Zuplo integrates with Akamai Connected Cloud to provide a secure, highly available API platform. This document provides a high-level architecture overview of how Zuplo deploys within the Akamai ecosystem, leveraging Akamai's edge platform for global traffic management and secure connectivity.

Overview

A typical Zuplo deployment on Akamai Connected Cloud consists of the following components:

Akamai CDN (Edge Servers) - Akamai's globally distributed edge network handles incoming client requests, providing caching, DDoS protection, and edge security. Akamai Global Traffic Manager (GTM) - Routes traffic to the appropriate Zuplo API Gateway instances based on geographic location, health status, and load balancing policies. Zuplo API Gateway - Deployed on Akamai Connected Cloud, the gateway handles authentication, authorization, rate limiting, and request routing. Origin IP ACL ensures only Akamai edge servers can reach the gateway. Backend Services - Your origin servers can be hosted on Akamai compute, customer VPCs, on-premise data centers, or public cloud providers.

This architecture provides a seamless, first-class API management solution that integrates natively with Akamai's infrastructure.

Architecture

The following diagram shows how client requests flow through the Akamai platform to Zuplo and your backend services:

Akamai Edge Platform Akamai Connected Cloud Backend Services Akamai CDN Global Traffic Manager Zuplo API Gateway Backend API Client Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

Request flow

Client to Akamai CDN - Clients send requests to your API domain. Akamai's edge servers receive the request at the nearest point of presence (PoP). CDN to GTM - The edge server forwards the request to Akamai Global Traffic Manager, which determines the optimal Zuplo instance to handle the request. GTM to Zuplo - GTM routes the request to a Zuplo API Gateway. Origin IP ACL ensures only traffic from Akamai's edge network reaches the gateway. Zuplo to Backend - The Zuplo API Gateway processes the request (applying policies, authentication, rate limiting) and forwards it to your backend services.

Akamai Global Traffic Manager

Akamai GTM provides intelligent traffic routing with the following capabilities:

Geographic routing - Route requests to the nearest regional gateway for low latency

- Route requests to the nearest regional gateway for low latency Automatic failover - Redirect traffic when a data center or gateway becomes unavailable

- Redirect traffic when a data center or gateway becomes unavailable Load balancing - Distribute traffic across multiple gateway instances using weighted round-robin or performance-based routing

- Distribute traffic across multiple gateway instances using weighted round-robin or performance-based routing Health monitoring - Monitor the health of Zuplo gateway instances using liveness tests and remove unhealthy targets from rotation

GTM uses liveness tests to continuously monitor the health of your Zuplo deployments. When a gateway fails health checks, GTM automatically routes traffic to healthy instances, providing seamless failover.

Secure connectivity with Origin IP ACL

The connection between Akamai edge servers and Zuplo API Gateways uses Origin IP ACL to restrict access to the gateway. Origin IP ACL ensures that only requests from Akamai's edge network can reach your Zuplo origin. This provides:

Origin protection - Requests to your Zuplo gateway can only originate from Akamai's edge servers

- Requests to your Zuplo gateway can only originate from Akamai's edge servers Simplified management - Akamai maintains a stable list of CIDR blocks to configure in your firewall

- Akamai maintains a stable list of CIDR blocks to configure in your firewall Automatic updates - Subscribe to Akamai's Firewall Rules Notification tool to receive alerts when IP ranges change

All traffic between Akamai edge and origin uses TLS encryption. Origin IP ACL adds an additional layer of access control by restricting which IP addresses can connect to your gateway.

Multi-region deployment

Deploy your Zuplo API Gateway to multiple regions on Akamai Connected Cloud for high availability, lower latency, and disaster recovery. GTM intelligently routes traffic to the closest healthy region.

