azure DevOps)

TypeScript policies with npm ecosystem access

AI Gateway with OpenAI-compatible provider support (including Azure OpenAI) and MCP Gateway

SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and configurable data residency

Multi-cloud portability — same gateway on Azure, AWS, GCP, or edge

Tradeoffs:

Not Azure-native in the way APIM is — does not integrate with Azure Logic Apps or Azure Monitor natively (exports to Datadog, Splunk, and custom SIEMs)

TypeScript-only for custom policies (not a concern for most modern teams)

Younger ecosystem compared to decade-old platforms like Kong

Best for: Microsoft-first teams that want deep Azure integration without Azure-only lock-in, teams migrating off Azure APIM’s XML policies, and organizations that need a managed gateway with enterprise compliance. See the Azure APIM to Zuplo migration guide for a step-by-step walkthrough.

Azure API Management — When the Native Service Is (and Isn’t) the Right Answer

Azure API Management is Microsoft’s native API management service. It provides the deepest integration with the Azure ecosystem — Entra ID, Functions, Logic Apps, Application Insights, and Key Vault all work natively. For teams that are fully committed to Azure and need tight platform integration, APIM is a natural starting point.

When Azure APIM Is the Right Choice

Azure APIM makes sense in specific scenarios:

You need Azure Logic Apps integration for workflow orchestration behind your APIs

for workflow orchestration behind your APIs Your team already manages ARM/Bicep templates and wants API infrastructure in the same IaC pipeline

and wants API infrastructure in the same IaC pipeline You need the Consumption tier’s pay-per-call pricing for low-traffic internal APIs

for low-traffic internal APIs Your organization mandates Azure-native services for compliance or procurement reasons

When Azure APIM Becomes a Blocker

For many teams, Azure APIM’s limitations become apparent as APIs scale:

XML policy language. All policies in Azure APIM are defined in XML with four processing stages. Expressions mix XML with inline C# expressions, which is difficult to read, test, and maintain. Microsoft introduced a Policy Toolkit for C# authoring, but the underlying format remains XML. Compare this to Zuplo’s TypeScript policies with full IDE support and type safety.

Consumption tier cold starts. The serverless Consumption tier experiences cold-start delays of 16–25 seconds when no recent traffic has occurred. This rules it out for latency-sensitive production APIs.

Classic tier deployment speed. Classic (v1) tiers take 30–45 minutes to provision or apply infrastructure-level changes. The newer v2 tiers improve this significantly (minutes instead of hours), but there is no in-place migration path from classic to v2 — you must create a new deployment.

Tiered pricing cliffs. Jumping from Basic v2 ( $150/month) to Standard v2 ( $700/month) to Premium v2 (~$2,800/month) creates sharp cost increases. Each tier unlocks different feature sets (VNet integration requires Standard v2 or above), making capacity planning tightly coupled to pricing decisions.

Limited multi-cloud. Azure APIM’s self-hosted gateway component can run on other clouds, but the control plane always stays in Azure. This is not true multi-cloud — it is Azure-centric with a multi-cloud escape hatch.

Key strengths for Azure workloads:

Deepest native Azure integration (Entra ID, Functions, Logic Apps, Key Vault, Monitor)

Built-in developer portal with theming

Infrastructure-as-Code via Bicep, ARM, Terraform

Self-hosted gateway option for hybrid scenarios

v2 tiers with faster provisioning

Tradeoffs:

XML policies with C# expressions are verbose and hard to maintain

Consumption tier cold starts (16–25 seconds)

No classic-to-v2 migration path

Premium v2 limited to 6 Azure regions at launch

Not a multi-cloud gateway

Best for: Teams deeply embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem who need Logic Apps integration, ARM/Bicep IaC, and Azure-native compliance. See Azure API Gateway vs API Management to understand the difference between Azure’s own gateway services.

Kong on Azure — Enterprise Kubernetes Gateway for AKS Workloads

Kong is the most widely adopted open-source API gateway, and it runs on Azure through two primary deployment patterns: self-hosted on AKS using the Kong Ingress Controller, or as a managed service via Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways.

How Kong Deploys on Azure

Self-hosted on AKS. Kong Gateway (open-source or Enterprise) deploys to Azure Kubernetes Service via Helm charts or the Kong Kubernetes Ingress Controller. This gives full operational control but requires managing Redis (for shared rate limiting state) and optionally PostgreSQL for the control plane.

Kong Konnect Dedicated Cloud Gateways. Kong’s managed SaaS platform launched with Azure support across five initial regions (Frankfurt, Ireland, UK, US-Virginia, US-Washington) and has been expanding regional coverage. Konnect provides a cloud-hosted control plane with single-tenant data planes on Azure, Azure VNet peering support, and managed Redis.

Entra ID support. Kong supports Microsoft Entra ID authentication via its OIDC plugin for token validation. The Konnect developer portal supports Azure IdP configuration for SSO.

