Managing MCP Server Access at Scale with an MCP Gateway

Running a single MCP server is straightforward. You stand it up, point an AI agent at it, and things work. But what happens when your organization has ten MCP servers, each exposing different tools, each with its own authentication scheme, and hundreds of AI agents from different teams or customers calling into them? That is no longer a simple configuration problem. That is an infrastructure challenge.

An MCP gateway sits between your AI agents and your MCP servers, providing a single control plane for authentication, rate limiting, routing, failover, and observability. Instead of managing access at every individual server, you manage it once at the gateway. This article walks through the architectural patterns and practical implementation of an MCP gateway for production-scale deployments.

What Is an MCP Gateway?

An MCP gateway is a reverse proxy purpose-built for Model Context Protocol traffic. It intercepts requests from AI agents before they reach your MCP servers, applies policies, and forwards the requests to the appropriate backend. Think of it as the same concept as an API gateway, but designed specifically for the semantics of MCP — tool discovery, tool invocation, and the request/response patterns that AI agents use to interact with external services.

At its core, an MCP gateway handles five things:

Authentication and authorization — Verifying that the calling agent has permission to access the requested tools.

— Verifying that the calling agent has permission to access the requested tools. Routing — Directing tool invocations to the correct backend MCP server based on tool name, agent identity, or load.

— Directing tool invocations to the correct backend MCP server based on tool name, agent identity, or load. Rate limiting and quotas — Controlling how many requests each agent can make, both per-second and over longer periods.

— Controlling how many requests each agent can make, both per-second and over longer periods. Observability — Logging every tool invocation with metadata about the calling agent, the tool invoked, latency, token consumption, and error rates.

— Logging every tool invocation with metadata about the calling agent, the tool invoked, latency, token consumption, and error rates. Failover — Automatically rerouting traffic when an MCP server or upstream AI model becomes unavailable.

Without a gateway, each of these concerns has to be solved independently at every MCP server. That approach does not scale.

The Scaling Challenge

MCP adoption is growing fast. Teams that started with a single MCP server for internal tooling now find themselves operating multiple servers across different domains — one for database access, another for deployment pipelines, a third for customer data lookups, and so on. At the same time, the number of AI agents consuming these tools is multiplying. Engineering teams build their own agents. Product teams spin up agents for customer support. Partners and customers connect external agents through your APIs.

This creates several concrete problems:

Multiple servers with different auth requirements. Your internal deployment server uses mTLS. Your customer data server requires OAuth with specific scopes. Your third-party integration server expects API keys. Every agent that needs to call tools across these servers must be configured with credentials for each one.

Hundreds of agents from different teams. When agent count grows past a handful, you lose visibility into who is calling what. An agent from the marketing team hammering your database tools can degrade performance for everyone. Without centralized control, there is no way to enforce fair usage.

Usage tracking and cost attribution. MCP tool invocations often trigger downstream API calls, database queries, or AI model inference — all of which cost money. Attributing those costs back to specific teams, agents, or customers requires detailed per-invocation logging.

Tool discovery across multiple servers. An agent that needs to search a knowledge base and then create a Jira ticket currently has to know about two separate MCP servers and maintain connections to both. Agents should not have to understand your internal server topology.

Failover when servers go down. If your primary MCP server for code generation goes offline, agents should not simply fail. They should be routed to a backup server or a different AI model transparently.

An MCP gateway solves all of these problems in one layer.

Centralized Authentication

The most immediate benefit of an MCP gateway is consolidating authentication. Instead of configuring credentials on every MCP server and distributing them to every agent, you handle auth at the gateway.

Agents authenticate to the gateway with a single credential — typically an API key or an OAuth token. The gateway then translates that credential into server-specific credentials when forwarding requests to backend MCP servers. This pattern is called credential translation, and it dramatically simplifies agent configuration.

For example, an agent presents its API key to the gateway:

plaintext Authorization: Bearer agent-key-abc123

The gateway validates the key, looks up the agent’s permissions, and when forwarding the request to a backend MCP server that requires OAuth, injects the appropriate token:

plaintext Authorization: Bearer oauth-token-for-backend-server

The agent never sees the backend credentials. If a backend server rotates its credentials, you update the gateway configuration — not every agent.

For enterprise deployments, the gateway can integrate with identity providers directly. Agents authenticated via SSO get their permissions resolved at the gateway level, and access policies can be defined per team, per role, or per individual agent:

JSON json { "policies" : [ { "name" : "engineering-agents" , "match" : { "claims" : { "team" : "engineering" } }, "allow" : [ "deploy-*" , "db-query" , "code-search" ], "deny" : [ "customer-data-*" ] }, { "name" : "support-agents" , "match" : { "claims" : { "team" : "support" } }, "allow" : [ "customer-data-read" , "ticket-*" ], "deny" : [ "deploy-*" , "db-write" ] } ] }

This policy-based approach means you can grant and revoke tool access without touching any MCP server configuration.