Akamai Edge Platform Akamai Cloud - Region 1 Akamai Cloud - Region 2 Akamai Cloud - Region 3 Akamai CDN Global Traffic Manager Zuplo API Gateway Backend (Region 1) Zuplo API Gateway Backend (Region 2) Zuplo API Gateway Backend (Region 3) Client Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

Benefits of multi-region deployment

Low latency - Users connect to the nearest regional gateway

- Users connect to the nearest regional gateway High availability - Regional failures don't affect global availability

- Regional failures don't affect global availability Disaster recovery - GTM automatically fails over to healthy regions

- GTM automatically fails over to healthy regions Compliance - Meet data residency requirements by deploying to specific regions

GTM failover configuration

Configure GTM properties with appropriate settings:

Routing delay - Time to wait before routing away from an unhealthy data center

- Time to wait before routing away from an unhealthy data center Recovery delay - Time to wait before routing back to a recovered data center

- Time to wait before routing back to a recovered data center Health check intervals - Frequency of liveness tests against gateway endpoints

Backend connectivity

Zuplo API Gateway supports multiple methods for securing connections to your backend services. Most authentication methods work regardless of where your backend is hosted, giving you flexibility to choose the approach that best fits your security requirements.

Akamai Connected Cloud Akamai Compute Customer VPC On-Premise Public Cloud Zuplo API Gateway Akamai Services Private Cloud Backend Data Center Backend AWS / GCP / Azure Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

Authentication methods

The following authentication methods can be used to secure connections between Zuplo and your backend services. For complete documentation, see Securing your backend.

Method Description Shared Secret / API Key Add a secret header to requests that only the gateway knows. Simple to implement and widely used by companies like Stripe and Supabase. Zuplo JWT Service Issue signed JWTs that your backend validates using Zuplo's JWKS endpoint. Provides cryptographic proof that requests originate from your gateway. mTLS (Mutual TLS) Certificate-based authentication where both gateway and backend present certificates. Provides zero-trust security for enterprise requirements. Cloud Provider IAM Use AWS IAM, GCP Identity-Aware Proxy, or Azure AD to authorize requests. No credentials to manage - uses federated identity. Secure Tunnel (VPN) WireGuard-based tunnel for backends that can't be exposed to the internet. Useful for on-premise or bare-metal deployments. Private Network VPC peering, PrivateLink, or Transit Gateway for private connectivity without traversing the public internet.

Recommendations by backend location

While most authentication methods work anywhere, some approaches are better suited for specific scenarios:

Backend Location Recommended Methods Notes Akamai Connected Cloud Shared secret, Zuplo JWT, mTLS All methods work well; choose based on your security requirements AWS AWS IAM (federated identity), mTLS, shared secret IAM provides credential-free auth; works with Lambda, API Gateway, ECS, EKS GCP GCP Identity-Aware Proxy, GCP Service Auth, mTLS IAP provides zero-trust access to Cloud Run, GKE, and Compute Engine Azure Azure AD Service Auth, mTLS, shared secret Azure AD integrates with App Service, Functions, and AKS On-Premise / Data Center Secure tunnel, mTLS, shared secret Tunnel allows private connectivity; mTLS provides strong authentication Third-Party APIs Shared secret, API keys, mTLS Use whatever the third-party API supports

Choosing an authentication method

Consider these factors when selecting an authentication method:

Simplicity - Shared secrets are easiest to implement and work everywhere

- Shared secrets are easiest to implement and work everywhere Security - mTLS and cloud IAM provide the strongest authentication

- mTLS and cloud IAM provide the strongest authentication Credential management - Federated identity (AWS/GCP/Azure IAM) eliminates credential rotation

- Federated identity (AWS/GCP/Azure IAM) eliminates credential rotation Network isolation - Private networking and tunnels keep traffic off the public internet

- Private networking and tunnels keep traffic off the public internet Compliance - mTLS is often required for enterprise and regulated environments

CDN configuration

For detailed instructions on configuring Akamai CDN properties for your Zuplo deployment, see Setting up Akamai CDNs. This guide covers:

Property hostname configuration for API gateway and developer portal

Origin server settings with host header forwarding

Origin IP ACL configuration for secure edge-to-origin connectivity

Caching behaviors for API responses

Next steps