Key strengths for Azure workloads:

Extensive plugin ecosystem (70+ production-ready plugins)

Kubernetes-native via Kong Ingress Controller on AKS

True multi-cloud: single Konnect control plane managing gateways on AWS, Azure, and GCP

Managed Redis on Azure for stateful rate limiting

AI proxy plugins for LLM traffic routing

Tradeoffs:

Self-hosted on AKS requires managing Redis, database, and gateway infrastructure

Enterprise features (portal, RBAC, OIDC plugin, analytics) require paid Konnect licensing

Konnect Dedicated Cloud on Azure launched with 5 regions (expanding)

Pricing complexity: ~$105/month per gateway service plus ~$34/million API requests, with enterprise contracts starting at $30,000–$50,000/year

Best for: Enterprise platform teams with Kubernetes expertise who need extensive plugin customization and are already running AKS clusters. See Kong vs Zuplo for a head-to-head comparison.

Apigee on Azure — Google’s Gateway in Front of Azure Backends

Apigee is Google Cloud’s enterprise API management platform. Apigee X runs exclusively on Google Cloud, but Apigee Hybrid allows the runtime to run on AKS while the control plane stays on GCP.

How Apigee Deploys on Azure

Apigee Hybrid splits the architecture: the control plane (management APIs, analytics, policy configuration) is always hosted by Google on GCP, while the runtime plane runs on your AKS cluster. This means API traffic stays on Azure infrastructure, but all management operations and analytics flow through Google Cloud.

Google publishes Terraform blueprints for automating multi-cloud Apigee Hybrid deployments across GKE, EKS, and AKS.

Key strengths for Azure workloads:

Mature API lifecycle management with deep analytics

Apigee Hybrid runtime runs on AKS for data locality

Built-in monetization with multiple billing models

Strong governance and API product management

Tradeoffs:

Control plane is always GCP-resident — management operations, analytics, and configuration flow through Google Cloud regardless of where the runtime runs

Requires a GCP account and billing alongside Azure infrastructure

Apigee Hybrid installation and management on AKS is operationally complex (Kubernetes, Cassandra, connectivity back to GCP)

XML-based policies with Java callouts for custom logic

Standard tier starts at ~$500/month; enterprise pricing typically $8,000–$25,000/month plus AKS infrastructure costs

No native Entra ID integration beyond standard OIDC/OAuth2

Best for: Large enterprises already invested in Apigee that need runtime data locality on Azure while accepting GCP control plane dependency. See Apigee vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

Tyk on Azure — Self-Hosted Multi-Cloud Gateway

Tyk is an open-source API gateway written in Go that supports self-hosted, cloud, and hybrid deployments on Azure.

How Tyk Deploys on Azure

Self-managed on AKS or VMs. Tyk Gateway, Dashboard, Pump, Redis, and PostgreSQL deploy on Azure infrastructure. This gives full data sovereignty but requires operating a multi-component stack.

Tyk Cloud on Azure. Tyk’s managed SaaS platform supports dedicated single-tenant deployment on Azure. The Starter tier begins at $600/month for up to 5 APIs and 10 million calls.

Hybrid. Control plane on Tyk Cloud, data plane (gateway) self-hosted on AKS. API traffic stays on Azure while Tyk manages the control plane.

Key strengths for Azure workloads:

Open-source core (Apache 2.0) with no feature lockout on the gateway

High-performance Go-based runtime

Flexible deployment: self-hosted, cloud, or hybrid on Azure

Cloud-agnostic design with multi-cloud and on-premises support

GraphQL, REST, TCP, and gRPC protocol support

Tradeoffs:

Self-managed stack requires Redis plus PostgreSQL/MongoDB and multiple components — significant Kubernetes expertise needed

Tyk Operator for Kubernetes became closed-source (October 2024) and now requires a paid license

Smaller plugin ecosystem and community compared to Kong or APIM

No native Azure service integrations (Azure Monitor, Key Vault, etc.)

Cloud pricing beyond the $600/month Starter tier requires direct sales engagement

Best for: Teams that want genuine open-source flexibility with self-hosted data sovereignty on Azure, and have the platform engineering resources to manage the operational stack. See Tyk vs Zuplo for a detailed comparison.

MuleSoft Anypoint on Azure — Enterprise Integration Platform as Gateway

MuleSoft Anypoint is Salesforce’s enterprise integration platform that includes API management capabilities. It is the broadest tool in this comparison — an iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) that also manages APIs, rather than a purpose-built API gateway.

How MuleSoft Works on Azure

Anypoint Runtime Fabric on AKS. MuleSoft’s Runtime Fabric deploys Mule runtime engines on Azure Kubernetes Service. Organizations bring their own AKS cluster and MuleSoft manages the runtime layer. Licensing is based on vCores allocated to Mule application replicas.