Rate Limiting and Quotas

Uncontrolled AI agents can generate enormous request volumes. A poorly written agent loop can fire thousands of tool invocations per minute. Without rate limiting, that traffic hits your backend servers directly and can cause outages.

An MCP gateway enforces rate limits at multiple levels:

Per-agent rate limits prevent any single agent from consuming too many resources. You can set limits per second, per minute, or per hour.

Per-tool rate limits protect expensive operations. A tool that triggers a full database scan should have a lower rate limit than a simple key-value lookup.

Monthly quotas enable cost control. When a team’s agents have consumed their allocated budget for the month, the gateway returns a clear error rather than allowing unbounded spending.

With Zuplo, rate limiting is configured declaratively in your route configuration. Here is an example that applies a rate limit to MCP tool invocations:

JSON json { "path" : "/mcp/tools/{toolName}/invoke" , "methods" : [ "POST" ], "handler" : { "export" : "mcpToolHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/mcp)" }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "api-key-auth" , { "name" : "rate-limit" , "policyType" : "rate-limit-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "RateLimitInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 } } } ] } }

This configuration limits each authenticated agent to 100 tool invocations per minute. The rateLimitBy: "user" setting ensures that limits are tracked per agent identity, not per IP address, which is critical when agents run on shared infrastructure.

For more granular control, you can apply different limits to different tool categories. Expensive tools like code generation or data export get stricter limits. Lightweight tools like status checks or metadata lookups get higher allowances.

Tool Routing and Discovery

One of the most powerful capabilities of an MCP gateway is tool aggregation. Instead of requiring agents to connect to multiple MCP servers, the gateway presents a unified tool catalog from a single endpoint. Agents connect to the gateway once and discover tools from every backend server.

The gateway maintains a registry of all available tools across your MCP servers. When an agent requests the tool list, the gateway aggregates tools from every registered backend and returns them as a single catalog:

plaintext Agent -> Gateway (list tools) Gateway -> MCP Server A (list tools) -> [deploy, rollback] Gateway -> MCP Server B (list tools) -> [query-db, export-data] Gateway -> MCP Server C (list tools) -> [search-docs, create-ticket] Gateway <- merged tool list Agent <- [deploy, rollback, query-db, export-data, search-docs, create-ticket]

When the agent invokes a tool, the gateway routes the request to the correct backend based on the tool name. The agent does not need to know which server hosts which tool. This decoupling means you can move tools between servers, add new servers, or decommission old ones without any changes to agent configurations.

Routing can also be conditional. You might route the same tool to different backends based on the calling agent’s identity — internal agents get routed to a high-performance server while external agents hit a rate-limited sandbox. Or you might route based on load, distributing tool invocations across multiple instances of the same MCP server for horizontal scaling.

Model and Server Failover

Production systems need resilience. When an MCP server goes down — whether due to a deployment, a crash, or an upstream dependency failure — agents should not simply receive errors. An MCP gateway implements failover strategies that keep your AI workflows running.

Health checks run continuously against every backend MCP server. The gateway pings each server at regular intervals and tracks its health status. When a server fails health checks, the gateway stops routing traffic to it and begins using a backup.

Circuit breaker patterns prevent cascading failures. If a server starts returning errors, the circuit breaker opens after a threshold is reached, immediately failing fast rather than letting requests pile up and cause timeouts.

Here is a TypeScript example of a failover policy you might implement at the gateway layer:

typescript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; interface McpBackend { url : string ; name : string ; healthy : boolean ; failureCount : number ; circuitOpen : boolean ; lastChecked : number ; } const FAILURE_THRESHOLD = 5 ; const CIRCUIT_RESET_MS = 30_000 ; export async function mcpFailoverHandler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const backends : McpBackend [] = context.custom.mcpBackends; for ( const backend of backends) { // Skip backends with open circuits if (backend.circuitOpen) { const elapsed = Date. now () - backend.lastChecked; if (elapsed < CIRCUIT_RESET_MS ) { context.log. warn ( `Circuit open for ${ backend . name }, skipping` ); continue ; } // Half-open: try once to see if it recovered backend.circuitOpen = false ; } try { const response = await fetch (backend.url, { method: request.method, headers: request.headers, body: await request. text (), }); if (response.ok) { backend.failureCount = 0 ; backend.healthy = true ; return response; } backend.failureCount ++ ; } catch (error) { backend.failureCount ++ ; context.log. error ( `Backend ${ backend . name } failed: ${ ( error as Error ). message }` , ); } if (backend.failureCount >= FAILURE_THRESHOLD ) { backend.circuitOpen = true ; backend.lastChecked = Date. now (); context.log. warn ( `Circuit opened for ${ backend . name }` ); } } return new Response ( JSON . stringify ({ error: "All MCP backends unavailable" , retryAfter: CIRCUIT_RESET_MS / 1000 , }), { status: 503 , headers: { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } }, ); }

TypeScript

This pattern ensures that when one backend fails, the gateway automatically tries the next available backend. When all backends fail, it returns a clear 503 error with a retry-after hint so agents can implement backoff.

