Copy page Managed Dedicated Managed Dedicated: GCP Private Networking

Zuplo Managed Dedicated can run on Google Cloud and connect privately to backends that aren't exposed to the public internet. This includes services running inside your VPC, internal load balancers, GKE workloads, and services published through Private Service Connect.

This page focuses on customer-facing requirements and the common GCP patterns used to connect Zuplo to private backends.

When to use this

GCP private networking is a good fit when you need to:

Keep your backend off the public internet while still using Zuplo as the public API entry point

Connect Zuplo to services running privately inside your Google Cloud network

Reach internal services over private IPs instead of public endpoints

Meet internal security or compliance requirements around network isolation

GCP connectivity options

The two most common GCP patterns are:

1. Private Service Connect

This is usually the preferred option when your backend can be exposed through Private Service Connect.

Typical use cases:

Services published privately through Private Service Connect

Single-service connectivity where you want service-level access instead of broader VPC access

Architectures where you want to reduce network coupling between Zuplo and the rest of your environment

Why teams choose this pattern:

Access is scoped to a specific service instead of an entire VPC

It provides a clean service-oriented model for private access

It reduces the network coordination needed compared with broader peering patterns

2. VPC Network Peering

This is the right option when Zuplo needs private network access into a customer-managed VPC and the backend is reachable by private IP.

Typical use cases:

Internal load balancers

Private GKE services

Self-managed applications reachable only inside a VPC

Why teams choose this pattern:

It is a simple fit for one-to-one VPC connectivity

Zuplo can reach internal services that are not exposed through Private Service Connect

It works well when the backend lives in a small number of VPCs

What is required from your side

The exact setup depends on your GCP design, but most projects need:

The Google Cloud region or regions where Zuplo should run

The target service details, such as project IDs, VPC names, internal load balancers, or Private Service Connect service attachments

A DNS plan for private name resolution

Firewall rule approval

Non-overlapping IP ranges if VPC Network Peering is used

If your team manages GCP through Terraform, Zuplo can work within that model. The ownership split depends on your environment and security model.

DNS requirements

Private connectivity on Google Cloud depends on DNS as much as it depends on routing.

For private connectivity to work, Zuplo needs to resolve your backend to the correct private address or endpoint. That usually means one of the following:

Using your existing Cloud DNS private zone design

Authorizing the relevant private zones across the connected networks

Using your shared DNS resolver strategy

Without the correct DNS configuration, the network path can exist while traffic still resolves to the public endpoint.

Planning considerations

Before implementation, align on:

Whether Private Service Connect or VPC Network Peering is the better fit

or is the better fit Which environments need private connectivity, such as production only or both production and non-production

IP range planning for peered VPCs

Which team owns the GCP networking changes

Whether the connection should be provisioned through Terraform

Recommendation

In most Google Cloud environments:

Use Private Service Connect when the backend can be exposed as a private service

when the backend can be exposed as a private service Use VPC Network Peering when the backend is only reachable on private IPs inside your VPC

If you are evaluating Zuplo for a private GCP workload, those are the two patterns to expect.

Next steps