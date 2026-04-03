Managed Dedicated: GCP Private Networking
Zuplo Managed Dedicated can run on Google Cloud and connect privately to backends that aren't exposed to the public internet. This includes services running inside your VPC, internal load balancers, GKE workloads, and services published through Private Service Connect.
This page focuses on customer-facing requirements and the common GCP patterns used to connect Zuplo to private backends.
When to use this
GCP private networking is a good fit when you need to:
- Keep your backend off the public internet while still using Zuplo as the public API entry point
- Connect Zuplo to services running privately inside your Google Cloud network
- Reach internal services over private IPs instead of public endpoints
- Meet internal security or compliance requirements around network isolation
GCP connectivity options
The two most common GCP patterns are:
1. Private Service Connect
This is usually the preferred option when your backend can be exposed through Private Service Connect.
Typical use cases:
- Services published privately through Private Service Connect
- Single-service connectivity where you want service-level access instead of broader VPC access
- Architectures where you want to reduce network coupling between Zuplo and the rest of your environment
Why teams choose this pattern:
- Access is scoped to a specific service instead of an entire VPC
- It provides a clean service-oriented model for private access
- It reduces the network coordination needed compared with broader peering patterns
2. VPC Network Peering
This is the right option when Zuplo needs private network access into a customer-managed VPC and the backend is reachable by private IP.
Typical use cases:
- Internal load balancers
- Private GKE services
- Self-managed applications reachable only inside a VPC
Why teams choose this pattern:
- It is a simple fit for one-to-one VPC connectivity
- Zuplo can reach internal services that are not exposed through Private Service Connect
- It works well when the backend lives in a small number of VPCs
What is required from your side
The exact setup depends on your GCP design, but most projects need:
- The Google Cloud region or regions where Zuplo should run
- The target service details, such as project IDs, VPC names, internal load balancers, or Private Service Connect service attachments
- A DNS plan for private name resolution
- Firewall rule approval
- Non-overlapping IP ranges if VPC Network Peering is used
If your team manages GCP through Terraform, Zuplo can work within that model. The ownership split depends on your environment and security model.
DNS requirements
Private connectivity on Google Cloud depends on DNS as much as it depends on routing.
For private connectivity to work, Zuplo needs to resolve your backend to the correct private address or endpoint. That usually means one of the following:
- Using your existing Cloud DNS private zone design
- Authorizing the relevant private zones across the connected networks
- Using your shared DNS resolver strategy
Without the correct DNS configuration, the network path can exist while traffic still resolves to the public endpoint.
Planning considerations
Before implementation, align on:
- Whether Private Service Connect or VPC Network Peering is the better fit
- Which environments need private connectivity, such as production only or both production and non-production
- IP range planning for peered VPCs
- Which team owns the GCP networking changes
- Whether the connection should be provisioned through Terraform
Recommendation
In most Google Cloud environments:
- Use Private Service Connect when the backend can be exposed as a private service
- Use VPC Network Peering when the backend is only reachable on private IPs inside your VPC
If you are evaluating Zuplo for a private GCP workload, those are the two patterns to expect.
Next steps
- Review the general Managed Dedicated networking overview
- Review Managed Dedicated architecture
- Schedule time with Zuplo to review your GCP network design