For AI model failover specifically — where the MCP server itself is healthy but the upstream LLM provider is experiencing issues — the gateway can intercept error responses and reroute to an alternative model provider. If an agent’s request to an OpenAI-backed tool fails, the gateway transparently retries against an Anthropic-backed tool with the same interface.

Usage Analytics

Visibility into MCP tool usage is essential for operations, cost management, and debugging. An MCP gateway captures detailed telemetry on every tool invocation passing through it.

Key metrics an MCP gateway should track:

Invocations per agent — Which agents are making the most calls, and to which tools.

— Which agents are making the most calls, and to which tools. Latency percentiles — p50, p95, and p99 latency for each tool, broken down by backend server.

— p50, p95, and p99 latency for each tool, broken down by backend server. Error rates — Per-tool and per-server error rates to catch degradation early.

— Per-tool and per-server error rates to catch degradation early. Token consumption — For tools that invoke AI models, tracking input and output tokens per invocation.

— For tools that invoke AI models, tracking input and output tokens per invocation. Cost attribution — Rolling up usage data to teams, projects, or billing accounts.

Zuplo’s gateway logs every MCP tool invocation with structured metadata that feeds directly into your analytics pipeline:

JSON json { "timestamp" : "2026-02-26T14:32:01.445Z" , "agentId" : "agent-engineering-deploy-bot" , "tool" : "deploy-to-staging" , "mcpServer" : "deployment-server-prod" , "latencyMs" : 342 , "statusCode" : 200 , "tokensIn" : 1250 , "tokensOut" : 487 , "rateLimitRemaining" : 87 , "requestId" : "req_abc123def456" }

These logs can be shipped to any observability platform — Datadog, Grafana, or a simple data warehouse — to build dashboards that give MCP operations teams a real-time view of agent activity. You can set up alerts for anomalies like sudden spikes in error rates, individual agents exceeding expected usage patterns, or backend servers with degrading latency.

The combination of per-invocation logging and the gateway’s knowledge of agent identity means you can answer questions like “Which team’s agents generated the most cost last month?” or “Which tool has the highest error rate across all agents?” without instrumenting each MCP server individually.

Implementation with Zuplo

Zuplo’s MCP Gateway provides all of the capabilities described above as a managed service deployed at the edge. Here is how the architecture fits together:

Agent connection. AI agents connect to a single Zuplo gateway endpoint. They authenticate with an API key managed through Zuplo’s API key service and receive a unified tool catalog. Policy enforcement. Inbound requests pass through Zuplo’s policy pipeline. Authentication is verified, rate limits are checked, and the agent’s permissions are evaluated against the requested tool. Tool routing. The gateway resolves the tool name to a backend MCP server and forwards the request with the appropriate backend credentials. Response handling. Responses from the backend are logged, checked for errors (triggering failover if needed), and returned to the agent. Analytics export. Structured logs for every invocation are available through Zuplo’s built-in analytics and can be exported to external systems.

Because Zuplo runs on Cloudflare’s global network, the gateway adds minimal latency. Agents anywhere in the world connect to the nearest edge node, and requests are forwarded to your MCP servers from the closest point of presence.

Setting up the gateway is declarative. You define your backend MCP servers, your authentication policies, your rate limits, and your routing rules in configuration files — no custom proxy code required. When you need custom behavior, like the failover handler shown earlier, Zuplo supports custom TypeScript handlers that run at the edge.

Getting Started

Managing MCP server access at the individual server level works when you have one server and a few agents. Once you grow past that, the operational burden of managing credentials, enforcing limits, tracking usage, and handling failures across every server becomes unsustainable.

An MCP gateway centralizes all of these concerns into a single layer. You get consistent authentication, granular rate limiting, unified tool discovery, automatic failover, and detailed analytics — without modifying any of your existing MCP servers.

If you are building on top of MCP and need production-grade infrastructure for managing access at scale, get started with Zuplo’s MCP Gateway to secure and scale your AI agent workflows.

For more on securing MCP servers, see Securing MCP Servers with Authentication. To create an MCP server from an existing API, check out Create an MCP Server from Your OpenAPI Spec in 5 Minutes.