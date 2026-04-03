Managed Dedicated: AWS Private Networking
Zuplo Managed Dedicated can run on AWS and connect privately to backends that aren't exposed to the public internet. This includes private services running inside your VPC, internal load balancers, and services published through AWS PrivateLink.
This page focuses on customer-facing requirements and the common AWS patterns used to connect Zuplo to private backends.
When to use this
AWS private networking is a good fit when you need to:
- Keep your backend off the public internet while still using Zuplo as the public API entry point
- Connect Zuplo to services running privately inside one or more AWS VPCs
- Reach internal services over private IPs instead of public endpoints
- Meet internal security or compliance requirements around network isolation
AWS connectivity options
The three most common AWS patterns are:
1. AWS PrivateLink
This is usually the preferred option when your backend can be exposed as a PrivateLink service.
Typical use cases:
- Services published through an AWS PrivateLink endpoint service
- Cross-account private service access
- Single-service connectivity where you want service-level access instead of broader VPC access
Why teams choose this pattern:
- Access is scoped to a specific service instead of an entire VPC
- It works well across AWS accounts
- It reduces the network coordination needed compared with broader peering patterns
2. VPC peering
This is the right option when Zuplo needs private network access into a single customer VPC and the backend is reachable by private IP.
Typical use cases:
- Internal load balancers
- Private ECS or EKS services
- Self-managed applications reachable only inside a VPC
Why teams choose this pattern:
- It is a simple fit for one-to-one VPC connectivity
- Zuplo can reach internal services that are not exposed through PrivateLink
- It works well when the backend lives in a small number of VPCs
3. Transit Gateway
This is usually the best option when the customer already uses a hub-and-spoke AWS network design or needs connectivity across multiple VPCs.
Typical use cases:
- Multi-VPC AWS environments
- Shared services VPCs
- More complex enterprise network topologies
Why teams choose this pattern:
- It scales better than maintaining many point-to-point VPC peerings
- It fits existing AWS network hub designs
- It is often the cleanest option when Zuplo must reach multiple private backends
What is required from your side
The exact setup depends on your AWS design, but most projects need:
- The AWS region or regions where Zuplo should run
- The target service details, such as VPC IDs, account IDs, or PrivateLink service details
- A DNS plan for private name resolution
- Route table and security group approval
- Non-overlapping CIDR ranges if VPC peering or Transit Gateway is used
If your team manages AWS through Terraform, Zuplo can work within that model. The ownership split depends on your environment and security model.
DNS requirements
Private connectivity on AWS depends on DNS as much as it depends on routing.
For private connectivity to work, Zuplo needs to resolve your backend to the correct private address or endpoint. That usually means one of the following:
- Using private DNS with AWS PrivateLink
- Using your existing Route 53 private hosted zone design
- Using your shared DNS resolver strategy
Without the correct DNS configuration, the network path can exist while traffic still resolves to the public endpoint.
Planning considerations
Before implementation, align on:
- Whether PrivateLink, VPC peering, or Transit Gateway is the better fit
- Which environments need private connectivity, such as production only or both production and non-production
- CIDR planning for peered or attached VPCs
- Which team owns the AWS networking changes
- Whether the connection should be provisioned through Terraform
Recommendation
In most AWS environments:
- Use PrivateLink when the backend can be published as a private service
- Use VPC peering for simpler one-to-one private network connectivity
- Use Transit Gateway when Zuplo needs to connect into a larger multi-VPC AWS network
If you are evaluating Zuplo for a private AWS workload, those are the three patterns to expect.
Next steps
- Review the general Managed Dedicated networking overview
- Review Managed Dedicated architecture
- Schedule time with Zuplo to review your AWS network design