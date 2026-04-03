Copy page Managed Dedicated Managed Dedicated: AWS Private Networking

Zuplo Managed Dedicated can run on AWS and connect privately to backends that aren't exposed to the public internet. This includes private services running inside your VPC, internal load balancers, and services published through AWS PrivateLink.

This page focuses on customer-facing requirements and the common AWS patterns used to connect Zuplo to private backends.

When to use this

AWS private networking is a good fit when you need to:

Keep your backend off the public internet while still using Zuplo as the public API entry point

Connect Zuplo to services running privately inside one or more AWS VPCs

Reach internal services over private IPs instead of public endpoints

Meet internal security or compliance requirements around network isolation

AWS connectivity options

The three most common AWS patterns are:

1. AWS PrivateLink

This is usually the preferred option when your backend can be exposed as a PrivateLink service.

Typical use cases:

Services published through an AWS PrivateLink endpoint service

Cross-account private service access

Single-service connectivity where you want service-level access instead of broader VPC access

Why teams choose this pattern:

Access is scoped to a specific service instead of an entire VPC

It works well across AWS accounts

It reduces the network coordination needed compared with broader peering patterns

2. VPC peering

This is the right option when Zuplo needs private network access into a single customer VPC and the backend is reachable by private IP.

Typical use cases:

Internal load balancers

Private ECS or EKS services

Self-managed applications reachable only inside a VPC

Why teams choose this pattern:

It is a simple fit for one-to-one VPC connectivity

Zuplo can reach internal services that are not exposed through PrivateLink

It works well when the backend lives in a small number of VPCs

3. Transit Gateway

This is usually the best option when the customer already uses a hub-and-spoke AWS network design or needs connectivity across multiple VPCs.

Typical use cases:

Multi-VPC AWS environments

Shared services VPCs

More complex enterprise network topologies

Why teams choose this pattern:

It scales better than maintaining many point-to-point VPC peerings

It fits existing AWS network hub designs

It is often the cleanest option when Zuplo must reach multiple private backends

What is required from your side

The exact setup depends on your AWS design, but most projects need:

The AWS region or regions where Zuplo should run

The target service details, such as VPC IDs, account IDs, or PrivateLink service details

A DNS plan for private name resolution

Route table and security group approval

Non-overlapping CIDR ranges if VPC peering or Transit Gateway is used

If your team manages AWS through Terraform, Zuplo can work within that model. The ownership split depends on your environment and security model.

DNS requirements

Private connectivity on AWS depends on DNS as much as it depends on routing.

For private connectivity to work, Zuplo needs to resolve your backend to the correct private address or endpoint. That usually means one of the following:

Using private DNS with AWS PrivateLink

Using your existing Route 53 private hosted zone design

Using your shared DNS resolver strategy

Without the correct DNS configuration, the network path can exist while traffic still resolves to the public endpoint.

Planning considerations

Before implementation, align on:

Whether PrivateLink , VPC peering , or Transit Gateway is the better fit

, , or is the better fit Which environments need private connectivity, such as production only or both production and non-production

CIDR planning for peered or attached VPCs

Which team owns the AWS networking changes

Whether the connection should be provisioned through Terraform

Recommendation

In most AWS environments:

Use PrivateLink when the backend can be published as a private service

when the backend can be published as a private service Use VPC peering for simpler one-to-one private network connectivity

for simpler one-to-one private network connectivity Use Transit Gateway when Zuplo needs to connect into a larger multi-VPC AWS network

If you are evaluating Zuplo for a private AWS workload, those are the three patterns to expect.

Next steps