CloudHub 2.0. MuleSoft’s managed SaaS runtime runs on Salesforce’s Hyperforce infrastructure, not on Azure directly.

Entra ID integration. MuleSoft supports Entra ID as an identity provider for platform SSO, with documented limitations: only Entra ID v2.0 tokens are supported, custom scopes are not available, and the introspection endpoint requires MuleSoft-specific configuration.

Key strengths for Azure workloads:

Broadest integration platform — API management plus iPaaS with 1,000+ pre-built connectors

Pre-built connectors for Azure Service Bus, Blob Storage, and Data Lake

Runtime Fabric on AKS for data plane control on Azure

Salesforce ecosystem integration

Tradeoffs:

Among the most expensive options: enterprise deployments with 20–50+ vCores typically run $300,000–$500,000/year, with first-year total cost often 2–3× the subscription

Significant overkill if you only need API gateway capabilities

CloudHub control plane runs on Salesforce infrastructure, not Azure

High complexity and learning curve for teams that do not need full iPaaS capabilities

Entra ID integration has scope limitations

Best for: Enterprises that need MuleSoft’s integration capabilities (not just API gateway) and are already invested in the Salesforce ecosystem. For teams that only need an API gateway, Zuplo, Azure APIM, or Kong offer purpose-built solutions at a fraction of the cost.

Decision Framework: Native Azure APIM vs. Portable Multi-Cloud

The gateway choice for Azure workloads often comes down to a fundamental architectural question: do you want the deepest native Azure integration, or do you want portability?

Choose Azure API Management When

Your organization mandates Azure-native services for compliance or procurement

You depend on Azure Logic Apps integration for API workflow orchestration

Your team already manages ARM/Bicep templates and wants APIs in the same IaC pipeline

Budget allows for Premium v2 tier and its regional limitations are acceptable

Choose Zuplo When

You want managed Azure deployment (Private Link, VNet peering, Entra ID) but need multi-cloud portability

Your team prefers TypeScript over XML for gateway policies

You need global sub-20-second deploys via GitOps, including Azure DevOps integration

You want AI Gateway and MCP Gateway capabilities that Azure APIM does not offer

You need a developer portal with self-serve API key management and monetization out of the box

Choose Kong When

Your platform team has deep Kubernetes expertise and wants AKS-native deployment

You need an extensive plugin ecosystem for custom gateway behaviors

You want a single control plane managing gateways across Azure, AWS, and GCP

Choose Apigee or Tyk When

Apigee — You are already invested in Google’s API management ecosystem and need runtime on AKS while accepting a GCP-resident control plane

— You are already invested in Google’s API management ecosystem and need runtime on AKS while accepting a GCP-resident control plane Tyk — You need a genuinely open-source gateway with self-hosted data sovereignty on Azure and have the team to operate the stack

Choose MuleSoft When

You need a full enterprise integration platform (iPaaS), not just an API gateway, and are already in the Salesforce ecosystem

Migration Patterns for Teams Moving Off Azure APIM

If your team has outgrown Azure API Management — whether because of XML policy friction, deployment speed, or multi-cloud requirements — Zuplo provides a clear migration path.

The Migrating from Azure API Management to Zuplo guide covers:

Architecture translation — mapping APIM’s products, subscriptions, and named values to Zuplo’s routes, API keys, and environment variables

— mapping APIM’s products, subscriptions, and named values to Zuplo’s routes, API keys, and environment variables Policy mapping — converting XML policies to TypeScript equivalents (authentication, rate limiting, IP filtering, request transformation, CORS)

— converting XML policies to TypeScript equivalents (authentication, rate limiting, IP filtering, request transformation, CORS) Developer portal migration — moving from APIM’s built-in portal to Zuplo’s OpenAPI-driven developer portal with self-serve key management

— moving from APIM’s built-in portal to Zuplo’s OpenAPI-driven developer portal with self-serve key management Phased rollout — a four-phase approach (discovery, pilot, migration, cutover) that most teams complete in two to four weeks

For a direct feature comparison, see Azure API Management vs Zuplo. For the comparison page, see Zuplo vs Azure API Management.

Getting Started with Zuplo on Azure

If you are evaluating API gateways for Azure workloads, here is a practical path forward:

Try the free tier — Sign up for Zuplo and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes. No credit card required. Import your OpenAPI spec — Zuplo auto-generates routes and documentation from your existing OpenAPI definition, so you can see how your current APIs look on Zuplo immediately. Test Entra ID integration — Configure OpenID JWT authentication against your Entra ID tenant to validate that your existing Microsoft identity setup works with Zuplo. Evaluate managed dedicated — For production Azure workloads that need Private Link or VNet peering, talk to the Zuplo team about managed dedicated deployment on Azure in your preferred region.

Ready to evaluate Zuplo for your Azure workloads? Sign up free and deploy your first API with authentication, rate limiting, and a developer portal in minutes — no credit card required.

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